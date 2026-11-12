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Week 10 IDP Rankings for Fantasy Football (2026) - Defense Positional Rankings for LB, DL, DB

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Greg Rousseau Buffalo Bills DST - IDP Rankings, Defense Sleepers

Fantasy football IDP rankings and IDP streamers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Chris's IDP fantasy start 'em, sit 'em picks for individual defensive players.

The NFL’s trade deadline has finally come and gone. Hopes were high this time, as deadline activity has steadily increased over the past few years, and the early moves were big. Unfortunately, the biggest IDP moves for this deadline came weeks in advance, with a bit of a whimper hitting at the finish line.

Jeffery Simmons was easily the biggest name to move at the deadline: an All-Pro defender who landed with a true Super Bowl contender in exchange for multiple first-round picks. In light of that move, everyone else paled. Leading the flaccid force were the Colts and their refusal to reboot, and the Chargers, who decided to fully commit to … existing?

The biggest IDP name to move before deadline day was Jordan Davis, a massive interior defender landing on a Jaguars defense that should be able to rotate and rest him more … which hurts his fantasy value. The best trade for IDP leagues was Amani Hooker, who is a ballhawk landing on a Bills defense that sees plenty of deep pass plays. Hooker’s stock jumps into the top 10 today.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

IDP Scoring System for Rankings

6 points per Defensive Touchdown

4 points per Forced Turnover (FF/INT)

3 points per Sack

2 points per PD, FR, Safety

1 point per Solo Tackle

0.5 points per Assisted Tackle

Note: These rankings are also based on leagues that start one player at each defensive position (DL, LB, DB) and two DFLEX.

Final Note: Our projections include offensive stats and special teams touchdowns, which help elevate players like Travis Hunter and Marcus Jones.

 

Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Will Anderson Jr. Texans Browns
2 Myles Garrett Rams Cardinals
3 Greg Rousseau Bills Jets
4 Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings Packers
5 Dallas Turner Vikings Packers
6 David Bailey (Q) Jets Bills
7 Byron Young Rams Cardinals
8 T.J. Watt Steelers Bengals
9 Chase Young Saints Panthers
10 Aidan Hutchinson Lions Patriots
11 Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers Ravens
12 Danielle Hunter Texans Browns
13 Nick Bosa 49ers Cowboys
14 Abdul Carter (Q) Giants Commanders
15 Maxx Crosby Raiders Seahawks
16 Trey Hendrickson Ravens Chargers
17 George Karlaftis Chiefs Falcons
18 Khalil Mack Chargers Ravens
19 Carl Granderson Saints Panthers
20 Boye Mafe Bengals Steelers
21 Micah Parsons (Q) Packers Vikings
22 Lukas Van Ness Packers Vikings
23 Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars Titans
24 DeForest Buckner 49ers Cowboys
25 Mason Graham (Q) Browns Texans
26 Elijah Ponder Patriots Lions
27 Jared Verse Browns Texans
28 Alex Highsmith Steelers Bengals
29 Dexter Lawrence II Bengals Steelers
30 Josh Uche Dolphins Colts
31 Jordan Davis Jaguars Titans
32 Bradley Chubb Bills Jets
33 Chop Robinson Dolphins Colts
34 Derrick Brown Panthers Saints
35 Leonard Williams (Q) Seahawks Raiders
36 Mike Green Ravens Chargers
37 Nick Herbig Steelers Bengals
38 Travon Walker (Q) Jaguars Titans
39 Ed Oliver Bills Jets
40 Zaven Collins Cardinals Rams
41 K’Lavon Chaisson Commanders Giants
42 Quinnen Williams Cowboys 49ers
43 Gabe Jacas Patriots Lions
44 Malcolm Koonce Raiders Seahawks
45 Deone Walker Bills Jets
46 Romello Height 49ers Cowboys
47 Donovan Ezeiruaku Cowboys 49ers
48 James Pearce Jr. (Q) Falcons Chiefs
49 Odafe Oweh Commanders Giants
50 Rashan Gary Cowboys 49ers

 

DL Riser of the Week

Josh Uche and Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins

Uche made our IDP Waivers column this week because his advanced metrics and production are up, but Chop Robinson’s advanced metrics are even better … even if his actual production is worse. In fact, Robinson ranks first in ESPN’s Pass Rush Win Rate this season.

Both players face an intriguing matchup this week, as the Colts-Dolphins contest is the rare one in which each of these teams may have an opportunity to win. The Dolphins will likely struggle with a backup quarterback, while the Colts are losing 50% of their pass-blocking sets and traded their most elusive receiver at the deadline.

While this game could be a run-heavy back-and-forth between two bad offenses, Indianapolis’ ineptitude at QB suggests both Robinson and Uche have a higher-than-usual chance at a sack. Plus, this is a week with four defenses on bye, so these players rise due to their value as bye-week replacements.

 

DL Fade of the Week

DeMarcus Lawrence and Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks

Lawrence has fallen out of our top 50 rankings in recent weeks, but he remains one of the 30 most rostered DLs in fantasy. Meanwhile, Williams is a strong DL2 option most weeks … but maybe not this one.

Lawrence is a particularly concerning play this week, as he faces a Raiders offense with the second-highest Pass Block Win Rate this season. While Fernando Mendoza could struggle in his first start and give up some sacks, Las Vegas could also look to limit pass attempts in the rookie’s first contest.

In fact, this is a prime game for the Raiders to try and establish their run game. While Seattle’s defense is one of the best in the NFL, the Seahawks are set to start their backup quarterback and could struggle to move the ball as a result. That could mean both offenses keep the ball on the ground and limit pass rush opportunities.

 

Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Nakobe Dean Raiders Seahawks
2 Arvell Reese Giants Commanders
3 Blake Cashman (Q) Vikings Packers
4 Fred Warner 49ers Cowboys
5 Jacob Rodriguez Dolphins Colts
6 Sonny Styles Commanders Giants
7 Carson Schwesinger Browns Texans
8 Nick Bolton Chiefs Falcons
9 Roquan Smith (Q) Ravens Chargers
10 Ernest Jones IV Seahawks Raiders
11 Anthony Hill Jr. (Q) Titans Jaguars
12 Payton Wilson Steelers Bengals
13 Jordyn Brooks Dolphins Colts
14 Jamien Sherwood Jets Bills
15 Foyesade Oluokun Jaguars Titans
16 Kendal Daniels Falcons Chiefs
17 DeMarvion Overshown (Q) Cowboys 49ers
18 Barrett Carter Bengals Steelers
19 Pete Werner Saints Panthers
20 Devin Lloyd Panthers Saints
21 Bobby Okereke (Q) Panthers Saints
22 Isaiah McDuffie Packers Vikings
23 Nate Landman (Q) Rams Cardinals
24 Akeem Davis-Gaither (Q) Colts Dolphins
25 Azeez Al-Shaair Texans Browns
26 Terrel Bernard Bills Jets
27 Kaden Elliss (Q) Saints Panthers
28 Demario Davis Jets Bills
29 Quincy Williams (Q) Browns Texans
30 Ty’Ron Hopper (Q) Packers Vikings
31 Demetrius Knight Jr. Bengals Steelers
32 Frankie Luvu Commanders Giants
33 Patrick Queen Steelers Bengals
34 Quay Walker Raiders Seahawks
35 Christian Elliss Patriots Lions
36 Drake Thomas (Q) Seahawks Raiders
37 Jack Gibbens Cardinals Rams
38 Shemar James Cowboys 49ers
39 Henry To’oTo’o Texans Browns
40 Robert Spillane Patriots Lions
41 Henry To’oTo’o Texans Browns
42 Mack Wilson Sr. Cardinals Dolphins
43 Ventrell Miller Jaguars Titans
44 Dre Greenlaw 49ers Cowboys
45 Eric Wilson Vikings Packers
46 Cedric Gray Titans Jaguars
47 Dorian Williams Bills Jets
48 Trenton Simpson Ravens Chargers
49 Derrick Barnes Lions Patriots
50 Jaden Dugger 49ers Cowboys

 

LB Riser of the Week

Akeem Davis-Gaither, Indianapolis Colts and Jack Gibbens, Arizona Cardinals

Both Davis-Gaither and Gibbens are potential risers this week, largely because injuries and the trade deadline have hurt their offenses. In fact, both linebackers play with what could be historically bad offenses in the second half of this season.

The Cardinals just put their backup quarterback on IR, and the fact that Carson Beck was not the first one in after Jacoby Brissett’s benching suggests the rookie may not be ready. The fact that his top wide receiver (Michael Wilson) is out for the season only adds to our fear that Arizona’s opponents will get out to early leads and run the clock out.

Davis-Gaither is in a similar situation, with an already struggling Colts offense jettisoning two more weapons (Keenan Allen and Josh Downs) at the deadline. Indianapolis averaged a meager 13.3 points over the past three weeks, and that should just get worse, making it another team that will face big deficits and a lot of rush attempts.

For this week, Davis-Gaither is the superior streamer if he is healthy. The Colts face a Dolphins offense averaging the second-fewest points per game this season, and that was before they put their starting quarterback on IR. The Colts should expect to see a heavy dose of inside runs against Ollie Gordon II this week.

 

LB Fade of the Week

Jaishawn Barham, Dallas Cowboys

All signs pointed to Barham’s role with Dallas growing, not shrinking. He was an intriguing dual-threat edge prospect in this year’s NFL Draft, and then he became a pass-rusher who was getting an opportunity to play interior linebacker for the Cowboys. That experiment worked well early, with strong advanced metrics and a near 80% snap share.

Unfortunately, DeMarvion Overshown's return pushed Barham into a rotational role that has declined each week since. That decline continued even when Overshown sat out last weekend’s game, with Barham logging a season-low three defensive snaps despite Dallas’ need for pass-rush help and interior tacklers.

Nothing about this profile suggests you can trust Barham, even if he is one of the more physically gifted linebackers in the room. Shemar James, last year’s fantasy darling who also saw inconsistent usage in Dallas, has seemingly taken over as Overshown's understudy right now.

 

Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Nick Emmanwori Seahawks Raiders
2 Quentin Lake Rams Cardinals
3 Evan Williams Packers Vikings
4 Kyle Hamilton (Q) Ravens Chargers
5 Budda Baker Cardinals Rams
6 Amani Hooker (Q) Bills Jets
7 Brian Branch (Q) Lions Patriots
8 Dane Belton Jets Bills
9 Mansoor Delane (Q) Chiefs Falcons
10 Jordan Battle Bengals Steelers
11 Kevin Winston Jr. Titans Jaguars
12 Caleb Downs Cowboys 49ers
13 Nick Cross Commanders Giants
14 Jeremy Chinn Raiders Seahawks
15 Kamari Lassiter Texans Browns
16 Byron Murphy Jr. Vikings Packers
17 Xavier Watts Falcons Chiefs
18 Jamel Dean Steelers Bengals
19 Julian Love Seahawks Raiders
20 Jessie Bates III Jaguars Titans
21 Andrew Wingard (Q) Cardinals Rams
22 Amik Robertson Commanders Giants
23 Renardo Green (Q) 49ers Cowboys
24 C.J. Henderson (Q) Falcons Chiefs
25 Devon Witherspoon Seahawks Raiders
26 Jalen Ramsey Steelers Bengals
27 Keisean Nixon (Q) Packers Vikings
28 Cole Bishop Bills Jets
29 Chamarri Conner Chiefs Falcons
30 Malaki Starks Ravens Chargers
31 Travis Hunter Jaguars Titans
32 Jalen Pitre (Q) Texans Browns
33 Kam Curl Rams Cardinals
34 Jonas Sanker Saints Panthers
35 Josh Metellus Vikings Packers
36 Deonte Banks Giants Commanders
37 Trent McDuffie (Q) Rams Cardinals
38 Ronnie Hickman Browns Texans
39 Marlon Humphrey Ravens Chargers
40 Marcus Jones Patriots Lions
41 Minkah Fitzpatrick Jets Bills
42 Christian Benford Bills Jets
43 DeShon Elliott Steelers Bengals
44 Will Lee III (Q) Panthers Saints
45 Jevon Holland (Q) Giants Commanders
46 Minkah Fitzpatrick Jets Bills
47 Dax Hill Bengals Steelers
48 Justin Reid Saints Panthers
49 Chuck Clark Lions Patriots
50 Xavier McKinney Packers Vikings

 

DB Riser of the Week

Renardo Green, San Francisco 49ers

Green is currently on the injury report as “day-to-day,” suggesting that he is likely to play this weekend. If he does, the ascending corner could continue his breakout season in a strong matchup with the Cowboys.

Green splits his time evenly on both sides of the field, and he is the top-graded coverage corner on the team. While San Francisco does not shadow, Green will likely see about half his snaps against CeeDee Lamb this week. Lamb has 10 more targets than any other player this season, and he’s seen double-digit targets in four straight games.

This is an encouraging matchup for a corner who is third in the NFL in interceptions this season and has been San Francisco’s biggest playmaker in the secondary.

 

DB Fade of the Week

Trent McDuffie, Los Angeles Rams

McDuffie is strong enough that you should consider playing him this week, despite a potentially low-volume matchup. In fact, the Cardinals are a prime candidate to give the star cornerback a big play or two. So, this isn't a recommendation to bench McDuffie, but it is a warning that he could be a boom-or-bust prospect if he plays.

As we noted earlier, the Cardinals offense looks to be a mess. Their top running back, top wide receiver, and top two quarterbacks are all hurt or off the team. Trey McBride remains a superstar option, but he lines up out wide on just 9.8% of his snaps while seeing 42% of his plays come inline.

This usage could be problematic for McDuffie managers because the cornerback lines up in the box or slot just 21.3% of the time. While the Rams could elect to follow McBride with their top corner all game, McDuffie’s current injury and Arizona’s offensive struggles could mean McDuffie can afford to rest or avoid McBride most of the game.

Naturally, this game could end up more competitive than expected with Puka Nacua and others out for the Rams. However, Arizona’s skeleton crew on offense suggests it will still struggle to keep up with even a hampered Los Angeles offense.

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More IDP Fantasy Football Analysis

IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers
Week 9 IDP Rankings: All Defense Positions
IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers
Week 8 IDP Rankings: All Defense Positions



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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

John Carlson

Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
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Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Logan Cooley

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Dylan Guenther

to Miss 2-4 Weeks
Brandon Miller

Sidelined Again Thursday
Morez Johnson Jr.

Probable Against Minnesota
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Probable for Thursday Against Phoenix
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Iffy for Thursday
LeBron James

Listed as Questionable for Thursday
Collin Sexton

Exits with Facial Laceration
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Still Dealing With Rib Injury
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Misses Practice on Wednesday
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Gabe Vincent Holds Talks with the Kings
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Exits with Ankle Injury
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Mason Plumlee Signs with the Kings
Tyrese Haliburton

Sidelined for at Least 10 More Days
Stephen Curry

Won't Return Wednesday with Abdominal Soreness
Austin Reaves

Won't Return Wednesday with Heel Injury
De'Zhaun Stribling

is Getting Closer to a Return
Caleb Wilson

Exits with Right-Hand Injury
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Returns to Practice as Limited Participant
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Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
Spencer Schwellenbach

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in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
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Won't Play Wednesday Against Utah
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Sidelined Again Wednesday
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Wins NL Cy Young Award
Will Richard

Cleared to Face Houston
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Wins AL Cy Young Award
Keyonte George

Upgraded to Available Against Orlando
Trey Murphy III

Sidelined Again Wednesday
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Set to Miss Second Straight Game
Isaiah Stewart

Upgraded to Available Versus the Nuggets
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Ruled Out With Illness vs. Lions in Germany
Drew Doughty

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Parker Wotherspoon

Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins

to Miss 7-10 Days
Jordyn Tyson

Set for Increased Snaps in Week 10
Miro Heiskanen

to Remain Out Thursday
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Says he Feels "Ready to Go" for Week 10
Brock Faber

Planning to Return Saturday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Activated From Injured Reserve
Matvei Michkov

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Back at Practice, Expected to be Limited
T.J. Hockenson

Misses Practice With Multiple Injuries
Cam Skattebo

Off the Injury Report for Thursday Night Football
Patrick Mahomes

a Full Participant at Practice on Wednesday
Mike Evans

Remains Out of Practice on Wednesday
George Pickens

Limited at Practice on Wednesday
Davante Adams

Targeting a Return After Two More Games
Carson Beck

to Make First NFL Start Against Rams
Puka Nacua

Out for Some Time but Not Placed on Injured Reserve
Drew Lock

Expected to Start Against Raiders
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Jonathon Brooks

Practices in Full Wednesday
A.J. Brown

Traveling to Germany With Patriots
Patrick Mahomes

in a "Great Spot" After MRI, Will Need to Manage Pain
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Rex Ryan Arrested Wednesday in Nashville
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
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Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Colton Dach

Available for Wednesday's Game
Dylan Guenther

Questionable Wednesday
Noah Hanifin

Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Troy Terry

Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Brad Marchand

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
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"Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
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Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
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Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Mats Zuccarello

Rejoins Kings Lineup Tuesday
Michael McCarron

Good to Go Against Canadiens
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
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Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
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