Fantasy football starts/sits for Thanksgiving Day, expert advice for all Thanksgiving Thursday Week 12 matchups. Our start em, sit em picks for Jameson Williams, Rome Odunze, Saquon Barkley, Javonte Williams, Khalil Shakir, Josh Downs, more.
Welcome to our start/sit chart for the Thanksgiving Day slate of Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchups chart for all players on the slate from the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Jameson Williams, Rome Odunze, Saquon Barkley, Javonte Williams, Khalil Shakir, Josh Downs, and more. Which Bears, Lions, Eagles, Cowboys, Bills, and Chiefs players should you start or sit in Week 12?
Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 12, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 12, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Chicago Bears Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Colston Loveland
|137.7
|Start
|TE
|CHI
|@ DET
|D'Andre Swift
|120.4
|Start
|RB
|CHI
|@ DET
|Caleb Williams
|117.8
|Start
|QB
|CHI
|@ DET
|Luther Burden III
|112.2
|Start
|WR
|CHI
|@ DET
|Rome Odunze
|108.1
|Start
|WR
|CHI
|@ DET
|Cairo Santos
|100.6
|Risky Start
|K
|CHI
|@ DET
|Kyle Monangai
|89.4
|Sit
|RB
|CHI
|@ DET
|Chicago Bears
|74.3
|Sit
|DEF
|CHI
|@ DET
|Kalif Raymond
|63.5
|Sit
|WR
|CHI
|@ DET
|Zavion Thomas
|25.4
|Sit
|WR
|CHI
|@ DET
|Roschon Johnson
|19.4
|Sit
|RB
|CHI
|@ DET
|Sam Roush
|18.9
|Sit
|TE
|CHI
|@ DET
|Case Keenum
|14.9
|Sit
|QB
|CHI
|@ DET
|Jahdae Walker
|6.5
|Sit
|WR
|CHI
|@ DET
|Tyson Bagent
|1.4
|Sit
|QB
|CHI
|@ DET
|Stephen Carlson
|0.8
|Sit
|TE
|CHI
|@ DET
Luther Burden III, WR, Bears
Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III finished with a season-low 3.3 PPR points in Sunday's 21-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. He caught two passes for 10 yards in the first quarter, and Caleb Williams' third and final pass intended for Burden was intercepted in the second. Burden's only offensive touch after halftime was a three-yard run on a direct snap.
Williams threw just seven of his 23 passes in the second half as Chicago protected its lead, and no Bears pass catcher drew more than four targets. Burden is still a WR2 in 12-team PPR leagues, though another early Chicago lead could limit his targets again when the Bears visit the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
In the two games before the bye, Burden drew 19 targets as Williams attempted 71 passes against the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He caught seven passes and scored in each of those games. His 130-yard outing against the New England Patriots the week before started a three-game touchdown streak that ended Sunday.
D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift still has head coach Ben Johnson's trust, according to Michal Dwojak. Johnson said Swift just needs to hold on to the ball after the veteran lost his third fumble of the season in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. Swift led the backfield with 15 touches, rushing 13 times for 51 yards and catching two passes for eight yards and a touchdown.
Kyle Monangai carried eight times for 18 yards in his first game back from toe and thumb injuries that cost him five games.
Monangai played 23 offensive snaps to Swift's 28, and Salvon Ahmed added six carries. With 11 touchdowns this season and a role in the passing game, I'd still start Swift as an RB2 on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions. Monangai had at least 10 carries in each of his first four games before the injury. That included 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4 against the New York Jets, when Swift also lost a fumble.
Detroit Lions Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|192.8
|Start
|RB
|DET
|vs CHI
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|151.9
|Start
|WR
|DET
|vs CHI
|Jared Goff
|109.2
|Start
|QB
|DET
|vs CHI
|Jameson Williams
|108.3
|Start
|WR
|DET
|vs CHI
|Sam LaPorta
|103.4
|Risky Start
|TE
|DET
|vs CHI
|Jake Bates
|99.6
|Risky Start
|K
|DET
|vs CHI
|Detroit Lions
|55.7
|Sit
|DEF
|DET
|vs CHI
|Isaac TeSlaa
|41.6
|Sit
|WR
|DET
|vs CHI
|Sione Vaki
|32.7
|Sit
|RB
|DET
|vs CHI
|Brock Wright
|28.2
|Sit
|TE
|DET
|vs CHI
|Tyler Conklin
|13
|Sit
|TE
|DET
|vs CHI
|Tay Martin
|3.9
|Sit
|WR
|DET
|vs CHI
|Jacob Saylors
|1.8
|Sit
|RB
|DET
|vs CHI
|DeAndre Carter
|1.6
|Sit
|WR
|DET
|vs CHI
|Joshua Dobbs
|1
|Sit
|QB
|DET
|vs CHI
Jameson Williams, WR, Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams snagged all four of his targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in his team's 31-21 home win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even against one of the league's most formidable units, Williams did what he does best -- get behind the defense and win the footrace to the end zone.
The former first-round pick's sixth touchdown of the campaign was a 57-yarder in which he flat-out beat his coverage, streaking down the middle of the field. In what could have been a boneheaded move, Williams front-flipped into the end zone to celebrate, landing on his rear end.
Fortunately, he walked away unscathed. Still, it was a curious choice, given the fate of his teammate the week prior. Either way, it was a nice bounce-back effort for the University of Alabama product after failing to score double-digit PPR points through his last two appearances. Williams and the Lions will get another stiff test this Thursday in a meeting with the Chicago Bears.
Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (ankle) was listed as a full participant in practice on Tuesday, according to the team. LaPorta came out of Sunday's Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an ankle injury and was limited in Monday's practice. However, with a return to a full practice on Tuesday, the 25-year-old should be just fine to suit up on Thanksgiving on Thursday in a divisional clash against the Chicago Bears.
He is coming off one of his better performances of the season in the 31-21 win over Tampa, catching three of his six targets for 62 yards, a week after a one-catch, 16-yard performance in Germany against the New England Patriots. In his return from a back injury last year that required surgery and limited him to nine games, LaPorta has caught 39 of his 59 targets for 477 yards (12.2 yards per reception) and three touchdowns in 10 starts in 2026.
There are a lot of mouths to feed in Detroit's high-scoring offense, but as long as LaPorta is active, he should remain a top-10 fantasy tight end on Thanksgiving in what could be a shootout in the first meeting of the year with Chicago. LaPorta will most likely be removed from the final Week 12 injury report on Thursday if he practices in full for a second straight day.
Philadelphia Eagles Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|DeVonta Smith
|138.4
|Start
|WR
|PHI
|@ DAL
|Saquon Barkley
|110.8
|Start
|RB
|PHI
|@ DAL
|Dallas Goedert
|87.8
|Sit
|TE
|PHI
|@ DAL
|Makai Lemon
|86.3
|Sit
|WR
|PHI
|@ DAL
|Jake Elliott
|81.7
|Sit
|K
|PHI
|@ DAL
|Darius Cooper
|61.3
|Sit
|WR
|PHI
|@ DAL
|Philadelphia Eagles
|59.3
|Sit
|DEF
|PHI
|@ DAL
|Zach Ertz
|50.6
|Sit
|TE
|PHI
|@ DAL
|Joe Milton III
|44.4
|Sit
|QB
|PHI
|@ DAL
|Tanner McKee
|40.6
|Sit
|QB
|PHI
|@ DAL
|Will Shipley
|34.3
|Sit
|RB
|PHI
|@ DAL
|Eli Stowers
|20.3
|Sit
|TE
|PHI
|@ DAL
|Elijah Moore
|15.1
|Sit
|WR
|PHI
|@ DAL
|Grant Calcaterra
|9.5
|Sit
|TE
|PHI
|@ DAL
|Johnny Mundt
|9.5
|Sit
|TE
|PHI
|@ DAL
|Cole Payton
|6.9
|Sit
|QB
|PHI
|@ DAL
|Britain Covey
|2.8
|Sit
|WR
|PHI
|@ DAL
|Jaydon Blue
|1.5
|Sit
|RB
|PHI
|@ DAL
Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (neck, illness) upgraded to a full practice on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Barkley was a limited participant in Monday's practice with a neck injury and an illness, but his return to a full practice a day later is a good sign for his availability on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys.
Coming off the bye in Week 10, the 29-year-old looked much healthier after previously dealing with back and hamstring issues. The three-time Pro Bowler played 64% of the offensive snaps, which was his highest snap share since Week 3, and he had a season-high 17 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown, his fourth straight game finding the end zone as a runner. Barkley did not catch a pass for the second straight game, though.
Going into Week 12 in Dallas on Thursday, Barkley should once again see the lion's share of backfield touches over backup Will Shipley, as long as he does not aggravate any of his previous injuries. His overall volume has been down in 2026 as he battles injuries, but Barkley has been efficient with his opportunities, recording 371 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 86 carries, adding seven catches for 41 yards in the passing game.
Still, his ceiling and floor in fantasy will be lowered for the rest of the season with quarterback Joe Milton III leading Philly's offense. Barkley is ranked as RotoBaller's No. 14 fantasy RB for the holiday week.
Joe Milton III, QB, Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III got his first win with his new organization on Sunday. It wasn't a great outing for Milton, who completed 11-of-22 passing attempts for 141 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the win. He also added nine yards on five rushing attempts. He'll now head into a much more favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys this week.
The Cowboys' defense ranks 28th in the league in passing yards per game. They also rank 32nd in the league in rush defense heading into this Thursday's matchup. Milton is a dual-threat quarterback who could really do some damage against this shaky defense. He isn't a recommended option in one-quarterback leagues, but Milton should offer some Superflex value.
Dallas Cowboys Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|CeeDee Lamb
|180.2
|Start
|WR
|DAL
|vs PHI
|George Pickens
|147.5
|Start
|WR
|DAL
|vs PHI
|Javonte Williams
|145.6
|Start
|RB
|DAL
|vs PHI
|Dak Prescott
|125.3
|Start
|QB
|DAL
|vs PHI
|Brandon Aubrey
|112.4
|Start
|K
|DAL
|vs PHI
|Dallas Cowboys
|104.2
|Risky Start
|DEF
|DAL
|vs PHI
|Ryan Flournoy
|103.2
|Risky Start
|WR
|DAL
|vs PHI
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|60.1
|Sit
|TE
|DAL
|vs PHI
|Jake Ferguson
|58.2
|Sit
|TE
|DAL
|vs PHI
|KaVontae Turpin
|29.6
|Sit
|WR
|DAL
|vs PHI
|Luke Schoonmaker
|13.9
|Sit
|TE
|DAL
|vs PHI
|James Mitchell
|13
|Sit
|TE
|DAL
|vs PHI
|Hunter Luepke
|11.1
|Sit
|RB
|DAL
|vs PHI
|Jonathan Mingo
|10.8
|Sit
|WR
|DAL
|vs PHI
|Sam Howell
|3.5
|Sit
|QB
|DAL
|vs PHI
|Camden Brown
|0
|Sit
|WR
|DAL
|vs PHI
Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Cowboys
Dallas tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford is a fantasy streaming option for Week 12 after finding the end zone in Week 11 against Tennessee. He only had five yards on two receptions and targets though, so his fantasy ceiling is still pretty low. Fantasy owners will also need to be watching the status of Jake Ferguson (knee), as Spann-Ford's role could decrease a bit when the team's top tight end returns.
The backup has logged at least 44 offensive snaps in four straight games, but it hasn't resulted in much offensively, as he has just 82 receiving yards and the score on nine receptions and 13 targets. He's stuck behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and even Ryan Flournoy on the pass-catching hierarchy, and with running back Javonte Williams thrown in, there's not much left for the team's tight end, regardless of who it is. Spann-Ford is just a deep-league streaming option for Week 13 against Philadelphia, which also isn't a good fantasy matchup.
Ryan Flournoy, WR, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy was one of his team's lone skill position players who did not have a monster day in their 51-30 Week 11 win over the Tennessee Titans, recording just one catch for 11 yards on one target. Flournoy had been playing some of his best football heading into the week, recording six straight games with either 70 receiving yards or a touchdown reception.
However, he remains the third option in a Dallas passing game that is centered around the superstar wide receiver combo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. As long as Lamb and Pickens remain healthy, Flournoy's profile carries plenty of risk for fantasy managers. He'll have a chance to bounce back in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving.
Kansas City Chiefs Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Kenneth Walker
|147.4
|Start
|RB
|KC
|@ BUF
|Patrick Mahomes
|113.8
|Start
|QB
|KC
|@ BUF
|Emmett Johnson
|110.5
|Start
|RB
|KC
|@ BUF
|Travis Kelce
|110.3
|Start
|TE
|KC
|@ BUF
|Rashee Rice
|108.5
|Start
|WR
|KC
|@ BUF
|Harrison Butker
|91.9
|Sit
|K
|KC
|@ BUF
|Kansas City Chiefs
|79.3
|Sit
|DEF
|KC
|@ BUF
|Josh Downs
|74.9
|Sit
|WR
|KC
|@ BUF
|Xavier Worthy
|66.8
|Sit
|WR
|KC
|@ BUF
|Noah Gray
|45.2
|Sit
|TE
|KC
|@ BUF
|Cyrus Allen
|30.4
|Sit
|WR
|KC
|@ BUF
|Andrew Armstrong
|16
|Sit
|WR
|KC
|@ BUF
|Jake Briningstool
|14.4
|Sit
|TE
|KC
|@ BUF
|Jalen Royals
|14.4
|Sit
|WR
|KC
|@ BUF
|Justin Fields
|12.2
|Sit
|QB
|KC
|@ BUF
|Jaydn Ott
|11
|Sit
|RB
|KC
|@ BUF
|Garrett Nussmeier
|1.3
|Sit
|QB
|KC
|@ BUF
Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice reeled in all six of his targets for 53 yards in Week 11's 34-7 win against the visiting Arizona Cardinals. It was another solid outing for Rice, albeit unspectacular, as his six receptions tied tight end Travis Kelce for the Chiefs' most, while finishing just shy of Kelce's team lead in targets.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has really turned it on lately, although he isn't hyper-targeting any one option. Instead, he's distributing the ball well and has outscored his opponents 104-32 over the last three weeks.
Rice is still a key factor in the Chiefs' attack. Even so, the addition of teammate Josh Downs and the reemergence of tight end Travis Kelce have siphoned off his once-elite target rate. The fourth-year pro will still have his moments, but he currently can't be banked on for the high-end performance of his past. Kansas City will get a quick turnaround this week in a matchup with the Buffalo Bills that's sure to bring some fireworks.
Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce strengthened his TE1 case with six catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He did all his damage before halftime, capping the opening drive with a third-down touchdown and getting behind the defense for his second score. Those were Kelce's first receiving touchdowns since Week 3.
The bigger change for fantasy managers was how often Patrick Mahomes looked his way. Kelce led Kansas City in targets after drawing just two in Atlanta, where Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and Josh Downs caught one in his Chiefs debut. Downs and Rashee Rice both saw steady work against Arizona, a sign there's room for Kelce to get his usual targets alongside both receivers.
Kelce remains a TE1 in 12-team PPR leagues for the Thanksgiving night trip to Buffalo. He has drawn at least five targets in every game since Week 4 except Atlanta, so his role in the passing game held up through most of the scoring drought.
Buffalo Bills Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|James Cook III
|134.6
|Start
|RB
|BUF
|vs KC
|Josh Allen
|118.3
|Start
|QB
|BUF
|vs KC
|DJ Moore
|111.2
|Start
|WR
|BUF
|vs KC
|Tyler Bass
|109.2
|Start
|K
|BUF
|vs KC
|Dalton Kincaid
|106.5
|Risky Start
|TE
|BUF
|vs KC
|Buffalo Bills
|98.9
|Risky Start
|DEF
|BUF
|vs KC
|Khalil Shakir
|84.7
|Sit
|WR
|BUF
|vs KC
|Keon Coleman
|63.5
|Sit
|WR
|BUF
|vs KC
|Dawson Knox
|57.4
|Sit
|TE
|BUF
|vs KC
|Ty Johnson
|43.9
|Sit
|RB
|BUF
|vs KC
|Tyrell Shavers
|19.9
|Sit
|WR
|BUF
|vs KC
|Ray Davis
|18
|Sit
|RB
|BUF
|vs KC
|Keleki Latu
|17.9
|Sit
|TE
|BUF
|vs KC
|Jackson Hawes
|17.1
|Sit
|TE
|BUF
|vs KC
|Greg Dortch
|8.5
|Sit
|WR
|BUF
|vs KC
|Skyler Bell
|3.6
|Sit
|WR
|BUF
|vs KC
|Kyle Allen
|1.7
|Sit
|QB
|BUF
|vs KC
DJ Moore, WR, Bills
Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore avoided a major injury and finished with a solid effort in Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins. Moore had to be helped off the field and exited to the locker room late in the second quarter with a suspected knee injury. He was questionable to return, saying postgame that he was concerned when his knee buckled on a drive when Josh Allen threw an interception.
Moore returned to the game late and finished the day with eight catches for 91 yards and a touchdown, marking the third time in the last four games he found the end zone. He is RotoBaller's WR15 and a must-start across fantasy formats, but fantasy managers should keep an eye on his status to ensure he has avoided a major injury.
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb) said that he is "most likely playing" in the Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. "I'll be there Thursday," Kincaid added. The 27-year-old was held out of Sunday's Week 11 win over the division-rival Miami Dolphins, but after two limited practices this week, Kincaid is trending towards returning on Turkey Day.
He has been on the TE1/2 borderline through 11 weeks in 2026, averaging 8.5 half-PPR fantasy points per game on 32 receptions for 487 yards and two touchdowns in his nine games played. Injuries might be the reason why he has gone quiet over his two previous games, when he caught a total of five passes on six targets for 86 yards and no touchdowns against the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.
Most of Kincaid's production this year came at the start of the season, when he caught 12 of his 14 targets for 225 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions. If Kincaid is cleared to play in Week 12 against KC, fantasy managers should consider him as more of a touchdown-dependent, high-end TE2 option in his return to action while possibly being on a limited snap count. Dawson Knox had only two grabs for 31 yards on three targets in last week's win over Miami with Kincaid sidelined.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 12 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jameson Williams, Rome Odunze, Saquon Barkley, Javonte Williams, Khalil Shakir, Josh Downs. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 12.
Week 12 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 12 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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