RotoBaller staff's fantasy football Week 10 waiver wire pickups for 2026. Expert advice for waiver wire RB, WR, TE, QB targets from Phil, Dan, Craig and Frank.
It's time for another week of navigating the waiver wire ahead of the fantasy football playoff push, and while there are usually slim pickings this time of the year, there are still some potential high-upside value picks that can be reasonably acquired. We're here to help you identify those players with our Week 10 staff waiver wire pickup suggestions, including Seth McGowan, Kayshon Boutte, Mike Gesicki, and Aaron Rodgers.
Pivoting when your players are injured, underperforming, or on a bye is always the name of the game in fantasy football, and we're here to guide your waiver-wire decisions. Note that some of these are deeper selections, so some of the more trendy and obvious Week 10 targets aren't listed here.
Our RotoBaller experts Phil Clark, Frank Ammirante, Craig Rondinone, and Dan Fornek are here to help you identify the top RB, WR, TE, and QB targets ahead of Week 10.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Running Backs Waiver Wire Week 10
Selections By Phil Clark
Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts
McGowan remains a back to prioritize from this week’s waiver wire, due to his prospects of emerging as a valuable asset if he secures an extensive workload during any of his remaining matchups.
Jonathan Taylor could still be traded before the Colts’ Week 10 matchup with Miami. That would transform McGowan from an elite handcuff option into the top back to prioritize on your waiver wire. McGowan would also be capable of providing RB1 production if he ascends into a lead back role for Indianapolis. McGowan has also secured a 22.2% snap share that has risen to 27.4% since Week 4. He has also attained a 22.3% rush share during the Colts’ last six games.
Seth McGowan's first NFL TD!
DALvsIND on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/WqCch3NJE5
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
McGowan also capitalized on his 26.1% rush share in Week 9 by assembling 45 rushing yards and generating his first career touchdown. McGowan is entrenched among this week’s top four waiver wire options and should be rostered in all leagues.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
Sampson has remained cemented directly below Quinshon Judkins on Cleveland’s depth chart since he returned from injured reserve.
Sampson also leads the Browns' backfield with a 54.8% snap share since he resurfaced in Week 7. He has also secured a consistent role as the Browns’ primary pass-catcher from the backfield since he returned from his five-game absence. Sampson has vaulted to third among backs in receiving yards (121) since Week 7. He is also fourth in targets (16) and receptions (12), and is fifth in yards after catch (87).
Sampson was also 14th among all backs with a 62.9% snap share in Week 9, and also registered a 23.5% rush share. He also ran 30 routes, secured three of his six targets, and generated 27 receiving yards. Sampson is a viable RB3/flex option for anyone who is constructing rosters in PPR leagues. He would also ascend into an extensive workload during any absence by Judkins.
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders
Washington had attained a 20.9% snap share and a 23% rush share from Weeks 1-7, and was averaging 5.7 attempts per game. However, Klint Kubiak’s modified the distribution of touches within the Las Vegas backfield during Week 8, as Washington easily surpassed his previous season highs in snap share (60.3%) and rush share (75.8%).
Ashton Jeanty was limited to a 6.1% rush share and just two carries during Week 8. Washington’s substantial role as the Raiders’ lead rusher was not sustained in Week 9, as he attained a 32% snap share and a 40% rush share. He also carried six times and registered -3 yards.
Jeanty secured a 66% snap share and joined Washington in attaining a 40% rush share. Jeanty also accumulated six attempts and generated 25 rushing yards. Washington's decreased workload does not diminish his capabilities as a physical runner. He also retains a favorable blend of size, speed, and athleticism, which could still propel him to sizable yardage if he secures a massive workload during any of his remaining matchups.
Wide Receivers Waiver Wire Week 10
Selections By Frank Ammirante
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins
Douglas was in my Week 9 version of this column, but I'm forced to put him in once again because he's still rostered in fewer than 30% of Yahoo! leagues. The rookie wideout delivered another rock-solid performance in Week 9, hauling in six of eight targets for 70 yards. He's now put up 70+ yards in three of five games this season.
This is despite the fact that the Dolphins have an extremely underwhelming passing game, with Malik Willis disappointing in his first year as a starter. We've seen Douglas show a high ceiling at times, including 70 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets in Week 7.
Up next is a terrific matchup on the road against a tanking Colts team that just got torched by CeeDee Lamb. Don't be surprised if Douglas keeps the good times rolling here.
De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers
Stribling came into his rookie season with a ton of hype. He was consistently the talk of the town throughout training camp, even making an impact during preseason. But he's been sidelined since Week 1 with a serious ankle injury.
The latest report indicates that Stribling is making some progress in his recovery. He's no longer walking with crutches and does not have a brace on his lower leg. While he's still a few weeks away from returning, he's worth stashing if you have room on your bench.
The 49ers are riddled with injuries at wide receiver, with Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. sidelined. There's a chance that once Stribling is back, he'd be walking into a terrific opportunity. Perhaps he can make an impact in the fantasy playoffs. It's worth picking him up to see where this goes.
Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans
Up next is another Texans wideout. This time it's Boutte, who had his biggest game while with Houston, catching four of five targets for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Unlike Dell, Boutte is definitely a lot more volatile because of the lack of volume, but he's shown the ability to make big plays at times, making him an intriguing pickup in deeper formats.
C.J. Stroud and Kayshon Boutte with a 63-yard TD 👏
HOUvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/d6CjZxnTHH
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
The Texans take on the Browns in Week 10. This is a defense that plays man and single-high coverage at the highest rate in the NFL, so Boutte will have a chance to get loose downfield.
Tight Ends Waiver Wire Week 10
Selections By Craig Rondinone
Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers
Is someone listening to me? I know it’s not my wife. Carolina’s coaching staff maybe did, though. It only took eight weeks.
After constant complaining that Darren Waller’s target total was abysmal and that he could not be expected to be a fantasy force when he was only given two targets a week, the Panthers blessed Waller with 10 targets on Sunday against Denver, and he turned them into eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Darren Waller gets UP to snag the TD!
DENvsCAR on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/FTf5Lqayd2
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Fantasy managers need more of this. No more passing to Tommy Tremble or Jalen Coker more than Waller. This veteran is looking like the same stud who used to have 1,000-yard years with the Raiders on an annual basis. His next game comes against New Orleans’ 24th-ranked pass defense. The Saints just made Shedeur Sanders look like a Pro Bowler, so expect Waller to have a great game – if he gets more than two targets.
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders
Chig Okonkwo is now a bona fide factor in Washington’s aerial attack. As long as Jayden Daniels does not fracture his elbow for the 700th time, Okonkwo has a capable quarterback throwing to him for the near future. The proof is in the pudding. In Okonkwo’s last four contests, he has accounted for 19 catches for 218 yards.
OH MY CHIG OKONKWO 🗣️
PHIvsWAS on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/oNSAxI8rfV
— NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2026
Only Stefon Diggs is getting more work and better stats out of Washington’s pass catchers than Okonkwo. I like him in PPR leagues more than standard ones since he has yet to reach the end zone, and I also worry about him facing the New York Giants’ third-ranked pass defense on Thursday night. This is why Okonkwo was not ranked higher in this column.
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
You knew the touchdown roll would have to end at some point. Mike Gesicki is not LaDainian Tomlinson. He caught the only two passes thrown to him in Spain, but his 11 yards and no scores made fantasy managers who picked him up sadder than Adam Schefter is when he is scooped on a story.
Six touchdowns in eight games is still six touchdowns in eight games, though. Gesicki has a red-zone role in one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. The yardage and receptions might be inconsistent, but I think the touchdowns will be consistent. Gesicki scored a TD against his Week 10 opponent, Pittsburgh, earlier this season, so do not be shocked if he scores on the Steelers again.
Quarterbacks Waiver Wire Week 10
Selections By Dan Fornek
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers entered the bye week on a low note (for fantasy), completing 13 of 25 passes for 172 yards and an interception in a 27-6 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers offense was able to control the game on the ground with Jaylen Warren (143 rushing yards and a touchdown) and Rico Dowdle (56 yards and a touchdown), eliminating the need to throw the ball.
Rodgers has cooled off over his last three games, averaging just 11.2 fantasy points per game after a three-game stretch from Weeks 3 to 5 where he averaged 22.8 points per game.
Pittsburgh is coming off its bye week and expecting to get wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. back from injured reserve. His presence will be needed in a Week 10 matchup against an explosive Bengals offense. The Steelers and Bengals previously played in Week 3, combining for 57 points in a Steelers’ win. Rodgers threw for 292 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in a 22.6-point fantasy performance.
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (Superflex)
Week 8 was arguably the best game of Cam Ward’s young career. The second-year quarterback completed 65% of his passes for 304 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. It was the first game of his career with 300 passing yards and the first time this season that he threw multiple touchdown passes. It was also the first time since Week 2 that he didn’t throw an interception.
Cam Ward to Wan'Dale Robinson for the lead!
TENvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/nFm8WyQD9N
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
The 26.2 fantasy points Ward scored were his highest of the year and just his fourth double-digit fantasy day.
On the surface, the 2026 season has been a disappointment for Titans fans who were hoping that Ward would show significant growth in Brian Daboll’s offense. However, the offense has started leaning into a no-huddle passing attack in recent weeks, which has helped Ward look comfortable under center.
The Titans are coming off their bye week in Week 9 and will hopefully have had time to figure out how to keep stacking good performances for their young quarterback. Getting rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate back should also help elevate the ceiling of this offense.
Tennessee has a tough matchup in Week 10 and Week (Jacksonville), but this team will also face off against quarterback-friendly defenses in Week 11 (Dallas), Week 13 (Washington), Week 14 (Detroit), Week 15 (Indianapolis), and Week 16 (Las Vegas).
Joe Milton III, Philadelphia Eagles (Superflex)
The Joe Milton experience had its fair share of highs and lows in Week 9. Milton completed just 52.9% of his passes for 169 yards, but was able to salvage a respectable fantasy performance (13.1 points), thanks to nine carries for 64 yards.
Milton isn’t a priority add this week since the Eagles are on bye, but he’s flashed enough mobility to make him fantasy relevant. His passing could improve after the bye week, especially if DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are able to return to the lineup after missing time with injuries.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Seth McGowan, Dylan Sampson, Mike Washington Jr., Caleb Douglas, De'Zhaun Stribling, Kayshon Boutte, Darren Waller, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Seth McGowan, Dylan Sampson, Mike Washington Jr., Caleb Douglas, De'Zhaun Stribling, Kayshon Boutte, Darren Waller, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
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Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Seth McGowan, Dylan Sampson, Mike Washington Jr., Caleb Douglas, De'Zhaun Stribling, Kayshon Boutte, Darren Waller, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki:
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