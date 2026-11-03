When Is Breece Hall Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Breece Hall coming back? Will Breece Hall play again this season? Read about Breece Hall's return date and injury updates for 2026.
A return for New York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) appears to be imminent.
Hall hasn't played in a game since suffering an injury to his right quadriceps in a 31-24 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3. Following the injury, Hall was considered "week-to-week." However, he has ramped up his practice activity as of late, and there is optimism that he could return to New York's lineup soon.
So, when exactly is Hall expected back? What does his role look like when he returns? Could the Jets look to trade him ahead of the deadline? Let's take a closer look.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Breece Hall Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Hall suffered the right quad injury in the fourth quarter of the aforementioned loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3. While Hall avoided going on the injured reserve list, he has missed five consecutive games.
Hall has remained inactive on game days, but he logged two limited practice sessions ahead of a Week 7 game against the Miami Dolphins, followed by three limited practice sessions leading up to Week 8's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Hall entered both of those weekends with a questionable tag, but ultimately wasn't able to go.
Although Hall missed the 38-33 loss to the Raiders this past week, head coach Aaron Glenn noted after the game that the running back was "close" to playing.
Additionally, before the Week 8 game, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Jets were "hoping" to have Hall back for a Week 9 road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Finally, on Monday, Nov. 2, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network said that Hall is "good to go" and "should play" against the Chiefs this coming Sunday.
While nothing is guaranteed, there are multiple reasons to believe that Hall will return this coming weekend for the Week 9 game in Kansas City. It would be surprising if Hall does not suit up for the Jets against the Chiefs.
From @GMFB: The #Raiders have no plans to trade Maxx Crosby, plus the #Jets played without RB Breece Hall on Sunday, though he's now ready to return to the field. https://t.co/oX70RposgS
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2026
Breece Hall Fantasy Football Outlook
After getting the franchise tag in March, Hall signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract extension in May that can be worth up to $45.75 million and includes $29 million in guarantees.
Hall started the first three games of the 2026 season before his injury and played 119 offensive snaps. He recorded 51 rushing attempts for 163 yards (3.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding 10 receptions for 102 yards (10.2 yards per catch).
However, in Hall's absence, fellow running back Braelon Allen has emerged. Allen has started each of the five games that Hall has missed, and recorded 243 offensive snaps during that span. In those five starts, Allen has amassed 93 carries for 504 yards (5.42 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, while adding 13 receptions for 70 yards (5.38 yards per catch).
Allen has recorded at least 104 rushing yards in three of his past four games.
To be clear, when Hall returns, he will still have a significant role, assuming he won't be on a pitch count. Glenn has said that when Hall returns, he will resume his duties as a starter. New York offensive coordinator Frank Reich recently said, "I’m assuming Breece (Hall) is our guy," and that Hall is "one of the best in the NFL," according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
However, Allen has likely earned a prominent place in New York's offense, and he should continue to receive touches regardless of whether Hall is in the lineup or not. While Reich seems to believe Hall will immediately return to his starting gig, he also noted that Allen is a "beast" and that the question of who will lead the backfield for the Jets is "a good problem to have."
It will be interesting to see how the Jets decide to split up the backfield snaps and touches between the two tailbacks, but so long as Hall is active, fantasy managers can confidently place him back in their lineups.
There is one other thing to consider with Hall, though, as his name has been brought up in rumors as a potential target ahead of the NFL's trade deadline on Nov. 10.
On Monday, Nov. 2, Glenn shut down any talks about trading Hall, saying that they want to keep good players in New York and that the plan is for Hall to remain a Jet.
Nevertheless, there are reasons why other NFL teams may inquire about Hall. Due to the strong play of Allen, the fact that Hall is expected to return to action as soon as this week, and understanding that the Jets currently sit with a record of 2-6, it could make sense for New York to at least listen to offers.
Reputable reporters such as Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter speculate that teams will, at minimum, call the Jets to see what it would take to trade for Hall — particularly franchises that are interested in Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor but miss out on him.
It feels unlikely that Hall will be traded, but the situation is worth monitoring, as Hall works his way back to the playing field.
Breece Hall Won't be Traded https://t.co/koYQi85siD
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 2, 2026
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Breece Hall, Braelon Allen. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Breece Hall, Braelon Allen:
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