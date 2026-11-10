Ryan's fantasy football RB breakouts watch for Week 10, based on snap count risers/fallers in 2026. Whose usage and fantasy value is trending up or down?
With nine weeks in the books, the 2026 NFL regular season is now 50% complete. What will the second half of the campaign bring? Time will tell.
As for the present, which running backs saw an uptick in snap counts, touches, and production in Week 9? Which halfbacks are experiencing a reduction in their roles?
As Week 10 nears, RotoBaller breaks down all of the latest trends at the running back position and examines how it might affect fantasy football.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Fantasy Football Risers: Usage Bumps to Buy
Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks
It's been a long road back for Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet — who suffered a torn ACL injury in Seattle's divisional round playoff win against the San Francisco 49ers last season in January. But, he looked more like his old self in the Seahawks' 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.
Charbonnet started the 2026 season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and missed Seattle's first seven games before returning for a 34-17 Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. In the game against the Bears, Charbonnet played 23 offensive snaps and recorded six carries for 23 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and three receptions for six yards (2.0 yards per catch).
In Sunday's win over the Cardinals, Charbonnet's workload increased significantly. He started the game and played 37 offensive snaps. Charbonnet rushed 16 times for 77 yards (4.8 yards per carry). While Charbonnet led the Seahawks in rushing, he also added one reception for nine yards (on two targets).
Notably, Charbonnet played 13 more offensive snaps than rookie running back Jadarian Price (24 snaps) against Arizona, according to Pro Football Focus. Price is also still finding his footing after missing four games while on injured reserve with a chest injury and returning to the lineup during the loss to the Bears.
Price recorded nine rushing attempts for just 24 yards (2.7 yards per carry) in the win over the Cardinals, but he led the Seahawks in receiving yards with 54 on four receptions (13.5 yards per catch).
Pro Football Focus notes that Charbonnet gained 60 yards after contact and averaged 3.75 yards after contact per attempt. Additionally, he forced five missed tackles and recorded an elusive rating of 110.3.
While Price, a first-draft pick in 2026, is going to stay heavily involved for the Seahawks moving forward, it felt like it was only a matter of time before Charbonnet returned to the prominent role he played prior to the injury. Charbonnet and Price will likely continue to split touches, but Charbonnet's arrow is pointing up after his Week 9 performance.
Zach Charbonnet threw him out of the way 😳
AZvsSEA on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/hrkPOBrPtu
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
After missing the previous five games due to a quadriceps injury, New York Jets running back Breece Hall made his long-awaited return in a 35-12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.
Hall immediately resumed his starting role and played 27 offensive snaps. He carried the ball 15 times for 61 yards (4.1 yards per attempt) and added three receptions (on four targets) for 26 yards.
Interestingly, fellow running back Braelon Allen — who played well in Hall's absence — earned 10 more offensive snaps than Hall did with 37 in Week 9. However, Hall dominated total touches with 18 compared to Allen's 10.
Allen finished the game against the Chiefs with eight rushes for 33 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and two receptions (on two targets) for 21 yards (10.5 yards per catch). Hall produced 87 total yards, while Allen compiled 54 total yards.
Allen also lost a fumble at New York's 24-yard line in the second quarter, which led to a touchdown for Kansas City running back Kenneth Walker III two plays later.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Hall reached 20.5 miles per hour on a run in the second quarter in the loss to the Chiefs, which ranked as the sixth-fastest in the league for Week 9.
Per Pro Football Focus, Hall forced five combined missed tackles as a runner or receiver, and converted five total first downs.
It hasn't been the most efficient campaign for Hall, as he has tallied 66 rushes for 224 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding 13 receptions for 128 yards (9.8 yards per catch) through four appearances. However, he is a high-volume player who gets plenty of opportunities.
While Hall was out with the quad injury, New York head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Frank Reich were both adamant that Hall would remain the team's starting tailback despite Allen's emergence. However, the coaching staff also mentioned that both Hall and Allen would be involved in the offense.
Hall and Allen were both, indeed, involved on Sunday, and that will likely continue to be the case moving forward, but it seems evident that Hall is still going to lead the backfield.
we see you @BreeceH
📺: #NYJvsKC on @NFLonCBS | @paramountplus https://t.co/oNc04NkmGC
— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 8, 2026
Tyler Goodson, RB, Dallas Cowboys
There is no confusion regarding who leads the backfield for the Dallas Cowboys, as Javonte Williams is the unquestioned starter and will continue to have a high-volume role. However, Tyler Goodson (knee) was starting to settle into his role as a complementary running back to Williams. Unfortunately, it now sounds like Goodson will miss some time with a knee injury.
Stephen Jones, the COO for the Cowboys, said on Monday that the Cowboys have their "fingers crossed" for Goodson, but that it is likely Goodson is going to miss some time. Later on Monday, Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Goodson "should" miss multiple weeks.
Goodson exited the 27-23 Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter to get his knee looked at. He was initially deemed questionable to return, but he was able to go back into the game, which Schottenheimer noted may have had to do with "adrenaline." But after doing more "exams and scans," the injury appears to be more serious than initial tests showed.
Still, Goodson's Week 9 performance deserves to be highlighted, so consider him a potential stash option if you have open IR slots on your roster, or keep him in mind when scouring the waiver wire in a couple of weeks.
Goodson has played 20 offensive snaps in back-to-back weeks, which is the highest number of reps he's gotten in the 2026 season. He set a new career-high in rushing yardage in Week 9 against the Colts, his former team, with 77 yards on 12 attempts (6.4 yards per carry).
Unsurprisingly, Williams led Dallas' rushing attack against Indianapolis, recording 20 carries for 101 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding four receptions (on five targets) for 23 yards (5.8 yards per catch). Goodson was targeted just once in the passing game versus the Colts, but did not record a reception.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Goodson recorded an efficiency score of 3.06, which ranked fifth in Week 9. Per NFL Pro, Goodson had a rush EPA of plus-2.2 against the Colts.
NFL Pro also shows that Goodson recorded three rushes of 10 or more yards, which is tied for the second-most in Week 9, and four rushes in which he reached speeds of 15-plus miles per hour, which tied for the third-most for the week.
Goodson is currently rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues. Given his strong performance in Week 9, and that he is the direct handcuff for Williams, he likely would have been a popular waiver wire target ahead of Week 10. However, due to the injury, he will remain largely available and is somebody to remember when he becomes healthy.
Dallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson shows off his moves here (via NFL Pro). He rushed for a career-high 77 yards on 12 attempts (6.4 yards per carry) against the Colts in Week 9.
Goodson appears to be settling into his role as a complementary tailback to Javonte Williams. https://t.co/k9dgdzGYAj
— Ryan O'Bleness (@ryanobleness) November 9, 2026
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Green Bay Packers
With starting running back Josh Jacobs (finger) exiting in the first quarter of the Green Bay Packers' 45-27 Week 9 win over the New England Patriots, Kaleb Johnson assumed a significant role.
Johnson led the team in rushing attempts (14) and rushing yards (68), while scoring his first career touchdown against the Patriots. All of these numbers marked new career highs for Johnson. He averaged an efficient 4.9 yards per carry. He was not targeted in the passing game, however.
According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson recorded 64 yards after contact and 4.57 yards after contact per attempt. Additionally, NFL Next Gen Stats shows that Johnson's 34-yard rush — his longest run of the day — was only expected to gain six yards. He ranked third in Week 9 in the "Remarkable Rushes" statistic with 28 rushing yards over expected on that play.
In Week 9, Johnson played a season-high 26 offensive snaps. It was Pierre Strong Jr. who led Green Bay's backfield in snaps played versus New England with 30, but Johnson out-touched Strong 14-to-10. Strong finished the game with eight carries for 22 yards (2.8 yards per carry) and two receptions for 11 yards (5.5 yards per reception).
Jacobs played just 10 snaps and rushed four times for five yards (1.3 yards per carry) before leaving the game early due to a fractured finger. It appeared that Jacobs' finger got caught in the facemask of a New England defender, and he was unable to return.
Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported on Monday that Jacobs is expected to undergo surgery and will miss a maximum of three weeks. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that there is a possibility that Jacobs gets placed on injured reserve, which would force him to miss at least four games, but that remains to be seen.
Jacobs missed Green Bay's first six games of 2026 while he was on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List due to legal issues. He pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors of battery and criminal damage to property in September. The NFL's investigation into the allegations against Jacobs is still ongoing, and it is possible he could be suspended in the future.
Also of note, fellow running back MarShawn Lloyd (knee) was ruled out prior to the game against the Patriots due to a knee injury. It is also possible that Chris Brooks (ankle) could return from injured reserve this week.
All of this will likely lead to more opportunities for Jacobs. Still, if Lloyd and Brooks are able to return soon, they will likely be involved as well, and Strong is also going to play a role.
But Johnson had his best performance of his career, and he could build off of the momentum moving forward. Johnson has a big opportunity in front of him.
Kaleb Johnson powers in! What a first half for the @Packers
GBvsNE on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/dmNuSX6KwF
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Fantasy Football Fallers: Usage Downturns to Pay Attention to
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
While running back Alvin Kamara led the backfield with 37 offensive snaps played in the New Orleans Saints' 23-22 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 9, it was newly-signed running back Audric Estime who dominated the touches.
Estime, whom New Orleans claimed off waivers from the Browns on Nov. 3, was not far behind Kamara with 35 snaps played on offense. However, Estime rushed 15 times for 72 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding one reception for five yards, against the team that recently waived him.
Kamara, on the other hand, carried the ball just six times for 32 yards (5.3 yards per rush) and caught three out of four targets for 17 yards (5.7 yards per catch) against Cleveland. Kamara did not find the end zone, and according to NFL Pro, Kamara did not receive a single carry in the red zone.
Notably, per NFL Pro, Estime received three carries in the red zone, including one goal-line attempt. Estime's touchdown came from two yards out late in the fourth quarter.
According to NFL Pro, Estime recorded a rush EPA of plus-2.4 against the Browns, while Kamara was also positive as a rusher but lagged behind Estime at plus-0.9.
Also, per NFL Pro, Kamara and Estime split third-down reps evenly, with both getting credit for 50% of third-down snaps.
The downturn for Kamara in usage is discouraging, though. It is interesting that Kamara was out-touched 16-to-9 by a player in Estime who had been back with the team for less than one week. With that said, Estime spent time with the Saints in 2025 and earlier during the 2026 season, so he already had a good handle on New Orleans' playbook.
With Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) expected to return to practice at some point in the coming weeks, Kamara will have even more competition for touches in the backfield in the future. However, Etienne remains on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and New Orleans is yet to open up his 21-day practice window.
Of note, the Saints recently released running back Kendre Miller, and fellow tailback CJ Donaldson (shoulder, concussion) missed the Week 9 game against the Browns.
Audric Estime go-ahead TD! (He was a Brown earlier this week)
CLEvsNO on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/BCgkHzAqhJ
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins started the game in a 23-22 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints, but he played a season-low 25 offensive snaps. Meanwhile, fellow running back Dylan Sampson played a season-high 47 offensive snaps, and it is clear that Sampson is Cleveland's preferred option in the passing game.
Judkins rushed 15 times for 43 yards, and he was highly inefficient at 2.9 yards per carry against the Saints. According to NFL Pro, Judkins received four red-zone carries and three goal-line rushes, but he failed to reach the end zone. He added one catch for two yards.
Meanwhile, Sampson rushed eight times for 21 yards (2.6 yards per carry) and caught three out of six targets for 27 receiving yards. Conversely, Judkins was targeted just once in the passing game.
NFL Pro shows that Sampson played 77.8% of third-down snaps for the Browns against the Saints in Week 9, providing further proof that he plays a large role on passing downs.
Judkins is still the primary ball carrier and out-touched Sampson 16-to-11 in Week 9; however, it is concerning that Sampson played nearly double the number of snaps in a game that was close throughout its duration.
Judkins will likely continue to lead the Browns' ground attack, but he has yet to record a 100-yard rushing game this season, and he has reached 70 rushing yards or more just twice in 2026. Through eight games in 2026, Samson has tallied 116 carries for 385 rushing yards (3.3 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.
Additionally, Judkins is not much of a factor in the passing game, seeing 24 targets and amassing 22 receptions for 136 yards (6.2 yards per catch) and no receiving touchdowns. He is averaging just three receiving targets, 2.75 catches and 17 receiving yards per game in 2026. Moreover, Judkins has not recorded more than two receptions in a game in any of the last three contests.
It has been a rough 2026 campaign for Judkins in terms of efficiency. According to SumerSports, Judkins has the worst total EPA among 128 qualifying NFL running backs at minus-31.94.
While Judkins should continue to get volume, he needs to be more effective in his opportunities, and Sampson isn't operating too far behind him.
Targets since Dylan Sampson returned
- Wk 7: Sampson 3, Judkins 1
- Wk 8: Sampson 7, Judkins 2
- Wk 9: Sampson 6, Judkins 1
Judkins under 7 fantasy pts last 2 weeks. He is more TD reliant than ever with this usage
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 8, 2026
Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last week, Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty was listed in this column as a faller. This week, fellow Las Vegas tailback Mike Washington Jr. earns the dubious designation after an abysmal performance in a 38-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9.
The rookie running back totaled six carries for minus three yards against the stout San Francisco defense. Washington did not see a single target in the passing game on Sunday either
This was a disappointing day for Washington and any fantasy managers who started him, as he appeared to be building momentum after setting new career highs in rushing attempts with 25, rushing yards with 83 and offensive snaps played with 38 in a 38-33 Week 8 win over the New York Jets.
Washington, who was a fourth-round draft pick (No. 122 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft, was out-snapped by Jeanty by a tally of 32 to 17 in Week 9. In Week 8, Washington played 13 more offensive snaps than Jeanty (38 to 25).
It wasn't a very productive outing for Jeanty against the 49ers, though. Jeanty recorded six rushing attempts for 25 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and caught five passes for a total of minus-five yards. With the Raiders playing from behind for most of the contest, the game script likely dictated the lack of rushing attempts and success for Las Vegas against the 49ers.
The Raiders have struggled to get the running game going in 2026 behind Jeanty and Washington. Las Vegas averages just 71.9 rushing yards per game, which ranks second-to-last in the NFL. Only the Green Bay Packers have fared worse (68.2 rushing yards per game).
This will most likely be the worst output of Washington's rookie campaign. He will certainly have better performances. Jeanty and Washington will likely continue to split touches, with Jeanty remaining the starter. Despite his lack of consistency and efficiency, Jeanty remains the more reliable fantasy football option.
Mike Washington Jr. had quite literally worst game by a running back for this entire season.
6 carries for -3 yards
An absolute zero in the passing game with 0 targets.
Played waaaaaaaay too much.
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) November 9, 2026
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!