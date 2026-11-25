Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em and lineup advice for all Thanksgiving Thursday slate games in Week 12 (2026). Detailed player breakdowns and matchup analysis.
Happy Thanksgiving, and welcome to the RotoBaller Thanksgiving Thursday start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 12! Thanksgiving remains one of the best days on the NFL calendar, and the 2026 edition gives us three exciting matchups, including two divisional rivalries and Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen.
Thanksgiving Thursday kicks off with the Chicago Bears visiting the Detroit Lions in an important NFC North matchup with a massive 55.5-point total. The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys renew their rivalry in the afternoon, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs traveling to Buffalo, which could decide the AFC top seed.
Each week, I bring you Thursday Night Football analysis, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. With three games on the Thanksgiving slate and just three weeks remaining in most fantasy football regular seasons, there are plenty of important lineup decisions to make.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions - 1:00 PM ET
Be sure to also check out our Actives/Inactives Report for notable injuries:
- Cole Kmet (TE, CHI) - OUT/IR - Knee
- Roschon Johnson (RB, CHI) - QUESTIONABLE - Ankle
- Sam LaPorta (TE, DET) - QUESTIONABLE - Ankle
- Isiah Pacheco (RB, DET) - OUT/IR - Back
Must-Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups
Caleb Williams (QB, CHI)
Caleb Williams needed just 23 pass attempts to throw for 181 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints on Sunday. The Lions have suffered some significant injuries on defense this year, and Williams should have opportunities to put up much bigger numbers in what could be a back-and-forth game.
Jahmyr Gibbs (RB, DET)
Jahmyr Gibbs had 27 touches for 118 total yards and two touchdowns against Tampa Bay on Sunday. With Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve, there is virtually no competition for touches in the Detroit backfield. Gibbs is a no-brainer start this and every week.
Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR, DET)
The 37 receiving yards from Amon-Ra St. Brown on Sunday in Week 11 were disappointing, but he still caught five of his six targets and found the end zone. With the Bears favored in Detroit, the Lions may have to do considerably more through the air than they did against Tampa Bay.
St. Brown has almost 40 more targets than anyone else on the team. In a 55.5-point game, he is a must-start.
Jameson Williams (WR, DET)
Jameson Williams caught all four of his targets on Sunday for 93 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown reception. We know Williams doesn't need double-digit targets to put up a huge fantasy performance, and this is exactly the type of game where I want him in my lineups.
Jared Goff (QB, DET)
Jared Goff completed 20 of 28 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns against the Buccaneers, averaging almost 10 yards per attempt. Playing at home with this massive game total, Goff should be one of the better quarterback options in Week 12. He has at least two touchdowns in four of his last six.
Solid Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups
Rome Odunze (WR, CHI)
Rome Odunze caught all four of his targets for 45 yards in Week 11, but no Chicago player saw more than four targets against New Orleans. With the Bears likely needing to throw more than 23 times against Detroit, Odunze should be a solid WR2 option on Thanksgiving, even with his recent roller-coaster performances.
D'Andre Swift (RB, CHI)
D'Andre Swift led the Bears with 15 touches on Sunday, totaling 59 yards and scoring a receiving touchdown. Kyle Monangai and Salvon Ahmed combined for 14 carries, so there is still some competition in this backfield. Swift's involvement in the passing game lately gives him the edge over Monangai for fantasy purposes.
Luther Burden III (WR, CHI)
Luther Burden III had just 13 total yards on three touches against New Orleans. It's understandable if fantasy managers are frustrated with that performance, but Chicago's passing volume was quite low across the board. Burden has dominated in four of his last five games, so I wouldn't worry too much about Week 11.
Luther Burden III's Week 11 Dud Exposes His Fantasy Floor
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— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 22, 2026
Colston Loveland (TE, CHI)
Colston Loveland caught three passes for 29 yards and a touchdown against the Saints. The target volume hasn't always been what fantasy managers have hoped for this season, but with Cole Kmet done for the year, Loveland doesn't have much competition for opportunities at the tight end position.
Sam LaPorta (TE, DET)
Sam LaPorta caught three of his six targets for 62 yards on Sunday, including a 47-yard reception. He was limited in Monday's walkthrough with an ankle injury, so we will need to monitor his status. As long as he is active without significant limitations, he belongs in most fantasy lineups, but he is a borderline TE1 now.
Consider Sitting for Fantasy Football Lineups
Kyle Monangai and Salvon Ahmed (RBs, CHI)
Monangai rushed eight times for 18 yards on Sunday when he returned from injury, so he is still ramping back up his health and efficiency. Ahmed had six carries for 33 yards. Neither player caught a pass, and Swift continues to get the more valuable opportunities in the passing game. It's hard to trust either of these running backs with Chicago spreading the carries around.
Zavion Thomas and Kalif Raymond (WRs, CHI)
Zavion Thomas had an interesting game on Sunday with 86 total yards on just three touches, while Raymond caught one of his four targets for 14 yards. Thomas showed some big-play ability, but neither player is getting enough consistent work to warrant a fantasy start on Thanksgiving.
Isaac TeSlaa (WR, DET)
Isaac TeSlaa failed to catch any of his three targets against Tampa Bay. Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Sam LaPorta combined for 16 targets in that game, and TeSlaa remains at least the fifth option when Goff drops back.
Brock Wright (TE, DET)
Brock Wright caught both of his targets for 42 yards against Tampa Bay. He would become an interesting streaming option if LaPorta is unable to play on Thursday, but two targets in a game where LaPorta was also involved aren't enough to convince me to start him otherwise. Watch the practice reports and final injury notes.
Kirksey’s Thanksgiving Picks
Current Spread: CHI -2.5, O/U 55.5
Picks: DET +2.5, OVER 55.5
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys - 4:30 PM ET
Be sure to also check out our Actives/Inactives Report for notable injuries:
- Jalen Hurts (QB, PHI) - OUT/IR - Calf/blood clots
- Saquon Barkley (RB, PHI) - QUESTIONABLE - Neck/illness
- Dallas Goedert (TE, PHI) - QUESTIONABLE - Shin
- Will Shipley (RB, PHI) - QUESTIONABLE - Foot/illness
- Jake Ferguson (TE, DAL) - QUESTIONABLE - Knee/ankle
- Jonathan Mingo (WR, DAL) - QUESTIONABLE - Ankle
Must-Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups
Saquon Barkley (RB, PHI)
This designation is, of course, completely dependent on Barkley's availability Thursday. Barkley rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against Pittsburgh. The Eagles don't have much choice but to lean on Barkley with Jalen Hurts out. Assuming his neck injury doesn't keep him out, Barkley remains a must-start.
Dak Prescott (QB, DAL)
Dak Prescott was magnificent again on Sunday, completing 28 of his 33 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another score. With Philadelphia cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Jonathan Jones both dealing with injuries on a short week, Prescott could be in for another monster fantasy performance.
CeeDee Lamb (WR, DAL)
CeeDee Lamb caught 11 passes and scored a touchdown against Tennessee on Sunday. Lamb has now seen 133 targets through 11 games this season, good for a 32.4% target share. Even with George Pickens having another resurgence in the offense, Lamb continues to command an elite workload.
George Pickens (WR, DAL)
George Pickens caught seven of his 10 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. Pickens is averaging nine targets per game this season, and his last two games have given him 247 yards and four touchdowns. He has graduated from boom-or-bust to reliable WR1.
Javonte Williams (RB, DAL)
Javonte Williams totaled 91 yards and two touchdowns on 21 touches against Tennessee. Williams is getting plenty of opportunities near the goal line in one of the league's best offenses. With Dallas favored by more than a touchdown, there should be plenty of second-half rushing opportunities.
Solid Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups
DeVonta Smith (WR, PHI)
It's hard to complain about the 12 targets DeVonta Smith saw on Sunday, even if they amounted to just five catches for 41 yards. That's the Joe Milton III experience. Smith accounted for more than 57% of Milton's pass attempts against Pittsburgh. That kind of usage is going to keep Smith fantasy-relevant, but they may not be high-quality targets.
Dallas Goedert (TE, PHI)
Dallas Goedert caught a 38-yard pass against Pittsburgh, but that was the only target he saw all game. There is certainly some risk here with the change at quarterback, and Goedert is also banged up. Philadelphia should need to throw considerably more than 21 passes to keep up with the Cowboys.
Dallas Goedert Limited on Monday
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— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 24, 2026
Brevyn Spann-Ford (TE, DAL)
If Jake Ferguson misses another game, Brevyn Spann-Ford is once again on the streaming radar. He caught two passes for just five yards on Sunday, but one of them went for a touchdown. There are worse touchdown-dependent tight ends to throw into your lineup this week, and none have a higher game total.
Consider Sitting for Fantasy Football Lineups
Joe Milton III (QB, PHI)
Joe Milton III threw for just 141 yards without a passing touchdown against Pittsburgh. He also managed only seven yards on five rushing attempts. Even against a Dallas defense that just allowed 30 points to Tennessee, Milton hasn't shown enough to warrant consideration outside of Superflex leagues. With all 32 teams playing, there are better streaming options.
Will Shipley (RB, PHI)
Full disclosure: Shipley moves up to must-start if Barkley is out with injury. He rushed four times for nine yards against Pittsburgh, but we have seen how badly Dallas' defense has been gashed lately. But if Barkley plays in Thursday's game, there isn't nearly enough work available for Shipley to have standalone fantasy value.
Darius Cooper and Makai Lemon (WRs, PHI)
Darius Cooper actually led Philadelphia with 59 receiving yards on Sunday, while Makai Lemon caught one of his three targets for three yards. With the Eagles struggling to generate much passing offense and Smith commanding the majority of the targets, neither receiver is worth trusting right now.
Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin (WRs, DAL)
KaVontae Turpin rushed twice for 41 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, while Ryan Flournoy caught one pass for 11 yards. Even in a game where Dallas scored 51 points, neither player caught more than one pass. Good luck trying to predict when the next big play will come. Flournoy has had great games, but not with consistency.
Kirksey’s Thanksgiving Picks
Current Spread: DAL -8.5, O/U 47.5
Picks: DAL -8.5, UNDER 47.5 (Contingent upon Barkley not playing or limited snaps)
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills - 8:20 PM ET
Be sure to also check out our Actives/Inactives Report for notable injuries:
- Kenneth Walker III (RB, KC) - QUESTIONABLE - Groin
- Noah Gray (TE, KC) - QUESTIONABLE - Rib
- Dalton Kincaid (TE, BUF) - QUESTIONABLE - Thumb/ankle
- Joshua Palmer (WR, BUF) - OUT/IR - Hamstring
Must-Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups
Josh Allen (QB, BUF)
Even in a game where Josh Allen didn't do anything on the ground and threw two interceptions, he still managed 304 passing yards and a touchdown against Miami. We have seen enough offensive explosions between Allen and Patrick Mahomes over the years to know not to overthink this one.
James Cook III (RB, BUF)
James Cook III had 24 touches for 92 total yards and a touchdown on Sunday. Ray Davis and Ty Johnson combined for just two rushing attempts, so there is no question about who the workhorse is in the Buffalo backfield. Cook should continue to see plenty of work around the goal line now that he seems to be taking more of those attempts over Allen.
Patrick Mahomes (QB, KC)
Patrick Mahomes completed 27 of his 39 attempts for 324 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona on Sunday. Buffalo's defense has been impressive this season, but Mahomes has plenty of healthy receiving weapons at his disposal. With no teams on bye this week, Mahomes is still firmly in QB1 territory. He has 10 touchdowns in the last three weeks.
Kenneth Walker III and Emmett Johnson (RBs, KC)
Kenneth Walker III has 1,044 total yards and 11 touchdowns in just eight games this season. He had 22 touches for 143 yards and three touchdowns in his last game before suffering a groin injury. We must monitor the injury report over the next two days.
Analysis: Kenneth Walker Misses Practice on Monday
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— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 23, 2026
Emmett Johnson has filled in admirably, totaling 143 yards and a touchdown on 27 touches against Arizona on Sunday. If Walker misses another game, Johnson will be a must-start. If Walker is back without any limitations, he should return to fantasy lineups.
Johnson is still RB2 or flex-worthy even if Walker plays. The Chiefs won't want to overdo it with Walker coming off a groin injury, and they need him healthy for the playoffs.
Travis Kelce (TE, KC)
Travis Kelce led the Chiefs in targets (seven), receiving yards (74), and receiving touchdowns (two) against Arizona on Sunday. Even with the addition of Josh Downs and Rashee Rice back in the lineup, Kelce continues to be one of Mahomes' most reliable options in the Kansas City passing game.
Solid Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups
DJ Moore (WR, BUF)
Since returning in Week 8, DJ Moore is a top-15 wide receiver in fantasy points per game. He led the Bills with 10 targets on Sunday, catching eight of them for 91 yards and a touchdown. Moore has established himself as the top receiving option for Allen, and the only concern here is that he seems to frequently get injured in-game.
Khalil Shakir (WR, BUF)
Khalil Shakir caught five of his nine targets for 101 yards on Sunday, leading the Bills in receiving yards. Kansas City has also had trouble with slot receivers this season. We can't expect 101 yards again, but a large number of catches is in the cards. Shakir should be a decent WR3 or flex option in PPR formats.
Rashee Rice (WR, KC)
Rashee Rice caught all six of his targets for 53 yards against Arizona, but he does have just one receiving touchdown since Week 1. Rice is still getting plenty of looks when he is on the field, but until his red-zone role increases, he is more of a WR2/WR3.
Josh Downs (WR, KC)
Josh Downs has been a great addition to the Kansas City offense so far. He caught a touchdown two weeks ago and caught four of his five targets for 59 yards against Arizona despite running a route on less than one-third of the Chiefs' passing plays. His limited playing time makes him risky, but Mahomes clearly likes throwing to him. He's a flex play.
Consider Sitting for Fantasy Football Lineups
Xavier Worthy and Cyrus Allen (WRs, KC)
Xavier Worthy and Cyrus Allen each saw four targets against Arizona, combining for 79 receiving yards and a touchdown. There are just so many receiving options for Mahomes right now, with Downs in town and Johnson stepping up, that it's difficult to trust either player to get enough opportunities in a tough matchup against Buffalo.
Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox (TEs, BUF)
Dalton Kincaid missed Sunday's game with thumb and ankle injuries, while Dawson Knox caught two of his three targets for 31 yards in his absence. With Kincaid potentially returning on a short week (and could be limited) and Knox not getting much work even without him, I would look elsewhere at tight end.
Analysis: Dalton Kincaid Limited at Monday's Practice
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— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 23, 2026
Keon Coleman (WR, BUF)
Even with Josh Allen attempting 45 passes on Sunday, Keon Coleman caught just two of four targets for 17 yards. Moore and Shakir combined for 19 targets in that game, and Coleman doesn't look like he is going to have a significant fantasy role anytime soon.
Ty Johnson and Ray Davis (RBs, BUF)
Ty Johnson actually caught seven of his eight targets for 55 yards against Miami, while Ray Davis had just nine total yards. I wouldn't chase those receiving numbers from Johnson, considering he and Davis combined for just two carries. James Cook III remains firmly in control of this backfield, and Josh Allen loves to call his own number.
Kirksey’s Thanksgiving Picks
Current Spread: BUF -3, O/U 47.5
Picks: BUF -3, OVER 47.5
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