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Commander vs. Giants TNF Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Jayden Daniels, Stefon Diggs, Chig Okonkwo, J.J. McCarthy, Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers, Isaiah Likely, more

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Malik Nabers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em lineups advice for the Commanders vs. Giants Thursday game in Week 10 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and TNF starts/sits for Week 10.

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants kick off Week 10 on Thursday Night Football in an NFC East showdown featuring two teams currently headed in different directions. The Giants enter at 5-2-1 and sit atop the division, while Washington has struggled to a 2-5-1 record. New York is favored by 2.5 points at home, with a relatively low 41.5-point Over/Under.

The Giants are coming off an impressive, but ugly, 19-11 road victory over Philadelphia, while Washington fell 20-13 in a competitive matchup with the Rams. However, injuries could significantly impact Thursday's matchup, particularly in the backfield, where Cam Skattebo is dealing with a nagging hamstring injury, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt remains sidelined.

I'll bring you Thursday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into the Week 10 matchup. You can also check out our main Week 10 rankings for all other players. Good luck in Week 10, RotoBallers!

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Washington Commanders @ New York Giants

Thursday, November 12, 8:15 p.m. ET

Notable Injuries:

Commanders vs. Giants Matchup Breakdown

The biggest storyline Thursday night is whether New York can continue its success and grow their lead in the NFC East. The Giants have won two straight games, victories over Houston and Philadelphia, and their defense has been a major factor. New York is allowing just 21.5 points per game, compared to Washington's 25.2.

Washington has struggled offensively, averaging 21.5 points per game, but Jayden Daniels remains one of the league's most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks. He has rushed for 252 yards this season, averaging 8.1 yards per carry. The Giants have allowed 19.5 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, making this a favorable enough matchup for Daniels to deliver QB1 production.

The Commanders have significant injury concerns, particularly with McLaurin and Croskey-Merritt sidelined. That leaves Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams with more volume in the passing game, while Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler will handle the backfield. Diggs has caught 30 passes for 303 yards and five touchdowns, and is Washington's most reliable receiving threat.

For New York, the biggest question is Skattebo's availability. The rookie has been dealing with a hamstring injury, but is expected to play. If Skattebo can't play, Devin Singletary could see another significant workload. McCarthy is also battling a hip injury, but he has practiced and should play.

The Giants have a very attractive matchup at tight end. Washington has allowed 16.3 PPR fantasy points per game to the position, the second-most in the league. That makes Isaiah Likely one of the better fantasy options in Thursday's contest, particularly with Malik Nabers commanding plenty of attention.

With New York favored by 2.5 points and the total at 41.5, the Giants have an implied team total of 22 points, compared to 19.5 for Washington. Neither offense is expected to light up the scoreboard, but there should still be several productive fantasy performances.

 

Must-Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups

Jayden Daniels (QB, WAS)

Daniels has rushed for 252 yards on just 31 carries this season, an impressive 8.1 yards per attempt. New York has allowed 19.5 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, the sixth-most in the league. Even if the Commanders struggle to move the ball in the air, Daniels can generate significant fantasy production with his legs. He's a solid QB1 with top-eight upside.

Stefon Diggs (WR, WAS)

Diggs has become Washington's most important receiving weapon with McLaurin sidelined. He's caught 30 passes for 303 yards and five touchdowns this season. The Giants have been relatively effective against opposing wide receivers, allowing 24.6 Half-PPR points per game to the position. However, Diggs should continue to get a significant target share, particularly with Treylon Burks dealing with a foot injury. He's a solid WR2 in PPR formats.

Malik Nabers (WR, NYG)

Nabers remains the centerpiece of the Giants' passing attack. Washington has allowed 28.1 points per game to opposing wide receivers, the 11th-most in the league, making this an attractive matchup. Nabers had a knee injury last week but returned to full participation on Monday's estimated injury report. Assuming he's healthy, Nabers is a strong WR1 with possibly another double-digit target performance.

Isaiah Likely (TE, NYG)

Likely might have the best positional matchup of anyone playing Thursday night. Washington is allowing 16.3 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, the third-most in the NFL. Likely's ability to work the middle of the field and in the end zone makes him valuable. With Washington struggling to contain tight ends and Likely projected as a top-five fantasy option at the position this week, he's an easy TE1 start.

 

Possible Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups

Antonio Williams (WR, WAS)

Williams has caught 26 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown this season, and the injuries to Washington's receiving corps should keep him involved in the offense. He has been targeted 33 times, including a 15% target share entering last week's game. With McLaurin sidelined and Burks questionable, Williams could see enough opportunities to deliver WR3 or FLEX production in PPR leagues.

Chig Okonkwo (TE, WAS)

Okonkwo caught six passes for 57 yards against the Rams last week, bringing his season totals to 23 receptions for 239 yards. Unfortunately, the Giants have allowed just 9.2 points per game to tight ends, making this one of the more difficult positional matchups. Okonkwo is also dealing with a hip injury, but should play. He remains a viable TE1 potential streamer in PPR leagues, but managers should temper expectations.

Rachaad White (RB, WAS)

White has rushed for 200 yards on 47 carries entering last week's game, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt. He's also caught 18 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns this season. White should remain Washington's primary rushing option, but Ekeler will also see opportunities. The Giants have allowed 17.6 points per game to opposing running backs, making this a difficult matchup. White will need some receptions in this one to be a touchdown-dependent FLEX option.

J.J. McCarthy (QB, NYG)

McCarthy has helped guide the Giants to the top of the NFC East, but that hasn't necessarily translated into consistent fantasy production. McCarthy has a favorable matchup against a Washington defense allowing 19.6 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, the fourth-most in the NFL. However, McCarthy is dealing with a hip injury. He's a viable QB2, and if you squint, you can see a potential top-12 finish.

Cam Skattebo (RB, NYG)

Skattebo's hamstring injury makes him one of the most important players to monitor before Thursday's kickoff. He missed practice time last week, and his availability remains uncertain. Washington has allowed 17.2 points per game to opposing running backs, which is a bottom-10 number. If Skattebo is cleared without restrictions, he belongs in the RB2 conversation. However, we should watch to see if he'll have a limited workload.

 

Consider Sitting for Fantasy Football Lineups

Austin Ekeler (RB, WAS)

Ekeler has rushed for just 83 yards on 24 carries this season, averaging 3.5 yards per attempt. He's also caught only six passes for 48 yards. Although his opportunities have increased recently, White remains the more attractive fantasy option in Washington's backfield. Ekeler's limited receiving production makes him difficult to trust. He's best left on fantasy benches outside of the deepest PPR leagues.

Van Jefferson and Treylon Burks (WRs, WAS)

Jefferson has caught just five passes for 58 yards and one touchdown this season, making him a risky fantasy option despite Washington's injuries at wide receiver. Burks has been more productive, catching 12 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns, averaging an impressive 19.4 yards per reception. However, Burks is dealing with a foot injury that kept him out of last week's game. Neither receiver should be started outside of desperate situations.

Devin Singletary (RB, NYG)

Singletary has seen his workload increase, especially in Week 9 when he was inefficient. His combined carries and targets have increased to 16.0 per game over his last two contests. That's encouraging, but his fantasy value remains heavily dependent on Skattebo's availability. Singletary is a very risky FLEX option unless he's expected to handle the majority of the backfield touches.

Malachi Fields and Darnell Mooney (WRs, NYG)

Fields and Mooney are both difficult to trust with Nabers and Likely dominating the Giants' passing attack. Fields has an opportunity to contribute as a secondary receiver, but his role doesn't provide enough consistent targets to make him a reliable fantasy option. Mooney is dealing with a chest injury, further complicating his outlook. Fields is the more interesting deep-league option, but both belong on most fantasy benches.

 

Kirksey's Thursday Night Football Picks

Current Spread: NYG -2.5

Over/Under: 41.5

The Giants enter Thursday night with plenty of momentum after winning two consecutive games, including impressive road victories over Philadelphia and Houston. New York is now 5-2-1 and leading the NFC East, while Washington has struggled to a 2-5-1 record.

New York's biggest advantage should come through the passing game. Nabers is capable of dominating any matchup, while Likely faces a Washington defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends. They both could go off in this game, whether it's McCarthy or even if Jameis Winston has to come in. Add in a banged-up running game, and I like the Giants through the air this week.

Washington should be able to keep things competitive behind Daniels. The Commanders have enough receiving talent with Diggs, Williams, and Okonkwo to move the ball, and Daniels can extend drives with his legs. However, Washington's injuries at running back and wide receiver make it difficult to envision the Commanders getting whatever they want on offense.

The 41.5-point total is relatively low, and I think both offenses are capable of exceeding expectations. Washington has allowed more than 25 points per game, while the Giants have several favorable individual matchups. Daniels should generate enough offense to keep Washington competitive, but I like New York's ability to make more plays in the second half.

I'll take the Giants to win 27-19, covering the 2.5-point spread and pushing the combined total over 41.5 points.

The Pick: NYG -2.5, OVER 42.5

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