Andy's top fantasy football drops to consider making before Week 11 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Time to say goodbye to players like Germie Bernard, Juwan Johnson, and more?
Hey RotoBallers! Another week of NFL action is set to kick off on Sunday, which means it's almost time to check our lineups. However, with six teams on bye, managers may need to cut an underperforming asset to fill their starting lineup.
Below, we will look at four players who managers should consider cutting ahead of Week 11.
Who should fantasy managers cut before the full Week 11 slate begins? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Players to Consider Cutting for Week 11
Germie Bernard, PIT - 53% Rostered
Germie Bernard was an intriguing waiver wire pickup earlier in the season, but given his current production and the looming return of Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson, his value could take a major dip. After seeing nine targets in Week 5 and 12 targets in Week 6, Bernard has never seen more than five targets in a contest and is coming off a zero-catch effort against the Bengals.
In addition, Wilson and Pittman are both trending towards starting this weekend, which could push Bernard back to the WR4 role on a run-first offense. He is a safe cut in all fantasy formats.
Germie Bernard's Slump Continues With Reinforcements Coming https://t.co/6QDXaPBSTw
— RotoBaller (@RotoBaller) November 18, 2026
DeMario Douglas, NE - 43% Rostered
Even though DeMario Douglas continues to have a starting role in the New England offense without his QB1, his value is in serious question. Drake Maye is in danger of missing the remainder of the season, which greatly affects this entire offense. Tommy DeVito entered the week relieved and stumbled, going 12-for-24 with 81 yards and a 1:1 TD:INT.
Despite A.J. Brown missing time, Douglas caught just one pass in this contest. Over his last four games, he has fallen below the 6.0 PPR points mark in two games, but his two 15.0 PPR point efforts helped raise his average to 9.6 PPR points per game.
He is not a clear-cut player like Bernard, but without his QB1, Douglas's ceiling is much lower. Romeo Doubs could also be back from the IR, which may further limit his target share.
J.K. Dobbins, DEN - 57% Rostered
J.K. Dobbins has found himself on the cut list for much of the past few weeks, but given that his rostership still sits above 55%, he is worth a closer look. While he began the season in the starting role, he has since ceded much of the work to rookie Jonah Coleman, even with RJ Harvey on the IR.
Over his last three games, Dobbins has averaged 4.3 PPR points per game while logging a low 5.7 attempts per game. During this stretch, Coleman has seen 12.7 attempts per game and averaged a much higher 16.0 PPR points per game. Dobbins is purely a handcuff to the breakout rookie.
Juwan Johnson, NO - 51% Rostered
Lastly, let's take a look at a tight end. Juwan Johnson enjoyed a hot start to the campaign, averaging 15.6 PPR points over his first four games. However, since then, the veteran tight end has taken a back seat. Since Week 5, he has only surpassed 10.0 PPR points in one game and has averaged a pedestrian 4.7 PPR points per game.
Last week, Johnson had just three targets, while Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson operated as the clear top options. Given his declining role and target share, he is only worth rostering in deeper TE-premium formats going forward.
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 11?
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|39
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|New York Giants
|DEF
|9
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Trey Smack
|K
|13
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|Matt Gay
|K
|23
|Drop in All Leagues
|5
|Baltimore Ravens
|DEF
|52
|Drop in All Leagues
|6
|Green Bay Packers
|DEF
|33
|Drop in Most Leagues
|7
|New England Patriots
|DEF
|33
|Drop in Most Leagues
|8
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|19
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|11
|Drop in Most Leagues
|10
|Audric Estime
|RB
|16
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|42
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|31
|Drop in Most Leagues
|13
|Cleveland Browns
|DEF
|14
|Drop in Most Leagues
|14
|Jason Myers
|K
|51
|Drop in Most Leagues
|15
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|44
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|16
|Darren Waller
|TE
|23
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|17
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|29
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|18
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|54
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|19
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|42
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|20
|Tank Dell
|WR
|48
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|21
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|43
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|22
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|31
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|23
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|23
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|24
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|29
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|25
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|48
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|26
|Woody Marks
|RB
|72
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|27
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|63
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|28
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|81
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|29
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|86
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|30
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|84
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|31
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|70
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|32
|Drake Maye
|QB
|80
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|33
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|52
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|34
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|49
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|35
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|51
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|36
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|74
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|37
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|66
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|38
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|87
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|39
|Los Angeles Rams
|DEF
|74
|Hold in All Leagues
|40
|Seattle Seahawks
|DEF
|85
|Hold in All Leagues
|41
|Rachaad White
|RB
|73
|Hold in All Leagues
|42
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|73
|Hold in All Leagues
|43
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|91
|Hold in All Leagues
|44
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|76
|Hold in All Leagues
|45
|Davante Adams
|WR
|86
|Injury Stash in All Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Antonio Williams, Mike Washington Jr., Elic Ayomanor:
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