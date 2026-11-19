Fantasy football IDP rankings and IDP streamers for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Chris's IDP fantasy start 'em, sit 'em picks for individual defensive players.
We kicked the week off by talking about what we called “ill-advised moves.” Other ways to describe them: dumb, boneheaded, or illogical moves. Examples of these moves include Aidan Hutchinson’s unfortunate celebration injury, Indianapolis’ refusal to trade Jonathan Taylor, and the Colts’ insistence that Daniel Jones is a starting QB who helps them more than draft picks.
At the risk of continuing to harp on the Colts further… let’s harp on them further! CJ Allen is another example of Indy’s ineptitude. The rookie has thrived since taking the field three weeks ago, and his college film suggested he was a smart defender ready to start right away. Yet… the Colts decided not to play him until the starters they got off waivers got hurt.
The Colts are worth kicking while they are down because Week 11 gives us the most teams on bye all season, with six staying home, yet only one Colts defender (Allen) is worth playing. Can you imagine how bad a team must be to have just one defender worth considering in such a shallow week, and the team didn’t even want to start that player until injuries forced them to?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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IDP Scoring System for Rankings:
6 points per Defensive Touchdown
4 points per Forced Turnover (FF/INT)
3 points per Sack
2 points per PD, FR, Safety
1-point Solo Tackle
0.5 points per Assisted Tackle
Note: These rankings are also based on leagues that start one player at each defensive position (DL, LB, DB) and two DFLEX.
Final Note: Our projections include offensive stats and special teams touchdowns, which help elevate players like Travis Hunter and Marcus Jones.
Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Texans
|Colts
|2
|Jeffery Simmons
|Bears
|Saints
|3
|Greg Rousseau
|Bills
|Dolphins
|4
|David Bailey
|Jets
|Chargers
|5
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|Eagles
|6
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|Chargers
|Jets
|7
|Chase Young
|Saints
|Bears
|8
|Maxx Crosby
|Raiders
|Broncos
|9
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|Vikings
|49ers
|10
|Dallas Turner
|Vikings
|49ers
|11
|Danielle Hunter (Q)
|Texans
|Colts
|12
|George Karlaftis
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|13
|Trey Hendrickson
|Ravens
|Panthers
|14
|Nik Bonitto
|Broncos
|Raiders
|15
|Carl Granderson
|Saints
|Bears
|16
|Khalil Mack
|Chargers
|Jets
|17
|Nick Bosa
|49ers
|Vikings
|18
|Jalen Carter
|Eagles
|Steelers
|19
|Austin Booker
|Bears
|Saints
|20
|Boye Mafe
|Bengals
|Commanders
|21
|Jonathon Cooper
|Broncos
|Raiders
|22
|Abdul Carter (Q)
|Giants
|Jaguars
|23
|Josh Hines-Allen
|Jaguars
|Giants
|24
|DeForest Buckner
|49ers
|Vikings
|25
|Mike Green
|Ravens
|Panthers
|26
|Alex Highsmith
|Steelers
|Eagles
|27
|Jaelan Phillips
|Panthers
|Ravens
|28
|Derrick Moore
|Lions
|Buccaneers
|29
|Dexter Lawrence II
|Bengals
|Commanders
|30
|Derrick Brown
|Panthers
|Ravens
|31
|Jordan Davis
|Jaguars
|Giants
|32
|Jonathan Greenard
|Eagles
|Steelers
|33
|Zach Allen
|Broncos
|Raiders
|34
|Josh Uche
|Dolphins
|Bills
|35
|Odafe Oweh
|Commanders
|Bengals
|36
|Chop Robinson
|Dolphins
|Bills
|37
|K’Lavon Chaisson
|Commanders
|Bengals
|38
|Travon Walker (Q)
|Jaguars
|Giants
|39
|DJ Wonnum
|Lions
|Buccaneers
|40
|Zaven Collins
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|41
|Montez Sweat
|Bears
|Saints
|42
|Yaya Diaby
|Buccaneers
|Lions
|43
|Malcolm Roach
|Broncos
|Raiders
|44
|Jordan Davis
|Jaguars
|Giants
|45
|Deone Walker
|Bills
|Dolphins
|46
|Bradley Chubb
|Bills
|Dolphins
|47
|Quinnen Williams
|Cowboys
|Titans
|48
|TJ Parker
|Bills
|Dolphins
|49
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Texans
|Colts
|50
|Rashan Gary
|Cowboys
|Titans
DL Riser of the Week:
Jaelan Phillips, Carolina Panthers
As we addressed in our IDP Waivers column this week, Phillips had the best game of his season against the Saints last week and, more importantly, looked fully healthy for the first time this year. He notched eight pressures against a high-volume Saints passing attack and would have had two sacks if not for an iffy penalty on his teammate.
Better yet, the Ravens offensive line is surrendering the second-highest pressure rate in the NFL this season and Jacoby Brissett has taken the 10th most sacks. Phillips should benefit from this, as he lines up over the right tackle almost exclusively. Baltimore’s right tackle has surrendered the 11th most quarterback pressures of any tackle in the league.
DL Fade of the Week:
Dallas Turner, Minnesota Vikings
It is next to impossible to bench Turner in a week with six teams on bye, as the depth at the top of this position is already thin and the bye makes it thinner. That said, Turner takes about 56% of his snaps lined up over left tackle and another 40% over right tackle.
The 49ers’ left tackle is obviously All-World tackle Trent Williams, who is having one of the best seasons of his career. Williams has surrendered eight pressures and one sack in nine games, meaning he allows fewer than one pressure per game. Meanwhile, right tackle Colton McKivitz is credited with zero sacks allowed and just 12 pressures.
The 49ers are not infallible, as they allowed a surprising amount of pressure against a mediocre Cowboys pass rush last week, but most of that pressure came from inside. Thus, this matchup is tough on paper and on film, so you should lower expectations for Turner and consider benching him if you are extremely deep at DL in your league.
Bonus Fade: Andrew Van Ginkel is also a fade for the same reasons that Turner is, though Van Ginkel gets the less significant bump because he projects to face Trent Williams less often based on his typical usage. If Van Ginkel plays, he is still a low-end DL1.
Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Arvell Reese
|Giants
|Jaguars
|2
|Nakobe Dean
|Raiders
|Broncos
|3
|Blake Cashman (Q)
|Vikings
|49ers
|4
|Sonny Styles
|Commanders
|Bengals
|5
|Jacob Rodriguez
|Dolphins
|Bills
|6
|Fred Warner
|49ers
|Vikings
|7
|Alex Singleton
|Broncos
|Raiders
|8
|Josiah Trotter
|Buccaneers
|Lions
|9
|Payton Wilson
|Steelers
|Eagles
|10
|CJ Allen
|Colts
|Texans
|11
|Jordyn Brooks
|Dolphins
|Bills
|12
|Devin Lloyd
|Panthers
|Ravens
|13
|Anthony Hill Jr. (Q)
|Titans
|Cowboys
|14
|Zack Baun (Q)
|Eagles
|Steelers
|15
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Jaguars
|Giants
|16
|Roquan Smith
|Ravens
|Panthers
|17
|Barrett Carter
|Bengals
|Commanders
|18
|Jamien Sherwood
|Jets
|Chargers
|19
|Pete Werner
|Saints
|Bears
|20
|Nick Bolton
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|21
|Bobby Okereke (Q)
|Panthers
|Ravens
|22
|Jeremiah Trotter
|Eagles
|Steelers
|23
|Micah McFadden
|Giants
|Jaguars
|24
|Daiyan Henley
|Chargers
|Jets
|25
|Azeez Al-Shaair (Q)
|Texans
|Colts
|26
|Kaden Elliss
|Saints
|Bears
|27
|DeMarvion Overshown (Q)
|Cowboys
|Titans
|28
|Demetrius Knight Jr.
|Bengals
|Commanders
|29
|Terrel Bernard
|Bills
|Dolphins
|30
|Patrick Queen
|Steelers
|Eagles
|31
|Frankie Luvu
|Commanders
|Bengals
|32
|Quay Walker
|Raiders
|Broncos
|33
|Devin Bush
|Bears
|Saints
|34
|Eric Wilson
|Vikings
|49ers
|35
|Shemar James
|Cowboys
|Titans
|36
|Cedric Gray
|Titans
|Cowboys
|37
|Jack Gibbens
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|38
|Demario Davis
|Jets
|Chargers
|39
|Henry To’oTo’o
|Texans
|Colts
|40
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|41
|Alex Anzalone
|Buccaneers
|Lions
|42
|Ventrell Miller
|Jaguars
|Giants
|43
|Trenton Simpson
|Ravens
|Panthers
|44
|Dre Greenlaw
|49ers
|Vikings
|45
|Dorian Williams
|Bills
|Dolphins
|46
|Jake Hansen
|Texans
|Colts
|47
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|Vikings
|49ers
|48
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|Eagles
|49
|Derrick Barnes
|Lions
|Buccaneers
|50
|Justin Strnad
|Broncos
|Raiders
LB Riser of the Week:
CJ Allen, Indianapolis Colts
We foreshadowed our fondness for Allen in the IDP Waivers column this week, as well as in the preamble of this piece. He was a strong leader at Georgia with experience wearing the green dot. He was a stout tackler with good instincts against the run and a profile that suggested he should transition quickly to the NFL.
However, that quick transition didn’t happen because the Colts didn’t allow it. Allen sat on the bench until three weeks ago, with beat writers saying he wasn’t ready, yet Allen looked ready the second injuries forced him onto the field. Since getting a real role, Allen is the LB2 in fantasy points-per-game and looks like the best defender Indy has.
With that said, putting Allen in this space is integral for fantasy fans to understand the volatility that comes with his ascension. We have him ranked LB10 overall because he is playing that well, and because Akeem Davis-Gaither going on IR should solidify Allen’s role for now… but the Colts cannot be trusted to not do something stupid, either.
LB Fade of the Week:
Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs
Bolton is another fade that you may not be able to bench, given just how good he has been and how thin defensive positions are this week with six teams on bye. However, his Week 11 matchup is less than ideal.
The Cardinals’ debut with Carson Beck under center was underwhelming, with the offense running the second-fewest plays in the NFL this season (34). Worse, the team attempted a measly 11 rush attempts in that game. Those numbers are sure to rise, because a season of such production would be historic, but how much will they rise?
Kansas City’s offense looks to be heating up with Patrick Mahomes having the best game of his season last week. Nothing about Arizona’s defense suggests it will do better at stopping Mahomes than Atlanta did, and nothing about the Chiefs' defense suggests it will be much easier to move than the Rams were last week.
So, offensive volume could be low again for Arizona, and that would hurt Bolton’s fantasy opportunities.
Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Kyle Hamilton
|Ravens
|Panthers
|2
|Brian Branch (Q)
|Lions
|Buccaneers
|3
|Jacob Parrish
|Buccaneers
|Lions
|4
|Dane Belton
|Jets
|Chargers
|5
|Jordan Battle
|Bengals
|Commanders
|6
|Nick Cross
|Commanders
|Bengals
|7
|Budda Baker
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|8
|Caleb Downs
|Cowboys
|Titans
|9
|Dillon Thieneman
|Bears
|Saints
|10
|Amani Hooker
|Bills
|Colts
|11
|Kevin Winston Jr.
|Titans
|Cowboys
|12
|Talanoa Hufanga (Q)
|Broncos
|Raiders
|13
|Cooper DeJean
|Eagles
|Steelers
|14
|Jeremy Chinn
|Raiders
|Broncos
|15
|Kamari Lassiter
|Texans
|Colts
|16
|Jessie Bates III
|Jaguars
|Giants
|17
|Amik Robertson
|Commanders
|Bengals
|18
|Brandon Jones
|Broncos
|Raiders
|19
|Mansoor Delane (Q)
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|20
|Renardo Green
|49ers
|Vikings
|21
|Kyler Gordon (Q)
|Bears
|Saints
|22
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|Vikings
|49ers
|23
|Cole Bishop (Q)
|Bills
|Dolphins
|24
|Tykee Smith
|Buccaneers
|Lions
|25
|Antoine Winfield Jr. (Q)
|Buccaneers
|Lions
|26
|Travis Hunter
|Jaguars
|Giants
|27
|Zyon McCollum
|Buccaneers
|Lions
|28
|Jalen Pitre
|Texans
|Colts
|29
|Malaki Starks
|Ravens
|Panthers
|30
|Michael Taaffe
|Dolphins
|Bills
|31
|Jalen Ramsey
|Steelers
|Eagles
|32
|Chamarri Conner
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|33
|Josh Metellus
|Vikings
|49ers
|34
|Jonas Sanker
|Saints
|Bears
|35
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Jets
|Chargers
|36
|Deonte Banks
|Giants
|Jaguars
|37
|Kerby Joseph (Q)
|Lions
|Buccaneers
|38
|D.J. Reed (Q)
|Lions
|Buccaneers
|39
|Marlon Humphrey
|Ravens
|Panthers
|40
|Justin Reid
|Saints
|Bears
|41
|M.J. Stewart
|Texans
|Colts
|42
|Riley Moss (Q)
|Broncos
|Raiders
|43
|Justin Walley
|Colts
|Texans
|44
|Malik Muhammad II
|Bears
|Saints
|45
|Jevon Holland (Q)
|Giants
|Jaguars
|46
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Jets
|Chargers
|47
|Dax Hill
|Bengals
|Commanders
|48
|Jamel Dean
|Steelers
|Eagles
|49
|Nohl Williams
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|50
|Christian Benford (Q)
|Bills
|Dolphins
DB Riser of the Week:
Malik Muhammad II, Chicago Bears
Kyler Gordon is the DB to roster for the Bears this week, as his usage in the slot and as a blitzer both match up well with the Saints’ recent passing scheme. However, Muhammad is rostered in just 0.3% of IDP leagues and also has a strong matchup as an outside corner who will see a lot of Chris Olave this week.
The Saints are averaging the second-most pass attempts per game in the NFL and continue to struggle running the ball. Jeffery Simmons and the Bears ability to put points on the board should make it impossible for an already bad Saints rushing scheme to produce, meaning another high volume passing week for New Orleans.
DB Fade of the Week:
Chuck Clark, Detroit Lions
Clark is the 48th most rostered DB in fantasy and ranks 19th in fantasy points per game. He has also started nearly every defensive snap for Detroit this season. Unfortunately, his snap rate is likely to dip immediately with the news that Kerby Joseph is expected to play this week.
Clark has taken 72% of his snaps at deep/free safety this season. Joseph exclusively played free safety for the Lions last year. While the Lions will surely find ways to get Joseph, Clark, and Brian Branch on the field all at once… Clark is likely the odd man out once all are fully healthy.
Although Joseph could be brought back slowly, it is worth remembering that Brian Branch played 67% of the defensive snaps in his first game back from a torn Achilles this year, and he reached 100% within three weeks. That means Joseph could play a surprising amount this week and, if healthy, should be back to full time within weeks.
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