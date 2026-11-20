Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 11 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.
Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, plus several fantasy football buys and sells, including Chris Olave, Justin Jefferson, Ollie Gordon II, and more.
With the fantasy playoffs just a few weeks away, time is running out to improve your roster.
So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 11. Good luck!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 11
Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.
The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.
Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values
The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.
Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football
Ollie Gordon II, RB, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II rushed 20 times for 76 yards and caught four passes for 39 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to Indianapolis. Gordon continues to see plenty of opportunities, but his rushing efficiency has declined in recent weeks.
After finding the end zone in three consecutive games, Gordon has averaged roughly 3.6 yards per carry over his last three contests without scoring a touchdown. His workload remains steady, and Sunday's 115 yards from scrimmage show he can still produce without scoring. RotoBaller ranks Gordon RB16 heading into Week 11, keeping him in the RB2 conversation despite his recent struggles.
Verdict: Ollie Gordon II is a top buy-low option ahead of Week 11. While he is still seeing a massive workload, the results haven't been there, giving managers a short window to acquire a solid RB2 for the rest of the campaign at a FLEX price tag.
Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is coming off his worst game of the season, as he caught just three of four targets for 40 yards on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Olave opened the year as a top-tier fantasy receiver, but his productivity has slipped as the Saints' offense has struggled to find its footing.
Now, the 26-year-old also has to deal with competition for targets, namely from rookie Jordyn Tyson, who made his NFL debut two weeks ago following a lengthy injured reserve stint. Tyson broke out in Week 10 with 13 targets, 11 catches, and 80 yards, which is likely why Tyson's target and reception totals dropped to a new season-low mark.
Tyson isn't going anywhere, so Olave is going to have to find a way to coexist with the Arizona State product. We're still sold on Olave's talent, and his volume should bounce back in a potential high-scoring game against the Bengals this weekend. Nevertheless, his ceiling and floor have both slipped a little after last week's dud.
Verdict: Like Gordon, Olave's stock has taken a hit with Tyson's emergence. However, managers should act quickly and acquire Olave coming off his worst game of the season. He should still remain the WR1 of this team and hold low-end top-12 upside on a weekly basis.
Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson put together one of his better performances of the season last week. Jefferson hauled in nine of his 13 targets for 74 yards during last week's win over the Green Bay Packers. Both the targets and receptions were season highs for Jefferson, who has struggled to make an impact this season.
It's clear that Kirk Cousins and Jefferson have great chemistry together after playing together in Minnesota earlier in their careers. The expectation is that Cousins will continue heavily utilizing Jefferson during this week's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Fantasy managers might actually be able to trust Jefferson as a WR1 for Week 11.
Verdict: Jefferson checks in as this week's "buy-high" candidate. While he will come with a high price tag, managers may still view him closer to the high-end WR2 range than the overall top-5 WR upside he has. With Kirk Cousins back in Minnesota, Jefferson could be a league-winner down the stretch.
Other Players to Target in Trades
- Garrett Wilson, NYJ
- Davante Adams, LAR
Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football
D'Andre Swift, RB, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift has put together a spectacular 2026 season, as he's currently the RB12 on the season and RB8 in fantasy points per game. He has 10 touchdowns and is averaging 64 rushing yards per game (3.72 YPC). Where Swift has thrived is on opportunity: he is ninth in attempts per game, first in carries inside the 10-yard line, and while his efficiency on the ground has been mediocre (38th explosive run rate and 33rd in rush success rate), he's playing a good amount of snaps (63.3%) and getting the opportunity.
However, Kyle Monangai is on track to return for the Bears in Week 11, and before his Week 4 injury, he and Swift had been splitting the backfield, with Monangai looking like the more efficient runner. Monangai is third in yards per carry and first in yards after contact per attempt on his 60 carries so far this season. While Swift remains a must-start fantasy asset, his ceiling is about to be capped by the return of the second-year back out of Rutgers.
Verdict: Swift isn't a "must" sell, but his value has likely peaked. Kyle Monangai is set to return this weekend, which could push Swift into a timeshare for much of the second half.
Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. rushed 11 times for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-10 win over Green Bay. He also caught one pass for eight yards. Jones had managed just 38 rushing yards over his previous two games, making Sunday's performance a step in the right direction.
His touchdown was his first since Week 4, although Jordan Mason still led Minnesota with 16 carries for 59 yards. Jones showed some improvement after two quiet games, but Mason's continued involvement limits his fantasy upside. RotoBaller ranks Jones RB30 heading into Week 11, putting him on the fringe of flex consideration.
Verdict: Coming off his most productive effort in some time, Aaron Jones is a top sell candidate. The offense is on the rise following the addition of Kirk Cousins, but Jordan Mason will continue to cap his ceiling.
Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. returned from a multi-week injury absence last Sunday, and he wasted no time making his presence felt. Operating as the top receiver with Mike Evans (Achilles) sidelined, Samuel totaled three catches, 31 receiving yards, three rushing attempts, 78 rushing yards, and two total touchdowns.
The 30-year-old was frequently used as both a ball-carrier and receiver during his first stint with the Niners from 2019-2024, and he has continued to demonstrate similar versatility now that he's back in San Francisco for his age-30 season. He has logged at least one rushing attempt in each of his six games this season, but Week 10 represented a new season-high in rushing yards, as well as his first rushing touchdown of the season.
If Samuel can continue to carve out decent rushing volume in addition to his role in the passing game, he will rank as a strong weekly WR2 option, especially for the duration of Evans' absence. A tougher matchup against the Vikings awaits Samuel in Week 11, but he should still be viewed as a top-24 fantasy receiver.
Verdict: Samuel is an intriguing sell-high candidate. While he will continue to hold value on one of the most potent offenses in football, with Mike Evans nearing a return and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling potentially returning later in the season as well, Samuel could become a more volatile option, especially in the fantasy playoffs.
Other Players to Trade Away
- David Montgomery, HOU
- Keenan Allen, SF
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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