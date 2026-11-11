RotoBaller's updated fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 10 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.
All of a sudden, we're on to Week 10 of the fantasy football season, and many of you are in must-win situations down the stretch ahead of the fantasy football playoffs. You should always use every available resource to guide your start-sit calls, so we're here to assist with our Week 10 fantasy football projections. Below, see the projected output for Adonai Mitchell, Germie Bernard, Breece Hall, Blake Corum, DK Metcalf, Jordyn Tyson, and more.
Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.
Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 10 Fantasy Football Projections
Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Player Name
|Team
|Pos
|Fan Points
|Pass Yards
|PASS TDs
|INTs
|Rush
|Ru. Yards
|Ru. TDs
|Rec
|Rec. Yards
|Rec. TDs
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|25.0
|250.3
|1.8
|0.5
|7.8
|40.4
|0.8
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|22.1
|290.1
|2.0
|0.6
|4.8
|25.1
|0.2
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|22.1
|19.5
|89.2
|1.0
|4.9
|37.8
|0.2
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|22.1
|310.1
|2.2
|0.7
|3.1
|11.5
|0.2
|Drake Maye
|NE
|QB
|21.7
|282.9
|2.0
|0.8
|5.1
|28.4
|0.2
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|20.3
|305.2
|1.9
|0.6
|2.9
|13.0
|0.1
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|RB
|20.1
|19.9
|94.2
|0.8
|3.5
|26.3
|0.2
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|19.8
|13.5
|63.3
|0.8
|5.1
|44.7
|0.3
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|19.5
|19.9
|91.2
|0.6
|4.0
|32.9
|0.2
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|19.5
|0.2
|1.4
|0.0
|8.1
|110.0
|0.7
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|19.4
|259.2
|1.8
|0.7
|4.6
|19.4
|0.2
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|QB
|19.3
|258.6
|1.7
|0.7
|4.6
|19.6
|0.2
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|19.0
|292.1
|1.8
|0.5
|2.0
|5.1
|0.1
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|18.7
|215.5
|1.4
|0.5
|6.5
|38.2
|0.3
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|18.7
|257.1
|1.7
|0.5
|3.4
|16.2
|0.2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|18.5
|0.5
|3.0
|0.0
|7.3
|103.4
|0.7
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|18.3
|8.2
|98.5
|0.7
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|QB
|17.9
|271.4
|1.7
|0.7
|2.3
|9.5
|0.1
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|17.9
|0.3
|1.7
|0.0
|7.8
|97.5
|0.7
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|16.8
|17.9
|81.0
|0.6
|3.4
|22.4
|0.2
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|16.8
|236.9
|1.6
|0.6
|3.2
|13.7
|0.1
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|16.5
|257.8
|1.6
|1.0
|2.6
|10.0
|0.1
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|16.1
|21.6
|93.4
|0.9
|1.2
|8.5
|0.0
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|QB
|16.0
|239.6
|1.8
|0.7
|1.3
|5.6
|0.0
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|RB
|15.9
|15.9
|64.0
|0.8
|3.2
|19.5
|0.2
|James Cook III
|BUF
|RB
|15.9
|19.3
|89.9
|0.7
|1.7
|13.7
|0.1
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|15.8
|245.2
|1.7
|0.7
|1.6
|4.6
|0.1
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|QB
|15.8
|226.2
|1.6
|0.6
|2.7
|11.5
|0.1
|J.J. McCarthy
|NYG
|QB
|15.6
|220.0
|1.4
|0.8
|4.3
|19.0
|0.2
|Drew Lock
|SEA
|QB
|15.5
|238.0
|1.4
|0.7
|2.3
|10.7
|0.1
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|15.3
|14.6
|66.2
|0.6
|3.3
|25.8
|0.2
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|15.3
|17.0
|72.4
|0.7
|2.7
|20.7
|0.1
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|QB
|15.1
|238.7
|1.3
|0.7
|3.0
|12.4
|0.1
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|15.1
|234.9
|1.5
|0.8
|2.5
|6.9
|0.1
|Jacoby Brissett
|BAL
|QB
|15.1
|220.3
|1.4
|0.6
|3.7
|13.2
|0.1
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|14.9
|0.2
|1.0
|0.0
|6.7
|83.6
|0.5
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|14.9
|216.5
|1.3
|0.7
|4.4
|17.7
|0.1
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|14.9
|5.8
|88.9
|0.5
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|14.7
|14.1
|68.8
|0.5
|3.0
|23.8
|0.2
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|QB
|14.7
|233.3
|1.2
|0.7
|3.3
|10.9
|0.2
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|14.6
|6.2
|78.7
|0.6
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|14.6
|6.5
|84.9
|0.5
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAX
|RB
|14.3
|15.7
|69.7
|0.6
|2.0
|17.6
|0.2
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|14.2
|6.2
|84.0
|0.5
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|14.2
|5.9
|89.6
|0.4
|Fernando Mendoza
|LV
|QB
|13.9
|222.1
|1.1
|0.8
|4.0
|15.7
|0.1
|Ollie Gordon II
|MIA
|RB
|13.5
|17.7
|72.7
|0.5
|2.2
|14.4
|0.1
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|13.5
|0.6
|3.4
|0.0
|5.9
|76.2
|0.4
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|13.5
|199.6
|1.0
|0.8
|4.8
|23.8
|0.1
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|13.4
|5.1
|77.4
|0.5
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|QB
|13.3
|214.3
|1.1
|0.9
|3.8
|15.4
|0.1
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|WR
|13.1
|5.5
|77.8
|0.4
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|WR
|13.1
|0.2
|0.9
|0.0
|5.4
|76.1
|0.5
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|13.0
|13.2
|51.9
|0.3
|4.4
|26.8
|0.2
|Parker Washington
|JAX
|WR
|13.0
|0.4
|2.5
|0.0
|4.8
|70.9
|0.5
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|12.5
|6.4
|74.1
|0.3
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|12.3
|12.2
|46.3
|0.2
|4.4
|30.8
|0.2
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|12.2
|14.3
|62.9
|0.5
|2.0
|13.2
|0.1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|12.0
|7.1
|66.8
|0.3
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|11.8
|5.4
|66.7
|0.4
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|TE
|11.3
|0.4
|1.0
|0.0
|6.1
|60.4
|0.3
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|11.3
|5.1
|64.1
|0.4
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|WR
|11.2
|5.1
|64.6
|0.4
|Carson Beck
|ARI
|QB
|11.2
|207.6
|0.9
|1.1
|2.8
|10.1
|0.1
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|11.2
|15.7
|65.4
|0.4
|1.9
|11.7
|0.0
|George Pickens
|DAL
|WR
|10.9
|4.4
|66.3
|0.3
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|10.9
|4.4
|58.6
|0.5
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|WR
|10.8
|0.5
|1.8
|0.0
|4.4
|57.5
|0.4
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|10.7
|0.4
|2.3
|0.0
|4.0
|60.9
|0.4
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|10.6
|11.6
|55.7
|0.4
|1.4
|10.4
|0.1
|Kyle McCord
|MIA
|QB
|10.6
|177.3
|0.9
|0.8
|2.8
|9.8
|0.1
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|WR
|10.6
|5.2
|64.3
|0.3
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|RB
|10.4
|14.3
|59.0
|0.3
|1.6
|12.9
|0.1
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|10.4
|12.4
|48.8
|0.3
|2.3
|18.8
|0.1
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|WR
|10.2
|4.2
|58.6
|0.4
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|10.1
|4.7
|54.7
|0.4
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|10.0
|4.9
|55.6
|0.3
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|TE
|10.0
|4.7
|49.8
|0.5
|Corey Kiner
|NE
|RB
|10.0
|12.9
|54.3
|0.4
|1.3
|9.9
|0.1
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|RB
|10.0
|14.9
|57.1
|0.3
|1.6
|10.2
|0.1
|Cam Little
|JAX
|K
|9.9
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|9.9
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|WR
|9.7
|4.5
|52.1
|0.4
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|9.7
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|9.6
|5.3
|50.5
|0.3
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|RB
|9.6
|11.1
|47.8
|0.2
|2.4
|17.2
|0.1
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|WR
|9.6
|4.0
|55.6
|0.3
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|WR
|9.5
|1.1
|4.7
|0.0
|4.2
|50.4
|0.3
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|RB
|9.5
|12.8
|48.8
|0.3
|1.9
|13.6
|0.1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|K
|9.5
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|9.4
|4.2
|47.9
|0.4
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|K
|9.3
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|9.3
|0.4
|2.2
|0.0
|4.1
|51.8
|0.3
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|RB
|9.2
|9.4
|41.3
|0.3
|2.1
|17.8
|0.1
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|RB
|9.1
|10.1
|48.9
|0.3
|1.5
|9.2
|0.1
|Adonai Mitchell
|NYJ
|WR
|9.1
|3.8
|51.3
|0.3
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|9.1
|3.9
|51.5
|0.3
|Germie Bernard
|PIT
|WR
|9.1
|4.4
|50.8
|0.3
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|K
|9.1
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|K
|9.0
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|RB
|9.0
|9.4
|41.3
|0.3
|2.1
|14.2
|0.2
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|9.0
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|K
|8.9
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAX
|DST
|8.9
|Jake Bates
|DET
|K
|8.8
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|SF
|WR
|8.8
|1.1
|6.2
|0.0
|3.4
|45.7
|0.3
|Antonio Williams
|WAS
|WR
|8.8
|4.2
|47.5
|0.3
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|8.8
|3.7
|49.1
|0.3
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|TE
|8.8
|4.3
|47.2
|0.3
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|8.8
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|K
|8.8
|Rico Dowdle
|PIT
|RB
|8.7
|8.0
|33.8
|0.3
|2.2
|16.5
|0.1
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAX
|WR
|8.7
|0.2
|0.6
|0.0
|3.8
|49.6
|0.3
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|8.7
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|RB
|8.6
|11.0
|42.5
|0.2
|2.4
|15.4
|0.1
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|RB
|8.6
|10.6
|42.8
|0.2
|2.1
|13.7
|0.1
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|8.6
|3.8
|46.7
|0.3
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|TEN
|WR
|8.6
|0.2
|1.2
|0.0
|4.7
|46.0
|0.3
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|8.6
|12.1
|47.4
|0.3
|1.5
|8.6
|0.1
|Dominic Zvada
|NYG
|K
|8.5
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|RB
|8.5
|12.2
|51.0
|0.3
|1.2
|7.4
|0.0
|Drew Stevens
|WAS
|K
|8.4
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|TE
|8.3
|4.1
|44.0
|0.3
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|DST
|8.2
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|8.2
|A.J. Brown
|NE
|WR
|8.1
|3.5
|45.0
|0.3
|Tank Dell
|HOU
|WR
|8.1
|0.4
|2.9
|0.0
|3.2
|45.4
|0.3
|Brenton Strange
|JAX
|TE
|8.0
|3.9
|44.2
|0.3
|Charlie Smyth
|NO
|K
|8.0
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|RB
|7.9
|10.3
|39.0
|0.3
|1.3
|9.8
|0.1
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|DST
|7.9
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|7.8
|5.5
|21.4
|0.2
|3.3
|21.2
|0.1
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|TE
|7.8
|4.0
|41.7
|0.3
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|7.8
|3.6
|41.6
|0.3
|Trey Smack
|GB
|K
|7.7
|Jordyn Tyson
|NO
|WR
|7.7
|3.5
|41.2
|0.3
|Bam Knight
|ARI
|RB
|7.7
|9.8
|41.2
|0.2
|1.8
|13.9
|0.1
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|7.7
|3.7
|46.2
|0.2
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|7.6
|Keenan Allen
|SF
|WR
|7.6
|3.4
|43.3
|0.3
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|WR
|7.6
|3.3
|44.6
|0.3
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|WR
|7.6
|1.1
|5.2
|0.0
|3.6
|40.3
|0.2
|Brandon McManus
|LAR
|K
|7.6
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|WR
|7.5
|3.2
|42.9
|0.3
|Austin Ekeler
|WAS
|RB
|7.5
|8.7
|36.0
|0.2
|1.8
|15.2
|0.1
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|TE
|7.5
|4.2
|40.6
|0.2
|Caleb Douglas
|MIA
|WR
|7.5
|3.8
|42.2
|0.2
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|7.5
|0.3
|1.1
|0.0
|3.4
|36.5
|0.3
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|7.4
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|K
|7.4
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|7.4
|Konata Mumpfield
|LAR
|WR
|7.4
|3.0
|42.4
|0.3
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|7.4
|3.0
|40.9
|0.3
|Laquon Treadwell
|IND
|WR
|7.4
|3.4
|44.9
|0.2
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DST
|7.3
|Mack Hollins
|NE
|WR
|7.3
|3.2
|40.8
|0.3
|Jake Moody
|BAL
|K
|7.2
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|RB
|7.2
|8.4
|37.6
|0.4
|0.7
|4.6
|0.0
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|7.2
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DST
|7.1
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|TE
|7.1
|3.0
|35.2
|0.3
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|WR
|7.1
|0.4
|2.1
|0.0
|3.1
|40.4
|0.2
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|7.0
|3.4
|36.1
|0.3
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|DST
|6.9
|Dylan Sampson
|CLE
|RB
|6.9
|5.3
|20.9
|0.1
|2.8
|20.9
|0.1
|Matt Gay
|LV
|K
|6.8
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|6.8
|0.4
|2.5
|0.0
|2.7
|39.6
|0.2
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|K
|6.8
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
|K
|6.7
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|6.7
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|WR
|6.7
|2.7
|40.7
|0.2
|Kaleb Johnson
|GB
|RB
|6.7
|9.3
|35.6
|0.2
|1.2
|8.2
|0.1
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|RB
|6.7
|8.2
|32.0
|0.2
|1.6
|11.4
|0.1
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|6.7
|0.3
|1.1
|0.0
|3.7
|31.7
|0.2
|New York Giants
|NYG
|DST
|6.7
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|TE
|6.6
|3.1
|36.0
|0.3
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|K
|6.6
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|TE
|6.4
|2.9
|32.7
|0.3
|Josh Downs
|KC
|WR
|6.4
|2.9
|33.5
|0.3
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|6.4
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|WR
|6.3
|0.2
|0.6
|0.0
|2.8
|37.3
|0.2
|Nick Folk
|ATL
|K
|6.3
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|K
|6.2
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|TE
|6.2
|0.6
|2.2
|0.1
|3.0
|28.4
|0.2
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|TE
|6.2
|3.0
|30.6
|0.3
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAX
|RB
|6.2
|7.2
|30.8
|0.4
|0.5
|3.8
|0.0
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|K
|6.1
|Reggie Virgil
|ARI
|WR
|6.1
|3.0
|36.5
|0.2
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|DAL
|TE
|6.1
|3.4
|33.3
|0.2
|Zane Gonzalez
|MIA
|K
|6.1
|Deion Burks
|IND
|WR
|6.0
|0.2
|1.3
|0.0
|2.6
|35.6
|0.2
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|DST
|5.9
|Jahan Dotson
|ATL
|WR
|5.9
|2.4
|36.9
|0.2
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|5.9
|3.2
|31.7
|0.2
|Tre' Harris
|LAC
|WR
|5.9
|2.9
|34.4
|0.2
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|K
|5.8
|Audric Estime
|NO
|RB
|5.8
|8.8
|36.3
|0.2
|0.6
|3.3
|0.0
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|DST
|5.7
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|5.7
|6.1
|24.0
|0.2
|1.3
|10.1
|0.1
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|TE
|5.7
|3.3
|31.5
|0.2
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|RB
|5.6
|3.5
|15.6
|0.1
|1.9
|17.3
|0.1
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|DST
|5.5
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|TE
|5.5
|3.1
|31.8
|0.1
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|RB
|5.5
|9.8
|38.0
|0.2
|0.4
|2.5
|0.0
|Eli Raridon
|NE
|TE
|5.4
|2.4
|29.6
|0.2
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|5.4
|4.3
|17.4
|0.1
|2.0
|13.9
|0.1
|Kimani Vidal
|LAC
|RB
|5.4
|6.2
|24.5
|0.1
|1.6
|9.3
|0.1
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|5.4
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|RB
|5.2
|5.9
|22.6
|0.2
|1.4
|9.0
|0.1
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|TE
|5.2
|2.6
|27.4
|0.2
|Xavier Hutchinson
|HOU
|WR
|5.2
|2.6
|29.6
|0.2
|Malachi Fields
|NYG
|WR
|5.1
|2.2
|31.3
|0.2
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|NYJ
|WR
|5.1
|2.1
|30.8
|0.2
|Efton Chism III
|NE
|WR
|5.1
|2.2
|27.3
|0.2
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|BAL
|WR
|5.1
|2.5
|28.6
|0.2
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|RB
|5.1
|4.9
|19.8
|0.1
|1.9
|11.1
|0.1
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|5.0
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|WR
|5.0
|2.3
|29.9
|0.2
|Davis Allen
|LAR
|TE
|5.0
|2.6
|27.2
|0.2
|Demarcus Robinson
|SF
|WR
|5.0
|1.9
|28.5
|0.2
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|4.9
|3.2
|12.3
|0.1
|2.4
|15.4
|0.1
|Elijah Higgins
|ARI
|TE
|4.8
|2.6
|27.9
|0.1
|Savion Williams
|GB
|WR
|4.8
|1.8
|8.2
|0.1
|2.1
|19.6
|0.1
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|4.7
|Lan Larison
|NE
|RB
|4.7
|5.6
|23.9
|0.1
|1.1
|8.0
|0.0
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|4.7
|2.1
|26.9
|0.2
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|TE
|4.7
|2.7
|25.8
|0.1
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|DST
|4.7
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|TE
|4.6
|2.4
|22.6
|0.2
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|TE
|4.4
|2.3
|20.9
|0.2
|Ty Johnson
|BUF
|RB
|4.4
|2.0
|8.2
|0.1
|1.8
|17.1
|0.1
|Seth McGowan
|IND
|RB
|4.4
|5.6
|23.5
|0.2
|0.8
|5.2
|0.0
|Chris Bell
|MIA
|WR
|4.3
|0.2
|1.0
|0.0
|1.9
|26.1
|0.1
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|WR
|4.2
|0.4
|2.4
|0.0
|1.8
|23.3
|0.1
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|GB
|RB
|4.2
|4.5
|17.4
|0.1
|1.3
|8.9
|0.1
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|DST
|4.1
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|4.0
|0.4
|2.3
|0.0
|1.8
|20.9
|0.1
|Jalen Nailor
|LV
|WR
|4.0
|1.8
|22.3
|0.2
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|DST
|3.9
|Devin Duvernay
|ARI
|WR
|3.9
|2.1
|22.6
|0.1
|Simi Fehoko
|ARI
|WR
|3.9
|1.8
|23.5
|0.1
|Treylon Burks
|WAS
|WR
|3.9
|1.7
|23.6
|0.1
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|HOU
|WR
|3.9
|1.5
|21.0
|0.2
|Noah Fant
|NO
|TE
|3.8
|1.9
|17.5
|0.2
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|TE
|3.7
|1.9
|20.8
|0.1
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|DST
|3.7
|Khalil Herbert
|ATL
|RB
|3.6
|3.6
|14.7
|0.1
|1.0
|6.5
|0.1
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|WR
|3.6
|1.5
|21.5
|0.1
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|DST
|3.6
|Sione Vaki
|DET
|RB
|3.5
|3.9
|15.7
|0.1
|1.0
|7.1
|0.0
|Dohnte Meyers
|CIN
|WR
|3.5
|1.6
|19.0
|0.1
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|3.5
|Kyle Williams
|NE
|WR
|3.4
|1.3
|20.6
|0.1
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|3.4
|1.6
|16.5
|0.2
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|3.4
|1.6
|20.3
|0.1
|Noah Gray
|KC
|TE
|3.4
|1.8
|18.7
|0.1
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|DST
|3.4
|Chris Brooks
|GB
|RB
|3.3
|4.0
|15.1
|0.1
|1.0
|5.7
|0.0
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|RB
|3.3
|3.8
|15.0
|0.1
|0.9
|5.2
|0.0
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAX
|WR
|3.3
|1.4
|18.7
|0.1
|John Metchie III
|CAR
|WR
|3.2
|1.5
|17.6
|0.1
|Darnell Mooney
|NYG
|WR
|3.2
|0.3
|2.4
|0.0
|1.3
|17.6
|0.1
|Kayshon Boutte
|HOU
|WR
|3.2
|1.3
|17.5
|0.1
|Charlie Kolar
|LAC
|TE
|3.2
|1.8
|17.6
|0.1
|Jordan Watkins
|SF
|WR
|3.0
|1.1
|18.2
|0.1
|Jonathan Mingo
|DAL
|WR
|3.0
|1.3
|17.7
|0.1
|Andrei Iosivas
|CIN
|WR
|3.0
|1.3
|16.6
|0.1
|CJ Daniels
|LAR
|WR
|2.9
|1.2
|16.3
|0.1
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|WR
|2.8
|1.4
|15.2
|0.1
|Jauan Jennings
|MIN
|WR
|2.8
|1.3
|15.9
|0.1
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|IND
|WR
|2.8
|1.3
|17.1
|0.1
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|WR
|2.8
|1.2
|16.6
|0.1
|Nate Boerkircher
|JAX
|TE
|2.8
|1.3
|15.5
|0.1
|Josh Cameron
|JAX
|WR
|2.7
|1.1
|15.2
|0.1
|Tory Horton
|SEA
|WR
|2.6
|1.1
|14.5
|0.1
|Josh Cuevas
|BAL
|TE
|2.6
|1.3
|13.7
|0.1
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|RB
|2.5
|0.3
|1.2
|0.0
|1.2
|11.5
|0.1
|Travis Hunter
|JAX
|WR
|2.5
|0.4
|2.0
|0.0
|0.9
|11.1
|0.1
|Isaiah Williams
|NYJ
|WR
|2.4
|1.1
|13.7
|0.1
|Jack Bech
|LV
|WR
|2.2
|1.0
|10.9
|0.1
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|TE
|2.1
|1.0
|11.2
|0.1
|Van Jefferson
|WAS
|WR
|2.1
|0.8
|11.3
|0.1
|Matt Hibner
|BAL
|TE
|2.1
|1.0
|10.5
|0.1
|Trevor Etienne
|CAR
|RB
|2.0
|2.5
|10.1
|0.0
|0.6
|4.3
|0.0
|Mitchell Evans
|CAR
|TE
|2.0
|1.0
|11.0
|0.1
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|TE
|2.0
|1.1
|8.9
|0.1
|Daniel Bellinger
|TEN
|TE
|2.0
|1.1
|11.2
|0.1
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|1.8
|0.8
|11.4
|0.1
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|TE
|1.7
|0.9
|9.0
|0.1
|Xavier Smith
|LAR
|WR
|1.7
|0.7
|10.2
|0.1
|Brandin Cooks
|SF
|WR
|1.7
|0.7
|9.9
|0.1
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|MIA
|WR
|1.7
|0.8
|9.8
|0.1
|Brandon Smith
|PIT
|WR
|1.7
|0.7
|9.7
|0.1
|Chimere Dike
|TEN
|WR
|1.7
|0.8
|9.8
|0.1
|Ben Skowronek
|PIT
|WR
|1.6
|0.6
|8.1
|0.1
|Foster Moreau
|HOU
|TE
|1.6
|0.8
|7.3
|0.1
|Cyrus Allen
|KC
|WR
|1.6
|0.7
|9.7
|0.1
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|WR
|1.5
|0.7
|8.7
|0.0
|Jalen Royals
|KC
|WR
|1.4
|0.6
|7.8
|0.1
|Bryce Lance
|NO
|WR
|1.3
|0.6
|7.4
|0.1
Week 10 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville running back Bhayshul Tuten battled ankle and foot injuries going into Week 9, but after playing on Thursday, he had some extra time to heal, so he should be able to take on more in Week 10 and beyond. He only played 20 offensive snaps in Week 9 against Baltimore - that was 35.7% of the team's total, which was his lowest mark of the season, but it also came in a lopsided game. Tuten still had a rushing touchdown and 29 yards across 12 carries.
He's been a pretty solid fantasy option this season, with 521 rushing yards and four touchdowns over 122 carries, plus he has caught 15 of his 16 targets for 181 yards and three more scores. Fantasy owners should expect more good showings out of Tuten, starting in Week 10 in a slightly above-average matchup against Tennessee.
Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushed 16 times for 77 yards in Sunday's 17-3 win over Arizona, adding one reception for nine yards. In his second game back from a torn ACL, Charbonnet saw his snap share jump from 37% in Week 8 to 57% in Week 9.
His carries also increased from six to 16 as he moved ahead of rookie Jadarian Price in the backfield. Price remains involved, finishing Sunday with nine carries and four receptions for 54 yards, but Charbonnet handled most of the rushing work. Seattle faces Las Vegas in Week 10, a defense allowing a league-worst 5.21 yards per carry to opposing running backs. With his workload increasing and a favorable matchup ahead, Charbonnet is working his way back into the fantasy FLEX conversation.
Geno Smith, New York Jets
New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith draws a Buffalo defense that allowed 15 passing touchdowns through its first seven games. Smith threw for 577 yards and five touchdowns against Miami and Las Vegas before struggling in last Sunday's loss to Kansas City.
He finished with just 165 passing yards, playing without Garrett Wilson (concussion), who remains uncertain for Week 10. Buffalo has faced more than 38 pass attempts per game this season, giving Smith a chance to rebound if the Jets are forced to throw frequently. Wilson's availability will be important when evaluating Smith for Sunday's matchup. Available in most fantasy leagues, Smith is a potential one-week streaming option, especially if Wilson returns to the lineup.
Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell has seen nine targets over his last two games, and his volume could continue to surge heading into Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. Atwell has seen increased opportunities on offense with wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve, and now, Puka Nacua (knee) and Jordan Whittington (back) are both headed for an extended absence. Nacua is averaging a whopping 13.3 targets per game this season, so that's a lot of vacated targets that will now be distributed among the Rams' other receivers, including Atwell.
Historically, the 27-year-old has been more of a deep threat, but we would not be surprised if the Rams get him more involved in the intermediate passing game to make up for the loss of Adams and Nacua. Matthew Stafford has a long track record of supporting fantasy-relevant receivers, so Atwell has a decent chance to get on the WR3/flex radar, especially if he can establish himself as a preferred option ahead of Konata Mumpfield and CJ Daniels. Fantasy managers in leagues with at least 12-14 teams should strongly consider adding Atwell off waivers, as he's likely headed for at least four or five weeks of fantasy relevance.
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