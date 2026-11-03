Fantasy Genius brings you stats, stories, and rivalries every week of the season. Check out this hilarious, not-so-serious recap from Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.
Well, there are weird weeks in the NFL, and then there's whatever Week 8 was.
A quarterback completed zero passes (on three attempts) and his team won. A player went to the hospital, returned to the game, and his team won. You get the idea...
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Welcome To The Upside Down
What a strange week of football.
- Baker Mayfield completed zero passes and clearly was the better quarterback in Tampa Bay's slopfest against Michael Penix and the Falcons.
- Kirk Cousins was QB2.
- Tyler Allgeier, Tony Pollard, and Emmett Johnson were three of the top 5 scoring running backs in fantasy.
- (Tony is actually pretty good but he'll always be Zeke's backup to me...)
- Adonai Mitchell and Chimere Dike were both top-10 wide receivers.
All that weirdness led to some wild fantasy data that we uncovered this week. We'll launch right into the sankeys this week, as there are a few worth mentioning.
On Thursday night, the Panthers were down to their final play and did the usual Just Lateral It A Bunch And See What Happens play. Jalen Coker ended up with the ball and lateraled unsuccessfully, resulting in -2 points for a fumble.
Michael Penix was pretty much only started in superflex leagues but 1.7% of managers that did start him would have won their matchups playing an empty slot rather than be assessed the Penix Penalty this week.
There may be no player in the league that Got That Dog In Him more than Christian Watson. On Thursday night, he was transported by ambulance to the hospital during the second quarter and CAME BACK LATER IN THE GAME. He caught a 7 yard pass after returning from the hospital, vaulting 1.7% of his managers to victory.
We found one team that won by two hundredths of a point that benefitted from the Christian Watson post-hospital catch. Not only that, they had a nice performance from Rome Odunze on MNF AND their opponent decided to start Emanuel Wilson who did not record a stat last night.
Winners and Losers (Hope You Had Some Bengals)
Highest Player Win Rates
1. Joe Burrow - 79.0%
2. Tee Higgins - 75.7%
3. Ja'Marr Chase - 71.3%
4. Brock Bowers - 70.7%
5. Bhayshul Tuten - 70.2%
6. Tony Pollard - 67.6%
7. D'Andre Swift - 67.2%
8. Michael Wilson - 65.4%
9. Jaguars D/ST - 64.7%
10. Braelon Allen - 63.2%
A monster performance from the Bengals offense despite Joe Burrow throwing 3 interceptions. This is the highest-scoring fantasy performance ever from a quarterback that threw 3 picks.
Lowest Player Win Rates
1. Lamar Jackson - 27.0%
2. Jacoby Brissett - 34.5%
3. Omarion Hampton - 35.8%
4. Chris Godwin Jr. - 37.2%
5. Zay Flowers - 37.8%
6. Jeremiyah Love - 38.3%
7. Matthew Stafford - 38.5%
8. Tre Tucker - 38.7%
9. Kyle Pitts Sr. - 38.7%
10. Omar Cooper Jr. - 38.9%
More to come on this but below is my favorite chart in fantasy football every year.
Until next time...
-Mike Barton, Co-Founder, Fantasy Genius
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