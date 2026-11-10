Joey's best fantasy football defense streamers and D/ST rankings for Weeks 10, 11, 12, 13 in 2026. NFL team defense streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our fantasy football D/ST streamers and starts for Weeks 10, 11, 12, and 13 of the 2026 season. This article will identify the best D/ST to pick up for this week and in the weeks ahead.
Each week of the fantasy football season, we look at the top defenses to stream for the coming weeks. Some of these defenses could be used exclusively for Week 10, while a few others are great D/ST stashes with strong upcoming schedules.
These are the best defenses to stream for the next four weeks of the fantasy season (Weeks 10, 11, 12, 13). If you want our Week 10 D/ST fantasy football rankings, be sure to check out that link.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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D/ST Strength of Schedule: Weeks 10-13
This article covers the four best streaming defenses for the next four weeks. Several defensive streamers are worth targeting on the waiver wire for the coming weeks. At this point in the season, it may be smart to roster two defenses to set yourself up well. With the fantasy football playoffs right around the corner, it's pivotal to look ahead and get a leg up on your league mates.
We will break down the best defensive streamers into four categories (Temporary, Part-Time, Recruit, and Fool's Gold). You can find descriptions of each streamer type below. We will also only look at defenses that are rostered in under 50% of Yahoo! leagues.
- “Temporary” Streamer: D/ST with a good matchup in Week 10
- “Part-Time” Streamer: D/ST with multiple nice matchups in a row
- “Recruit” Streamer: D/ST with an easy upcoming schedule that you pick up earlier to stash on your bench
- “Fool’s Gold” Streamer: D/ST that on paper looks like a good option, but should be avoided
Week 10 D/ST Streamers
Baltimore Ravens D/ST (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 10 Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
- Yahoo Rostership: 30%
- Over-Under: 38.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 16.5
The Baltimore Ravens D/ST has a prime opportunity in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers have been one of the worst offenses in the NFL through the first nine weeks, ranking last in EPA/play, last in points per game, last in success rate, 29th in red zone touchdown rate, 30th in pass block win rate, and 31st in sacks.
That will make the Ravens D/ST a top-5 play this week. Although this defense struggled against three elite offenses over the last three weeks (Bengals, Bills, and Jaguars), this group has put together solid defensive performances in the past. Baltimore recorded five sacks and held the Browns to only 13 points back in Week 6. With this unit ranking 14th in pressure rate, this D/ST is a strong start.
Ravens force a fumble, and recover!
JAXvsBAL on Prime
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/XlJfs8qEbo
— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2026
Unfortunately, fantasy managers can likely only use this D/ST once over the next four weeks. The Ravens will play the Panthers in Week 11, the Texans in Week 12, and have a bye in Week 13. None of those matchups warrant keeping this Baltimore defense after this favorable matchup against the Chargers in Week 10.
Buffalo Bills D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 10 Opponent: New York Jets
- Yahoo Rostership: 21%
- Over-Under: 51.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 22
The Buffalo Bills are one of the better part-time streaming defenses for the next few weeks. This D/ST will play the New York Jets in Week 10 and the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. Both of those offenses haven't exactly put up strong numbers to start the season, and the Bills defense will be a top-10 play in both of those matchups.
The Jets have had a hard time protecting Geno Smith under center this season. They have allowed the fourth-most sacks through nine weeks, and this offensive line has given up multiple sacks in eight straight contests. Considering the Bills have tallied six sacks while forcing six turnovers over their last two games, this unit should be started in most formats in Week 10.
"Before we go on the field, three and out takeaway. Get the ball back to [Josh Allen]."
Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau joins @notthefakeSVP and speaks on the defense's mentality when taking the field 🏈 https://t.co/0BZkt9WOZ6
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 10, 2026
This D/ST can then be used again in Week 11. The Dolphins will be turning to Kyle McCord with Malik Willis (groin) landing on injured reserve. That's more than enough reason to roll with this Bills D/ST in both of the next two weeks. Buffalo ranks fourth in pressure rate and 10th in takeaways to begin the season.
Indianapolis Colts D/ST (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 10 Opponent: Miami Dolphins
- Yahoo Rostership: 6%
- Over-Under: 40.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 19
The Indianapolis Colts have certainly had their fair share of defensive struggles this season. They rank 27th in EPA/play, 30th in points allowed per game, 23rd in pressure rate, 31st in takeaways, and 27th in goal-line stop rate. However, this Colts defense has a favorable matchup against a Dolphins team that will be starting McCord in Week 10.
This will be McCord's first career start after being selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Ohio State signal-caller will have his hands full in this game while being protected by a below-average offensive line. This unit has allowed eight sacks over the past two games and has given up the ninth-most sacks this year. The Colts D/ST will be a top-10 play this weekend.
To no surprise, this Colts defense can only be used this week against the Dolphins. This group will play the Houston Texans in Week 11, the New York Giants in Week 12, and then have a bye in Week 13. Fantasy managers should not be keeping this subpar defense on their roster after this matchup against the McCord-led Dolphins.
Dallas Cowboys D/ST (Recruit Streamer)
- Week 10 Opponent: San Francisco 49ers
- Yahoo Rostership: 17%
- Over-Under: N/A
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: N/A
If you are desperate for a defense for the next few weeks, the Cowboys D/ST is a sneaky pickup in deeper formats. Even though this unit hasn't exactly performed well for most of the year, it has posted solid fantasy numbers against below-average offenses in the last few weeks. Dallas scored nine fantasy points behind a five-sack game against the Cardinals and scored seven fantasy points behind a two-turnover game against the Colts last week.
.@calebdowns WITH THE SACK 😤
📺: #DALvsIND on FOX
📲: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/XM2vIx7C1d https://t.co/uUfKzfv84Q
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 8, 2026
Therefore, this Cowboys D/ST could be stashed on your bench for the ensuing weeks. After a difficult Week 10 matchup against the 49ers, Dallas will play the Titans in Week 11 and the Eagles in Week 12. Neither of those offenses has figured things out lately, making this Cowboys defense a potential play in both matchups.
Cam Ward has thrown an interception in five of his last six games, and the Titans offensive line ranks 29th in pass-block win rate. The Eagles will be starting either Joe Milton III or Tanner McKee in this game, and neither quarterback really presents a tough challenge for this Cowboys secondary. While this Dallas defense has struggled, this group will have a high enough fantasy floor over these two weeks.
Recruit D/ST Streamers for Week 11
If you have Week 10 already figured out, let's look ahead at some defensive options that you could start in Week 11:
- Dallas Cowboys (17% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 11 opponent: Tennessee Titans (noted above)
- Los Angeles Chargers (7% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 11 opponent: New York Jets
Fool’s Gold D/ST Streamers to Avoid
Miami Dolphins D/ST at IND
- Week 10 Opponent: Indianapolis Colts
- Yahoo Rostership: 1%
Some fantasy managers could be looking to start this Dolphins D/ST in Week 10. The Colts just traded away two wide receivers in Keenan Allen and Josh Downs at the deadline, and Daniel Jones hasn't exactly thrown the ball well this season. Indianapolis will now be forced to start Deion Burks, Laquon Treadwell, and Ashton Dulin as the top three wide receivers on Sunday.
However, that isn't enough to start this Dolphins defense in most formats this week. Miami ranks dead last in EPA/play, 27th in sack rate, 30th in takeaways, 32nd in success rate, and 20th in pass rush win rate. There's too much risk in starting a defense that has had a hard time getting pressure on the quarterback this season.
D/ST Streaming Action Plan
Planning out your fantasy D/ST might require some work, but it might be necessary to target the best matchups every single week. Here is how I would line up my defensive streams across the next four weeks.
- Week 10: Stream the Ravens versus the Chargers
- Week 11: Stream the Bills versus the Dolphins
- Week 12: Stream the Commanders versus the Cardinals
- Week 13: Stream the Bengals versus the Browns
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