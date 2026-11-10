Andy's potential Week 10 busts, fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for players who may disappoint. You should consider benching these players in Week 10.
Hey RotoBallers! We are officially in the double-digit week of the season, which means our start/sit calls are even more crucial with fantasy playoff hopes on the line.
Below, we'll look at some potential busts (one at each position) who could greatly underperform this coming weekend. Last week, we hit on most of our calls, as Tyler Shough, D'Andre Swift, and DJ Moore did not live up to their projections.
Who should fantasy managers bench in Week 10? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts
QB: Kirk Cousins (LV) vs. SEA
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has been a viable weekly streamer through much of the first half but is best left on the bench in Week 10. The Raiders will host the Seattle Seahawks, who boast one of the sport's top defenses. Entering Week 10, the Seahawks have allowed the fewest yards per game (244.2) and just 18.0 total PPG.
Last week, they completely shut down Gardner Minshew II and the Cardinals, surrendering only three points. Two weeks prior, they held Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to just three points and 165 passing yards.
SACKED BY D-LAW 😤 -6! @TankLawrence
📺: @NFLonFOX https://t.co/d6U4zc1iEL
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 8, 2026
Through nine weeks, Cousins has averaged a strong 23.3 PPR points per game and tossed 20 passing touchdowns while chipping in two with his legs. However, facing a Seahawks defense that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points at the position this season, Cousins is a risky QB2.
RB: Chase Brown (CIN) vs. PIT
Chase Brown has not lived up to the lofty RB1 expectations this season but has been a productive RB2 in most weeks. Entering Week 10, the three-down back has averaged a solid 13.2 PPR points per game. While this mark isn't elite, he hasn't been a major bust relative to his ADP. However, managers hoped Brown would average above 15.0 PPR points, especially after being drafted with a first-round pick.
Still, Brown is coming off a solid Week 9, when he ran for 57 yards on nine carries, making it one of his most effective games of the season. Before that, Brown averaged just 3.6 YPC.
Unfortunately, Brown may face a tough matchup this weekend against a tough Steelers defense. The last time he faced them, Brown tallied 61 yards on 13 carries and caught just two passes for eight yards. The Steelers boast the third-best rushing defense in football and have allowed the fewest PPR points to the position.
Brown profiles more as a risky RB2 than a borderline top-15 option.
WR: Drake London (ATL) vs. KC
Drake London enters Week 10 on a bit of a skid. In their loss to the Bengals, he caught all five of his targets for just 68 yards and added only 1.8 PPR points the week prior. While he averaged a solid 18.3 PPR points from Weeks 3 through 7, London could see his slide continue in Week 10 when he faces the Kansas City Chiefs.
Last weekend, the Chiefs shut down New York's passing attack; they held Omar Cooper Jr. to just 58 yards, and Adonai Mitchell caught none. The week before, the Chiefs held Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton to a combined 92 yards.
Overall, the Chiefs enter Week 10 allowing the second-fewest PPR points at the position, which sets London up for a floor game rather than a ceiling performance.
TE: Harold Fannin Jr. (CLE) vs. HOU
After a skid from Weeks 5-6, Harold Fannin Jr. has begun to turn the corner. Over his last three games, the second-year tight end has looked more like his rookie self, averaging 17.6 PPR points per game. During this stretch, Fannin has drawn 7.7 targets per game and eclipsed 90 yards in two of these contests.
HAROLD FANNIN GOES BEASTMODE! https://t.co/wO5EDBSO8e
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
However, managers treating Fannin like a top-10 TE should temper expectations in Week 10. On Sunday, the Browns will face the Houston Texans, who aren't only coming off a dominant showing against the Chargers but have also been elite at stopping opposing TEs. In Week 7, they shut down breakout Isaiah Likely and held him to only 3.2 PPR points.
Through nine weeks, they have allowed the fewest PPR points at the position. While Fannin may be tough to sit in most 12+ team leagues, managers with a more intriguing alternative should consider switching, as he could be touchdown-dependent in this difficult matchup.
Read more player news and updates for Week 10
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 10 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Drake London, Harold Fannin Jr., Chase Brown, Kirk Cousins. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 10. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Drake London, Harold Fannin Jr., Chase Brown, Kirk Cousins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 10 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Drake London, Harold Fannin Jr., Chase Brown, Kirk Cousins compared to others:
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