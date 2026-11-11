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Week 10 Fantasy Football Projections (Half PPR): RB, WR, TE, QB

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RotoBaller's updated fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 10 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.

All of a sudden, we're on to Week 10 of the fantasy football season, and many of you are in must-win situations down the stretch ahead of the fantasy football playoffs. You should always use every available resource to guide your start-sit calls, so we're here to assist with our Week 10 fantasy football projections. Below, see the projected output for Adonai Mitchell, Germie Bernard, Breece Hall, Blake Corum, DK Metcalf, Jordyn Tyson, and more.

Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.

Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Fantasy Football Projections

Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Player Name Team Pos Fan Points Pass Yards PASS TDs INTs Rush Ru. Yards Ru. TDs Rec Rec. Yards Rec. TDs
Josh Allen BUF QB 25.0 250.3 1.8 0.5 7.8 40.4 0.8
Brock Purdy SF QB 22.1 290.1 2.0 0.6 4.8 25.1 0.2
Jahmyr Gibbs DET RB 22.1 19.5 89.2 1.0 4.9 37.8 0.2
Joe Burrow CIN QB 22.1 310.1 2.2 0.7 3.1 11.5 0.2
Drake Maye NE QB 21.7 282.9 2.0 0.8 5.1 28.4 0.2
Dak Prescott DAL QB 20.3 305.2 1.9 0.6 2.9 13.0 0.1
Kenneth Walker III KC RB 20.1 19.9 94.2 0.8 3.5 26.3 0.2
Christian McCaffrey SF RB 19.8 13.5 63.3 0.8 5.1 44.7 0.3
Bijan Robinson ATL RB 19.5 19.9 91.2 0.6 4.0 32.9 0.2
CeeDee Lamb DAL WR 19.5 0.2 1.4 0.0 8.1 110.0 0.7
Trevor Lawrence JAX QB 19.4 259.2 1.8 0.7 4.6 19.4 0.2
Tyler Shough NO QB 19.3 258.6 1.7 0.7 4.6 19.6 0.2
Jared Goff DET QB 19.0 292.1 1.8 0.5 2.0 5.1 0.1
Jayden Daniels WAS QB 18.7 215.5 1.4 0.5 6.5 38.2 0.3
Patrick Mahomes II KC QB 18.7 257.1 1.7 0.5 3.4 16.2 0.2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA WR 18.5 0.5 3.0 0.0 7.3 103.4 0.7
Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR 18.3 8.2 98.5 0.7
Bryce Young CAR QB 17.9 271.4 1.7 0.7 2.3 9.5 0.1
Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR 17.9 0.3 1.7 0.0 7.8 97.5 0.7
Chuba Hubbard CAR RB 16.8 17.9 81.0 0.6 3.4 22.4 0.2
C.J. Stroud HOU QB 16.8 236.9 1.6 0.6 3.2 13.7 0.1
Jordan Love GB QB 16.5 257.8 1.6 1.0 2.6 10.0 0.1
Derrick Henry BAL RB 16.1 21.6 93.4 0.9 1.2 8.5 0.0
Aaron Rodgers PIT QB 16.0 239.6 1.8 0.7 1.3 5.6 0.0
Javonte Williams DAL RB 15.9 15.9 64.0 0.8 3.2 19.5 0.2
James Cook III BUF RB 15.9 19.3 89.9 0.7 1.7 13.7 0.1
Matthew Stafford LAR QB 15.8 245.2 1.7 0.7 1.6 4.6 0.1
Geno Smith NYJ QB 15.8 226.2 1.6 0.6 2.7 11.5 0.1
J.J. McCarthy NYG QB 15.6 220.0 1.4 0.8 4.3 19.0 0.2
Drew Lock SEA QB 15.5 238.0 1.4 0.7 2.3 10.7 0.1
Kyren Williams LAR RB 15.3 14.6 66.2 0.6 3.3 25.8 0.2
Jonathan Taylor IND RB 15.3 17.0 72.4 0.7 2.7 20.7 0.1
Michael Penix Jr. ATL QB 15.1 238.7 1.3 0.7 3.0 12.4 0.1
Kirk Cousins MIN QB 15.1 234.9 1.5 0.8 2.5 6.9 0.1
Jacoby Brissett BAL QB 15.1 220.3 1.4 0.6 3.7 13.2 0.1
Justin Jefferson MIN WR 14.9 0.2 1.0 0.0 6.7 83.6 0.5
Deshaun Watson CLE QB 14.9 216.5 1.3 0.7 4.4 17.7 0.1
Tee Higgins CIN WR 14.9 5.8 88.9 0.5
Jaylen Warren PIT RB 14.7 14.1 68.8 0.5 3.0 23.8 0.2
Daniel Jones IND QB 14.7 233.3 1.2 0.7 3.3 10.9 0.2
George Kittle SF TE 14.6 6.2 78.7 0.6
Malik Nabers NYG WR 14.6 6.5 84.9 0.5
Bhayshul Tuten JAX RB 14.3 15.7 69.7 0.6 2.0 17.6 0.2
Chris Olave NO WR 14.2 6.2 84.0 0.5
Drake London ATL WR 14.2 5.9 89.6 0.4
Fernando Mendoza LV QB 13.9 222.1 1.1 0.8 4.0 15.7 0.1
Ollie Gordon II MIA RB 13.5 17.7 72.7 0.5 2.2 14.4 0.1
Zay Flowers BAL WR 13.5 0.6 3.4 0.0 5.9 76.2 0.4
Justin Herbert LAC QB 13.5 199.6 1.0 0.8 4.8 23.8 0.1
Christian Watson GB WR 13.4 5.1 77.4 0.5
Cam Ward TEN QB 13.3 214.3 1.1 0.9 3.8 15.4 0.1
Tetairoa McMillan CAR WR 13.1 5.5 77.8 0.4
Matthew Golden GB WR 13.1 0.2 0.9 0.0 5.4 76.1 0.5
Chase Brown CIN RB 13.0 13.2 51.9 0.3 4.4 26.8 0.2
Parker Washington JAX WR 13.0 0.4 2.5 0.0 4.8 70.9 0.5
Brock Bowers LV TE 12.5 6.4 74.1 0.3
Ashton Jeanty LV RB 12.3 12.2 46.3 0.2 4.4 30.8 0.2
Zach Charbonnet SEA RB 12.2 14.3 62.9 0.5 2.0 13.2 0.1
Trey McBride ARI TE 12.0 7.1 66.8 0.3
Garrett Wilson NYJ WR 11.8 5.4 66.7 0.4
Tyler Warren IND TE 11.3 0.4 1.0 0.0 6.1 60.4 0.3
Rashee Rice KC WR 11.3 5.1 64.1 0.4
Jalen Coker CAR WR 11.2 5.1 64.6 0.4
Carson Beck ARI QB 11.2 207.6 0.9 1.1 2.8 10.1 0.1
Tony Pollard TEN RB 11.2 15.7 65.4 0.4 1.9 11.7 0.0
George Pickens DAL WR 10.9 4.4 66.3 0.3
Nico Collins HOU WR 10.9 4.4 58.6 0.5
DJ Moore BUF WR 10.8 0.5 1.8 0.0 4.4 57.5 0.4
Jameson Williams DET WR 10.7 0.4 2.3 0.0 4.0 60.9 0.4
Blake Corum LAR RB 10.6 11.6 55.7 0.4 1.4 10.4 0.1
Kyle McCord MIA QB 10.6 177.3 0.9 0.8 2.8 9.8 0.1
Carnell Tate TEN WR 10.6 5.2 64.3 0.3
Cam Skattebo NYG RB 10.4 14.3 59.0 0.3 1.6 12.9 0.1
Breece Hall NYJ RB 10.4 12.4 48.8 0.3 2.3 18.8 0.1
DK Metcalf PIT WR 10.2 4.2 58.6 0.4
Travis Kelce KC TE 10.1 4.7 54.7 0.4
Sam LaPorta DET TE 10.0 4.9 55.6 0.3
Isaiah Likely NYG TE 10.0 4.7 49.8 0.5
Corey Kiner NE RB 10.0 12.9 54.3 0.4 1.3 9.9 0.1
Quinshon Judkins CLE RB 10.0 14.9 57.1 0.3 1.6 10.2 0.1
Cam Little JAX K 9.9
Los Angeles Rams LAR DST 9.9
Stefon Diggs WAS WR 9.7 4.5 52.1 0.4
Seattle Seahawks SEA DST 9.7
T.J. Hockenson MIN TE 9.6 5.3 50.5 0.3
Rachaad White WAS RB 9.6 11.1 47.8 0.2 2.4 17.2 0.1
Denzel Boston CLE WR 9.6 4.0 55.6 0.3
KC Concepcion CLE WR 9.5 1.1 4.7 0.0 4.2 50.4 0.3
Woody Marks HOU RB 9.5 12.8 48.8 0.3 1.9 13.6 0.1
Brandon Aubrey DAL K 9.5
Hunter Henry NE TE 9.4 4.2 47.9 0.4
Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU K 9.3
Jordan Addison MIN WR 9.3 0.4 2.2 0.0 4.1 51.8 0.3
Jadarian Price SEA RB 9.2 9.4 41.3 0.3 2.1 17.8 0.1
Travis Etienne Jr. NO RB 9.1 10.1 48.9 0.3 1.5 9.2 0.1
Adonai Mitchell NYJ WR 9.1 3.8 51.3 0.3
DeMario Douglas NE WR 9.1 3.9 51.5 0.3
Germie Bernard PIT WR 9.1 4.4 50.8 0.3
Eddy Pineiro SF K 9.1
Spencer Shrader IND K 9.0
Braelon Allen NYJ RB 9.0 9.4 41.3 0.3 2.1 14.2 0.2
Evan McPherson CIN K 9.0
Chris Boswell PIT K 8.9
Jacksonville Jaguars JAX DST 8.9
Jake Bates DET K 8.8
Deebo Samuel Sr. SF WR 8.8 1.1 6.2 0.0 3.4 45.7 0.3
Antonio Williams WAS WR 8.8 4.2 47.5 0.3
Dalton Kincaid BUF TE 8.8 3.7 49.1 0.3
Harold Fannin Jr. CLE TE 8.8 4.3 47.2 0.3
Tyler Bass BUF K 8.8
Will Reichard MIN K 8.8
Rico Dowdle PIT RB 8.7 8.0 33.8 0.3 2.2 16.5 0.1
Jakobi Meyers JAX WR 8.7 0.2 0.6 0.0 3.8 49.6 0.3
Jason Myers SEA K 8.7
Tyler Allgeier ARI RB 8.6 11.0 42.5 0.2 2.4 15.4 0.1
Aaron Jones Sr. MIN RB 8.6 10.6 42.8 0.2 2.1 13.7 0.1
Khalil Shakir BUF WR 8.6 3.8 46.7 0.3
Wan'Dale Robinson TEN WR 8.6 0.2 1.2 0.0 4.7 46.0 0.3
Omarion Hampton LAC RB 8.6 12.1 47.4 0.3 1.5 8.6 0.1
Dominic Zvada NYG K 8.5
Jordan Mason MIN RB 8.5 12.2 51.0 0.3 1.2 7.4 0.0
Drew Stevens WAS K 8.4
Tucker Kraft GB TE 8.3 4.1 44.0 0.3
Houston Texans HOU DST 8.2
Baltimore Ravens BAL DST 8.2
A.J. Brown NE WR 8.1 3.5 45.0 0.3
Tank Dell HOU WR 8.1 0.4 2.9 0.0 3.2 45.4 0.3
Brenton Strange JAX TE 8.0 3.9 44.2 0.3
Charlie Smyth NO K 8.0
David Montgomery HOU RB 7.9 10.3 39.0 0.3 1.3 9.8 0.1
New Orleans Saints NO DST 7.9
Alvin Kamara NO RB 7.8 5.5 21.4 0.2 3.3 21.2 0.1
Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL TE 7.8 4.0 41.7 0.3
Tyler Higbee LAR TE 7.8 3.6 41.6 0.3
Trey Smack GB K 7.7
Jordyn Tyson NO WR 7.7 3.5 41.2 0.3
Bam Knight ARI RB 7.7 9.8 41.2 0.2 1.8 13.9 0.1
Ladd McConkey LAC WR 7.7 3.7 46.2 0.2
Buffalo Bills BUF DST 7.6
Keenan Allen SF WR 7.6 3.4 43.3 0.3
Ryan Flournoy DAL WR 7.6 3.3 44.6 0.3
Malik Washington MIA WR 7.6 1.1 5.2 0.0 3.6 40.3 0.2
Brandon McManus LAR K 7.6
Devaughn Vele NO WR 7.5 3.2 42.9 0.3
Austin Ekeler WAS RB 7.5 8.7 36.0 0.2 1.8 15.2 0.1
Chig Okonkwo WAS TE 7.5 4.2 40.6 0.2
Caleb Douglas MIA WR 7.5 3.8 42.2 0.2
Pat Freiermuth PIT TE 7.5 0.3 1.1 0.0 3.4 36.5 0.3
Kansas City Chiefs KC DST 7.4
Ryan Fitzgerald CAR K 7.4
Minnesota Vikings MIN DST 7.4
Konata Mumpfield LAR WR 7.4 3.0 42.4 0.3
Keon Coleman BUF WR 7.4 3.0 40.9 0.3
Laquon Treadwell IND WR 7.4 3.4 44.9 0.2
Indianapolis Colts IND DST 7.3
Mack Hollins NE WR 7.3 3.2 40.8 0.3
Jake Moody BAL K 7.2
Kaelon Black SF RB 7.2 8.4 37.6 0.4 0.7 4.6 0.0
Miami Dolphins MIA DST 7.2
Cleveland Browns CLE DST 7.1
Mike Gesicki CIN TE 7.1 3.0 35.2 0.3
Tre Tucker LV WR 7.1 0.4 2.1 0.0 3.1 40.4 0.2
Juwan Johnson NO TE 7.0 3.4 36.1 0.3
Washington Commanders WAS DST 6.9
Dylan Sampson CLE RB 6.9 5.3 20.9 0.1 2.8 20.9 0.1
Matt Gay LV K 6.8
Quentin Johnston LAC WR 6.8 0.4 2.5 0.0 2.7 39.6 0.2
Andy Borregales NE K 6.8
Jason Sanders NYJ K 6.7
Harrison Butker KC K 6.7
Tutu Atwell LAR WR 6.7 2.7 40.7 0.2
Kaleb Johnson GB RB 6.7 9.3 35.6 0.2 1.2 8.2 0.1
Devin Singletary NYG RB 6.7 8.2 32.0 0.2 1.6 11.4 0.1
Mark Andrews BAL TE 6.7 0.3 1.1 0.0 3.7 31.7 0.2
New York Giants NYG DST 6.7
Darren Waller CAR TE 6.6 3.1 36.0 0.3
Andre Szmyt CLE K 6.6
Darnell Washington PIT TE 6.4 2.9 32.7 0.3
Josh Downs KC WR 6.4 2.9 33.5 0.3
Green Bay Packers GB DST 6.4
Ashton Dulin IND WR 6.3 0.2 0.6 0.0 2.8 37.3 0.2
Nick Folk ATL K 6.3
Joey Slye TEN K 6.2
AJ Barner SEA TE 6.2 0.6 2.2 0.1 3.0 28.4 0.2
Colby Parkinson LAR TE 6.2 3.0 30.6 0.3
Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAX RB 6.2 7.2 30.8 0.4 0.5 3.8 0.0
Cameron Dicker LAC K 6.1
Reggie Virgil ARI WR 6.1 3.0 36.5 0.2
Brevyn Spann-Ford DAL TE 6.1 3.4 33.3 0.2
Zane Gonzalez MIA K 6.1
Deion Burks IND WR 6.0 0.2 1.3 0.0 2.6 35.6 0.2
Pittsburgh Steelers PIT DST 5.9
Jahan Dotson ATL WR 5.9 2.4 36.9 0.2
Dalton Schultz HOU TE 5.9 3.2 31.7 0.2
Tre' Harris LAC WR 5.9 2.9 34.4 0.2
Chad Ryland ARI K 5.8
Audric Estime NO RB 5.8 8.8 36.3 0.2 0.6 3.3 0.0
Cincinnati Bengals CIN DST 5.7
Samaje Perine CIN RB 5.7 6.1 24.0 0.2 1.3 10.1 0.1
Michael Mayer LV TE 5.7 3.3 31.5 0.2
Emmett Johnson KC RB 5.6 3.5 15.6 0.1 1.9 17.3 0.1
Detroit Lions DET DST 5.5
Greg Dulcich MIA TE 5.5 3.1 31.8 0.1
Mike Washington Jr. LV RB 5.5 9.8 38.0 0.2 0.4 2.5 0.0
Eli Raridon NE TE 5.4 2.4 29.6 0.2
Justice Hill BAL RB 5.4 4.3 17.4 0.1 2.0 13.9 0.1
Kimani Vidal LAC RB 5.4 6.2 24.5 0.1 1.6 9.3 0.1
San Francisco 49ers SF DST 5.4
MarShawn Lloyd GB RB 5.2 5.9 22.6 0.2 1.4 9.0 0.1
Kenyon Sadiq NYJ TE 5.2 2.6 27.4 0.2
Xavier Hutchinson HOU WR 5.2 2.6 29.6 0.2
Malachi Fields NYG WR 5.1 2.2 31.3 0.2
Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ WR 5.1 2.1 30.8 0.2
Efton Chism III NE WR 5.1 2.2 27.3 0.2
Ja'Kobi Lane BAL WR 5.1 2.5 28.6 0.2
Keaton Mitchell LAC RB 5.1 4.9 19.8 0.1 1.9 11.1 0.1
Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST 5.0
Cooper Kupp SEA WR 5.0 2.3 29.9 0.2
Davis Allen LAR TE 5.0 2.6 27.2 0.2
Demarcus Robinson SF WR 5.0 1.9 28.5 0.2
Tyjae Spears TEN RB 4.9 3.2 12.3 0.1 2.4 15.4 0.1
Elijah Higgins ARI TE 4.8 2.6 27.9 0.1
Savion Williams GB WR 4.8 1.8 8.2 0.1 2.1 19.6 0.1
New England Patriots NE DST 4.7
Lan Larison NE RB 4.7 5.6 23.9 0.1 1.1 8.0 0.0
Rashod Bateman BAL WR 4.7 2.1 26.9 0.2
Gunnar Helm TEN TE 4.7 2.7 25.8 0.1
Carolina Panthers CAR DST 4.7
Tommy Tremble CAR TE 4.6 2.4 22.6 0.2
Mason Taylor NYJ TE 4.4 2.3 20.9 0.2
Ty Johnson BUF RB 4.4 2.0 8.2 0.1 1.8 17.1 0.1
Seth McGowan IND RB 4.4 5.6 23.5 0.2 0.8 5.2 0.0
Chris Bell MIA WR 4.3 0.2 1.0 0.0 1.9 26.1 0.1
Rashid Shaheed SEA WR 4.2 0.4 2.4 0.0 1.8 23.3 0.1
Pierre Strong Jr. GB RB 4.2 4.5 17.4 0.1 1.3 8.9 0.1
Atlanta Falcons ATL DST 4.1
Xavier Worthy KC WR 4.0 0.4 2.3 0.0 1.8 20.9 0.1
Jalen Nailor LV WR 4.0 1.8 22.3 0.2
Las Vegas Raiders LV DST 3.9
Devin Duvernay ARI WR 3.9 2.1 22.6 0.1
Simi Fehoko ARI WR 3.9 1.8 23.5 0.1
Treylon Burks WAS WR 3.9 1.7 23.6 0.1
Marvin Harrison Jr. HOU WR 3.9 1.5 21.0 0.2
Noah Fant NO TE 3.8 1.9 17.5 0.2
Oronde Gadsden II LAC TE 3.7 1.9 20.8 0.1
Arizona Cardinals ARI DST 3.7
Khalil Herbert ATL RB 3.6 3.6 14.7 0.1 1.0 6.5 0.1
Isaac TeSlaa DET WR 3.6 1.5 21.5 0.1
New York Jets NYJ DST 3.6
Sione Vaki DET RB 3.5 3.9 15.7 0.1 1.0 7.1 0.0
Dohnte Meyers CIN WR 3.5 1.6 19.0 0.1
Tennessee Titans TEN DST 3.5
Kyle Williams NE WR 3.4 1.3 20.6 0.1
Dawson Knox BUF TE 3.4 1.6 16.5 0.2
Jerry Jeudy CLE WR 3.4 1.6 20.3 0.1
Noah Gray KC TE 3.4 1.8 18.7 0.1
Dallas Cowboys DAL DST 3.4
Chris Brooks GB RB 3.3 4.0 15.1 0.1 1.0 5.7 0.0
Jaylen Wright MIA RB 3.3 3.8 15.0 0.1 0.9 5.2 0.0
Brian Thomas Jr. JAX WR 3.3 1.4 18.7 0.1
John Metchie III CAR WR 3.2 1.5 17.6 0.1
Darnell Mooney NYG WR 3.2 0.3 2.4 0.0 1.3 17.6 0.1
Kayshon Boutte HOU WR 3.2 1.3 17.5 0.1
Charlie Kolar LAC TE 3.2 1.8 17.6 0.1
Jordan Watkins SF WR 3.0 1.1 18.2 0.1
Jonathan Mingo DAL WR 3.0 1.3 17.7 0.1
Andrei Iosivas CIN WR 3.0 1.3 16.6 0.1
CJ Daniels LAR WR 2.9 1.2 16.3 0.1
Olamide Zaccheaus ATL WR 2.8 1.4 15.2 0.1
Jauan Jennings MIN WR 2.8 1.3 15.9 0.1
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine IND WR 2.8 1.3 17.1 0.1
Elic Ayomanor TEN WR 2.8 1.2 16.6 0.1
Nate Boerkircher JAX TE 2.8 1.3 15.5 0.1
Josh Cameron JAX WR 2.7 1.1 15.2 0.1
Tory Horton SEA WR 2.6 1.1 14.5 0.1
Josh Cuevas BAL TE 2.6 1.3 13.7 0.1
Kyle Juszczyk SF RB 2.5 0.3 1.2 0.0 1.2 11.5 0.1
Travis Hunter JAX WR 2.5 0.4 2.0 0.0 0.9 11.1 0.1
Isaiah Williams NYJ WR 2.4 1.1 13.7 0.1
Jack Bech LV WR 2.2 1.0 10.9 0.1
Theo Johnson NYG TE 2.1 1.0 11.2 0.1
Van Jefferson WAS WR 2.1 0.8 11.3 0.1
Matt Hibner BAL TE 2.1 1.0 10.5 0.1
Trevor Etienne CAR RB 2.0 2.5 10.1 0.0 0.6 4.3 0.0
Mitchell Evans CAR TE 2.0 1.0 11.0 0.1
Drew Sample CIN TE 2.0 1.1 8.9 0.1
Daniel Bellinger TEN TE 2.0 1.1 11.2 0.1
Calvin Ridley TEN WR 1.8 0.8 11.4 0.1
Austin Hooper ATL TE 1.7 0.9 9.0 0.1
Xavier Smith LAR WR 1.7 0.7 10.2 0.1
Brandin Cooks SF WR 1.7 0.7 9.9 0.1
Kevin Coleman Jr. MIA WR 1.7 0.8 9.8 0.1
Brandon Smith PIT WR 1.7 0.7 9.7 0.1
Chimere Dike TEN WR 1.7 0.8 9.8 0.1
Ben Skowronek PIT WR 1.6 0.6 8.1 0.1
Foster Moreau HOU TE 1.6 0.8 7.3 0.1
Cyrus Allen KC WR 1.6 0.7 9.7 0.1
Xavier Legette CAR WR 1.5 0.7 8.7 0.0
Jalen Royals KC WR 1.4 0.6 7.8 0.1
Bryce Lance NO WR 1.3 0.6 7.4 0.1

 

Week 10 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville running back Bhayshul Tuten battled ankle and foot injuries going into Week 9, but after playing on Thursday, he had some extra time to heal, so he should be able to take on more in Week 10 and beyond. He only played 20 offensive snaps in Week 9 against Baltimore - that was 35.7% of the team's total, which was his lowest mark of the season, but it also came in a lopsided game. Tuten still had a rushing touchdown and 29 yards across 12 carries.

He's been a pretty solid fantasy option this season, with 521 rushing yards and four touchdowns over 122 carries, plus he has caught 15 of his 16 targets for 181 yards and three more scores. Fantasy owners should expect more good showings out of Tuten, starting in Week 10 in a slightly above-average matchup against Tennessee.

Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushed 16 times for 77 yards in Sunday's 17-3 win over Arizona, adding one reception for nine yards. In his second game back from a torn ACL, Charbonnet saw his snap share jump from 37% in Week 8 to 57% in Week 9.

His carries also increased from six to 16 as he moved ahead of rookie Jadarian Price in the backfield. Price remains involved, finishing Sunday with nine carries and four receptions for 54 yards, but Charbonnet handled most of the rushing work. Seattle faces Las Vegas in Week 10, a defense allowing a league-worst 5.21 yards per carry to opposing running backs. With his workload increasing and a favorable matchup ahead, Charbonnet is working his way back into the fantasy FLEX conversation.

Geno Smith, New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith draws a Buffalo defense that allowed 15 passing touchdowns through its first seven games. Smith threw for 577 yards and five touchdowns against Miami and Las Vegas before struggling in last Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

He finished with just 165 passing yards, playing without Garrett Wilson (concussion), who remains uncertain for Week 10. Buffalo has faced more than 38 pass attempts per game this season, giving Smith a chance to rebound if the Jets are forced to throw frequently. Wilson's availability will be important when evaluating Smith for Sunday's matchup. Available in most fantasy leagues, Smith is a potential one-week streaming option, especially if Wilson returns to the lineup.

Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell has seen nine targets over his last two games, and his volume could continue to surge heading into Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. Atwell has seen increased opportunities on offense with wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve, and now, Puka Nacua (knee) and Jordan Whittington (back) are both headed for an extended absence. Nacua is averaging a whopping 13.3 targets per game this season, so that's a lot of vacated targets that will now be distributed among the Rams' other receivers, including Atwell.

Historically, the 27-year-old has been more of a deep threat, but we would not be surprised if the Rams get him more involved in the intermediate passing game to make up for the loss of Adams and Nacua. Matthew Stafford has a long track record of supporting fantasy-relevant receivers, so Atwell has a decent chance to get on the WR3/flex radar, especially if he can establish himself as a preferred option ahead of Konata Mumpfield and CJ Daniels. Fantasy managers in leagues with at least 12-14 teams should strongly consider adding Atwell off waivers, as he's likely headed for at least four or five weeks of fantasy relevance.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Bold Predictions for the Second Half
Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings
Top Injured Players To Stash: Week 10
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes



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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Davante Adams

Targeting a Return After Two More Games
Carson Beck

to Make First NFL Start Against Rams
Puka Nacua

Out for Some Time but Not Placed on Injured Reserve
Drew Lock

Expected to Start Against Raiders
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Paul George

Sidelined on Wednesday
Myles Turner

Out Wednesday
George Pickens

Going Through Individual Drills on Wednesday
A.J. Brown

Traveling to Germany With Patriots
Quentin Grimes

Downgraded to Unavailable
Patrick Mahomes

in a "Great Spot" After MRI, Will Need to Manage Pain
Caleb Wilson

Considered Questionable for Wednesday
NFL

Rex Ryan Arrested Wednesday in Nashville
Malik Willis

Hopes to Return in 2026
Lauri Markkanen

Sidelined at Least One Month
Egor Demin

Available on Wednesday
Josh Jacobs

Could Return in 2-3 Weeks
Garrett Wilson

Aaron Glenn "Very Hopeful" That Garrett Wilson Will Play in Week 10
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
NHL

Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Colton Dach

Available for Wednesday's Game
Dylan Guenther

Questionable Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Rams Hope to Have Puka Nacua Back Around Week 14 or 15
Noah Hanifin

Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Troy Terry

Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Brad Marchand

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
Deshaun Watson

Will Start in Week 10
Nick Cousins

"Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Quentin Grimes

Listed as Questionable for Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Questionable for Wednesday Against Denver
Devin Vassell

Questionable Against Bulls
Austin Reaves

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Norman Powell

Iffy for Wednesday
Precious Achiuwa

Exits with Lower-Leg Injury
Domantas Sabonis

(knee) Out; Keegan Murray Unavailable
Zach LaVine

Drops 31 Points, Turns Ankle in Second Half vs. the Magic
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Iffy for Wednesday
Egor Demin

Probable for Wednesday Against Pelicans
Collin Murray-Boyles

Questionable Against Celtics
Immanuel Quickley

Iffy for Wednesday
Scottie Barnes

Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Brandon Williams

Sidelined at Least One Week
Trendon Watford

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Travis Etienne Jr.
Mats Zuccarello

Rejoins Kings Lineup Tuesday
Michael McCarron

Good to Go Against Canadiens
Jared Spurgeon

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Don't Release Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Josh Morrissey

Cleared to Face Devils
Jack Roslovic

on Track to Return Tuesday
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers Expect Jonathon Brooks Back From IR Soon
Morgan Rielly

Remains Out Tuesday
Gardner Minshew II

Placed on Injured Reserve
Cale Makar

Available Tuesday
Matvei Michkov

Wants to Leave Philadelphia
Cam Skattebo

Logs Full Practice on Tuesday
Tony Pollard

Titans Keeping Tony Pollard Despite Trade Interest
Malik Willis

Expected to Land on Injured Reserve
Josh Downs

Chiefs Acquire Josh Downs in Deadline Trade
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Christian Dvorak

Sets Up Two Goals as Flyers Earn Rare Win
Tyler Toffoli

Collects Two Points Against Islanders
Leon Draisaitl

Nets Two Goals in Monday's Win
Logan Mailloux

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Rasmus Sandin

Nearing Season Debut
Erik Gustafsson

Deemed Day-to-Day
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
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