Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 10 (2026)

Matt's wide receiver (WR) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 10 of 2026. His WR lineups advice for Week 10 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
Week 10 is all about finding the right matchups and knowing when to pump the brakes on some of fantasy football's biggest names. Parker Washington can take advantage of a Tennessee secondary that has struggled all season. At the same time, Jameson Williams faces a New England defense that has been giving up big plays in bunches. Zay Flowers also has an opportunity to get back on track with a potential quarterback upgrade in Baltimore.
On the other side, not every big-name receiver is worth blindly inserting into your lineup. Drake London faces a Kansas City defense that has been outstanding against opposing wideouts, and Keenan Allen faces a difficult Miami secondary.
We're breaking down three wide receivers ready to boom and three who could bust in Week 10. Let's find the Week 10 RotoBaller booms and avoid the fantasy busts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 10 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Parker Washington - WR, Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
After a subpar fantasy performance in Week 8, Washington returned to fantasy managers' good graces with a 13.1 fantasy-point performance in Week 9. Now, it is somewhat misleading. The bad news: Washington had two receptions. The good: half those receptions went for a touchdown, and he finished with 61 receiving yards on seven targets.
PARKER WASHINGTON TO THE CRIB.
JAXvsBAL on Prime
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/M79mYxS3b2
— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2026
Washington's biggest concern is the Jaguars' offense. In the second half, and especially in the fourth quarter, Jacksonville doesn’t need to throw the ball. In the first half, Washington has seen 36 targets, which is 11th in the NFL. However, in the second half, his 19 targets sit 44th among receivers.
Eventually, the Jaguars will be in more of a passing mindset later in games, so managers need not worry, as Washington is still ranked inside the top 12 in both yards per route run and fantasy points per route run. To be honest, Cam Ward and the Titans likely won't put the Jaguars into many passing situations, so a big-time performance will likely come from work done in the first half.
Luckily, that can and will happen. Tennessee has allowed more fantasy points this season to opposing receivers than any other team. The 40.7 fantasy points per game mean that both Washington and Jakobi Meyers offer plenty of upside, at least in the first half. The Titans secondary has allowed 122 receptions for 1,559 yards along with seven touchdowns in just eight contests.
Jameson Williams - WR, Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots (Munich, Germany)
Last week, Williams was on the “Sit List” due to the matchup; now, in a positive matchup, he’s moving on up in Week 10.
31 yards to Jamo to start the drive! https://t.co/3VHq05KCZ6
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 8, 2026
In a predictable spot last week, Williams caught one pass for 31 yards on two targets. We knew Miami was good at limiting opposing receivers. We also know the New England Patriots have not been good in the same situation. We saw it rear its ugly head last week against the Packers.
Green Bay's dynamic pass-catching duo of Christian Watson and Matthew Golden combined for an outlandish 17 receptions, two touchdown receptions, and 335 receiving yards. Even Savion Williams got in on the action with three grabs of his own, scoring a touchdown and adding 25 yards.
Honestly, this isn’t a new issue facing the Patriots secondary. This season, the unit is allowing 38.5 fantasy points per game and has conceded 12 touchdowns to opposing receivers (most in the NFL this season), and that was outside the three last week, so it wasn’t just a one-week spike.
Zay Flowers - WR, Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers
With quarterback uncertainty, Flowers has seen his production dip in previous weeks. While the Ravens receiver is averaging 15.9 fantasy points per game, the last two weeks have resulted in zero and 5.3 fantasy points. Baltimore resorted to Joe Fagnano last week with both Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson sidelined, and the result was as predicted.
Now, the silver lining for Flowers managers is that Baltimore made a trade to acquire Jacoby Brissett before last week, and he is likely to be under center for this game against the Chargers. Since the start of 2025, Flowers has seen a 30% target share and a 0.44 points-per-route run, along with 1.78 yards per route run, without Jackson under center. Target share is solid, but the other metrics are a little concerning.
One thing Brissett has shown a tendency to do is to lock in on one receiver and run the offense through them. Last season it was Michael Wilson, and earlier this season it was Trey McBride. This season, Brissett has thrown for 1,719 passing yards with 10 touchdowns in eight contests, and with the game scheduled on Monday after a Thursday Night Football game the week before, Flowers and Brissett have had a little extra time to become acquainted.
Week 10 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Drake London - WR, Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs
Honestly, it’s hard to trust the Falcons passing attack. Last week, Michael Penix Jr. threw for 162 yards, and London caught five passes for 68 yards.
Look, for most receivers, 11.8 fantasy points is a viable week, but when you expect London to be that fantasy alpha, you are left yearning for more. Also a little alarming: London saw an 18.5% target share against the Bengals, the lowest share he's seen in a game with Penix across his career.
Hard to get more open than Drake London was 😮
@ATLvsNO on ESPN Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/1oh7PQv9k5
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2026
Fantasy managers, if you get 11 fantasy points from London this week, consider yourself fortunate. You won’t sit the Pro Bowl pass catcher, but expectations should be tempered against the Chiefs.
Cincinnati has allowed the 15th-fewest fantasy points this season to opposing receivers; the Chiefs are allowing the second-fewest at just 23.7 per contest. Digging deeper into that lack of production, Kansas City has conceded a mere 79 receptions for 905 yards this season and just a pair of receiving touchdowns to opposing receivers.
Keenan Allen - WR, Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins
Look, the Miami Dolphins pass defense is better than advertised. Not a single receiver they have played has topped 90 receiving yards, and that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown last week and Ja'Marr Chase previously. With all due respect, Allen no longer shares the same breath as those other two pass catchers.
With the Colts' offense mired in turmoil and uncertainty, expecting anything fantasy-relevant to come out of Indianapolis is wishful thinking. Even with a 25% target share against one of the NFL's worst pass defenses, Allen was still limited to four catches on eight targets for 26 yards against the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas and Miami sit at opposite ends of the fantasy spectrum when it comes to fantasy points allowed to the wide receiver position. To date, Dallas has allowed an average of 34.9 fantasy points per game to the position, the ninth-most. Whereas Miami’s 25.7 is the third-fewest. Miami has allowed 77 catches for 991 yards and five touchdowns to the position over eight contests.
George Pickens - WR, Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers
Originally, I had Michael Wilson written into this slot. Still, early Monday morning, fantasy managers learned that Wilson would miss the rest of the season after suffering a neck injury Sunday against the Seahawks. Like any good fantasy manager, even we writers have to be like water and adjust.
That said, it brings us to George Pickens of the Dallas Cowboys, who is poised to return to the lineup this week after missing the contest against the Indianapolis Colts last week. Pickens is dealing with a hamstring issue that caused him to miss Week 9 and has left his Week 10 status uncertain. Even if he plays, the risk of a reduced snap count or efficiency against a solid 49ers defense makes him a risky start.
San Francisco is one of the stingiest defensive units this season, especially when it comes to wide receivers and fantasy production. The 49ers allow the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game (27.4), along with the fourth-fewest receptions (82) and receiving yards (981); one would assume much of that is already spoken for by CeeDee Lamb. San Francisco’s secondary is limiting receivers to 1.62 fantasy points per opportunity.
Prioritize healthy, higher-volume options; only consider him if he's confirmed to play and you need the upside.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 10 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Keenan Allen, Parker Washington, and George Pickens. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 10. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Keenan Allen, Parker Washington, George Pickens. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 10 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Keenan Allen, Parker Washington, and George Pickens compared to others:
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