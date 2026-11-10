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IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers for Week 10 (2026)

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Caleb Downs - Dallas Cowboys Defense, DST Streamers, IDP Rankings

Chris G's top IDP waiver wire adds and defensive streamers for Week 10 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Target these individual defensive players on waivers.

Let us take another moment to appreciate the 2026 NFL Draft class. This group was universally panned as a “down year,” a “disappointing pool of talent,” and was routinely overlooked on the way to a 2027 class that is supposed to be historic. However, that 2026 considered “light on blue chippers” has produced at least five dominant defenders drafted in the top 12 picks.

For context, consider that we are nine weeks into the season and the highest-scoring DL in total fantasy points is David Bailey, a rookie. Then consider that the top-scoring LB in fantasy points per game is also a rookie (Arvell Reese). The top two defenders in this class have both performed early and often, profiling as elite dynasty and redraft assets in all IDP formats.

If you consider that Mansoor Delane is second amongst all DBs in fantasy points per snap, while he and Caleb Downs are both top 30 in points per game, then the top of this class starts to look incredible for IDP purposes. All of that isn’t even to mention Sonny Styles, who is LB17 overall and profiled as the top defender in the class, or Josiah Trotter who has surprised as LB9 overall.

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Defensive Linemen to Add

 

Josh Uche, Miami Dolphins

Rostered in 4.9% of IDP leagues

Uche has two straight games with a sack and faces the Colts this coming week, an offense allowing the seventh most sacks per game since trading Quentin Nelson while their defense allows the third most points per game. This is the rare matchup that Miami should be favored to lead and win, meaning Uche and other Dolphins pass rushers should get more volume than usual.

When you consider that Uche is 24th at his position in fantasy points per game but just the 50th most rostered at his position, there is clear value to be had. Throw in his strong matchup this week against a Colts offense that may be missing Jonathan Taylor, and the former Patriot is a strong streaming option even in shallow leagues.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%

 

K’Lavon Chaisson, Washington Commanders

Rostered in 1.7% of IDP leagues

Chaisson is an underrated asset in deeper leagues who is widely available despite being 28th at his position in fantasy points per game. The LSU product also ranks seventh amongst all edges in ESPN’s Pass Rush Win Rate metric, while ranking top 30 in quarterback pressures and hurries.

The ceiling may not be there with Chaisson, given his lack of support in the secondary and unflattering game scripts, but the metrics love him. His production has also been steady enough to consider him a low-end DL2 moving forward.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%

 

Romello Height, San Francisco 49ers

Rostered in 0.1% of IDP leagues

Height remains on this list despite struggling to produce for fantasy managers, but he has never been on this list because of his past/current production. Instead, he keeps making this list because advanced metrics love him and suggest he will eventually collect sacks for the patient. His situation also keeps improving… assuming that San Fran won’t trade for Khalil Mack.

Height remains top five in ESPN’s Pass Rush Win Rate metric this season, and the return of Nick Bosa and DeForest Buckner should still benefit him in the long term. While an uncompetitive game against Las Vegas limited his snaps last week, Height gets a fantasy-friendly matchup this week (Dallas) and in three of his four fantasy playoff weeks.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 1%

 

Linebackers to Add

 

Kendal Daniels, LB, Atlanta Falcons

Rostered in 5.5% of IDP leagues

Daniels is another repeat member of this list because fantasy managers aren't adding him in droves as they should. While the rookie technically had a down week against the Bengals, seeing his usage drop below 90% for the first time in three weeks, game script had a lot to do with that. Daniels is still an every-down starter for Atlanta and Week 9 proved, rather than refuted, that.

Fantasy managers should be encouraged that Daniels still saw 89% of the snaps and eight total tackles in a contest where his opponent jumped out to an early lead. Cincinnati’s pass-heavy/receiver-oriented script was less than ideal for Daniels and yet he remained useable. If he can produce seven fantasy points despite a bad script, the Oklahoma alum is close to foolproof.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 3%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 8%

 

Ty’Ron Hopper, Green Bay Packers

Rostered in 2.6% of IDP leagues

Hopper left Sunday’s game with a chest injury, a major question mark you'll want to wait on before making a significant waiver claim. However, when healthy, Hopper is the clear beneficiary of the injuries littered throughout Green Bay’s linebacker room.

When Edgerrin Cooper went down, Hopper’s defensive usage spiked from approximately 5% to over 50%. However, the Packers liked what they saw from Hopper’s limited snaps and gave him the start and 94% of the defensive snaps in his past two healthy games. In those games, he averaged 12.5 fantasy points per game with multiple big plays in coverage.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%

 

Jaden Dugger, San Francisco 49ers

Rostered in 0.7% of IDP leagues

Dugger is exclusively a very deep league option, given the fact that his playing time is limited when Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner are both healthy and active. However, San Francisco is famous for injuries and is making a concentrated effort to get Dugger on the field for passing-down work.

When filling in for the 49ers’ starters, Dugger has averaged double-digit tackles and 10.5 fantasy points per game. This defensive scheme puts its linebackers in position to collect fantasy points, and Dugger has shown he can make plays on the ball when he gets the opportunity. He is worth watching or stashing in very deep leagues and in deep dynasty formats.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 0%

 

Defensive Backs to Add

 

Amani Hooker, Tennessee Titans

Rostered in 11.8% of IDP leagues

Recommending the second-highest scoring DB in fantasy points per game as a waiver add may seem obvious. Still, he isn’t so obvious that he is being added or rostered enough to qualify as a DB2 in most IDP leagues. Hooker is just the 34th most rostered DB in fantasy, which means 32 defensive backs are producing less but are rostered in more leagues.

While Hooker isn’t a true DB1 in our rest-of-season rankings, he is producing far better than his roster percentage suggests. Better yet, he has logged nine or more fantasy points in four separate games, despite the Titans defense regularly being in poor fantasy situations. With Hooker on the NFL’s trade block, his situation could improve quickly, too.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 3%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 8%

 

Kevin Winston Jr., Tennessee Titans

Rostered in 5.0% of IDP leagues

Winston is 30th in fantasy points per game despite registering zero sacks, deflections, or interceptions. This is an impressive accomplishment that comes on the back of a steady tackle floor, with the Penn State alum registering fewer than seven tackles in just one game this year.

In other words, Winston is an incredibly safe fantasy defender that is rostered in fewer leagues than 23 defensive backs who are scoring less than he is. Factor in a potential Hooker trade and the Titans’ improving offense, which could both increase Winston’s opportunities for big plays, and he is a rising asset available in most leagues.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 0%

 

DeShon Elliott, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rostered in 4.0% of IDP leagues

Elliott hasn’t done much to encourage us this year beyond getting on the field for a handful of snaps. However, he is coming off two straight seasons with DB1-tier production, and the Steelers could look to ramp up his snaps coming out of the bye. Given he is just the 65th most rostered DB in fantasy, the upside is worth a stash in deeper leagues.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%

 

 

 

 

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