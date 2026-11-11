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Top 5 Injured Players to Stash for Fantasy Football - Week 10 (2026)

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Brian Robinson Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Rankings, Running Back Sleepers

Hayden's top 5 injured players to stash for fantasy football as of Week 10 (2026). His top fantasy football injury stashes for IR spots and redraft leagues.

Many star players are currently dealing with major injuries. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love are both on injured reserve, and Rams receiver Puka Nacua is expected to join them shortly. These players' injuries have dealt blows to fantasy managers far and wide.

These stars were already on fantasy teams, though. Plenty of less-rostered players are dealing with injuries too. Some of these guys are still worth stash consideration, as they can often offer value during the season's home stretch. Ascertaining which of these players hold that possibility is the challenge.

Let's break down five widely available players who are injured but still worth taking a look at on waivers ahead of Week 10.

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Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Ferguson (hamstring/ankle) began the year as the top receiving tight end for the Rams, but that situation changed abruptly. Ferguson caught six of nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Week 2, but he injured his ankle in Week 3 against Denver. He subsequently landed on injured reserve and has remained out ever since.

It is a shame that Ferguson has been unavailable, as the Rams like to use their tight ends in the passing game. Los Angeles is third in the NFL with an average of 10 targets per game going to their TEs. Moreover, the team has produced four PPR top-12 TE finishes over the past seven weeks despite splitting these targets between Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen.

The Rams have plenty of production to go around, too. Los Angeles ranks fourth with 41.2 team pass plays per game. They also rank seventh with 254.4 passing yards per game. This is an excellent passing attack to invest in.

Unfortunately for the Rams, they will be without superstar receiver Puka Nacua (knee/toe) for an extended period. Star WR2 Davante Adams (hamstring) is also set to miss multiple more weeks. There will be plenty of targets, but fewer weapons to receive them.

Ferguson was prepared to return last week before he was unexpectedly ruled out after a setback with his hamstring. Head coach Sean McVay made no guarantees regarding Ferguson's return, but said he is likely out for "another couple weeks," including the team's Week 11 bye. Patience is necessary, but if Ferguson returns soon, he will be highly valuable.

 

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Stribling (ankle) had a suboptimal start to his NFL career. The second-round rookie went down with an ankle injury in Week 1 against the Rams. The injury required surgery, forcing Stribling onto injured reserve and keeping him out for several months. Stribling is reportedly on track to return in December.

San Francisco's other receivers have struggled to remain on the field as well. Mike Evans (Achilles/ribs), Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), Christian Kirk (knee), and Ricky Pearsall (knee) are all banged up right now, with Pearsall out for the year. The carnage led the 49ers to trade a sixth-round pick to the Colts in exchange for veteran receiver Keenan Allen on Tuesday.

These injuries have not done much to impede San Francisco's offensive efficiency, though. They are fourth in touchdown passes per game and rank first in net yards per pass attempt. The 49ers have accomplished this without relying on their reserve wideouts. Just 46.3 percent of the team's targets have been to wide receivers, above only the Raiders.

Stribling will be a valuable weapon for his squad once he is ready to go. He was highly productive in the preseason, catching seven passes in his first half of exhibition action. Stribling also runs a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at 6'2" and 207 pounds. Stribling is a major breakout candidate for the final month of the season despite his injury stalling his momentum.

Thus, Stribling is worth stashing in fantasy football. He will miss a few more weeks, but he will see plenty of action upon his return, which could come as soon as Week 13 against the Giants. The 49ers are looking for a receiver to step up and support quarterback Brock Purdy down the stretch, and Stribling is a great candidate to be that guy.

 

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Wicks (ankle) was an offseason standout after being traded to Philadelphia in April. The Eagles dealt star receiver A.J. Brown to the Patriots in June, so they needed Wicks to provide significant contributions alongside DeVonta Smith and rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury in Week 6 and has not played since.

Before that, Wicks was getting a lot of action. He started the year as Philadelphia's WR2 ahead of Lemon. Wicks played at least 80 percent of the team's offensive snaps in four of the five full games he played before getting hurt. Wicks also received five or more targets four times during that span.

One component of Wicks's usage was Smith's injury battles. Smith has struggled with a hamstring injury this season, which has held him out for five of the past six games. The 2-7 Eagles have had their season unravel, and QB Jalen Hurts is out for the year with blood clots. They are more likely to protect Smith if his hamstring issue lingers than they are with Wicks and his ankle.

Lemon has stepped up recently with those two out. The rookie has caught 19 of his 26 targets for 185 yards and a touchdown during the past three weeks. Second-year wideout Darius Cooper has gotten 14 targets over his last two games too. When Wicks returns, he will reclaim targets from Cooper and perhaps some from Lemon too.

The Eagles have their bye in Week 10, so Wicks will have at least one more week of rest before coming back. Wicks has a strong chance of returning to a WR2 role with Smith's timetable uncertain. The normally run-heavy Eagles are 15th in team pass plays per game, so that is more valuable than usual. Consider stashing Wicks if you have the roster space.

 

Brian Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson (hamstring) was added to the injury report ahead of Week 7 with a hamstring injury. He has missed three straight games since and was placed on injured reserve last week following a setback. As a result, Robinson will first be eligible to play again in Week 14, just before the fantasy playoffs begin in most leagues.

When Brian Robinson returns, he will resume backing up superstar Bijan Robinson. Fortunately, Brian Robinson has gotten decent work in that role thus far. From Week 2 through Week 4, he had at least 10 carries for 50 yards in each game. He also scored four times during that span, including three times against the Saints in Week 4.

Brian Robinson has also been efficient with his opportunities. He has averaged 0.9 PPR points per opportunity this season, and he ranks 12th among qualifying running backs in production premium. Brian provides real value behind Bijan and would be a worthwhile asset for the fantasy playoffs.

If Bijan Robinson's immense workload leads to an injury, Brian Robinson would benefit. The Falcons average 28.1 run plays per game, the fifth-most in the NFL. With more touches, Brian Robinson's value would instantly skyrocket. Khalil Herbert is Atlanta's current RB2, and his involvement has been sparse.

Thus, stashing Robinson is a shrewd move if you have an open IR spot. Although he will miss several more weeks, he is one of the best insurance policies in fantasy football. Adding Robinson could be the transaction that sets your team up for a successful playoff run.

 

Roman Wilson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Wilson (finger) dislocated a digit on his left hand in Week 5 against the Colts. He had not caught a pass yet in that game, though he had caught at least three in each of the first four weeks of the season. Wilson, who had exactly six targets in each of his four full games so far this year, had emerged as a consistent weapon for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers placed Wilson on injured reserve following his injury. He joined teammate Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) on IR. Wilson may return as early as next week against Philadelphia, and Pittman could be back this week. Pittsburgh not making a deal for a receiver by Tuesday's trade deadline suggests both will be back soon.

When healthy, Wilson will be a vertical threat for the Steelers. His aDOT of 15.0 yards is much greater than his teammates' marks; DK Metcalf (12.0) is the only other Steeler with an aDOT above nine yards. Wilson's big-play ability has already led to two touchdowns this year, and he had a catch of at least 20 yards in three of his four full games.

Wilson's absence has been noticeable, too. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had eight throws of 20-plus yards in both Week 3 and Week 4, but he had just nine total over the next four games. Rookie receiver Germie Bernard, tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, and running back Jaylen Warren can all make plays as receivers, but they largely operate on shallower patterns.

Considering the Steelers are eighth in the NFL with 40.1 pass plays per game, adding a Pittsburgh receiver with a unique dimension would be smart. Stash Wilson before his return brings him more attention.

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