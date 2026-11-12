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2026 Week 10 NFL Power Rankings: Where Do All 32 Teams Stand?

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Kenneth Walker - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Props Picks

Quincy's NFL Week 10 power rankings. Where does each team stand ahead of Week 10? Read the updated power rankings featuring the Buffalo Bills and more.

Can you believe we have already hit double-digit weeks this season? The NFL season comes upon us so fast, and then vanishes in the blink of an eye. Now that we are over the halfway point, things are getting interesting.

The Jaguars made a statement heading into Week 10 by swinging huge trades for Jessie Bates III and Jordan Davis. This team has decided that it is all in, and it is emerging as a true favorite in the AFC. Meanwhile, the NFC race remains as tight as ever. The NFC North and NFC West are carrying the load, but don't sleep on the Giants in the East.

Now that we are heading into the stretch run of the season, teams need to win by fine margins. Of course, some teams are struggling to get much going. Let's jump in and see where each team stands heading into Week 10.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings:

 

No. 32 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers fell to 0-8 in Week 9 after struggling to get much going against the Texans. This offense is completely broken, the defense cannot stop anyone, and the team as a whole is left searching for answers.

 

No. 31 - New York Jets

The Jets played a close game with the Chiefs for much of the first half. However, the Chiefs were too much to handle for New York. The Jets went on to lose 35-12 and do not look like a team taking many steps forward right now.

 

No. 30 - Tennessee Titans

The Titans enjoyed a bye in Week 9. They will return in Week 10, and could continue to improve after displaying solid play over their last few games. Cam Ward should benefit the most from the bye week.

 

No. 29 - Indianapolis Colts

The Colts had a chance to beat the Cowboys in Week 9, but another late Daniel Jones pick sealed their fate. The Colts are on the fast track to the bottom right now, with very few answers. The only reason they were in the game was that the Cowboys were beating themselves.

 

No. 28 - Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins dropped a game to the Lions in Week 9. This team continues to fight hard, but does not have enough firepower to compete with superior opponents. Even so, Malik Willis looks more and more comfortable under center with each passing week, but he will now head to injured reserve with a groin injury.

 

No. 27 - Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals defense showed up in a big way on Sunday, but the offense was nowhere to be found. It will also be Carson Beck time in Arizona, with Gardner Minshew II dealing with a bad elbow injury.

 

No. 26 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles lost once again in Week 9. At this point, there is not much to be excited about in Philadelphia. The Eagles are down to their third-string quarterback and cannot get healthy on both sides of the ball.

 

No. 25 - Washington Commanders

The Commanders found themselves in a position to attempt a game-winning drive once again in Week 9, but they fell short. Washington keeps putting itself in rough situations week after week. It could very well have two or three more wins on its ledger.

 

No. 24- Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons went down in a big way in Madrid. The Bengals offense was unstoppable, and Atlanta's offense struggled to get much going. Every time it seems like this team will step up, it seems to step back.

 

No. 23 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers were unable to capitalize on a whopping five turnovers by the Bears on Sunday night. You could see the disappointment in head coach Todd Bowles’ eyes all evening. Even so, Tampa Bay is squarely in the race for the NFC South.

 

No. 22 - Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are plummeting down the power rankings with each loss. This team is completely beat up and needs all the help it can get. Hopefully, Jacoby Brissett will provide answers for Baltimore moving forward.

 

No. 21 - New Orleans Saints

The Saints narrowly beat the Browns in a thrilling Week 9 matchup. New Orleans managed to force overtime and scored a touchdown. The Browns marched back down the other way, but the Saints defense came up with a huge two-point conversion stop.

 

No. 20 - Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas was unable to keep pace with the 49ers in Week 9. Kirk Cousins did not play his best, and the team took a hit to its playoff chances. The Raiders are still a few pieces away from competing at a high level, but it is Fernando Mendoza time with Cousins headed to Minnesota.

 

No. 19 - Carolina Panthers

The Panthers cannot get out of their own way at this point. The team came alive in the second half against the Broncos, but ultimately, Carolina's offensive line could not hold up for Bryce Young. The game ended on a strip sack.

 

No. 18 - Houston Texans

Houston had no issues with taking care of business against the Chargers in Week 9. Coming out of the bye, Houston looks refreshed. It looks like it may be able to salvage the season if it continues to play like this.

 

No. 17 - Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys attempted to give away another game in Week 9, but they managed to pull out a win over the Colts. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb both had big days as Dallas kept its playoff hopes alive with the win.

 

No. 16 - Cleveland Browns

Cleveland lost in Week 9, pushing it down the AFC North standings. This team enjoyed a nice run to begin the season, but it seems like that early success may be waning with a couple of losses in a row.

 

No. 15 - New York Giants

New York continued its winning ways in Week 9. Even with an injury to quarterback J.J. McCarthy, New York was able to take down the Eagles. The Giants have to be feeling good about where their season is going at this point.

 

No. 14 - New England Patriots

The Patriots lost in Week 9, which put them in a tough position to push for a divisional title. It looks like New England is headed for the Wild Card instead, if the playoffs are even on the horizon.

 

No. 13 - Los Angeles Rams

The Rams won once again in Week 9 in a narrow victory over the Commanders. Los Angeles looked much healthier and stronger with Myles Garrett back on defense.

 

No. 12 - Seattle Seahawks

Seattle was able to grind out a tough victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. Drew Lock, in particular, stood in as an ironman as he battled multiple injuries. Seattle is quite beat up this season. The attrition of the team's 2025 Super Bowl run is showing.

 

No. 11 - Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings offense leaves much to be desired. Carson Wentz was not the answer, and the team swung a trade for Cousins on Tuesday. So much for the Kyler Murray experiment.

 

No. 10 - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay continued its recent march in Week 9. Jordan Love looked fantastic against a quality Patriots defense. The Packers are now squarely in the NFC North race and look like a team that will be right there in January. Not to mention, Micah Parsons is nearing a return.

 

No. 9 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh enjoyed a bye in Week 9. The team watched as the Browns and Ravens both went down, leaving the Bengals as their top competition in the AFC North. It is shaping up to be an interesting race for the black and yellow.

 

No. 8 - Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati won in major fashion in Madrid. This offense is humming along, doing whatever it wants on a weekly basis. Joe Burrow is playing like a true MVP candidate.

 

No. 7 - Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City got back to its winning ways in Week 9 with a blowout win over the Jets. This was a must-have game for this team, so it does not fall too far behind the Broncos in the AFC West standings.

 

No. 6 - Denver Broncos

The Broncos got the job done in Week 9. Although their game against the Panthers was in doubt at times, Denver played well enough down the stretch to squeak out another win.

 

No. 5 - Detroit Lions

The Lions defense is beginning to stand up. The unit held down a Miami offense that had been surging in recent weeks. If the defense holds up like this indefinitely, Detroit will be tough to beat.

 

No. 4 - Chicago Bears

Somehow, Chicago pulled out a victory in Week 9 despite Caleb Williams throwing repeated interceptions all game long. This victory was very important as it put the Bears atop the division.

 

No. 3 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville looks like a team ready to head to a Super Bowl. It is blowing teams out left and right, and all three phases of the game are playing in sync. Trevor Lawrence also looks like a potential MVP.

 

No. 2 - San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers took down the Raiders on Sunday afternoon. San Francisco entered the bye after a tough loss, but has exited the bye looking refreshed and ready to continue rolling.

 

No. 1 - Buffalo Bills

The Bills cracked the code of the Vikings defense on Monday night. They also shut down Minnesota's porous attack on offense. Buffalo is now sitting pretty atop the AFC with plenty of football left to be played.

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