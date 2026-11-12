The top NFL Pick'em pool picks for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Andersen's weekly NFL Pick'em pool targets, avoids, and predictions to help win pick'em contests.
Welcome back to our NFL Pick'em Pool Picks for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. We have officially reached the midway point of the season, and we have also passed the trade deadline, which is a pivotal moment for determining which teams are contenders or pretenders! As we get into Week 10, we're able to determine which teams are the real deal and which ones can't be trusted.
Some questions do still exist, though. Can Kirk Cousins get the Vikings back on track? Who will win the most undesirable games of the season between the Colts/Dolphins and Ravens/Chargers?
Every week of the 2026 NFL season, I'll lock in picks for each game and tier them based on my confidence level for the selection. The games will be grouped into locks, semi-confident picks, and toss-ups. The number listed next to the game shows my confidence level, counting down to my least confident pick. The winner picks are italicized. Let's get to the picks for Week 10.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 10 NFL Pick'em Pool Locks
The number listed next to the game shows my confidence level, counting down to my least confident pick. The higher the number, the better. The winner picks are italicized.
- 14: Jaguars vs. Titans
The Jaguars had one of the biggest trade deadlines in NFL history, acquiring Jordan Davis, Jessie Bates, and Davon Godchaux to bolster their defense. Meanwhile, the Titans aren't quite the worst team in the league, but they're definitely in the bottom five. This one should get out of hand pretty early, similar to Jacksonville's 33-10 win over Baltimore just last week.
- 13: Bills vs. Jets
The Bills have looked nearly unstoppable with the NFL's No. 1 offense, both in terms of yards and total scoring. New York's defense has been mediocre at best, and their Geno Smith-led offense will have immense trouble keeping pace with Buffalo. Look for Josh Allen to stand out early, before the Bills put the game on ice with a run-heavy approach in the second half.
- 12: Rams vs. Cardinals
The Cardinals beat the Rams earlier this year, and Los Angeles is limping right now with Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve and Puka Nacua (knee) sidelined. However, Arizona is in even worse shape after trading Jacoby Brissett and losing Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Michael Wilson (neck), and Gardner Minshew II (elbow) to injury.
Arizona will start third-string rookie Carson Beck this week. Not only does Beck have a weakened supporting cast without Love or Wilson, but he'll also be going up against a relentless defensive front anchored by Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald. The Rams should beat the Cardinals to split the season series.
Fantasy football is just a war of attrition
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) November 9, 2026
- 11: 49ers vs. Cowboys
The 49ers have been firing on all cylinders, despite suffering injuries on both sides of the ball. Reinforcements have arrived in the form of DeForest Buckner and Keenan Allen, and the Niners are well-positioned to improve to 8-1. Brock Purdy should have a field day against this Cowboys defense, which has allowed the third-most yards per game among all NFL teams this season.
Semi-Confident Picks For Week 10 Pick 'Em Pools
- 10: Chiefs vs. Falcons
We're not willing to call this game a lock, especially after we saw that the Falcons were capable of ending the 49ers' undefeated season. However, the Chiefs are the superior team on paper. Kansas City got better at the deadline by adding receiver Josh Downs, while the Falcons got weaker by trading away Jessie Bates. We're rolling with the Chiefs, who are averaging the second-most yards per game this year.
- 9: Seahawks vs. Raiders
Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak hosts his old team, and he'll do so with a new quarterback under center. Fernando Mendoza makes his first career start this week, and while we expect the national champion to have a successful career, he'll have a rude awakening this week against the Seahawks' relentless defense.
Fernando Mendoza will be thrown into the fire immediately. His first two NFL starts will be
vs Seahawks
at Broncos
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 10, 2026
- 8: Patriots vs. Lions
The Patriots are coming off a disastrous loss in which they had no answer for the Packers' top two receivers. Unfortunately for New England, they'll face another spectacular pass-catching duo in the form of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Look for both receivers to feast, similar to how Christian Watson and Matthew Golden made Christian Gonzalez look foolish last Sunday.
The Lions' defense hasn't looked that good this year, so if the Patriots were fully healthy, maybe they'd be able to keep pace with Detroit. However, Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), TreVeyon Henderson (illness), and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) are out, while A.J. Brown (ankle) is uncertain. We feel pretty comfortable picking Detroit in this game, which will be played in London.
- 7: Steelers vs. Bengals
The Steelers won the first battle between these two teams in September, but we're talking about a whole new Bengals squad given how well they have played lately. The Bengals rank second in points scored per game, while quarterback Joe Burrow has a whopping 18 touchdowns over his last four starts. It's hard to imagine the Steelers' offense being able to keep up with this Cincinnati squad.
NFL Pick 'Em Toss-Ups Of Week 10
- 6: Chargers vs. Ravens
One of the most unwatchable matchups of the year pits the 0-8 Chargers against the Jacoby Brissett-led Ravens. Los Angeles lost 44-22 last week, but at least they scored two touchdowns along the way. If Joe Fagnano were still quarterbacking the Ravens, we'd pick against them. However, Brissett should play well enough to lead Baltimore's talented offense over a Los Angeles team that looks completely lost.
- 5: Dolphins vs. Colts
Speaking of unwatchable matchups, we're about to see the Dolphins, sans Malik Willis (groin), up against the Colts, who traded away DeForest Buckner, Quenton Nelson, Keenan Allen, and Josh Downs. We expect a close but perhaps sloppy game, with the difference-maker being quarterback play.
The Dolphins are rolling out second-year Syracuse product Kyle McCord for his first career start. You couldn't ask for a softer matchup in your first pro start, but it's not going to make a difference. Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor should lead Indianapolis to a post-trade deadline victory, even if it isn't particularly pretty.
- 4: Vikings vs. Packers
Now that they have traded for Kirk Cousins, the Vikings should put up more of a fight than they did last week against Buffalo. Still, as Cousins adjusts to a familiar but still new system, he might have trouble against a Packers team that is capable of scoring on any given offensive drive.
The Packers dropped 45 points on the Patriots last week while really only throwing to two wide receivers. Green Bay made it look easy, and they should continue to play well despite a tougher matchup against the Vikings' top-tier defense. Minnesota's defense is going to be the reason why they have a chance to win this game, but for now, we're taking Green Bay.
With Kirk Cousins going to the Vikings:
Brock Bowers:
Goes from elite WR1 to low-end WR1
Still the overall TE1
Justin Jefferson:
He's back on the menu as a top 10 WR
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) November 10, 2026
- 3: Texans vs. Browns
These are two teams that have played in some very unpredictable games this season. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will return to action against his old team, but we're giving a slight edge to Houston. We just have too much confidence right now in C.J. Stroud, who has racked up 14 touchdowns and two turnovers over his last five games, including five passing touchdowns just last week.
- 2: Commanders vs. Giants
These two teams played to an (embarrassing) overtime finish earlier in the year, when the Commanders' disastrous time management basically gifted New York a win. Washington has been playing better football lately under Jayden Daniels, so we'll give him the edge over J.J. McCarthy and the Giants. However, this game remains a toss-up.
- 1: Panthers vs. Saints
It seems like nobody wants first place in the NFC South that badly. The Panthers and Saints are tied for first at 3-5 overall, with Sunday's game slated to break the draw. Bryce Young is coming off a big three-touchdown outing, while the Saints' backfield is in flux at the moment. In a game that could be decided by total offense, we're giving a slight edge to Carolina, but it's extremely close.
Betting markets expect more usage from Jordyn Tyson in his second game of the season.
Tyson has a 41.5 receiving yards prop at DraftKings.
That's only three yards fewer than Jalen Coker.
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) November 12, 2026
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