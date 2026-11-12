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Fantasy Football Warning Signals for Week 10? Ashton Jeanty, Drake London, Trey McBride

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Dan's fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 10 of 2026. He looks at potential warning signals from Ashton Jeanty, Drake London, Rashee Rice, Quinshon Judkins, and Trey McBride

Maybe it’s just me, but it feels like the NFL season is whizzing past. Week 10 kicks off tonight, which puts us well past the halfway point of the regular season. This week we also saw the league’s trade deadline come and go. Some of the dealings will factor into this week’s Warning Signals for fantasy football.

Each week in the Warning Signals column, I highlight a handful of players whose recent performance, team trends, and upcoming matchups give me pause for the week ahead. Some recent injuries to prominent players and Tuesday’s deadline deals give us playing time and personnel changes to anticipate as well.

Sometimes it’s the bets you don’t make that help the most. Coming to terms with a player’s slump is not easy, which is why a look under the hood can help confirm your roster decisions. Before you lock your lineups, check out the Warning Signals I see for the following players in Week 10 of fantasy football.

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Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

At a glance, Ashton Jeanty’s 2026 is going fairly well. The second-year back is averaging 15.5 PPR points per game and ranks as the overall RB14 through Week 9. One doesn’t need to dig too deep to see how nerve-racking it must be for fantasy managers rostering Jeanty lately.

Jeanty started the season strong, rushing for 102 yards and picking up 45 more, and two touchdowns, through the air. Since then, however, he has not topped 58 rushing yards in a game, and since Week 5, he hasn’t had more than 27 rushing yards, nor has he had more than 10 carries.

Over the last four weeks, the Raiders have been leaning on backup Mike Washington Jr. to handle the ball out of the backfield. Even though Jeanty has maintained a healthy lead in the snap count between the two (with the exception of Week 8), Washington has the edge in carries, 46-26, since Week 6. Jeanty’s inefficiency as a runner is underscored by his bottom-10 rank among running backs in success rate, yards before contact, and explosive run rate.

Jeanty’s saving grace has been his receiving work. He has averaged 6.1 targets per game and a 17.6% target share, both tops among running backs through Week 9. Las Vegas shipped out veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins on Tuesday’s trade deadline, making rookie Fernando Mendoza the team’s new starter.

Rookie quarterbacks, even top prospects like Mendoza, are notoriously inconsistent, so we could see some boom-bust stuff from Jeanty’s receiving numbers the rest of the way. And while Mendoza is not a running quarterback per se, he is athletic enough to get out of a jam with his legs, so an increase in checkdowns for Jeanty is no guarantee.

 

Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

After starting the season with a couple of duds, Drake London exploded in Week 3 with a nine-catch, 194-yard game against the Packers. Outside of that monster performance, London has had a fairly pedestrian 2026. He has had just one other 100-yard game and has just one touchdown so far this season.

Buoyed by that big game and a healthy volume of work (London boasts a 28% target share) in PPR settings, London ranks as the overall WR14. On a per-game basis, though, the receiver comes in as the WR21 and his 13.5 fantasy points per game are cut to 8.6 in standard scoring.

Atlanta ranks fifth in quick pass usage, stymying London’s chances to get downfield and make bigger plays. Over half of his targets are short passes, and those passes clock in at just 3.7 air yards on average. On top of the low-value quick strikes, Michael Penix Jr. has the fourth-lowest catchable ball rate among qualified quarterbacks.

On Sunday, the Falcons are facing the Chiefs, who have bottled up opposing wide receivers. Kansas City is allowing the second-fewest receptions and receiving yards and just two touchdowns (fewest in the league) to the position. Atlanta then goes on bye and is welcomed back by Minnesota’s whirlwind defense. All in all, the next few weeks won’t be easy for managers rostering London.

 

Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

On the other side of the Falcons-Chiefs matchup this weekend will be wide receiver Rashee Rice. Rice has been disappointing in his own right this season, and to a greater degree than London. Rice injured his hamstring in Week 4 and left the game before he could get involved, and didn’t return to action until Week 8. Rice is somehow averaging just 11.0 PPR points per game in 2026 despite being Patrick Mahomes’ top wide receiver.

Or he was, at least. On Tuesday, Kansas City cut a deal with the floundering Colts to bring in maligned wide receiver Josh Downs. Downs represents a threat to Rice’s target share. In his five healthy games, Rice saw a 19.8% target share - roughly equivalent to that of teammates Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce, and (to a slightly lesser extent) Kenneth Walker III. It is safe to assume that Kansas City brought downs in for a reason, so expect Rice’s volume to get dialed back.

If we look at the glass as half-full, Rice might not be immediately impacted. Downs will need time to adjust to his new offense, so it is conceivable that the Chiefs don’t roll him out for a full complement of plays, affording Rice another week as top dog in the wide receiver room. In the long run, I do see this as a situation where each receiver eats into the other’s potential, though.

 

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns

Like Ashton Jeanty, above, Quinshon Judkins has been a disappointment to fantasy managers in 2026. Like Jeanty, Judkins has had some spike weeks to give us hope, but on the whole he has been woefully ineffective out of the backfield.

Judkins put together some impressive performances in Week 4 and Week 7, finishing as a top-12 running back with 21.6 and 23.4 PPR points, respectively. In his other six games played, though, Judkins failed to hit double digits and averaged just 39.3 rushing yards. On the season, he is averaging 3.3 yards per carry and only seven of his rush attempts have gained 10 or more yards.

Since Week 7, Judkins’ snap share has been trending downward as Dylan Sampson’s has been ticking higher and higher. Judkins has a healthy lead in rushing attempts, but Sampson has the edge in passing work. This weekend’s matchup with the Texans could force the Browns into playing catch-up, which would limit Judkins’ involvement in the offense.

Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Trey McBride? The Trey McBride? Yes, though with his track record, I’m going to qualify this as a very temporary concern. As of this writing, McBride has the third-most targets in the NFL and leads the league in receptions. So why worry?

It’s that darn trade deadline again. After Jacoby Brissett imploded against the Cowboys in Week 8, he was replaced by Gardner Minshew II (elbow) and was subsequently traded to Baltimore. Fine. Except Minshew tore his UCL in Week 9 and will now miss the rest of the season. With Brissett out of the picture, Arizona has named rookie Carson Beck their starting quarterback.

Beck will be staring down Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald in his first regular-season start. Through trades and injuries, the Cardinals’ receiving corps has been whittled down to Devin Duvernay, Reggie Virgil, and Simi Fehoko, leaving Beck with little to work with.

The questionable talent might make McBride all the more attractive as a target, but the Rams have held tight ends in check this season, McBride included. In the teams’ prior meeting this season, McBride saw his usual complement of seven receptions but was held to just 53 yards and turned in his second-lowest fantasy score of 2026.

Los Angeles has allowed just one touchdown to a tight end and has given up the seventh-fewest fantasy points to the position. You aren't sitting McBride. I'm not sitting McBride. This is just a Warning Signal that this week we probably won't see the 18.1 fantasy points we've been enjoying thanks to his efforts this season.

 

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