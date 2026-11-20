November 20, 2026

Jamie Calandro breaks down his DFS cash game rankings and top game value picks at every position for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season.

It was another massively successful week for the RotoBaller crew in DFS NFL. My cash lineup went off, and it was complemented by a full stack of the Dallas-San Francisco game that finished in the top 10 of multiple GPPs. Unfortunately, a mere two days later I tinkered myself out of a $3,000 NBA GPP win, and I'm still salty about that.

We turn our attention now to Week 11, or "Bye-mageddon" for the seasonal players among us. There are six teams on bye, which makes it difficult to field a full team, but for DFS we just have to adjust to the ownership and opportunity cost levels. We'll be with you all weekend in the RotoBaller Discord, so come on in and give us a shout!

This article will help you identify players to include in your cash game lineup, enabling you to save money and allocate it to premium options. Remember that cash lineups are all about safety and volume, not risk and reward. Please check our Discord for updates as practice reports come in throughout the week and a clearer picture emerges. Check out our other great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win big!

DFS Cash Game Locks

CeeDee Lamb, WR - DAL ($8,800 DK/$9,100 FD)

CeeDee Lamb checks in as the top overall per-dollar play in my player pool for the second time this year (for those keeping track, the standings are now Gibbs - 5, McCaffrey - 2, Nacua - 2, Lamb - 2). Dallas should have their foot on the gas for this entire game as they attempt to keep pace in a wide-open NFC East, and they have an implied total of 31.5 points (tied for most of the week) in a pristine matchup.

Tennessee traded away their top two defenders, Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker, and we saw the fallout as Jacksonville put up a 40-burger on them. Lamb looked like a potential bust last week as all the looks were going to George Pickens early, but he still went 7-72-1 on 13 targets and finished as the WR11. Lamb leads the NFL in targets (123) and is second in air yards (1,288), and Tennessee has allowed the most catches, receiving yards, and FPPG to WRs. Even if Pickens goes off again, Lamb will get his and is a core stud in cash play.

Honorable mentions: Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dak Prescott, Caleb Williams

DFS Cash Game Values

Emmett Johnson, RB - KC ($6,000 DK/$6,200 FD)

Emmett Johnson was megachalk last weekend once Kenneth Walker III was ruled out, and he absolutely did not disappoint. The rookie was electric, rolling up 101 yards on the ground while also hauling in six catches for 70 yards on seven targets. He also scored twice, igniting this Chiefs' offense as they put up 35 points on Atlanta.

Mahomes finds his rookie RB Emmett Johnson for six! KCvsATL on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/nJcTVO9IbY — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Johnson's price tag has (predictably) risen, but not near enough. That level of usage (88% snap share) and efficiency (4.6 YPC, 11.7 YPR) should put him in the upper echelon of RBs, so we're still getting a massive discount. Arizona was strong against the run to start the year, but they've plummeted lately and now have allowed the tenth-most rushing yards and 11th-most FPPG to the position.

The Chiefs have an implied total of 28.5 points and are 15.5-point favorites. Kenneth Walker is not ruled out yet, but it makes sense for the Chiefs to be cautious with him in a game they can absolutely cruise to a win without him.