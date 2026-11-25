Andrew Ball's fantasy football risers, fallers, sleepers, and busts heading into Week 12 of the 2026 season. He identifies players with rising and falling fantasy values.
Thanksgiving festivities mean one thing: The fantasy football playoffs are near.
Every lineup decision from here forward is increasingly important as managers fight to secure a playoff spot, or even better, a first-round bye. So, that begs the question: Whose stock, good or bad, can we buy into?
The players in this weekly article aren't necessarily the week's best and worst performers. Instead, we'll talk about what Week 11 means for the rest of the season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 Fantasy Football Risers
Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry fantasy managers have had some tough weeks recently. The 32-year-old has been at or below 3.4 yards per carry more often than not. The Baltimore offense wasn’t giving him scoring opportunities with Joe Fagnano under center, and Justice Hill was on the field more with the Ravens playing from behind.
Not to say all of those problems are solved with an RB1 finish at Carolina, but the offense is gaining momentum with Jacoby Brissett at the helm. Henry averaged 7.2 yards per carry, the best mark of his season.
Here’s what’s really making Henry a riser: Brissett loves his security blankets. He targets running backs and tight ends at a higher rate than the average quarterback. Who had Henry becoming a PPR merchant on their Bingo card?
Henry has five targets in each of his last two games. He’s only done that six other times in his 11-year career. I don’t care that he’s only averaging three yards per catch. Anything in the passing game is a bonus for Henry.
Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Has Ladd McConkey’s absence been the primary reason behind Los Angeles’ offensive woes? It’s not that simple, obviously, but the Chargers did score three touchdowns in one game for the first time all season.
McConkey was responsible for two of them, commanding 38% of the target share, and securing five of his eight targets for 37 yards.
Now that they are finally competent, the Chargers have some juicy matchups on tap, including welcoming New England in Week 12. Justin Herbert is in the league’s concussion protocol, however, and I’d be wary of trusting McConkey if DJ Uiagalelei is under center.
Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos
Jonah Coleman made his two impressive performances before his bye week look like child’s play.
The rookie got 28 touches in the win over Las Vegas. He totaled 129 yards and three scores. That’s enough for the RB1 finish this week.
Since becoming the full-time starter, which coincides with RJ Harvey’s injury, Coleman has a stranglehold on the high-value touches. He has 14 targets and all the goal-line backfield carries.
Harvey should have a role when he returns, but there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Coleman. Take a quick gander at the schedule. There are nothing but green matchups the rest of the way, including a rematch against the same Las Vegas unit he just torched.
Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders
Antonio Williams certainly inflated his final stat line by racking up 64 of his 122 receiving yards in the final 40 seconds of the game, but the late additions to the box score underline the narrative: Jayden Daniels trusts his rookie wide receiver.
Jayden Daniels to Antonio Willliams again!
CINvsWAS on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Y7vPHatim3
— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2026
Since Terry McLaurin’s season-ending injury, Williams is running more than 90% of the routes and seeing more than 20% of the targets. He had double-digit PPR points in three of those four games.
Washington’s schedule softens just as Williams breaks through the rookie wall. Arizona, Tennessee, Houston, and Atlanta are the next four games. All four teams rank in the top 10 for most yards allowed to the position.
Other Fantasy Football Risers
- Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders
- Chimere Dike, WR, Titans
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
- Jack Bech, WR, Raiders
Week 12 Fantasy Football Fallers
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
A change was needed, so credit to the Indianapolis decision-makers for naming Anthony Richardson Sr. the starting quarterback. Now, releasing Daniel Jones this soon after the trade deadline is another issue, but I digress.
So, the offense may be slightly better with Richardson under center, which could benefit Jonathan Taylor. However, there are still zero receiving threats, so opposing defenses can stack the box. Taylor could overcome that with volume, but that’s been taken away from him too. We’ll see if that changes with Seth McGowan (hamstring) set to miss time.
If the Colts continue to have trouble scoring, then Taylor’s fantasy value will need to come through the air. Daniel Jones was giving Taylor 4.09 targets per game. That wasn’t the case the last time Richardson commanded the Colts. In Richardson's 10 2024 starts with an active Taylor, the running back saw just 1.6 targets per game.
D'Andre Swift, RB, Chicago Bears
On paper, D’Andre Swift wasn’t a faller. Chicago’s lead back scored a touchdown on one of his 15 touches against the Saints. But the division of labor isn’t ideal.
Kyle Monangai returned for his first game since early October. He only saw 8 carries. However, Salvon Ahmed tallied six attempts as well. The Bears play again on Thursday afternoon. Logically, those attempts would have gone to Monangai should Chicago have had a normal week of rest.
Swift also lost a fumble early in the final frame. Monangai and Ahmed handled the work from then through the end of the game. It bears watching, as Swift was punished earlier this season for fumbling issues.
Ultimately, Swift handled 48% of Chicago’s backfield carries. That’s his lowest percentage since Week 4, the last time Monangai saw the field.
Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints
We thought we had a budding superstar on our hands. We thought a first-round rookie receiver would help elevate the sputtering New Orleans offense. We thought.
Fresh off a 72% route share and 39% target share, Jordyn Tyson ran just 43% of the routes and was targeted on just five percent of them. It resulted in 10 total yards on one catch and one rush.
Head coach Kellen Moore pushed back on nearly every logical reason behind the lack of snaps. He claimed Tyson wasn’t on a pitch count and wasn’t punished for a crucial missed block. Ultimately, he blamed it on keeping certain personnel groups on the field.
#Saints HC Kellen Moore on if WR Jordyn Tyson was benched at the end of Sunday’s game:
“We got stuck on the ball a number of times just playing no huddle football, and so the personnel that was on the field stayed on the field, just to minimize the substitution timelines.” https://t.co/2vanJx9xoh
— NOF (@nofnetwork) November 23, 2026
At least Chris Olave turned Tyson’s disappearing act into 19.2 PPR fantasy points, and Devaughn Vele secured seven passes for 76 yards. It’s the first time since early October that multiple New Orleans wide receivers have been fantasy relevant. This offense rarely supports two wideouts.
Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Los Angeles Chargers just learned this lesson: Some running backs need consistent touches to get going. Splitting touches with Rico Dowdle, Warren’s recent usage has been spotty. He just logged his two lowest rush shares (30%, 45%) of the season.
Of course, that’s far from the only problem plaguing the Pittsburgh offense. There’s no downfield threat. Aaron Rodgers is averaging just 7.4 air yards per attempt. DK Metcalf is doing more harm than good.
Thus, Warren’s scoring chances have plummeted. Sure, they scored twice against Cincinnati, but only after falling behind by 28 points. Similarly, the lone passing touchdown Sunday to Max Hurleman came with Pittsburgh down two scores with a minute left.
Warren is still a startable asset, but we’re far, far away from his RB1 start.
Other Fantasy Football Fallers
- DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers
- Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens
- Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers
- Tyler Warren, TE, Colts
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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