Andy breaks down his must add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.
RotoBaller drops our top fantasy football Week 10 waiver wire pickups for the 2026 season for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Backup running backs take center stage this week as three new options could be sitting at the top of their respective depth charts ahead of Week 10.
This week's must-add fantasy football free agents are hand-picked to ensure you make the right picks to prepare you for the fantasy football championship. These are waiver wire winners heading into Week 10 for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks. Win more in 2026 with RotoBaller!
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2026 Fantasy Football: Week 10 Waiver Wire Adds
All Players are rostered in 50% or less in all Yahoo Leagues
Corey Kiner, RB, New England Patriots
The first running back we will spotlight could face minimal competition for the RB1 job in Week 10. The Patriots' top running back, Rhamondre Stevenson, exited the blowout loss to the Packers with a knee injury. While the team is still awaiting the results, he appears to be in line to potentially miss time with a tendon issue.
Stevenson would join No. 2 running back TreVeyon Henderson, who is also injured (illness), leaving Corey Kiner as the lone option on the roster. In relief, Kiner took eight carries for 55 yards and a score on Sunday.
While he has logged only 50 carries this season, he has posted a solid 4.9 YPC and will see a three-down role facing the Lions this weekend. Even though the matchup is not the best, Kiner's volume and path to ample snaps put him on the waiver wire radar.
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Green Bay Packers
While Kiner's path to the lead role is still to be determined, Kaleb Johnson is in the driver's seat to lead the backfield in Week 10. Josh Jacobs is set to undergo surgery on his finger, which will keep him out for at least three weeks. MarShawn Lloyd (knee) was inactive on Sunday, which allowed Johnson to dominate touches once Jacobs exited early.
The former Steeler took 14 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown. While his limited NFL sample isn't overly encouraging, he could have the backfield to himself in the short term.
Kaleb Johnson Worth Adding in More Fantasy Leagues After Week 9
https://t.co/8P1D9ryIjI
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 9, 2026
Audric Estime, RB, New Orleans Saints
With Kendre Miller being released ahead of Sunday's game, the Saints turned to Audric Estime to lead the backfield alongside Alvin Kamara. Both Etienne and Kamara logged 35 offensive snaps each, but Estime showed far more success, taking 15 carries for 72 yards and a score, while Kamara logged just six carries for 32 yards.
With Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) still in the IR, Estime could be the featured back in their Week 10 tilt against the Carolina Panthers, who enter the week allowing the second-most PPR points to opposing RBs.
Konata Mumpfield, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Mumpfield's value largely depends on Puka Nacua's long-term status. Nacua is set to go on IR with a PCL/MCL sprain, which should push Mumpfield into the WR1 role for much of November. While the team may go out and acquire a wide receiver, Mumpfield could lead the room for now with Davante Adams also on the IR.
Mumpfield has not been very impressive or productive in the No. 2 role; he would see a massive amount of snaps and targets.
Over the next two games (Weeks 10 and 12), Mumpfield will face the Cardinals and Packers, both of whom provide top matchups for Mumpfield to hold streaming value.
Jordan Watkins, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Like Mumpfield, Watkins could continue to see a surge in usage amid his roster's injuries. However, unlike Mumpfield, Watkins has already made an impact. In their victory over the Raiders, Watkins caught all four of his targets for 86 yards and a touchdown. Prior to this effort, Watkins caught just six passes over the first five contests while averaging 27.6 yards per game.
Currently, Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. have both missed each of the last two games due to injury, which has allowed Watkins to slide to the top of the depth chart. He could have viable WR3 upside facing a struggling Dallas secondary this weekend, especially if both remain sidelined.
Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans
The 27-year-old suffered a knee injury in 2024 and only returned to NFL action in Week 7. In his long-awaited return, Dell caught just one pass but tallied 43 yards on it. After a Week 8 bye, Dell took a major step forward this past Sunday, catching four of his nine targets for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Even while sharing the field alongside Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Kayshon Boutte, Dell immediately saw a large role in just his second game back in action. While his target share may be hard to trust week to week, he is flashing big-play upside worth rostering in all 12-team leagues.
Tank Dell Makes a Statement in Second Game Back on Sunday https://t.co/m4QiM9Mc4u
— RotoBaller (@RotoBaller) November 9, 2026
Jacoby Brissett, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Lastly, let's round out this week's outlook with our quarterback of choice. Jacoby Brissett was traded to the Ravens to replace the injured Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. While Brissett hasn't enjoyed the same success as the Cardinals did last season, he is joining a far better supporting cast and could become a weekly streaming option in an improved environment.
Through seven games in Arizona this season, the veteran QB averaged a solid 19.4 PPR points before ceding the starting job to Gardner Minshew II. Brissett will begin his time in Baltimore with three favorable matchups, facing the Chargers, Panthers, and Texans, all of whom have allowed at least 24.0 PPG this season.
Other Waiver Wire Adds
- Emmett Johnson, KC
- Seth McGowan, IND
- Ryan Flournoy, DAL
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Corey Kiner, Kaleb Johnson, Audric Estime, Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Watkins, Tank Dell, Jacoby Brissett. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Corey Kiner, Kaleb Johnson, Audric Estime, Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Watkins, Tank Dell, Jacoby Brissett. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Corey Kiner, Kaleb Johnson, Audric Estime, Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Watkins, Tank Dell, Jacoby Brissett:
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