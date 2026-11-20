The top Week 11 defense streamers - fantasy football D/ST pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy DST streaming options with strong matchups.
Hey RotoBallers! The calendar turns to Week 11, which means the fantasy football playoffs are quickly approaching. As our matchups get more important, our start/sit decisions carry even more weight. One way to gain an edge is to target a defense with a top matchup.
Below, we will look at four widely available defensive units that could give you an edge in Week 11, including two options on nearly 80% of waiver wires.
Who should fantasy managers look to target on the waiver wire and plug into their starting lineup? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Week 11 Defense Streamers (D/ST)
Only defenses rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens
11% Rostered
After allowing 26 points to the Denver Broncos the week prior, the Panthers enter Week 11 coming off a strong outing. Last Sunday, they held Tyler Shough and the Saints to just 17 points in a crucial victory as they moved up the NFC South. In this contest, Shough threw for just 187 yards with an interception. He was sacked three times.
Much of their success came from limiting the run game, as the Saints ran for just 49 total yards. This weekend, they will have another prime opportunity to not only pressure the QB but potentially help keep their opponent to under 20 points.
Lee Hunter and Derrick Brown annihilating a 4th and 1 https://t.co/DdU8ScrlRa
— Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) November 16, 2026
The Ravens enter Week 11 allowing the 13th-most sacks in football (25, tied with the Patriots and Packers) and are averaging just 20.9 points per game. In his Ravens debut, Jacoby Brissett was sacked twice and threw an interception. The Panthers have borderline top-12 upside, especially if Brissett continues to struggle.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
30% Rostered
While the Eagles offense may be in freefall, the defense is on the radar as a streamer. Before their Week 10 bye, the Eagles held the Giants to just 19 points and faced a hefty six sacks on J.J. McCarthy. Even though they couldn't get the win, their defense put up a solid fantasy effort.
This weekend, they will face a Steelers team that has allowed 26 sacks (tied for the 10th-most in the NFL). Aaron Rodgers was sacked three times last weekend, which should open the door for the Eagles to turn in a solid effort, even if the Steelers put points on the board.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets
30% Rostered
Our final two options face each other on Sunday afternoon. The Chargers and Jets both enter this contest averaging less than 20.0 PPG, with the Chargers boasting a league-low 16.0 points per game. On Monday night, the Chargers picked up their first victory of the season over the Baltimore Ravens. In this game, they held Baltimore to just 20 points and forced two sacks.
This season, the Los Angeles defense hasn't been their most productive, with only 15 sacks, but they should be in a prime position to turn in another solid effort. On Sunday, they will face a Jets offensive line that has struggled to protect veteran quarterback Geno Smith.
The Jets have allowed 32 sacks this season, trailing the Browns and Chargers for the most teams. The Jets have allowed at least four sacks in each of their last two games.
New York Jets @ Los Angeles Chargers
20% Rostered
Their opponent in this matchup is also worth a look in 12-team formats. The Jets have allowed at least 30 points in each of their last three games and have been far from the fantasy radar, but should bounce back against a struggling Chargers offense. Despite coming off their first victory, Los Angeles still enters this game averaging a league-low 16.0 PPG.
On Monday, Justin Herbert continued to struggle, throwing for just 129 yards, which brought his season average to a pedestrian 191.1 yards per game. He has thrown just six passing touchdowns while turning the ball over 11 times.
In terms of sacks, the Chargers offensive line has been just as inefficient as New York's, allowing the second-most sacks in the sport, trailing only the previously noted Cleveland Browns. The Jets enter this game with 23 sacks (13th-most in football), which should prove they have a high floor and a high ceiling.
THIRD sack of the day for David Bailey
@CLEvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/QTqQqo79NN
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Week 11 D/ST Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Kansas City Chiefs
|ARI
|2
|Buffalo Bills
|MIA
|3
|Houston Texans
|IND
|4
|Denver Broncos
|LV
|5
|Chicago Bears
|NO
|6
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|@PHI
|7
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|@NYG
|8
|Los Angeles Chargers
|NYJ
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|@WAS
|10
|Baltimore Ravens
|@CAR
|11
|New York Jets
|@LAC
|12
|Minnesota Vikings
|@SF
|13
|San Francisco 49ers
|MIN
|14
|Detroit Lions
|TB
|15
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|@DET
|16
|Dallas Cowboys
|TEN
|17
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PIT
|18
|Carolina Panthers
|BAL
|19
|New York Giants
|JAX
|20
|Las Vegas Raiders
|@DEN
|21
|Tennessee Titans
|@DAL
|22
|Indianapolis Colts
|@HOU
|23
|Washington Commanders
|CIN
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|@CHI
|25
|Miami Dolphins
|@BUF
|26
|Arizona Cardinals
|@KC
Read more defense news and updates for Week 11
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 11 Defense Decisions. Today's focus is on specific team defenses - New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for defenses like the New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles:
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