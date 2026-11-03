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When Is Breece Hall Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Breece Hall - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

When is Breece Hall coming back? Will Breece Hall play again this season? Read about Breece Hall's return date and injury updates for 2026.

A return for New York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) appears to be imminent.

Hall hasn't played in a game since suffering an injury to his right quadriceps in a 31-24 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3. Following the injury, Hall was considered "week-to-week." However, he has ramped up his practice activity as of late, and there is optimism that he could return to New York's lineup soon.

So, when exactly is Hall expected back? What does his role look like when he returns? Could the Jets look to trade him ahead of the deadline? Let's take a closer look.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Breece Hall Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Hall suffered the right quad injury in the fourth quarter of the aforementioned loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3. While Hall avoided going on the injured reserve list, he has missed five consecutive games.

Hall has remained inactive on game days, but he logged two limited practice sessions ahead of a Week 7 game against the Miami Dolphins, followed by three limited practice sessions leading up to Week 8's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Hall entered both of those weekends with a questionable tag, but ultimately wasn't able to go.

Although Hall missed the 38-33 loss to the Raiders this past week, head coach Aaron Glenn noted after the game that the running back was "close" to playing.

Additionally, before the Week 8 game, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Jets were "hoping" to have Hall back for a Week 9 road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Finally, on Monday, Nov. 2, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network said that Hall is "good to go" and "should play" against the Chiefs this coming Sunday.

While nothing is guaranteed, there are multiple reasons to believe that Hall will return this coming weekend for the Week 9 game in Kansas City. It would be surprising if Hall does not suit up for the Jets against the Chiefs.

 

Breece Hall Fantasy Football Outlook

After getting the franchise tag in March, Hall signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract extension in May that can be worth up to $45.75 million and includes $29 million in guarantees.

Hall started the first three games of the 2026 season before his injury and played 119 offensive snaps. He recorded 51 rushing attempts for 163 yards (3.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding 10 receptions for 102 yards (10.2 yards per catch).

However, in Hall's absence, fellow running back Braelon Allen has emerged. Allen has started each of the five games that Hall has missed, and recorded 243 offensive snaps during that span. In those five starts, Allen has amassed 93 carries for 504 yards (5.42 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, while adding 13 receptions for 70 yards (5.38 yards per catch).

Allen has recorded at least 104 rushing yards in three of his past four games.

To be clear, when Hall returns, he will still have a significant role, assuming he won't be on a pitch count. Glenn has said that when Hall returns, he will resume his duties as a starter.  New York offensive coordinator Frank Reich recently said, "I’m assuming Breece (Hall) is our guy," and that Hall is "one of the best in the NFL," according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

However, Allen has likely earned a prominent place in New York's offense, and he should continue to receive touches regardless of whether Hall is in the lineup or not. While Reich seems to believe Hall will immediately return to his starting  gig, he also noted that Allen is a "beast" and that the question of who will lead the backfield for the Jets is "a good problem to have."

It will be interesting to see how the Jets decide to split up the backfield snaps and touches between the two tailbacks, but so long as Hall is active, fantasy managers can confidently place him back in their lineups.

There is one other thing to consider with Hall, though, as his name has been brought up in rumors as a potential target ahead of the NFL's trade deadline on Nov. 10.

On Monday, Nov. 2, Glenn shut down any talks about trading Hall, saying that they want to keep good players in New York and that the plan is for Hall to remain a Jet.

Nevertheless, there are reasons why other NFL teams may inquire about Hall. Due to the strong play of Allen, the fact that Hall is expected to return to action as soon as this week, and understanding that the Jets currently sit with a record of 2-6, it could make sense for New York to at least listen to offers.

Reputable reporters such as Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter speculate that teams will, at minimum, call the Jets to see what it would take to trade for Hall — particularly franchises that are interested in Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor but miss out on him.

It feels unlikely that Hall will be traded, but the situation is worth monitoring, as Hall works his way back to the playing field.

 

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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Breece Hall, Braelon Allen. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Breece Hall, Braelon Allen:

Breece Hall
vs
Tyler Higbee
Breece Hall
vs
Xavier Worthy
Breece Hall
vs
Hunter Henry
Breece Hall
vs
Juwan Johnson
Breece Hall
vs
Jordan Addison
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vs
Kyle Monangai
Breece Hall
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Breece Hall
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Breece Hall
vs
Devonta Smith
Breece Hall
vs
Greg Dulcich
Breece Hall
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Breece Hall
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Breece Hall
vs
A.J. Brown
Breece Hall
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Breece Hall
vs
Dalton Schultz
Breece Hall
vs
Brenton Strange
Breece Hall
vs
Khalil Shakir
Breece Hall
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Breece Hall
vs
Devin Singletary
Breece Hall
vs
Jordan Mason
Breece Hall
vs
Demario Douglas
Breece Hall
vs
Dylan Sampson
Breece Hall
vs
Devaughn Vele
Breece Hall
vs
Mike Gesicki
Breece Hall
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Breece Hall
vs
Dallas Goedert
Breece Hall
vs
Antonio Williams
Breece Hall
vs
Travis Kelce
Breece Hall
vs
Michael Mayer
Breece Hall
vs
KC Concepcion
Breece Hall
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Breece Hall
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Breece Hall
vs
AJ Barner
Breece Hall
vs
Omarion Hampton
Breece Hall
vs
Cooper Kupp
Breece Hall
vs
Josh Downs
Breece Hall
vs
Cade Otton
Breece Hall
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Breece Hall
vs
Quentin Johnston
Breece Hall
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Breece Hall
vs
Kimani Vidal
Breece Hall
vs
Rome Odunze
Breece Hall
vs
Kaelon Black
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vs
Tyler Allgeier
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vs
Jadarian Price
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vs
Denzel Boston
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vs
Mason Taylor
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Chris Bell
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Austin Ekeler
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Tyler Warren
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vs
Eli Raridon
Breece Hall
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
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vs
Samaje Perine
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vs
Woody Marks
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Darren Waller
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vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
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vs
Courtland Sutton
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vs
David Montgomery
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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vs
Keenan Allen
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vs
Emmett Johnson
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vs
Caleb Douglas
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vs
Justice Hill
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vs
Tucker Kraft
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vs
Kalif Raymond
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vs
Zach Charbonnet
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vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
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vs
Braelon Allen
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vs
Keon Coleman
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vs
Blake Corum
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vs
Alvin Kamara
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vs
Tre Tucker
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vs
Adonai Mitchell
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vs
Ladd McConkey
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vs
TreVeyon Henderson
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vs
Zay Flowers
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vs
Treylon Burks
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vs
Michael Wilson
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vs
Elijah Mitchell
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vs
Rachaad White
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vs
Terrance Ferguson
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vs
Malik Washington
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Keaton Mitchell
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vs
Jaylen Waddle
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vs
MarShawn Lloyd
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vs
Derrick Henry
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vs
Malachi Fields
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vs
Ashton Jeanty
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vs
Mark Andrews
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vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
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vs
Evan Engram
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vs
Trey McBride
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vs
Tyler Goodson
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vs
Jalen Coker
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vs
Seth McGowan
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vs
DJ Moore
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vs
Bam Knight
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Cam Skattebo
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Colby Parkinson
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Noah Fant
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vs
Stefon Diggs
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vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
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vs
Kenneth Walker III
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Bijan Robinson
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vs
Christian McCaffrey
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vs
Javonte Williams
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vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Breece Hall
vs
Kyren Williams
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vs
Bucky Irving
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vs
D'Andre Swift
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vs
Chuba Hubbard
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vs
Jonah Coleman
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vs
Chase Brown
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vs
James Cook III
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vs
Josh Jacobs
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vs
Saquon Barkley
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vs
Jonathan Taylor
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vs
Ollie Gordon II
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vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
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vs
Ty Johnson
Breece Hall
vs
Jaylen Wright
Breece Hall
vs
Corey Kiner
Breece Hall
vs
Kendre Miller
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vs
Sione Vaki
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vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Breece Hall
vs
Jaydon Blue
Breece Hall
vs
Emanuel Wilson
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vs
George Holani
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vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
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vs
Kaytron Allen
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Trevor Etienne
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vs
Roschon Johnson
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vs
Sean Tucker
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vs
CJ Donaldson
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vs
Ameer Abdullah
Breece Hall
vs
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vs
Ray Davis
Breece Hall
vs
Dylan Laube
Breece Hall
vs
Hunter Luepke
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vs
DeeJay Dallas
Breece Hall
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Braelon Allen
vs
Blake Corum
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vs
Zach Charbonnet
Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
vs
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vs
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Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
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vs
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Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Braelon Allen
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Trey McBride
Braelon Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Braelon Allen
vs
Jalen Coker
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Braelon Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Braelon Allen
vs
Rome Odunze
Braelon Allen
vs
Cam Skattebo
Braelon Allen
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Braelon Allen
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Braelon Allen
vs
Stefon Diggs
Braelon Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Braelon Allen
vs
Isaiah Likely
Braelon Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Braelon Allen
vs
Colston Loveland
Braelon Allen
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Braelon Allen
vs
Sam Laporta
Braelon Allen
vs
KC Concepcion
Braelon Allen
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Braelon Allen
vs
Travis Kelce
Braelon Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Braelon Allen
vs
Dallas Goedert
Braelon Allen
vs
George Pickens
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Gesicki
Braelon Allen
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Braelon Allen
vs
Dylan Sampson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jameson Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordan Mason
Braelon Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Braelon Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Braelon Allen
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Braelon Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Braelon Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
George Kittle
Braelon Allen
vs
Greg Dulcich
Braelon Allen
vs
Saquon Barkley
Braelon Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Braelon Allen
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Braelon Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordan Addison
Braelon Allen
vs
Josh Jacobs
Braelon Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Braelon Allen
vs
James Cook III
Braelon Allen
vs
Breece Hall
Braelon Allen
vs
Luther Burden III
Braelon Allen
vs
Xavier Worthy
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Evans
Braelon Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Justin Jefferson
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyle Monangai
Braelon Allen
vs
Tee Higgins
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Drake London
Braelon Allen
vs
Devonta Smith
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Braelon Allen
vs
Chase Brown
Braelon Allen
vs
A.J. Brown
Braelon Allen
vs
Jonah Coleman
Braelon Allen
vs
Dalton Schultz
Braelon Allen
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Braelon Allen
vs
Khalil Shakir
Braelon Allen
vs
Brock Bowers
Braelon Allen
vs
Devin Singletary
Braelon Allen
vs
D'Andre Swift
Braelon Allen
vs
Demario Douglas
Braelon Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Braelon Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Braelon Allen
vs
Bucky Irving
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyren Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Antonio Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Braelon Allen
vs
Michael Mayer
Braelon Allen
vs
Javonte Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Braelon Allen
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Braelon Allen
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Braelon Allen
vs
Bijan Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Braelon Allen
vs
Kimani Vidal
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Braelon Allen
vs
Jadarian Price
Braelon Allen
vs
Austin Ekeler
Braelon Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Justice Hill
Braelon Allen
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Braelon Allen
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Braelon Allen
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Goodson
Braelon Allen
vs
Seth McGowan
Braelon Allen
vs
Bam Knight
Braelon Allen
vs
Ty Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Wright
Braelon Allen
vs
Corey Kiner
Braelon Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Braelon Allen
vs
Sione Vaki
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaydon Blue
Braelon Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
George Holani
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaytron Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
Trevor Etienne
Braelon Allen
vs
Roschon Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Sean Tucker
Braelon Allen
vs
CJ Donaldson
Braelon Allen
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Braelon Allen
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Ray Davis
Braelon Allen
vs
Dylan Laube
Braelon Allen
vs
Hunter Luepke
Braelon Allen
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Braelon Allen
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Dare Ogunbowale

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William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
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