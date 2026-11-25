The top NFL Pick'em pool picks for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Andersen's weekly NFL Pick'em pool targets, avoids, and predictions to help win pick'em contests.
Welcome back to our NFL Pick'em Pool Picks for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. We're coming up on a tremendous week of football action with games on five different days, including the traditional three-game Thanksgiving holiday. As we get into Week 12, we continue to form a better understanding of which teams are contenders or pretenders.
Some questions do still exist, though. Will the Patriots overcome Drake Maye's fibula fracture with a softer matchup against the Chargers? Will the Bills or Chiefs solidify themselves as the leader in the AFC? Can the 49ers become the fastest team to 10 wins?
Every week of the 2026 NFL season, I'll lock in picks for each game and tier them based on my confidence level for the selection. The games will be grouped into locks, semi-confident picks, and toss-ups. The number listed next to the game shows my confidence level, counting down to my least confident pick. The winner picks are italicized. Let's get to the picks for Week 12.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 NFL Pick'em Pool Locks
The number listed next to the game shows my confidence level, counting down to my least confident pick. The higher the number, the better. The winner picks are italicized.
- 16: Titans vs. Jaguars
The Jaguars are coming off an ugly loss against the Giants, but we knew last week's game in New York would be very close. The Jaguars will get a much easier matchup this week against the Titans, who are 1-9 and just surrendered 51 points to the Cowboys. We'll take Jacksonville's ninth-ranked offense against Tennessee's last-ranked defense.
- 15: Giants vs. Colts
Speaking of the Giants, they should have no trouble cruising to victory this week against the Colts. Indianapolis is shaking things up as Anthony Richardson Sr. makes his first start of the year, but it's too little, too late. The Colts simply don't have enough talent on either side of the ball to take down the Giants after unloading some of their top players at the pre-trade deadline fire sale.
Statement win for the Giants
Top of the AFC landscape changing loss for the Jaguars
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 23, 2026
- 14: Falcons vs. Vikings
It's a revenge game at home for Kirk Cousins, who is looking to shake off last Sunday's zero-touchdown dud. The Vikings should fare much better this week against the Falcons, whose defense has been highly disappointing with 358.2 yards allowed per game (fourth-worst in the NFL). Minnesota is the seven-point favorite for this week, and that spread already looks completely justified.
- 13: Saints vs. Bengals
We already had two get-right opportunities for teams in the "locks" section; let's add a third. The Bengals are looking to get back on track after a shaky loss against the Commanders on Monday night in Week 11. Cincinnati should fare well against the Saints, who can't seem to get out of their own way. The Saints have lost three of their last four games, and their bottom-six defense won't slow down Cincinnati.
Semi-Confident Picks For Week 12 Pick 'Em Pools
- 12: Broncos vs. Steelers
Denver had full control in last week's win over the Fernando Mendoza-led Raiders, and now, the Broncos should take care of business against a Steelers team in an ugly skid. Pittsburgh has lost two in a row, and now, they are benching quarterback Aaron Rodgers for Mason Rudolph. It's a rough first start of the year for Rudolph, as Denver's defense has allowed the 11th-fewest points per game.
The Steelers (6-4) have lost two in a row.
Next three games:
vs Broncos (8-2)
vs Texans (4-6)
at Jaguars (7-3)
Can easily go 0-3 in this stretch.
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) November 25, 2026
- 11: Eagles vs. Cowboys
Joe Milton III found success against the Steelers last week, but we don't envision this Eagles offense being able to keep pace with the Cowboys. Despite being 5-6, Dallas ranks third in points scored per game and sixth in offensive yards per game. We should see big things from the CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens duo as the Cowboys take the field for another divisional showdown on Thanksgiving Day.
- 10: Commanders vs. Cardinals
Don't look now, but the Commanders are making waves in a wide-open NFC East. Washington has won back-to-back games against highly respected Giants and Bengals teams, and they should have no trouble handling business against a Cardinals team led by third-string quarterback Carson Beck (back).
- 9: Packers vs. Rams
The situation remains dire for the Rams, who enter Week 12 without tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) or wide receivers Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee, suspension). We expect another respectable effort from quarterback Matthew Stafford, but the Rams' offense won't be able to keep pace with a Green Bay offense that loves to feed Christian Watson and Matthew Golden.
- 8: Ravens vs. Texans
We were impressed by the Ravens' ability to score points and keep pace with the Panthers last week, so they absolutely have a chance to hang with Houston. In the end, though, we'll take the Texans squad with the ninth-most offensive points per game and the 13th-fewest defensive yards allowed per game. Houston has consistently proven to be a very respectable team with legitimate playoff aspirations.
NFL Pick 'Em Toss-Ups Of Week 12
- 7: Seahawks vs. 49ers
The 49ers are absolutely cruising at 9-1 after a big win over the Vikings on Sunday night. Seattle gets quarterback Sam Darnold (quad, rib) back this week, but we're still leaning toward a San Francisco team with the second-most offensive yards per game and the sixth-fewest defensive yards per game. With a win, the Niners would sweep the season series over their division rivals.
49ers PICK-6 ‼️
MINvsSF on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/qEKqUbC7fV
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026
- 6: Jets vs. Dolphins
The Dolphins' only win of the season came against the Jets, but we don't expect them to sweep the season series. Miami is now starting Kyle McCord at quarterback, while Jets starter Geno Smith has been respectable lately and is coming off a three-touchdown game. We expect a big game from the Jets' defense, which has allowed the eighth-fewest passing yards and tallied the seventh-most sacks.
- 5: Patriots vs. Chargers
Maye's injury has completely swung the pendulum in the other direction for this game. Tommy DeVito will make his first start of the season, and he didn't spark much optimism in his three-plus quarters back in Week 10, when he totaled 81 passing yards, one touchdown, one turnover, and four sacks. Los Angeles is favored, but because this is such an ugly game on paper, anything can happen.
- 4: Bears vs. Lions
Two of the NFL's most exciting offenses go head-to-head in this NFC North showdown on Thanksgiving Day. Both teams rank among the top eight in offensive yards and points, and Detroit's defense has been surging lately despite the loss of Aidan Hutchinson (knee) and Jack Campbell (neck). This is anyone's game to win, but we're leaning toward Chicago because we trust their defense slightly more.
- 3: Raiders vs. Browns
The spread for Raiders-Browns is set at 4.5 points, and we expect a competitive, back-and-forth game. In fact, this was determined to be one of the most exciting games of the Sunday slate, as the NFL flexed it into the primetime slot. We're leaning toward the Deshaun Watson-led Browns and their repeated comeback magic, but we also wouldn't be surprised if Mendoza gets his first win.
- 2: Chiefs vs. Bills
NFL fans are treated to a potential AFC Championship preview on Thursday night. Both the Chiefs and Bills rank among the top four teams in total offense and the top nine teams in defensive points allowed. These games always end up being instant classics, and the 2026 edition should be no different. We're giving a slight edge to the Bills, who will become the NFL's first 10-win team this season.
I know it’s popular to say they haven’t played anyone but they literally could not have done any better in this stretch
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 23, 2026
- 1: Panthers vs. Buccaneers
These are two teams that have displayed plenty of variance on both sides of the ball, which makes this game incredibly difficult to pick. The Buccaneers are currently favored by three points, despite being two games behind Carolina in the standings. We're tempted to agree with Vegas, with the expectation that Tampa Bay's defense, which leads the NFL in interceptions, will give Bryce Young trouble.
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