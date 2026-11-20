Thunder Dan Palyo offers his top NFL sports predictions for Novig markets in Week 11 on the 2026-2027 season. Use his recommended picks to win on Novig.
Week 11 is a bit of a minefield, in that there are a whole bunch of games that have the potential to be lopsided blowouts. Those are usually games we want to avoid with our prop bets, as we often get a much different approach from teams when games get out of hand in terms of which players get the targets and touches.
But we still have some great matchups for players at every position, and I'm here to serve you up the best props with the best chance at cashing on Sunday.
If you're new here, I'd like to introduce you to one of the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction sites - Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig for this weekend's games. As always, follow RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Now here are some of my favorite NFL player props for Week 11 on Novig!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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What is Novig?
Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.
The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost built into the odds offered on each side of a bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.
On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.
Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!
NFL Passing Prop Bets
All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Trevor Lawrence OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns (58%)
Trevor Lawrence is arguably playing the best football of his career right now and leading the Jags to wins in six of their last seven games and a chance at the top seed in the AFC playoffs.
He'll face a pretty good Giants team this weekend in New York, but I like the Jags in that game, and I think a little push from a scrappy Giants team is exactly what we need to get the most out of Lawrence.
The Jaguars are typically content to run the football and play good defense, but New York has been pretty effective at stopping the run and will likely force Lawrence to beat them through the air.
I think T-Law is up for the challenge and that he is good for two touchdown throws this week. He's done it in five of their last seven games.
With the Giants being stingy to running backs in the red zone (4th fewest rushing TDs to RBs), I think we'll see a lot of throws from Lawrence down around the goal line this week.
NFL Rushing Prop Bets
All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Cam Ward OVER 13.5 rushing yards (57%)
You know I love a low number that we can win on a single play! This prop feels like one of those props, as Cam Ward has runs of 14 and 26 yards in the last two weeks on his way to 80 total yards rushing on 10 carries in those two games.
Ward with the wheels
@NFLonFOX https://t.co/jwwPExYCMZ
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 15, 2026
Ward should likely have plenty of dropbacks this week against Dallas in this 54.5-point total. He'll need to use his legs to keep the chains moving, and he's facing a Dallas team that has allowed the third-most scramble yards to opposing QBs this season.
Jonah Coleman OVER 68.5 rushing yards (54%)
We are taking a bit of a leap of faith here with this prop, as Coleman has yet to gain 70 yards rushing this season. However, to be totally fair, he's only had more than 11 carries in one game this year, his last start, when he handled 17 carries for 57 yards against the Panthers.
If we project him for a similar workload this week in a potentially positive game script (Denver is a 10-point home favorite), then I think he'll go well over 70 in this matchup. The Raiders have been the worst rushing defense in the league for the last two months and got run over by Seattle's Zach Charbonnet (94 yards) and Jadarian Price (36 yards) again last week.
Lead backs are averaging 93 yards per game this season against the Raiders on an average of 18 carries. That's a lot closer to where I would expect to see Coleman finish in this game.
Christian McCaffrey OVER 51.5 rushing yards (53%)
It would be far too easy to just write off the San Francisco players this week just because they're facing the Vikings defense. But this is actually one of the few games that can feel pretty good, with chances of staying competitive til the end. And while the Vikings are easily a top-3 defense in the league, the Niners have been the best offense (by a wide margin) in the NFL this season.
Christian McCaffrey turned only 17 touches into 223 total yards from scrimmage last week. He's still really good (and Dallas is still really that bad, too). 62 of those yards came on the ground, and McCaffrey now has 52 or more yards rushing in seven of the Niners' nine games this season.
The Vikings are a run-funnel defense by design. They play the most defensive snaps with two high safeties in the league, and they invite teams to try to run the football and throw the ball underneath. They blitz more than anyone and are a classic "bend but don't break" defense that relies on pressuring the QB and solid tackling. They remind me of those feared Steeler defenses of the 90s and 2000s, to be honest.
But you can run on the Vikings! Jonathan Taylor had 95 yards in Week 7, Jahmyr Gibbs went for 153 in Week 8, and James Cook finished with 107 in Week 9. The Vikings got a reprieve last week when they faced one of the worst rushing teams in the NFL (Green Bay), but I am sure that Shanahan will attack them early and often on the ground. McCaffrey and his blockers (and Shanahan's scheme) are too good to be shut down entirely. I expect McCaffrey to have a big day running (and catching) the football in this one.
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NFL Receiving Prop Bets
All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Chis Olave OVER 5.5 receptions (46%)
It was the rookie Jordyn Tyson who stole the show last week for the Saints, catching 11 of his 13 targets for 80 yards while Olave finished with just three catches for 30 yards.
But Olave had double-digit targets in two straight games going into that one. His 12% target share was a season-low by a large margin, and I'm willing to think that result was a bit of a fluke. I'm not ready to anoint Tyson as the top option in the passing game after one big game.
I'm going to buy low on Olave's receptions prop instead. This week the Saints face the Bears, who actually funnel targets away from the slot (Tyson) and to the outside receivers (Olave).
New Orleans has virtually no running game, and I expect Tyler Shough to throw it a ton again this week. I just think the targets even out a bit and even lean in Olave's favor based on the matchup with Chicago.
Mark Andrews over 33.5 yards receiving (52%)
Here I thought that Jacoby Brissett loved throwing to his tight end so much because he had such a good one in Arizona with Trey McBride. But in his first start with Baltimore, Brissett leaned heavily on Andrews, targeting him eight times in the Ravens' loss to the Chargers on Monday night.
This catch by Mark Andrews 👀
LACvsBAL on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/oSbZdprcMI
— NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2026
Andrews secured all eight targets for 82 yards in that one. With the Baltimore run game stalling out and their defense being leakier than we're used to seeing, I would expect to see a lot of passing volume for Brissett again in this game against Carolina. This is a low threshold to cross if we think Andrews is going to continue to have a featured role with his new signal caller.
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Anytime Touchdown Bets
All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Kyle Monangai Anytime Touchdown (44%)
The Bears are implied for over 30 points in this game, and they have their best short-yardage runner back in the lineup with Monangai finally over his injury.
The Saints have allowed the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL to running backs this season, and I think we can expect a heavy dose of Monangai and D'Andre Swift in the run game against the 29th-ranked New Orleans run defense.
The Bears run the football 63% of the time in the red zone, one of the highest rates in the league. I think Monangai will get his chance to find paydirt, and I won't be surprised if both Chicago backs have a touchdown by the end of this one. We are just getting Monangai at a much better price than Swift; we may as well take the discount.
Good luck if you're tailing these props this week. Thanks for reading. Let's crush!
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