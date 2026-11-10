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Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 10 Fantasy Football (2026)

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Audric Estime - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injuries

Andy breaks down his must add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.

RotoBaller drops our top fantasy football Week 10 waiver wire pickups for the 2026 season for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Backup running backs take center stage this week as three new options could be sitting at the top of their respective depth charts ahead of Week 10.

This week's must-add fantasy football free agents are hand-picked to ensure you make the right picks to prepare you for the fantasy football championship. These are waiver wire winners heading into Week 10 for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks. Win more in 2026 with RotoBaller!

Be sure to tune in to RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (channel Sirius 210, XM 87) - every weekday morning at 6:00 AM ET, as well as Sunday Gameday at 6:00 AM ET. You can also find new weekly shows on YouTubeSpreaker, SpotifyiTunes, and on the site under RotoBaller Radio podcasts.

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2026 Fantasy Football: Week 10 Waiver Wire Adds

All Players are rostered in 50% or less in all Yahoo Leagues

Corey Kiner, RB, New England Patriots

The first running back we will spotlight could face minimal competition for the RB1 job in Week 10. The Patriots' top running back, Rhamondre Stevenson, exited the blowout loss to the Packers with a knee injury. While the team is still awaiting the results, he appears to be in line to potentially miss time with a tendon issue.

Stevenson would join No. 2 running back TreVeyon Henderson, who is also injured (illness), leaving Corey Kiner as the lone option on the roster. In relief, Kiner took eight carries for 55 yards and a score on Sunday.

While he has logged only 50 carries this season, he has posted a solid 4.9 YPC and will see a three-down role facing the Lions this weekend. Even though the matchup is not the best, Kiner's volume and path to ample snaps put him on the waiver wire radar.

 

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Green Bay Packers

While Kiner's path to the lead role is still to be determined, Kaleb Johnson is in the driver's seat to lead the backfield in Week 10. Josh Jacobs is set to undergo surgery on his finger, which will keep him out for at least three weeks. MarShawn Lloyd (knee) was inactive on Sunday, which allowed Johnson to dominate touches once Jacobs exited early.

The former Steeler took 14 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown. While his limited NFL sample isn't overly encouraging, he could have the backfield to himself in the short term.

 

Audric Estime, RB, New Orleans Saints

With Kendre Miller being released ahead of Sunday's game, the Saints turned to Audric Estime to lead the backfield alongside Alvin Kamara. Both Etienne and Kamara logged 35 offensive snaps each, but Estime showed far more success, taking 15 carries for 72 yards and a score, while Kamara logged just six carries for 32 yards.

With Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) still in the IR, Estime could be the featured back in their Week 10 tilt against the Carolina Panthers, who enter the week allowing the second-most PPR points to opposing RBs.

 

Konata Mumpfield, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Mumpfield's value largely depends on Puka Nacua's long-term status. Nacua is set to go on IR with a PCL/MCL sprain, which should push Mumpfield into the WR1 role for much of November. While the team may go out and acquire a wide receiver, Mumpfield could lead the room for now with Davante Adams also on the IR.

Mumpfield has not been very impressive or productive in the No. 2 role; he would see a massive amount of snaps and targets.

Over the next two games (Weeks 10 and 12), Mumpfield will face the Cardinals and Packers, both of whom provide top matchups for Mumpfield to hold streaming value.

 

Jordan Watkins, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Like Mumpfield, Watkins could continue to see a surge in usage amid his roster's injuries. However, unlike Mumpfield, Watkins has already made an impact. In their victory over the Raiders, Watkins caught all four of his targets for 86 yards and a touchdown. Prior to this effort, Watkins caught just six passes over the first five contests while averaging 27.6 yards per game.

Currently, Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. have both missed each of the last two games due to injury, which has allowed Watkins to slide to the top of the depth chart. He could have viable WR3 upside facing a struggling Dallas secondary this weekend, especially if both remain sidelined.

 

Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

The 27-year-old suffered a knee injury in 2024 and only returned to NFL action in Week 7. In his long-awaited return, Dell caught just one pass but tallied 43 yards on it. After a Week 8 bye, Dell took a major step forward this past Sunday, catching four of his nine targets for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Even while sharing the field alongside Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Kayshon Boutte, Dell immediately saw a large role in just his second game back in action. While his target share may be hard to trust week to week, he is flashing big-play upside worth rostering in all 12-team leagues.

 

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Lastly, let's round out this week's outlook with our quarterback of choice. Jacoby Brissett was traded to the Ravens to replace the injured Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. While Brissett hasn't enjoyed the same success as the Cardinals did last season, he is joining a far better supporting cast and could become a weekly streaming option in an improved environment.

Through seven games in Arizona this season, the veteran QB averaged a solid 19.4 PPR points before ceding the starting job to Gardner Minshew II. Brissett will begin his time in Baltimore with three favorable matchups, facing the Chargers, Panthers, and Texans, all of whom have allowed at least 24.0 PPG this season.

 

Other Waiver Wire Adds

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Corey Kiner, Kaleb Johnson, Audric Estime, Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Watkins, Tank Dell, Jacoby Brissett. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Corey Kiner, Kaleb Johnson, Audric Estime, Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Watkins, Tank Dell, Jacoby Brissett. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Corey Kiner, Kaleb Johnson, Audric Estime, Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Watkins, Tank Dell, Jacoby Brissett:

Corey Kiner
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Corey Kiner
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Corey Kiner
vs
Seth McGowan
Corey Kiner
vs
Khalil Shakir
Corey Kiner
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Corey Kiner
vs
Antonio Williams
Corey Kiner
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Corey Kiner
vs
Devin Singletary
Corey Kiner
vs
Kaelon Black
Corey Kiner
vs
Keenan Allen
Corey Kiner
vs
Emmett Johnson
Corey Kiner
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Corey Kiner
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Corey Kiner
vs
Keon Coleman
Corey Kiner
vs
Caleb Douglas
Corey Kiner
vs
Malik Washington
Corey Kiner
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Corey Kiner
vs
Demario Douglas
Corey Kiner
vs
Tank Dell
Corey Kiner
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Dylan Sampson
Corey Kiner
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Corey Kiner
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Corey Kiner
vs
Mike Gesicki
Corey Kiner
vs
Samaje Perine
Corey Kiner
vs
Kimani Vidal
Corey Kiner
vs
Sione Vaki
Corey Kiner
vs
Justice Hill
Corey Kiner
vs
James Conner
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Corey Kiner
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Antonio Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Devin Singletary
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Keon Coleman
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Demario Douglas
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tank Dell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kaleb Johnson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Sione Vaki
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Justice Hill
Kaleb Johnson
vs
James Conner
Audric Estime
vs
Mike Gesicki
Audric Estime
vs
Quentin Johnston
Audric Estime
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Audric Estime
vs
Samaje Perine
Audric Estime
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Audric Estime
vs
Devaughn Vele
Audric Estime
vs
Dylan Sampson
Audric Estime
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Audric Estime
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Audric Estime
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Audric Estime
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Audric Estime
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Audric Estime
vs
Tank Dell
Audric Estime
vs
Mack Hollins
Audric Estime
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Demario Douglas
Audric Estime
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Tyler Higbee
Audric Estime
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Audric Estime
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Pat Bryant
Audric Estime
vs
Malik Washington
Audric Estime
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Darren Waller
Audric Estime
vs
Caleb Douglas
Audric Estime
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Kayshon Boutte
Audric Estime
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Keon Coleman
Audric Estime
vs
Darnell Washington
Audric Estime
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Audric Estime
vs
Emmett Johnson
Audric Estime
vs
Kaelon Black
Audric Estime
vs
Seth McGowan
Audric Estime
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Audric Estime
vs
Devin Singletary
Audric Estime
vs
Kimani Vidal
Audric Estime
vs
Sione Vaki
Audric Estime
vs
Justice Hill
Audric Estime
vs
James Conner
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Devaughn Vele
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Samaje Perine
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Quentin Johnston
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Mack Hollins
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Audric Estime
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Tyler Higbee
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Mike Gesicki
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Pat Bryant
Konata Mumpfield
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Darren Waller
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Dylan Sampson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Darnell Washington
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Kimani Vidal
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Tank Dell
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Sione Vaki
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Demario Douglas
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Justice Hill
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Khalil Shakir
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Antonio Williams
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Keenan Allen
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Keon Coleman
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Caleb Douglas
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Malik Washington
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordan Watkins
vs
Efton Chism III
Jordan Watkins
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Jordan Watkins
vs
James Conner
Jordan Watkins
vs
AJ Barner
Jordan Watkins
vs
Travis Hunter
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jalen Royals
Jordan Watkins
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Malachi Fields
Jordan Watkins
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Cyrus Allen
Jordan Watkins
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordan Watkins
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Greg Dulcich
Jordan Watkins
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Justice Hill
Jordan Watkins
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jordan Watkins
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Sione Vaki
Jordan Watkins
vs
Brandin Cooks
Jordan Watkins
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Kimani Vidal
Jordan Watkins
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Jahan Dotson
Jordan Watkins
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Demarcus Robinson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Van Jefferson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Darnell Washington
Jordan Watkins
vs
Reggie Virgil
Jordan Watkins
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tutu Atwell
Jordan Watkins
vs
Darren Waller
Jordan Watkins
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Jordan Watkins
vs
Pat Bryant
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jordan Watkins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordan Watkins
vs
Antonio Williams
Jordan Watkins
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordan Watkins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jordan Watkins
vs
Keon Coleman
Jordan Watkins
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jordan Watkins
vs
Malik Washington
Jordan Watkins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tank Dell
vs
Demario Douglas
Tank Dell
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tank Dell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Malik Washington
Tank Dell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tank Dell
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tank Dell
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tank Dell
vs
Keon Coleman
Tank Dell
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tank Dell
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tank Dell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tank Dell
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tank Dell
vs
Audric Estime
Tank Dell
vs
Keenan Allen
Tank Dell
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tank Dell
vs
Devin Singletary
Tank Dell
vs
Samaje Perine
Tank Dell
vs
Antonio Williams
Tank Dell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tank Dell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tank Dell
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tank Dell
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tank Dell
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tank Dell
vs
Corey Kiner
Tank Dell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tank Dell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tank Dell
vs
Mack Hollins
Tank Dell
vs
Pat Bryant
Tank Dell
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tank Dell
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Tank Dell
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tank Dell
vs
Malachi Fields
Tank Dell
vs
Travis Hunter
Tank Dell
vs
Efton Chism III
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Carson Wentz
Jacoby Brissett
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Malik Willis
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Drew Lock
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Justin Herbert
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Joe Milton
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Daniel Jones
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tutu Atwell
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Reggie Virgil
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Anthony Richardson Sr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Van Jefferson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
New Orleans Saints
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Brandin Cooks
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Green Bay Packers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kenyon Sadiq

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