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The Cut List - Time to Let Go? Who to Drop for Fantasy Football Week 10

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Aaron Jones - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Rob's fantasy football players to drop when making waiver wire moves for Week 10 (2026). He helps fantasy football managers decide on who to cut from rosters.

If you're one of the extreme loyalists still holding onto Josh Downs and Brian Thomas Jr., it's worth holding on just a wee bit longer. The NFL trade deadline closes on Tuesday, November 10th. If these two players aren't moved, fantasy managers can finally move on.

Other guys who could have their roster status determined by what does or rather does not happen on Tuesday are Jordan Addison, Tyjae Spears, Seth McGowan, and Jerry Jeudy. Once we get past the trade deadline, we don't need to be as concerned about making an unfortunate drop. Still, the waiver wire doesn't stop.

Whenever we cut someone, we do have to add someone. This article will help guide you on who to drop, who to hang onto, and who is on their last legs. If you need help deciding who to add, check out my Week 9 waiver wire article.

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Fantasy Football Quarterbacks to Consider Cutting

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams - 95% Rostered

Puka Nacua was just put on IR. Davante Adams is already there. Terrance Ferguson is expected to miss a few more weeks. His current weapons are Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, Colby Parkinson, and Tyler Higbee. It's about as bad as it could be, talent-wise.

To make matters worse, his upcoming schedule is brutal. He does get Arizona this week, who are giving up the second-most points to quarterbacks, but things fall off a cliff after Week 10. First is his Week 11 bye. Then, the Rams play the Packers (potentially with Micah Parsons back), Chiefs, 49ers, Cowboys, Seahawks, and Buccaneers.

The Packers have allowed the eighth-fewest points to quarterbacks this season. The Chiefs have allowed the fourth-fewest. The 49ers have allowed the ninth-fewest, the Seahawks the second-fewest, and the Buccaneers the fifth-fewest. It's an absolutely brutal end-of-season schedule. Combined with the injuries to Adams and Nacua, it could be a death sentence.

Adams could be back by Week 13 or 14, but that's no guarantee. The Rams could also trade for a receiver, which could change Stafford's value. Because of unknowns around the team's trade-deadline interest, Stafford isn't a must-cut player, but his value is declining incredibly fast.

Other Quarterbacks to Consider Cutting:

 

Fantasy Football Running Backs to Consider Cutting

Aaron Jones Sr., Minnesota Vikings - 85% Rostered

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings - 75% Rostered

Jones and Mason have been healthy for three games. Mason is averaging 6.9, and Jones is averaging 6.5 half-PPR PPG in those three contests. In their Monday night game against Buffalo, Mason scored 5.2, and Jones scored 2.6 half-PPR points.

The Minnesota offense is so bad it's derailed Justin Jefferson's season. If it's bad enough to do that, it's plenty bad enough to ruin a committee-based backfield. In the four games Jones and Mason have played together, they continue to split the workload, lowering both of their values. The problem is, there's barely enough to go around for one guy, much less two.

Mason is averaging 11 carries and 0.5 receptions per game. Jones is averaging 7.5 carries and 1.0 receptions per game. Jones was a solid RB2 during Mason's absence, but if you're holding either player, you need an injury for either of them to be usable. If the Vikings don't add a legit quarterback before the deadline, fantasy managers can feel even better about just moving on from this backfield.

Other Running Backs to Consider Cutting

 

Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Consider Cutting

Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs - 65% Rostered

Worthy injured his hamstring and is considered day-to-day. On top of that, Rashee Rice is healthy and back on the field, and the Chiefs are going hard after receivers with the trade deadline looming.

Worthy has just one game this season with double-digit half-PPR points, and he did not score a touchdown. He has only two double-digit performances total, and his season high is 11.0 half-PPR.

Right now, without any receiver addition, Worthy is nothing more than a boom-or-bust WR5. If the Chiefs add a receiver before the deadline, his value would decline significantly. He's barely rosterable right now. Almost any receiver addition would be the nail in the coffin.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Houston Texans - 64% Rostered

I was holding out hope that once Harrison was traded to Houston, things would change. He got paired back up with his college quarterback, and then Jaylin Noel went on season-ending IR. After Week 9, that hope is gone.

Xavier Hutchinson, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell all finished with more snaps, routes, targets, and receptions. Kayshon Boutte didn't play more snaps, but he finished with the same number of routes. Boutte also had more receptions and yards than Harrison. Once you add tight end Dalton Schultz into the equation, Harrison is the No. 4 or No. 5 best option in Houston's passing game.

To make it even worse, C.J. Stroud threw for 384 yards and five touchdowns against the now 0-9 Chargers. The best Harrison could muster was two catches for 20 yards. He finished fifth in catches and sixth in yards.

Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints - 50% Rostered

While Jordyn Tyson's return didn't have much effect on Vele's snaps or route share, it did seem to have a significant impact on his production. Vele posted season-lows in targets, receptions, yards, and half-PPR points. That could all be a coincidence, or it could be directly tied to Tyson's talent level.

From Weeks 1-8, Vele posted a 16.5% target share and a 17% target rate. He averaged 6.4 targets per game, which included six games with six or more targets. In Week 9, Vele had an 11.4% target share and a 10% target rate. Tyson had a 27% target rate. Vele only had four targets. Vele and Tyson both had four targets, but Tyson earned them on 15 routes. Vele ran 42.

Other Receivers to Consider Cutting:

Receivers who Can be Cut if they're not Traded:

  • Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts - 82% Rostered
  • Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 42% Rostered

 

On the Hot Seat

Rachaad White, Washington Commanders - 81% Rostered

Jacory Croskey-Merritt is currently on IR, but is eligible to return in Week 11. Week 10 will be his fourth missed game, but the team also had their bye week during his IR stint, giving Croskey-Merritt an extra week to recover. During the three games that JCM has missed, White has averaged 10.5 half-PPR PPG.

However, he has scored two touchdowns during this stint. During those games, he scored 13.7 and 13.0 half-PPR points. If Croskey-Merritt is active, is he getting those same scoring opportunities? That remains to be seen.

We know that White and JCM haven't done enough to hold off the other. In fact, during Croskey-Merritt's absence, the team has used a committee with Austin Ekeler. If White is unable to hold off Ekeler, who is 31 years old, was previously not on a team, and has recently torn his Achilles, it's probably not going to hold off Croskey-Merritt.

Much like Jones and Mason, who were featured in the cut section, will this offense and backfield be fruitful enough that fantasy managers need to hold onto both? Without Croskey-Merritt, White has operated as a mid-RB3. That's certainly worth rostering, but once Croskey-Merritt returns, the situation and White's value change substantially.

 

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 10?
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
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