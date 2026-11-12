Fantasy football IDP rankings and IDP streamers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Chris's IDP fantasy start 'em, sit 'em picks for individual defensive players.
The NFL’s trade deadline has finally come and gone. Hopes were high this time, as deadline activity has steadily increased over the past few years, and the early moves were big. Unfortunately, the biggest IDP moves for this deadline came weeks in advance, with a bit of a whimper hitting at the finish line.
Jeffery Simmons was easily the biggest name to move at the deadline: an All-Pro defender who landed with a true Super Bowl contender in exchange for multiple first-round picks. In light of that move, everyone else paled. Leading the flaccid force were the Colts and their refusal to reboot, and the Chargers, who decided to fully commit to … existing?
The biggest IDP name to move before deadline day was Jordan Davis, a massive interior defender landing on a Jaguars defense that should be able to rotate and rest him more … which hurts his fantasy value. The best trade for IDP leagues was Amani Hooker, who is a ballhawk landing on a Bills defense that sees plenty of deep pass plays. Hooker’s stock jumps into the top 10 today.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
IDP Scoring System for Rankings
6 points per Defensive Touchdown
4 points per Forced Turnover (FF/INT)
3 points per Sack
2 points per PD, FR, Safety
1 point per Solo Tackle
0.5 points per Assisted Tackle
Note: These rankings are also based on leagues that start one player at each defensive position (DL, LB, DB) and two DFLEX.
Final Note: Our projections include offensive stats and special teams touchdowns, which help elevate players like Travis Hunter and Marcus Jones.
Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Texans
|Browns
|2
|Myles Garrett
|Rams
|Cardinals
|3
|Greg Rousseau
|Bills
|Jets
|4
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|Vikings
|Packers
|5
|Dallas Turner
|Vikings
|Packers
|6
|David Bailey (Q)
|Jets
|Bills
|7
|Byron Young
|Rams
|Cardinals
|8
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|Bengals
|9
|Chase Young
|Saints
|Panthers
|10
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Lions
|Patriots
|11
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|Chargers
|Ravens
|12
|Danielle Hunter
|Texans
|Browns
|13
|Nick Bosa
|49ers
|Cowboys
|14
|Abdul Carter (Q)
|Giants
|Commanders
|15
|Maxx Crosby
|Raiders
|Seahawks
|16
|Trey Hendrickson
|Ravens
|Chargers
|17
|George Karlaftis
|Chiefs
|Falcons
|18
|Khalil Mack
|Chargers
|Ravens
|19
|Carl Granderson
|Saints
|Panthers
|20
|Boye Mafe
|Bengals
|Steelers
|21
|Micah Parsons (Q)
|Packers
|Vikings
|22
|Lukas Van Ness
|Packers
|Vikings
|23
|Josh Hines-Allen
|Jaguars
|Titans
|24
|DeForest Buckner
|49ers
|Cowboys
|25
|Mason Graham (Q)
|Browns
|Texans
|26
|Elijah Ponder
|Patriots
|Lions
|27
|Jared Verse
|Browns
|Texans
|28
|Alex Highsmith
|Steelers
|Bengals
|29
|Dexter Lawrence II
|Bengals
|Steelers
|30
|Josh Uche
|Dolphins
|Colts
|31
|Jordan Davis
|Jaguars
|Titans
|32
|Bradley Chubb
|Bills
|Jets
|33
|Chop Robinson
|Dolphins
|Colts
|34
|Derrick Brown
|Panthers
|Saints
|35
|Leonard Williams (Q)
|Seahawks
|Raiders
|36
|Mike Green
|Ravens
|Chargers
|37
|Nick Herbig
|Steelers
|Bengals
|38
|Travon Walker (Q)
|Jaguars
|Titans
|39
|Ed Oliver
|Bills
|Jets
|40
|Zaven Collins
|Cardinals
|Rams
|41
|K’Lavon Chaisson
|Commanders
|Giants
|42
|Quinnen Williams
|Cowboys
|49ers
|43
|Gabe Jacas
|Patriots
|Lions
|44
|Malcolm Koonce
|Raiders
|Seahawks
|45
|Deone Walker
|Bills
|Jets
|46
|Romello Height
|49ers
|Cowboys
|47
|Donovan Ezeiruaku
|Cowboys
|49ers
|48
|James Pearce Jr. (Q)
|Falcons
|Chiefs
|49
|Odafe Oweh
|Commanders
|Giants
|50
|Rashan Gary
|Cowboys
|49ers
DL Riser of the Week
Josh Uche and Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins
Uche made our IDP Waivers column this week because his advanced metrics and production are up, but Chop Robinson’s advanced metrics are even better … even if his actual production is worse. In fact, Robinson ranks first in ESPN’s Pass Rush Win Rate this season.
Both players face an intriguing matchup this week, as the Colts-Dolphins contest is the rare one in which each of these teams may have an opportunity to win. The Dolphins will likely struggle with a backup quarterback, while the Colts are losing 50% of their pass-blocking sets and traded their most elusive receiver at the deadline.
While this game could be a run-heavy back-and-forth between two bad offenses, Indianapolis’ ineptitude at QB suggests both Robinson and Uche have a higher-than-usual chance at a sack. Plus, this is a week with four defenses on bye, so these players rise due to their value as bye-week replacements.
DL Fade of the Week
DeMarcus Lawrence and Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks
Lawrence has fallen out of our top 50 rankings in recent weeks, but he remains one of the 30 most rostered DLs in fantasy. Meanwhile, Williams is a strong DL2 option most weeks … but maybe not this one.
Lawrence is a particularly concerning play this week, as he faces a Raiders offense with the second-highest Pass Block Win Rate this season. While Fernando Mendoza could struggle in his first start and give up some sacks, Las Vegas could also look to limit pass attempts in the rookie’s first contest.
In fact, this is a prime game for the Raiders to try and establish their run game. While Seattle’s defense is one of the best in the NFL, the Seahawks are set to start their backup quarterback and could struggle to move the ball as a result. That could mean both offenses keep the ball on the ground and limit pass rush opportunities.
Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Nakobe Dean
|Raiders
|Seahawks
|2
|Arvell Reese
|Giants
|Commanders
|3
|Blake Cashman (Q)
|Vikings
|Packers
|4
|Fred Warner
|49ers
|Cowboys
|5
|Jacob Rodriguez
|Dolphins
|Colts
|6
|Sonny Styles
|Commanders
|Giants
|7
|Carson Schwesinger
|Browns
|Texans
|8
|Nick Bolton
|Chiefs
|Falcons
|9
|Roquan Smith (Q)
|Ravens
|Chargers
|10
|Ernest Jones IV
|Seahawks
|Raiders
|11
|Anthony Hill Jr. (Q)
|Titans
|Jaguars
|12
|Payton Wilson
|Steelers
|Bengals
|13
|Jordyn Brooks
|Dolphins
|Colts
|14
|Jamien Sherwood
|Jets
|Bills
|15
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Jaguars
|Titans
|16
|Kendal Daniels
|Falcons
|Chiefs
|17
|DeMarvion Overshown (Q)
|Cowboys
|49ers
|18
|Barrett Carter
|Bengals
|Steelers
|19
|Pete Werner
|Saints
|Panthers
|20
|Devin Lloyd
|Panthers
|Saints
|21
|Bobby Okereke (Q)
|Panthers
|Saints
|22
|Isaiah McDuffie
|Packers
|Vikings
|23
|Nate Landman (Q)
|Rams
|Cardinals
|24
|Akeem Davis-Gaither (Q)
|Colts
|Dolphins
|25
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|Texans
|Browns
|26
|Terrel Bernard
|Bills
|Jets
|27
|Kaden Elliss (Q)
|Saints
|Panthers
|28
|Demario Davis
|Jets
|Bills
|29
|Quincy Williams (Q)
|Browns
|Texans
|30
|Ty’Ron Hopper (Q)
|Packers
|Vikings
|31
|Demetrius Knight Jr.
|Bengals
|Steelers
|32
|Frankie Luvu
|Commanders
|Giants
|33
|Patrick Queen
|Steelers
|Bengals
|34
|Quay Walker
|Raiders
|Seahawks
|35
|Christian Elliss
|Patriots
|Lions
|36
|Drake Thomas (Q)
|Seahawks
|Raiders
|37
|Jack Gibbens
|Cardinals
|Rams
|38
|Shemar James
|Cowboys
|49ers
|39
|Henry To’oTo’o
|Texans
|Browns
|40
|Robert Spillane
|Patriots
|Lions
|41
|Henry To’oTo’o
|Texans
|Browns
|42
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|Cardinals
|Dolphins
|43
|Ventrell Miller
|Jaguars
|Titans
|44
|Dre Greenlaw
|49ers
|Cowboys
|45
|Eric Wilson
|Vikings
|Packers
|46
|Cedric Gray
|Titans
|Jaguars
|47
|Dorian Williams
|Bills
|Jets
|48
|Trenton Simpson
|Ravens
|Chargers
|49
|Derrick Barnes
|Lions
|Patriots
|50
|Jaden Dugger
|49ers
|Cowboys
LB Riser of the Week
Akeem Davis-Gaither, Indianapolis Colts and Jack Gibbens, Arizona Cardinals
Both Davis-Gaither and Gibbens are potential risers this week, largely because injuries and the trade deadline have hurt their offenses. In fact, both linebackers play with what could be historically bad offenses in the second half of this season.
The Cardinals just put their backup quarterback on IR, and the fact that Carson Beck was not the first one in after Jacoby Brissett’s benching suggests the rookie may not be ready. The fact that his top wide receiver (Michael Wilson) is out for the season only adds to our fear that Arizona’s opponents will get out to early leads and run the clock out.
Davis-Gaither is in a similar situation, with an already struggling Colts offense jettisoning two more weapons (Keenan Allen and Josh Downs) at the deadline. Indianapolis averaged a meager 13.3 points over the past three weeks, and that should just get worse, making it another team that will face big deficits and a lot of rush attempts.
For this week, Davis-Gaither is the superior streamer if he is healthy. The Colts face a Dolphins offense averaging the second-fewest points per game this season, and that was before they put their starting quarterback on IR. The Colts should expect to see a heavy dose of inside runs against Ollie Gordon II this week.
LB Fade of the Week
Jaishawn Barham, Dallas Cowboys
All signs pointed to Barham’s role with Dallas growing, not shrinking. He was an intriguing dual-threat edge prospect in this year’s NFL Draft, and then he became a pass-rusher who was getting an opportunity to play interior linebacker for the Cowboys. That experiment worked well early, with strong advanced metrics and a near 80% snap share.
Unfortunately, DeMarvion Overshown's return pushed Barham into a rotational role that has declined each week since. That decline continued even when Overshown sat out last weekend’s game, with Barham logging a season-low three defensive snaps despite Dallas’ need for pass-rush help and interior tacklers.
Nothing about this profile suggests you can trust Barham, even if he is one of the more physically gifted linebackers in the room. Shemar James, last year’s fantasy darling who also saw inconsistent usage in Dallas, has seemingly taken over as Overshown's understudy right now.
Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Nick Emmanwori
|Seahawks
|Raiders
|2
|Quentin Lake
|Rams
|Cardinals
|3
|Evan Williams
|Packers
|Vikings
|4
|Kyle Hamilton (Q)
|Ravens
|Chargers
|5
|Budda Baker
|Cardinals
|Rams
|6
|Amani Hooker (Q)
|Bills
|Jets
|7
|Brian Branch (Q)
|Lions
|Patriots
|8
|Dane Belton
|Jets
|Bills
|9
|Mansoor Delane (Q)
|Chiefs
|Falcons
|10
|Jordan Battle
|Bengals
|Steelers
|11
|Kevin Winston Jr.
|Titans
|Jaguars
|12
|Caleb Downs
|Cowboys
|49ers
|13
|Nick Cross
|Commanders
|Giants
|14
|Jeremy Chinn
|Raiders
|Seahawks
|15
|Kamari Lassiter
|Texans
|Browns
|16
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|Vikings
|Packers
|17
|Xavier Watts
|Falcons
|Chiefs
|18
|Jamel Dean
|Steelers
|Bengals
|19
|Julian Love
|Seahawks
|Raiders
|20
|Jessie Bates III
|Jaguars
|Titans
|21
|Andrew Wingard (Q)
|Cardinals
|Rams
|22
|Amik Robertson
|Commanders
|Giants
|23
|Renardo Green (Q)
|49ers
|Cowboys
|24
|C.J. Henderson (Q)
|Falcons
|Chiefs
|25
|Devon Witherspoon
|Seahawks
|Raiders
|26
|Jalen Ramsey
|Steelers
|Bengals
|27
|Keisean Nixon (Q)
|Packers
|Vikings
|28
|Cole Bishop
|Bills
|Jets
|29
|Chamarri Conner
|Chiefs
|Falcons
|30
|Malaki Starks
|Ravens
|Chargers
|31
|Travis Hunter
|Jaguars
|Titans
|32
|Jalen Pitre (Q)
|Texans
|Browns
|33
|Kam Curl
|Rams
|Cardinals
|34
|Jonas Sanker
|Saints
|Panthers
|35
|Josh Metellus
|Vikings
|Packers
|36
|Deonte Banks
|Giants
|Commanders
|37
|Trent McDuffie (Q)
|Rams
|Cardinals
|38
|Ronnie Hickman
|Browns
|Texans
|39
|Marlon Humphrey
|Ravens
|Chargers
|40
|Marcus Jones
|Patriots
|Lions
|41
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Jets
|Bills
|42
|Christian Benford
|Bills
|Jets
|43
|DeShon Elliott
|Steelers
|Bengals
|44
|Will Lee III (Q)
|Panthers
|Saints
|45
|Jevon Holland (Q)
|Giants
|Commanders
|46
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Jets
|Bills
|47
|Dax Hill
|Bengals
|Steelers
|48
|Justin Reid
|Saints
|Panthers
|49
|Chuck Clark
|Lions
|Patriots
|50
|Xavier McKinney
|Packers
|Vikings
DB Riser of the Week
Renardo Green, San Francisco 49ers
Green is currently on the injury report as “day-to-day,” suggesting that he is likely to play this weekend. If he does, the ascending corner could continue his breakout season in a strong matchup with the Cowboys.
Green splits his time evenly on both sides of the field, and he is the top-graded coverage corner on the team. While San Francisco does not shadow, Green will likely see about half his snaps against CeeDee Lamb this week. Lamb has 10 more targets than any other player this season, and he’s seen double-digit targets in four straight games.
This is an encouraging matchup for a corner who is third in the NFL in interceptions this season and has been San Francisco’s biggest playmaker in the secondary.
DB Fade of the Week
Trent McDuffie, Los Angeles Rams
McDuffie is strong enough that you should consider playing him this week, despite a potentially low-volume matchup. In fact, the Cardinals are a prime candidate to give the star cornerback a big play or two. So, this isn't a recommendation to bench McDuffie, but it is a warning that he could be a boom-or-bust prospect if he plays.
As we noted earlier, the Cardinals offense looks to be a mess. Their top running back, top wide receiver, and top two quarterbacks are all hurt or off the team. Trey McBride remains a superstar option, but he lines up out wide on just 9.8% of his snaps while seeing 42% of his plays come inline.
This usage could be problematic for McDuffie managers because the cornerback lines up in the box or slot just 21.3% of the time. While the Rams could elect to follow McBride with their top corner all game, McDuffie’s current injury and Arizona’s offensive struggles could mean McDuffie can afford to rest or avoid McBride most of the game.
Naturally, this game could end up more competitive than expected with Puka Nacua and others out for the Rams. However, Arizona’s skeleton crew on offense suggests it will still struggle to keep up with even a hampered Los Angeles offense.
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