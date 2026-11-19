Frank analyzes the 2026 fantasy football RB strength of schedule. Find the best rest-of-season matchups and running backs to target in trades.
Whether you're looking to make a splash before the fantasy football trade deadline or assessing your upcoming matchups for the stretch run, diving into strength of schedule makes a ton of sense.
In this column, we're going to focus on running backs.
With that in mind, find out which teams have the most favorable and least favorable strength of schedule from Weeks 11-17.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Strength of Schedule Process
I'm using our RotoBaller strength of schedule tool to narrow down a top-5 list. This tool assigns a rating to each matchup based on fantasy points allowed to the position. If it's in a range from 80-99, it's considered a tough matchup, while anything above 100 is considered easy.
In this article, I'm going to dive into these scores while providing additional context. This can be about a running back's situation, or whether the projected game script can make up for a tough matchup.
We'll look at the top five most favorable and least favorable. So, without further ado, let's get right into it.
Strength of Schedule for Weeks 11-17: Most Favorable
Minnesota Vikings: Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason
The Vikings didn't trade for a running back at the deadline, which allows Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason to remain fantasy-relevant for the rest of the season.
With Kirk Cousins back under center, the Vikings impressively put up 30 points against a tough Packers defense in Week 10. In that game, Mason rushed 16 times for 59 yards, while Jones had 11 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Up next is a tough matchup against the 49ers, but this committee backfield will have opportunities to rack up production in several appealing matchups.
The Vikings will be favored against the Falcons, Panthers, Patriots, Commanders, and Jets for the rest of the way. Their Week 15 matchup vs. the Lions could turn into a shootout. With that in mind, these Vikings backs look like buy-lows.
Tennessee Titans: Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard has been on a crazy run right now, establishing himself as one of the most valuable running backs in fantasy football.
Despite facing a tough Jaguars defense in Week 10, he still put up strong production thanks to his usage in the passing game. The Titans are playing at a much faster pace to try to evaluate Cam Ward better, so they should be in fantasy-friendly games for the rest of the way.
Tennessee is likely going to be in shootouts against the Cowboys, Jaguars, Commanders, Lions, Colts, and Raiders. Their matchup vs. the Steelers in Week 17 is tough, but with Pollard's heavy usage, it's wheels up the rest of the way. It wouldn't be a bad idea to pick up Tyjae Spears as a handcuff as well.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Bhayshul Tuten
Bhayshul Tuten has delivered on the hype, establishing himself as a top-12 running back in fantasy football. We just saw him get heavy usage against the Titans. With the Jaguars as one of the best teams in the NFL, Tuten is going to find himself in plenty of favorable game scripts.
BHAYSHUL TUTEN RUNNING THROUGH DEFENDERS FOR A 39-YARD TD
INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/d2MvvxMdPw
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
You have to love the mouthwatering schedule that the Jags have in the fantasy playoffs, including matchups against the Cowboys and Commanders. Something tells me that Tuten will be on a lot of championship rosters when it's all said and done.
Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr.
The Raiders backfield has been a massive disappointment, especially for me, since Ashton Jeanty was one of my favorite targets. I thought that HC Klint Kubiak would fix this running game, but that hasn't been the case at all.
However, Jeanty is starting to show more burst, with the ankle looking healthier. They also did face a tough stretch of defenses, including the Seahawks, 49ers, and Rams. We could see Jeanty or Washington have spike weeks in exploitable matchups vs. the Titans and Cardinals in the fantasy playoffs.
Denver Broncos: Jonah Coleman
Jonah Coleman has taken over the Broncos backfield, as J.K. Dobbins looks washed and RJ Harvey is on injured reserve. Expect more of the same in the coming weeks, starting with an absolute smash spot at home vs. the Raiders.
Aside from that, the Broncos face the Dolphins, Jets, and Raiders again. Then, they finish off the fantasy season vs. Tommy DeVito and the Patriots. Can you say "league-winner?"
Strength of Schedule for Weeks 11-17: Least Favorable
San Francisco 49ers: Christian McCaffrey
I came into the season with concerns for Christian McCaffrey off a heavy workload, but that hasn't mattered at all. He's been as productive as ever. The 49ers offense is firing on all cylinders, so I wouldn't worry too much about their tough schedule on paper.
In tough games vs. the Vikings and Seahawks, CMC may be inefficient on the ground, but he can make an impact in the passing game, which mitigates that risk. He's one of the few matchup-proof players, so there are no worries here.
Carolina Panthers: Chuba Hubbard
I have a bit more concern with Chuba Hubbard, who will have to face the Vikings, Steelers, and Seahawks down the stretch. Hubbard has been one of the best picks in fantasy this year, but these are tough matchups, especially with the Panthers offense no longer looking like the high-octane passing game we saw earlier this year.
With Jonathon Brooks back soon, we could see a slightly reduced workload from Hubbard as well. To that end, it may not be a bad idea to sell high on Hubbard before the deadline.
Dallas Cowboys: Javonte Williams
The Cowboys have some tough matchups on deck against the Seahawks, Rams, and Jaguars. With Javonte Williams looking inconsistent this year, these could be games where he puts up a dud.
Dallas is headed for a projected shootout against the Titans in Week 11, so it's the perfect time to sell him before his upcoming tough stretch. Now is the time to cash out.
Los Angeles Rams: Kyren Williams and Blake Corum
The Rams have a tough string of matchups coming up, especially against the Chiefs, 49ers, and Seahawks. However, Blake Corum has looked like one of the best running backs in the NFL this year. He's been so efficient on the ground that I'd argue he's matchup-proof right now.
Blake Corum's 6th game in a row with a TD 🙌
LARvsAZ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/83zZYAv0N6
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
On the other hand, I'm worried about Kyren Williams, as the pendulum seems to be shifting toward Corum. We're witnessing a takeover in this backfield. You can't sell Williams now because we just saw Corum out-touch him. At this point, you just have to hope that Williams can produce in the passing game for you.
New England Patriots: Rhamondre Stevenson
If it wasn't enough that Drake Maye is likely out for the season, the Patriots also have a tough schedule for the rest of the year, including matchups against the Vikings and Chiefs. It's going to be tough for Tommy DeVito to move the ball in those games, so Rhamondre Stevenson is likely to be useless in fantasy.
You won't be able to trade him, since your league mates won't want him with DeVito under center. However, it's good to know his remaining schedule so you can plan for a replacement in your lineup, since Stevenson won't be worth starting.
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