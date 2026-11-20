Keith's Week 11 NFL player props picks and anytime touchdown wagers. Get his best Week 11 NFL player prop bets with odds, expert analysis and predictions. Top weekly NFL prop bets and winning picks.
We are back for the Week 11 NFL Props article! This week brings another opportunity to capitalize on emerging trends, identify favorable matchups, and find value before the betting market fully adjusts.
The mission here is to uncover value on the top player props as the season unfolds. With three weeks in the books, we're starting to see how teams are using their players, along with early clues about offensive schemes, player roles, and matchups to target. Of course, it's still a small sample, so we'll need to balance those initial results with what we already know about these players and teams.
Make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Let’s dive into some of my favorite player props for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 11 Passing Prop Bets
Patrick Mahomes OVER 242.5 Passing Yards (-114) BetMGM Sportsbook
Mahomes is coming off one of his best performances of the season and has a great matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The two-time MVP erupted for 348 passing yards and five touchdowns against Atlanta in Week 10, and he's now averaging 265 passing yards per game through nine games.
Kenneth Walker has missed practice all week, so Kansas City will likely be without their star running back again in Week 11. Mahomes dropped back 35 times in a comfortable 35-13 win last week without Walker.
This week, he faces an Arizona secondary that ranks dead last in EPA per dropback allowed and 30th in yards per pass attempt.
Compare at 249 Passing Yards, 52% on Novig.
Cam Ward OVER 234.5 Passing Yards (-113) DraftKings Sportsbook
Ward has been inconsistent in his second NFL season, but he's shown improvement in his last two games. He delivered a strong 304-yard performance against Cincinnati in Week 8 and followed it with 231 passing yards against Jacksonville in Week 10.
Oddly enough, Ward’s success has come without top receiver Carnell Tate, who missed both those games with a shoulder injury. Tate has been a limited participant in practice this week, but could give Ward another weapon if he plays.
Elic with a huge gain
@NFLonFOX https://t.co/SgVtwpo504
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 15, 2026
This week he faces a Dallas defense that has struggled to defend the pass, ranking 31st in EPA per dropback allowed and 25th in yards per pass attempt.
Compare at 55% on Novig.