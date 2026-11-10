👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups - RotoBaller Staff Fantasy Football Roundtable (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Chig Okonkwo - Fantasy Football Rankings, TE Waiver Wire Streamers

RotoBaller staff's fantasy football Week 10 waiver wire pickups for 2026. Expert advice for waiver wire RB, WR, TE, QB targets from Phil, Dan, Craig and Frank.

It's time for another week of navigating the waiver wire ahead of the fantasy football playoff push, and while there are usually slim pickings this time of the year, there are still some potential high-upside value picks that can be reasonably acquired. We're here to help you identify those players with our Week 10 staff waiver wire pickup suggestions, including Seth McGowan, Kayshon Boutte, Mike Gesicki, and Aaron Rodgers.

Pivoting when your players are injured, underperforming, or on a bye is always the name of the game in fantasy football, and we're here to guide your waiver-wire decisions. Note that some of these are deeper selections, so some of the more trendy and obvious Week 10 targets aren't listed here.

Our RotoBaller experts Phil Clark, Frank Ammirante, Craig Rondinone, and Dan Fornek are here to help you identify the top RB, WR, TE, and QB targets ahead of Week 10.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Running Backs Waiver Wire Week 10

Selections By Phil Clark

Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts

McGowan remains a back to prioritize from this week’s waiver wire, due to his prospects of emerging as a valuable asset if he secures an extensive workload during any of his remaining matchups.

Jonathan Taylor could still be traded before the Colts’ Week 10 matchup with Miami. That would transform McGowan from an elite handcuff option into the top back to prioritize on your waiver wire. McGowan would also be capable of providing RB1 production if he ascends into a lead back role for Indianapolis. McGowan has also secured a 22.2% snap share that has risen to 27.4% since Week 4. He has also attained a 22.3% rush share during the Colts’ last six games.

McGowan also capitalized on his 26.1% rush share in Week 9 by assembling 45 rushing yards and generating his first career touchdown. McGowan is entrenched among this week’s top four waiver wire options and should be rostered in all leagues.

Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

Sampson has remained cemented directly below Quinshon Judkins on Cleveland’s depth chart since he returned from injured reserve.

Sampson also leads the Browns' backfield with a 54.8% snap share since he resurfaced in Week 7. He has also secured a consistent role as the Browns’ primary pass-catcher from the backfield since he returned from his five-game absence. Sampson has vaulted to third among backs in receiving yards (121) since Week 7. He is also fourth in targets (16) and receptions (12), and is fifth in yards after catch (87).

Sampson was also 14th among all backs with a 62.9% snap share in Week 9, and also registered a 23.5% rush share. He also ran 30 routes, secured three of his six targets, and generated 27 receiving yards. Sampson is a viable RB3/flex option for anyone who is constructing rosters in PPR leagues. He would also ascend into an extensive workload during any absence by Judkins.

Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

Washington had attained a 20.9% snap share and a 23% rush share from Weeks 1-7, and was averaging 5.7 attempts per game. However, Klint Kubiak’s modified the distribution of touches within the Las Vegas backfield during Week 8, as Washington easily surpassed his previous season highs in snap share (60.3%) and rush share (75.8%).

Ashton Jeanty was limited to a 6.1% rush share and just two carries during Week 8. Washington’s substantial role as the Raiders’ lead rusher was not sustained in Week 9, as he attained a 32% snap share and a 40% rush share. He also carried six times and registered -3 yards.

Jeanty secured a 66% snap share and joined Washington in attaining a 40% rush share. Jeanty also accumulated six attempts and generated 25 rushing yards. Washington's decreased workload does not diminish his capabilities as a physical runner. He also retains a favorable blend of size, speed, and athleticism, which could still propel him to sizable yardage if he secures a massive workload during any of his remaining matchups.

 

Wide Receivers Waiver Wire Week 10

Selections By Frank Ammirante

Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Douglas was in my Week 9 version of this column, but I'm forced to put him in once again because he's still rostered in fewer than 30% of Yahoo! leagues. The rookie wideout delivered another rock-solid performance in Week 9, hauling in six of eight targets for 70 yards. He's now put up 70+ yards in three of five games this season.

This is despite the fact that the Dolphins have an extremely underwhelming passing game, with Malik Willis disappointing in his first year as a starter. We've seen Douglas show a high ceiling at times, including 70 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets in Week 7.

Up next is a terrific matchup on the road against a tanking Colts team that just got torched by CeeDee Lamb. Don't be surprised if Douglas keeps the good times rolling here.

De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers

Stribling came into his rookie season with a ton of hype. He was consistently the talk of the town throughout training camp, even making an impact during preseason. But he's been sidelined since Week 1 with a serious ankle injury.

The latest report indicates that Stribling is making some progress in his recovery. He's no longer walking with crutches and does not have a brace on his lower leg. While he's still a few weeks away from returning, he's worth stashing if you have room on your bench.

The 49ers are riddled with injuries at wide receiver, with Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. sidelined. There's a chance that once Stribling is back, he'd be walking into a terrific opportunity. Perhaps he can make an impact in the fantasy playoffs. It's worth picking him up to see where this goes.

Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans

Up next is another Texans wideout. This time it's Boutte, who had his biggest game while with Houston, catching four of five targets for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Unlike Dell, Boutte is definitely a lot more volatile because of the lack of volume, but he's shown the ability to make big plays at times, making him an intriguing pickup in deeper formats.

The Texans take on the Browns in Week 10. This is a defense that plays man and single-high coverage at the highest rate in the NFL, so Boutte will have a chance to get loose downfield.

 

Tight Ends Waiver Wire Week 10

Selections By Craig Rondinone

Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Is someone listening to me? I know it’s not my wife. Carolina’s coaching staff maybe did, though. It only took eight weeks.

After constant complaining that Darren Waller’s target total was abysmal and that he could not be expected to be a fantasy force when he was only given two targets a week, the Panthers blessed Waller with 10 targets on Sunday against Denver, and he turned them into eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy managers need more of this. No more passing to Tommy Tremble or Jalen Coker more than Waller. This veteran is looking like the same stud who used to have 1,000-yard years with the Raiders on an annual basis. His next game comes against New Orleans’ 24th-ranked pass defense.  The Saints just made Shedeur Sanders look like a Pro Bowler, so expect Waller to have a great game – if he gets more than two targets.

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Chig Okonkwo is now a bona fide factor in Washington’s aerial attack. As long as Jayden Daniels does not fracture his elbow for the 700th time, Okonkwo has a capable quarterback throwing to him for the near future. The proof is in the pudding. In Okonkwo’s last four contests, he has accounted for 19 catches for 218 yards.

Only Stefon Diggs is getting more work and better stats out of Washington’s pass catchers than Okonkwo. I like him in PPR leagues more than standard ones since he has yet to reach the end zone, and I also worry about him facing the New York Giants’ third-ranked pass defense on Thursday night. This is why Okonkwo was not ranked higher in this column.

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

You knew the touchdown roll would have to end at some point. Mike Gesicki is not LaDainian Tomlinson. He caught the only two passes thrown to him in Spain, but his 11 yards and no scores made fantasy managers who picked him up sadder than Adam Schefter is when he is scooped on a story.

Six touchdowns in eight games is still six touchdowns in eight games, though. Gesicki has a red-zone role in one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. The yardage and receptions might be inconsistent, but I think the touchdowns will be consistent. Gesicki scored a TD against his Week 10 opponent, Pittsburgh, earlier this season, so do not be shocked if he scores on the Steelers again.

 

Quarterbacks Waiver Wire Week 10

Selections By Dan Fornek

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers entered the bye week on a low note (for fantasy), completing 13 of 25 passes for 172 yards and an interception in a 27-6 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers offense was able to control the game on the ground with Jaylen Warren (143 rushing yards and a touchdown) and Rico Dowdle (56 yards and a touchdown), eliminating the need to throw the ball.

Rodgers has cooled off over his last three games, averaging just 11.2 fantasy points per game after a three-game stretch from Weeks 3 to 5 where he averaged 22.8 points per game.

Pittsburgh is coming off its bye week and expecting to get wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. back from injured reserve. His presence will be needed in a Week 10 matchup against an explosive Bengals offense. The Steelers and Bengals previously played in Week 3, combining for 57 points in a Steelers’ win. Rodgers threw for 292 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in a 22.6-point fantasy performance.

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (Superflex)

Week 8 was arguably the best game of Cam Ward’s young career. The second-year quarterback completed 65% of his passes for 304 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. It was the first game of his career with 300 passing yards and the first time this season that he threw multiple touchdown passes. It was also the first time since Week 2 that he didn’t throw an interception.

The 26.2 fantasy points Ward scored were his highest of the year and just his fourth double-digit fantasy day.

On the surface, the 2026 season has been a disappointment for Titans fans who were hoping that Ward would show significant growth in Brian Daboll’s offense. However, the offense has started leaning into a no-huddle passing attack in recent weeks, which has helped Ward look comfortable under center.

The Titans are coming off their bye week in Week 9 and will hopefully have had time to figure out how to keep stacking good performances for their young quarterback. Getting rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate back should also help elevate the ceiling of this offense.

Tennessee has a tough matchup in Week 10 and Week (Jacksonville), but this team will also face off against quarterback-friendly defenses in Week 11 (Dallas), Week 13 (Washington), Week 14 (Detroit), Week 15 (Indianapolis), and Week 16 (Las Vegas).

Joe Milton III, Philadelphia Eagles (Superflex)

The Joe Milton experience had its fair share of highs and lows in Week 9. Milton completed just 52.9% of his passes for 169 yards, but was able to salvage a respectable fantasy performance (13.1 points), thanks to nine carries for 64 yards.

Milton isn’t a priority add this week since the Eagles are on bye, but he’s flashed enough mobility to make him fantasy relevant. His passing could improve after the bye week, especially if DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are able to return to the lineup after missing time with injuries.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Seth McGowan, Dylan Sampson, Mike Washington Jr., Caleb Douglas, De'Zhaun Stribling, Kayshon Boutte, Darren Waller, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Seth McGowan, Dylan Sampson, Mike Washington Jr., Caleb Douglas, De'Zhaun Stribling, Kayshon Boutte, Darren Waller, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Seth McGowan, Dylan Sampson, Mike Washington Jr., Caleb Douglas, De'Zhaun Stribling, Kayshon Boutte, Darren Waller, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki:

Seth McGowan
vs
Emmett Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Kaelon Black
Seth McGowan
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Seth McGowan
vs
Corey Kiner
Seth McGowan
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Seth McGowan
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Seth McGowan
vs
Khalil Shakir
Seth McGowan
vs
Antonio Williams
Seth McGowan
vs
Devin Singletary
Seth McGowan
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Seth McGowan
vs
Caleb Douglas
Seth McGowan
vs
Keenan Allen
Seth McGowan
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Seth McGowan
vs
Demario Douglas
Seth McGowan
vs
Tank Dell
Seth McGowan
vs
Keon Coleman
Seth McGowan
vs
Malik Washington
Seth McGowan
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Seth McGowan
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Seth McGowan
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Dylan Sampson
Seth McGowan
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Seth McGowan
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Seth McGowan
vs
Mike Gesicki
Seth McGowan
vs
Audric Estime
Seth McGowan
vs
Samaje Perine
Seth McGowan
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Seth McGowan
vs
Mack Hollins
Seth McGowan
vs
Quentin Johnston
Seth McGowan
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Seth McGowan
vs
Devaughn Vele
Seth McGowan
vs
Tyler Higbee
Seth McGowan
vs
Pat Bryant
Seth McGowan
vs
Darren Waller
Seth McGowan
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Seth McGowan
vs
Darnell Washington
Seth McGowan
vs
Sione Vaki
Seth McGowan
vs
Jordan Watkins
Seth McGowan
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Seth McGowan
vs
Kimani Vidal
Seth McGowan
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Justice Hill
Seth McGowan
vs
James Conner
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Dylan Sampson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Dylan Sampson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dylan Sampson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Audric Estime
Dylan Sampson
vs
Malik Washington
Dylan Sampson
vs
Samaje Perine
Dylan Sampson
vs
Keon Coleman
Dylan Sampson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tank Dell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mack Hollins
Dylan Sampson
vs
Demario Douglas
Dylan Sampson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Dylan Sampson
vs
Keenan Allen
Dylan Sampson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dylan Sampson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dylan Sampson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Pat Bryant
Dylan Sampson
vs
Devin Singletary
Dylan Sampson
vs
Darren Waller
Dylan Sampson
vs
Antonio Williams
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Dylan Sampson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dylan Sampson
vs
Darnell Washington
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dylan Sampson
vs
Sione Vaki
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Corey Kiner
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kaelon Black
Dylan Sampson
vs
Justice Hill
Dylan Sampson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dylan Sampson
vs
James Conner
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Audric Estime
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tank Dell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Devin Singletary
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Pat Bryant
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Sione Vaki
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Corey Kiner
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordan Watkins
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kimani Vidal
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Seth McGowan
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Justice Hill
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
James Conner
Caleb Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Devin Singletary
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Caleb Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Demario Douglas
Caleb Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tank Dell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keon Coleman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Corey Kiner
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Seth McGowan
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Caleb Douglas
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Gesicki
Caleb Douglas
vs
Audric Estime
Caleb Douglas
vs
Samaje Perine
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mack Hollins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Quentin Johnston
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Caleb Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Bryant
Caleb Douglas
vs
Darren Waller
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Caleb Douglas
vs
Darnell Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Sione Vaki
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordan Watkins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kimani Vidal
Caleb Douglas
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malachi Fields
Caleb Douglas
vs
Efton Chism III
Caleb Douglas
vs
Travis Hunter
Caleb Douglas
vs
Cyrus Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jalen Royals
Caleb Douglas
vs
Brandin Cooks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jahan Dotson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Van Jefferson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Reggie Virgil
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tutu Atwell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Darren Waller
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Darnell Washington
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Pat Bryant
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Sione Vaki
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jordan Watkins
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kimani Vidal
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Mack Hollins
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Justice Hill
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Malachi Fields
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Samaje Perine
Kayshon Boutte
vs
James Conner
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Audric Estime
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Efton Chism III
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Travis Hunter
Kayshon Boutte
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Cyrus Allen
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jalen Royals
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
AJ Barner
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Brandin Cooks
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Malik Washington
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jahan Dotson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Keon Coleman
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Van Jefferson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tank Dell
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Reggie Virgil
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Demario Douglas
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Antonio Williams
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Keenan Allen
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tutu Atwell
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Bryant
Darren Waller
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darren Waller
vs
Darnell Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Devaughn Vele
Darren Waller
vs
Sione Vaki
Darren Waller
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Darren Waller
vs
Jordan Watkins
Darren Waller
vs
Quentin Johnston
Darren Waller
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Darren Waller
vs
Mack Hollins
Darren Waller
vs
Kimani Vidal
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Samaje Perine
Darren Waller
vs
Justice Hill
Darren Waller
vs
Audric Estime
Darren Waller
vs
Malachi Fields
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darren Waller
vs
James Conner
Darren Waller
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Darren Waller
vs
Efton Chism III
Darren Waller
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Darren Waller
vs
Travis Hunter
Darren Waller
vs
Dylan Sampson
Darren Waller
vs
Cyrus Allen
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Darren Waller
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Darren Waller
vs
Jalen Royals
Darren Waller
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
AJ Barner
Darren Waller
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Darren Waller
vs
Greg Dulcich
Darren Waller
vs
Malik Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Darren Waller
vs
Keon Coleman
Darren Waller
vs
Brandin Cooks
Darren Waller
vs
Tank Dell
Darren Waller
vs
Jahan Dotson
Darren Waller
vs
Demario Douglas
Darren Waller
vs
Van Jefferson
Darren Waller
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Keenan Allen
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Demario Douglas
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Caleb Douglas
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tank Dell
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Keon Coleman
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Devin Singletary
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Malik Washington
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Antonio Williams
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dylan Sampson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Corey Kiner
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kaelon Black
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Audric Estime
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Seth McGowan
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Samaje Perine
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mack Hollins
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Devaughn Vele
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Pat Bryant
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Darren Waller
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Darnell Washington
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Sione Vaki
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jordan Watkins
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kimani Vidal
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
AJ Barner
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Gesicki
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Gesicki
vs
Audric Estime
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Mike Gesicki
vs
Samaje Perine
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mack Hollins
Mike Gesicki
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Mike Gesicki
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Mike Gesicki
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Gesicki
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
vs
Keon Coleman
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Bryant
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tank Dell
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darren Waller
Mike Gesicki
vs
Demario Douglas
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darnell Washington
Mike Gesicki
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Gesicki
vs
Sione Vaki
Mike Gesicki
vs
Caleb Douglas
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jordan Watkins
Mike Gesicki
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mike Gesicki
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Devin Singletary
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kimani Vidal
Mike Gesicki
vs
Antonio Williams
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Gesicki
vs
Justice Hill
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Mike Gesicki
vs
Malachi Fields
Mike Gesicki
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Gesicki
vs
James Conner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Efton Chism III
Mike Gesicki
vs
Corey Kiner
Mike Gesicki
vs
AJ Barner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenyon Sadiq

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Tight Ends Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Wide Receivers Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Week 10 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting
Running Backs Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Malik Willis

Expected to Land on Injured Reserve
Domantas Sabonis

Available For Tuesday
Josh Downs

Chiefs Acquire Josh Downs in Deadline Trade
Zion Williamson

Set to Suit Up on Tuesday
Jordan Goodwin

Back in Action on Tuesday
Jonathan Taylor

Expected to Stay With Colts at Trade Deadline
Lauri Markkanen

Sidelined on Tuesday
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins to Vikings for 2027 Third-Round Pick
Kirk Cousins

Vikings Targeting Kirk Cousins Ahead of Trade Deadline
Keenan Allen

Traded to 49ers
Tyreek Hill

Nearing Medical Clearance, Agent Working the Phones
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Likely to Cut Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Plans to Hold Brian Thomas Jr. Through Trade Deadline
Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones Says Teams Haven't Called About Trading for Dak Prescott
Christian Dvorak

Sets Up Two Goals as Flyers Earn Rare Win
Tyler Toffoli

Collects Two Points Against Islanders
Leon Draisaitl

Nets Two Goals in Monday's Win
Logan Mailloux

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Rasmus Sandin

Nearing Season Debut
Erik Gustafsson

Deemed Day-to-Day
Lauri Markkanen

Listed as Questionable on Tuesday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Expected to Play Tuesday
Josh Hart

Questionable for Tuesday Against Bucks
Tyler Herro

Iffy for Tuesday
Brandon Williams

Exits with Hamstring Injury
Justin Jefferson

Disappoints Again Despite Huge Volume
Josh Allen

Weathers Vikings' Defense, Posts Season-Low Output
James Cook III

Shines in MNF Win
Keegan Murray

Questionable Against Orlando
Rhamondre Stevenson

Won't Require Surgery, Likely to Miss Time
Domantas Sabonis

Iffy for Tuesday
Keyonte George

Set to Miss Tuesday's Game
Gary Payton II

Downgraded to Out Monday
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Gui Santos

Available for Monday Versus New Orleans
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Jalen Suggs

Progressing but No Return Timeline Set
Jordan Goodwin

Sidelined Again Monday
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Cameron Johnson

Good to Go Versus Houston
Eric Cole

Must Watch Out for That One Bad Round in Austin
DeMar DeRozan

Set to Suit Up Monday
Daniel Berger

Returns After Long Layoff in Austin
Christian Braun

Cleared to Play Monday
Aaron Gordon

Good to Go Against Rockets
Mike Evans

Unlikely to Practice on Wednesday
Jamal Murray

Upgraded to Available for Monday
Cam Skattebo

Limited in Monday's Walkthrough
Ladd McConkey

Considered Day-to-Day
Sam LaPorta

Lions Prefer to Keep Sam LaPorta at the Trade Deadline
Sam Darnold

Expected Back in Week 12 Against 49ers
Justin Herbert

Avoids a Fractured Finger
Gardner Minshew II

Feared to Have Torn UCL in Right Elbow
Jake Evans

Hurt at Practice
Tom Willander

Remains Out Monday
Conor Garland

Out Indefinitely With Upper-Body Injury
Mathew Barzal

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Alexander Wennberg

Expected to Return Monday
Alberts Smits

Labeled Week-to-Week
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Available Versus Rangers
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Connor Hellebuyck

Will Sit Out Devils' Visit to Winnipeg
Sean Monahan

Dmitri Voronkov Available Tuesday
Linus Ullmark

Activated From Injured Reserve
Ville Koivunen

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Jack Roslovic

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Brayden Point

Exits With Injury Sunday
Cale Makar

Exits Practice for Precautionary Reasons
Morgan Rielly

Chris Tanev Out Sunday
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Tight Ends Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Wide Receivers Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Week 10 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting
Running Backs Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks