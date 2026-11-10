Tight End (TE) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 10 (2026)

Matt's tight end (TE) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 10 of 2026. His TE lineups advice for Week 10 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
The tight end position remains a weekly game of guesswork, but Week 10 offers some opportunities to exploit and a few potential landmines to avoid. With fantasy managers already navigating four teams on bye, finding reliable production at a position with little consistency could make all the difference. This is not the week to unquestioningly trust name value.
Tyler Warren has a chance to get back on track against a Miami Dolphins defense that has struggled to contain opposing tight ends. Meanwhile, AJ Barner is an intriguing streaming option, and Hunter Henry could be in line for another productive afternoon if he's healthy enough to handle his usual workload against Detroit.
On the other side, Tucker Kraft and T.J. Hockenson face two of the toughest defenses against tight ends, while Harold Fannin Jr. has some concerning usage trends working against him. Let's break down my Week 10 tight end starts and sits for RotoBaller and find the matchups worth attacking and the players worth keeping on your bench.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 10 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Tyler Warren - TE, Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins
One player we know the Indianapolis Colts won't trade is tight end Tyler Warren. Despite the offensive turmoil, Warren has been rather consistent, averaging 12 fantasy points per game (TE6) and finishing with 10 or more fantasy points in four of eight contests.
Now, I get the hesitation. Since Warren posted 21.4 fantasy points back in Week 5, the Colts tight end has missed a pair of games and produced 14.2 combined fantasy points over the last two weeks. With the trade deadline here, Warren and the Colts can hopefully return to some form of normality.
Despite underwhelming production in recent weeks, the underlying metrics offer hope. In each of the last three games, Warren has posted 9.6, 5.1, and 7.1 air yards per target. In the first four games of the season, Warren failed to surpass 5.0 air yards per target.
Tyler Warren lines up like a fullback and gets the rushing touchdown
@INDvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ESC43z7DtA
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Fast forward to Week 10, and Warren should not only surpass that metric once again, but there is a real chance that production will follow. This season, the Miami Dolphins have allowed 515 receiving yards and 60 receptions to tight ends. That is roughly 8.58 yards per target. Only the Commanders, Broncos, and Lions (more on them shortly) have allowed more fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends than Miami's 17.7.
AJ Barner - TE, Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders
Monitor the practice reports closely before fully committing to AJ Barner this week. Mike Macdonald didn’t seem confident Sam Darnold would return this week, and Drew Lock left Sunday’s contest with an oblique injury that could sideline him. Barring a deal ahead of the November 10th trade deadline, Jalen Milroe would be the next man up under center.
AJ Barner's 2nd TD of the game!
1 Rushing
1 Receiving
AZvsSEA on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/0tG8bNCbuK
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Of course, Barner waits until I drop him in the Scott Fish Bowl before he goes off for a pair of touchdowns against the Cardinals last week. Barner had a touchdown and three yards rushing on three attempts while also hauling in two of four targets for seven yards and another touchdown. Obviously, the volume isn't there, but the usage is promising.
This week, if you roster Colston Loveland or Dallas Goedert and need a bye week replacement, Barner is a sneaky play. Even with the uncertainty at quarterback, the matchup against the Raiders is too good to pass up. Las Vegas has allowed 53 receptions on 76 targets for 504 yards and eight touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season.
When you plug that into the fantasy football calculator, you get 17.4 fantasy points per game, the fifth-most.
Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon - TE, New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions (Munich, Germany)
With Henry somewhat limited last week by a foot injury, the Patriots tight end still caught all three of his targets against the Packers for 35 yards. Meanwhile, Eli Raridon was more heavily involved in the Patriots' passing attack, hauling in three of his six targets for 52 yards. In a perfect world, a healthy Henry is a smash start.
The positive for Henry is that he ran 23 routes compared to Raridon's 19, so if we get word that Henry is close to 100% this week, he is in line for a TE1-caliber week against the Lions in Germany. Before the foot injury he suffered in Week 8, Henry had posted four consecutive double-digit fantasy performances.
Detroit has allowed 64 receptions on 83 targets to opposing tight ends this season. Those targets have led to production, as the Lions have conceded 704 receiving yards (most), allowing 8.48 yards per target and 11 touchdowns. 17% of all receptions to the position have resulted in touchdowns. Those numbers correlate to 25.1 fantasy points per game allowed to the position, which leads the NFL by a wide margin.
Week 10 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Tucker Kraft - TE, Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
Again, this comes down to one of my top fantasy rules. Never play a tight end when they draw the Vikings. Even before the Vikings versus Bills Monday Night showdown to conclude Week 9, Tucker Kraft was inserted on this list, much like Dalton Kincaid the previous week.
Against the Patriots in Week 9, Jordan Love threw for 372 yards. Christian Watson had seven receptions for 171 yards and a touchdown. Matthew Golden had 10 catches for 164 yards and a touchdown. Kraft caught one of three targets for one yard. Even with an offensive explosion, Kraft was a non-factor. He was better than Josh Jacobs, but fantasy managers still got nothing.
This week, the matchup is not any better. Ahead of its date with the Bills, Minnesota had been particularly frugal against opposing tight ends, allowing 7.1 fantasy points per contest. In the previous seven games, the Vikings have allowed just 22 receptions, for 273 receiving yards and no touchdowns.
It’s not an easy decision to bench Kraft, but given the matchup and his recent involvement, fading him is in your best interest.
T.J. Hockenson - TE, Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Let’s stick with this NFC North Divisional showdown between the Packers and the Vikings. As good as the Vikings have been at defending opposing tight ends, the Green Bay Packers have been nearly as good, allowing the second-fewest fantasy points at the position, at 9.7 per contest.
Just a quick reminder ahead of that Vikings/Bills game: T.J. Hockenson draws 52% of Minnesota's tight end targets and 20.4% of the team's looks (sixth among TEs), with 1.98 yards per route run (fourth at the position). That all looks promising ahead of that game, but that makes predicting the outlook a week in advance even more important.
When looking ahead at starts and sits, everything is matchup-based. Against the Patriots, Henry and Raridon combined for six catches and 87 yards.
Overall, the Packers defense has allowed 38 receptions for 369 yards and two touchdowns over nine contests (4.2 receptions per game). While Hockenson has been a solid option for fantasy managers at tight end this season, the matchup is among the worst. With Carson Wentz under center adding to the uncertainty, I am looking to fade this option this week.
Harold Fannin Jr.- TE, Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans
The Harold Fannin Jr. experience has been a box of chocolates, and fantasy managers never know what they'll get next. Fannin enters Week 10 as the TE8 in fantasy, averaging 11.4 fantasy points per game. Fannin has two 20-point performances this season, but he’s also been held to two or fewer fantasy points on as many occasions.
HAROLD FANNIN GOES BEASTMODE! https://t.co/wO5EDBSO8e
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Fannin may look like a strong play this week based on his last three contests, when he finished with 13.1, 23.4, and 12.2 fantasy points, respectively. This past Sunday, Fannin saw a season-low 6.9% target share. This season, he has a 20% or less target share in five games, making him difficult to trust despite the recent success.
What makes it even more difficult to insert him into your lineup is the matchup. If the underlying metrics didn’t raise enough red flags, the Texans defense may paint a clearer picture. In eight games, the Texans are allowing 10.1 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, the fourth fewest. Over that period, Houston has allowed 37 receptions for 370 yards and just one receiving touchdown.
Between the matchup and the lack of a consistent passing game for the Browns, it’s best to leave Fannin on the bench this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 10 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Harold Fannin Jr., Tucker Kraft, Hunter Henry. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 10. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Harold Fannin Jr., Tucker Kraft, Hunter Henry. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 10 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Harold Fannin Jr., Tucker Kraft, Hunter Henry compared to others:
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