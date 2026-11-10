Running Back (RB) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 10 (2026)

Matt's running back (RB) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 10 of 2026. His RB lineups advice for Week 10 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
The biggest mistake fantasy managers can make in Week 10 is chasing last week's production instead of trusting the matchups. Chuba Hubbard has quietly developed into an RB1, Breece Hall is working his way back into a featured role, and Zach Charbonnet appears to be taking control of Seattle's backfield. All three have the opportunity, workload, and matchups to deliver significant fantasy production this week. Sometimes the best fantasy decisions are the ones staring you right in the face.
On the flip side, a few big names could leave fantasy managers disappointed. Rhamondre Stevenson has a difficult matchup against a Detroit defense that has been outstanding against running backs, assuming he's healthy enough to play. Tony Pollard gets a Jacksonville defense that has made life miserable for opposing backs, while Josh Jacobs is coming off one of the most disappointing performances imaginable. Name recognition only gets you so far, and Week 10 is a good time to look beyond the box score.
We're breaking down three running backs to start and three to sit, looking at workload, opportunity, recent production, and the matchups that matter most. It's time to make tough lineup decisions and separate potential fantasy difference-makers from players who could sink your week. Let's get into this week's RotoBaller Week 10 running back starts and sits.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 10 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Chuba Hubbard - RB, Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
Don’t look too far, but on a points-per-game basis, Hubbard is quietly putting together a pretty good season for fantasy managers. Heading into Week 10, Hubbard is the RB6 in fantasy, averaging 18.3 fantasy points per game.
The Panthers running back has been a workhorse all season, leading all running backs with an 80.5% snap share and a 76.6% designed-carry share through nine weeks. That volume has led to production as Hubbard sits 10th in rushing yards with 619, averaging 4.62 yards per attempt with a healthy 12.9% explosive run rate. Hubbard also ranks in the top 10 among backs with 26 missed tackles (0.20 missed tackles forced per attempt).
This week, Hubbard faces a New Orleans Saints defense that has struggled against opposing running backs all season. Through eight games, the Saints have allowed 907 rushing yards, 293 receiving yards, and 12 total touchdowns to the position, leading to a league-worst 28.3 fantasy points per game.
You get a productive back with volume in one of the best matchups on the Week 10 slate, and you are going to get a top-5 fantasy performance.
Breece Hall - RB, New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills
After missing five games due to injury, it was hard to imagine what to expect in Hall’s return to the Jets lineup. After all, in his absence, Braelon Allen had been one of the best backs in the game.
we see you @BreeceH
📺: #NYJvsKC on @NFLonCBS | @paramountplus https://t.co/oNc04NkmGC
— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 8, 2026
In his return, against the Chiefs, Hall carried the ball 15 times, producing 61 rushing yards and a respectable 4.1 yards per attempt. Hall also finished third on the team in receptions with three and receiving yards with 26. Taken together, the numbers weren't eye-popping, but they led to a serviceable 11.6 fantasy points, 6.3 more than Allen.
New York kept the snap share fairly even between the two backs, with Allen earning a 58% snap share versus Hall's 44% (36 to 27), but Hall out-carried Allen 15 to eight and out-targeted him four to two.
With a week under his belt with no setbacks, Hall is poised for an even greater snap share in Week 10. If Hall can stay efficient and add volume, the matchup against the Bills could prove fruitful.
Buffalo is allowing 26.5 fantasy points per game to opposing backs before their game against the Vikings. What bodes well for Hall's fantasy prospects is that backs have averaged 39 receptions on 52 targets against the Bills in the previous seven contests. Those 39 receptions have led to 276 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.
Zach Charbonnet - RB, Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders
I know, neither Charbonnet nor Jadarian Price were all that impressive last week. But Charbonnet looks to have secured the RB1 role in this backfield, and that means something. Against Arizona, Charbonnet had 16 carries for 77 yards (4.8 per attempt) in his second game back in the lineup.
In that contest, Charbonnet earned a 64% backfield carry share. Last season with Kenneth Walker III, Charbonnet never surpassed 55% of the carry share. Now, if AJ Barner can take a hike and give way to Charbonnet on the goal line, that would be great. However, Barner Charbonning Charbonnet is ironic and low-key appreciated.
Zach Charbonnet threw him out of the way 😳
AZvsSEA on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/hrkPOBrPtu
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Expect Seattle to keep ramping up opportunities and snaps for Charbonnet. After seeing 34 snaps against the Cardinals, that number should be closer to 40 against the Raiders. Any increase in volume will lead to production against one of the friendliest fantasy units to opposing backs this season.
To date, the Raiders are allowing 26.2 fantasy points per game to the position, the fourth-most. In that production, the Raiders have allowed 1,185 rushing yards on 227 carries (5.22 per attempt), along with nine rushing scores in nine contests. They have also allowed 297 receiving yards, but that number doesn’t really factor in for Charbonnet.
Week 10 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Rhamondre Stevenson - RB, New England Patriots at Detroit Lions (Munich, Germany)
As bad as the Lions have been against quarterbacks, tight ends, and receivers, they have been one of the better units this season at limiting production at running back.
One thing to monitor is the injury report as we wait for the MRI diagnosis on Stevenson’s knee. As of this writing on Monday morning, the speculation is that it could be meniscus-related and Stevenson could miss time. If so, Corey Kiner would have a significant workload, with TreVeyon Henderson also unavailable.
In eight contests, the Lions are conceding 17.8 fantasy points per game, the second-fewest. In eight games, Detroit has allowed 578 rushing yards (3.92 per attempt), the fifth-fewest, and just 232 receiving yards, which further complicates things for Stevenson or whoever is leading this Patriots backfield this week.
Fantasy football is all about matchups, and the running back-versus-the-Lions' run defense matchup is one to avoid, simply because the other skill-position matchups are too great to pass up. If we can see that, New England is certainly aware of that and will look to exploit those matchups in Munich.
Tony Pollard - RB, Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars
You don’t tug on Superman's cape, and you don’t run the ball on the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive front. The Jaguars front four has been formidable this season, allowing just 89.1 rushing yards per game. Derrick Henry found out the hard way as the Jaguars held the bruising back to 3.4 yards per carry before giving way to Justice Hill in garbage time.
Hill’s production is a little misleading, as 65 of his 85 rushing yards came on one play. That said, garbage points still count the same as any other points. Anyway, back to the Jaguars. Even with Hill’s late production, only the Vikings and the Lions allow fewer fantasy points to the position than the 17.8 per game the Jaguars have surrendered.
Pollard has been serviceable this season. The Titans back is RB16 this season, averaging 14.6 fantasy points per game, and has dropped 36.5 and 28.7 fantasy points in each of the two prior games before the Titans' bye, so there is some optimism. However, this feels like false hope, and fantasy managers looking for similar production this week will be disappointed.
This assumes Pollard is a Titan come Tuesday afternoon. If Pollard is dealt ahead of the deadline, he could end up in a committee and his workhorse value depleted altogether, which would of course justify his place on the “Sit-List” regardless.
Josh Jacobs - RB, Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings
Last week we said Jacobs wasn't good at football despite his recent fantasy success, and he proved us right. Against the Patriots, Jacobs gave fantasy managers absolutely nothing. I thought he was gonna be bad, but what we saw was hard to predict.
Kaleb Johnson powers in! What a first half for the @Packers
GBvsNE on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/dmNuSX6KwF
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
In the Patriots game, the Packers dropped 45 points. None of which Jacobs contributed to. Jacobs had four touches for just five yards. Kaleb Johnson, Pierre Strong Jr., Jordan Love, Savion Williams, and even Tucker Kraft had more rushing yards than Jacobs. To be fair, Jacobs stuck his fingers where they didn’t belong and injured his hand, and he attempted a stiff arm, but the doom-and-gloom picture I am painting here fits my narrative.
With Jacobs inefficiency, availability (broken finger), and touchdown dependency, that is not a great spot for fantasy managers to be put in. You rostered him this long and want to insert him into the lineup; I get that.
But, saving a James Cook III fantasy breakout on Monday Night Football, the Vikings defense is one to avoid, as they are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the running back position this season and have allowed just four total scores in the seven games ahead of that matchup against the Bills.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 10 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs, and Zach Charbonnet. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 10. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs, Zach Charbonnet. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 10 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs, Zach Charbonnet compared to others:
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