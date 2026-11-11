Wyatt McClintock's fantasy football risers, fallers, sleepers, and busts heading into Week 10 of the 2026 season. He identifies players with rising and falling fantasy values.
It's wild to believe we have passed the NFL trade deadline while the fantasy trade deadlines are fast approaching. We're inching closer to the fantasy football playoffs, and it feels like yesterday we were jumping into Week 1.
It’s time for contenders to bolster their roster, and it’s do-or-die time for those at the bottom of the standings. There should be opportunities to sell high on risers or ship out fallers for a win-now player.
The players in this weekly article aren't necessarily the week's best and worst performers. Instead, we'll talk about what Week 9 means for the rest of the season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 10 Fantasy Football Risers
Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks
It didn’t take long for Zach Charbonnet to make himself at home in the Seattle backfield.
In his second game back, Charbonnet led the team in snap percentage, carries, and routes run among the running backs, per JJ Zachariason of Late-Round Fantasy Football. The usage didn't translate into much fantasy production this week, but the volume alone was enough to raise Charbonnet's fantasy value moving forward.
Charbonnet managed to stay fantasy-relevant last season on goal-line touchdowns, and if he becomes Seattle's lead back, he could take his fantasy production to the next level.
Charbonnet to the HOUSE. https://t.co/DChxJBhvKb
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 8, 2024
Just imagine what Charbonnet can do with that volume in a few weeks, when he’s further removed from his injury and has had time to get his feet back under him.
Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints
It took nine weeks, but we finally saw Jordyn Tyson make his long-awaited NFL debut. The eighth overall pick's debut was delayed after he landed on injured reserve late in training camp with a hamstring injury.
Tyson fumbled after his first catch but rebounded to put together an encouraging outing. It might not sound like much, but the 22-year-old finished the day with four catches for 30 yards on five targets.
Tyson played 18 snaps and had the second-most targets and catches among the Saints pass-catchers, trailing only Chris Olave. The Arizona State product quickly asserted himself in the offense and became one of Tyler Shough’s go-to targets.
He wasn't on the field much, but he was heavily involved in the offense when he was. The usage from Tyson should get fantasy managers excited and optimistic about what he can do with a full-time role.
Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins
We’ve said someone would have to step up in the Dolphins pass-catching group and be fantasy-relevant, and it looks like Caleb Douglas is increasingly that guy each passing week.
The 23-year-old rookie has been on flex radars this season while flirting with being a consistent fantasy starter. He’s averaging 12.1 points per game, which is good for WR28 on a points-per-game basis.
Managers could do worse and have done worse this year thanks to a wonky fantasy season. However, Douglas’ 38.1% target share was the fifth-highest in Week 9 and the most encouraging stat of the week.
His heavy involvement in the passing game boosts his fantasy value moving forward and signals that the team wants him to be the guy moving forward.
It’s also worth mentioning that Douglas and the Dolphins receivers have the 13th-easiest strength of schedule moving forward. They’ll face the Bills, Packers, and Chargers, who all are allowing over 34 points per game to receivers, per ESPN’s Mike Clay.
Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers
It was the Matthew Golden show featuring Christian Watson in Week 9 for the Green Bay Packers. Both receivers finished with 30-plus fantasy points, but Golden saw his value rise the most of the two.
MATTHEW GOLDEN IS TAKING OVER
GBvsNE on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/GRgg5MOShA
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Golden finished with a team-high 37% target share, 10 catches for 164 yards, and one touchdown. More impressively, Golden’s monster game came against one of the league’s best cornerbacks, Christian Gonzalez. If Golden can do that against Gonzalez, it's fun to imagine what he could do versus league-average defensive backs.
Additionally, Golden’s fantasy value will get an extra boost with the Josh Jacobs hand injury. Per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Jacobs is set to undergo surgery on his finger this week and is expected to miss up to three weeks.
With Jacobs out again, the Packers will be forced to rely on the passing game to stay competitive in the NFC North.
Other Fantasy Football Risers
- C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans
- DeMario Douglas, WR, Patriots
- Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles
- Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Jets
Week 10 Fantasy Football Fallers
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Houston Texans
We officially have a three-game sample size of Marvin Harrison Jr. in a Houston Texans uniform, and not much has changed from his time in Arizona.
He’s seen limited snaps and hasn’t been targeted often in Houston, which is understandable. Harrison is learning a new offense while trying to rekindle his connection with C.J. Stroud, and it makes sense that it could take time to get going.
However, with the expectation that the Texans would feature Harrison in the offense at some point, there was speculation it would happen coming out of the bye week. With two games under his belt, the bye week offered the perfect launching point to get Harrison involved.
Nope. Harrison saw the fewest targets (two) and the second-lowest snap percentage among Texans receivers. On a day Stroud threw for 384 yards and five touchdowns, Harrison remained nonexistent.
Brighter days could be ahead for Harrison, but it feels highly unlikely he'll jump-start his career in the second half of the season. Week 9 felt like a pivotal week for Harrison's fantasy value, and the result could tank his value.
Rachaad White, RB, Washington Commanders
Rachaad White has been a successful fantasy back on the stat sheet through his first two games as the Commanders lead back while Jacory Croskey-Merritt is on injured reserve. In those two games, he averaged 14.9 PPR points and finished as a top-15 fantasy back each game.
However, it took a rushing touchdown to get there in one game and four catches for 30 yards in the other one. Without those boosts, White would be averaging 8.4 points per game.
White hasn’t passed the eye test, and it finally came to fruition in Week 9 against the Rams. The 27-year-old vet finished with seven carries for 28 yards, and caught two of his three targets for 41 yards. As a result, White finished as the RB36 with 7.9 fantasy points.
Over the last three weeks, White has seen seven carries for under 30 rushing yards in two games. The inefficient running on limited carries isn’t a recipe for fantasy success moving forward.
He needs volume in the passing game or a touchdown to be a reliable starting fantasy back. Croskey-Merritt is eligible to return in Week 11, and White hasn’t done anything in his absence to be the RB1 over him.
Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers
Jalen Coker came out blazing to start the 2026 season. He averaged 24.2 in his first two games and finished as the No. 1 scoring receiver in Week 1.
Jalen Coker runs into the end zone on 4th and 3 🔥
CARvsGB on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/3weNXyzm2S
— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2026
Since then, Coker is the PPR WR69 on a points-per-game basis, averaging 7.5 points per game. He's surpassed a 15% target share once and has two red-zone targets over that stretch.
Week 9 marked the third straight week Coker had finished below 12 PPR points and the second time below 7.0 PPR points in three weeks.
Water has started to level out between Coker and Tetairoa McMillan since their Week 5 bye. McMillan is taking control over the receiver room and establishing himself as the team's No. 1 receiver.
Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Cleveland Browns
It’s been a season to forget for Harold Fannin Jr. after producing as a top fantasy tight end a year ago as a rookie.
39 YARD TD FOR THE YAC KING HAROLD FANNIN!
#CLEvsNO on CBS https://t.co/EwW2lYo1UA
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 8, 2026
Fannin finished Week 9 with two targets for a 6.9% target share, marking the fifth time this season Fannin has had below a 16% target share and six targets.
Rookie wideouts Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr. have taken a toll on Fannin’s fantasy production after becoming the No. 1 and No. 2 options in the Browns offense. Concepcion and Boston have only dipped below a 20% target share three times combined when both played a full game (Concepcion once, Boston twice).
Fannin is a volume-dependent fantasy tight end, and he’s only gotten enough volume in three games. In those three games, Fannin has seen at least nine targets and is averaging 20.9 points.
However, those volume games have come on 33% of his games this year. In the other 67% of games, he is averaging under 7.0 fantasy points, which is unplayable.
Other Fantasy Football Fallers
- Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns
- Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars
- Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers
- Malik Willis, QB, Dolphins
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