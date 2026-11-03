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Fantasy Genius Week 8 Not-So-Serious Recap

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Baker Mayfield - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Fantasy Genius brings you stats, stories, and rivalries every week of the season. Check out this hilarious, not-so-serious recap from Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.

Well, there are weird weeks in the NFL, and then there's whatever Week 8 was.

A quarterback completed zero passes (on three attempts) and his team won. A player went to the hospital, returned to the game, and his team won. You get the idea...

The TLDR version? This data is real. This "analysis" is fun. If you get a smile out of this info - or just like having tons of fun with your buddies throughout fantasy football season - think about syncing your league to Fantasy Genius in 2026. For a limited time, you can save 20% (and get three FREE months of RotoBaller's Big 4 Premium) when you use code BALLER!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Welcome To The Upside Down

What a strange week of football.

All that weirdness led to some wild fantasy data that we uncovered this week. We'll launch right into the sankeys this week, as there are a few worth mentioning.

On Thursday night, the Panthers were down to their final play and did the usual Just Lateral It A Bunch And See What Happens play. Jalen Coker ended up with the ball and lateraled unsuccessfully, resulting in -2 points for a fumble.

Michael Penix was pretty much only started in superflex leagues but 1.7% of managers that did start him would have won their matchups playing an empty slot rather than be assessed the Penix Penalty this week.

There may be no player in the league that Got That Dog In Him more than Christian Watson. On Thursday night, he was transported by ambulance to the hospital during the second quarter and CAME BACK LATER IN THE GAME. He caught a 7 yard pass after returning from the hospital, vaulting 1.7% of his managers to victory.

We found one team that won by two hundredths of a point that benefitted from the Christian Watson post-hospital catch. Not only that, they had a nice performance from Rome Odunze on MNF AND their opponent decided to start Emanuel Wilson who did not record a stat last night.

 

Winners and Losers (Hope You Had Some Bengals)

Highest Player Win Rates

1. Joe Burrow - 79.0%

2. Tee Higgins - 75.7%

3. Ja'Marr Chase - 71.3%

4. Brock Bowers - 70.7%

5. Bhayshul Tuten - 70.2%

6. Tony Pollard - 67.6%

7. D'Andre Swift - 67.2%

8. Michael Wilson - 65.4%

9. Jaguars D/ST - 64.7%

10. Braelon Allen - 63.2%

A monster performance from the Bengals offense despite Joe Burrow throwing 3 interceptions. This is the highest-scoring fantasy performance ever from a quarterback that threw 3 picks.

Lowest Player Win Rates

1. Lamar Jackson - 27.0%

2. Jacoby Brissett - 34.5%

3. Omarion Hampton - 35.8%

4. Chris Godwin Jr. - 37.2%

5. Zay Flowers - 37.8%

6. Jeremiyah Love - 38.3%

7. Matthew Stafford - 38.5%

8. Tre Tucker - 38.7%

9. Kyle Pitts Sr. - 38.7%

10. Omar Cooper Jr. - 38.9%

More to come on this but below is my favorite chart in fantasy football every year.

Until next time...
-Mike Barton, Co-Founder, Fantasy Genius

Crack a smile while reading this article from Fantasy Genius co-founder, Mike Barton? Sync your fantasy football league with Fantasy Genius to receive hilarious weekly recaps (written by humans, not AI overlords) after every matchup! The perks don't end, as your entire league gets access to all the bells and whistles with one (very affordable!) premium subscription. For a very limited time, hop on the Genius Bus and use code BALLER to save 20% on any package!

 

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Returns to Action on Monday Night Football
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Leads Seattle's Backfield in His Return
Draymond Green

Tossed in Third Quarter Against Phoenix
Josh Morrissey

Could Return Sunday
Jordan Goodwin

Exits with Calf Injury
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Stays Hot Despite Inefficient Outing
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to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
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a Priority Stash Ahead of Trade Deadline
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Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
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Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
Max Christie

Exits Monday's Game with Hip Injury
Collin Murray-Boyles

Joins Starting Lineup Monday
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Derrick Jones Jr.

Sidelined Against the Raptors
Jakob Poeltl

Sidelined for Second Straight Game
Scottie Barnes

Good to Go Monday
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
George Pickens

Could be Traded at Deadline
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Max Strus

Set to Make Clippers Debut Monday
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Monday's Practice With Multiple Injuries
Brandon Williams

Won't Suit Up Versus Phoenix
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Alpha Diallo

Cleared to Play Monday
Clint Capela

Downgraded to Out Monday
Reed Sheppard

Returns Monday Without Minutes Restriction
Kyrie Irving

Downgraded to Out Versus the Kings
Dejounte Murray

Set to Miss Third Straight Game
Jadarian Price

Officially Active Against Bears on Monday
Zach Charbonnet

Active vs. Bears on Monday Night
Jalen Johnson

Hawks Forward Jalen Johnson Is Out Vs. Pacers
Braden Smith

Gets Start For Pacers
Matthew Stafford

Dealing With Some Elbow Soreness
Evan Rodrigues

Sits Out Practice Due to Illness
Dawson Mercer

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
A.J. Greer

Moved to Injured Reserve
Rui Hachimura

Out of Action on Monday
Logan O'Connor

Available Against Blackhawks
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice With Lower-Body Injury
Jacob Markstrom

Back in Action Monday
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Monday
Jeremiyah Love

has New Ankle Injury
Gardner Minshew II

Named Cardinals' Starting QB After Win Over Cowboys
Jadarian Price

Seahawks Officially Activate Jadarian Price Ahead of Monday Night Football
David Montgomery

Making Progress, But Return Not Imminent
Claude Giroux

Notches Two Points Sunday
Cutter Gauthier

Nets Hat Trick in Comeback Win
Logan Cooley

Remains Hot in Front of Goal
Maxim Shabanov

Pots Another Goal Sunday
Evan Bouchard

Tallies Three Points Against Rangers
Logan Stankoven

Racks Up Three Points in Big Win
Pyotr Kochetkov

Wins 10th Consecutive Start
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Matthew Wood

Moves to Seattle
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
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Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
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