Quincy's top fantasy football matchups for Week 10 of 2026. His favorite start 'em, sit 'em picks and predictions -- strong start/sit matchups that he loves.
It is hard to believe that the fantasy playoffs are right around the corner, but we are officially entering the stretch run of the fantasy football season as we head into Week 10. Some leagues remain tight; others have separation. No matter what, you must continue nailing your matchups.
Week 10 features a handful of quality matchups for pass-catchers. Additionally, there are not a ton of matchups to fear for running backs. That is something we live for in fantasy. If we can avoid as many questionable matchups as possible, then the week can turn into fantasy gold.
Let's jump into the stats and trends that are informing our Week 10 matchups. Hopefully, you can carry some momentum into the last third of the fantasy football regular season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Quarterback Matchups We Love
Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints
Opponent: CAR
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 12th
Shough has become a matchup play this season, and he draws a good one on Sunday against the Panthers. Given that neither of these two teams' defenses has lived up to expectations this season, we could be in for a shootout in which Shough is forced to air it out consistently.
Shough's issue has been with pressure, as the Saints are allowing 13.3 pressures per game. Luckily, Carolina is the ninth-worst-graded team at pressuring the quarterback. While this defensive unit has been solid against some quarterbacks in fantasy this season, Shough should be able to pick it apart with time.
Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams
Opponent: at ARI
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 30th
Some may be afraid of Stafford this week with no Puka Nacua or Davante Adams. I would like to throw some confidence behind the veteran. Stafford threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona in Week 6, good for 16.88 fantasy points. While that will not win you your week, it is enough to be respectable.
Except for a half-injured Drew Lock in Week 9, Arizona's defense has allowed at least 222 passing yards to every quarterback it has faced since Week 2. The only other exception was Justin Herbert and the struggling Chargers offense. Stafford is a safe-floor play in Week 10 despite depleted weaponry.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Jacoby Brissett vs. LAC
- Geno Smith vs. BUF
Quarterback Matchup to Temper Expectations
Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings
Opponent: at GB
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 8th
Cousins has been a legitimate QB1 option all season, currently sitting at QB5. However, Week 10 is not the time to deploy Cousins should he draw the start in his return to Minnesota. Although Cousins is very familiar with the Vikings, the offense could look to keep it simple and lean on the defense and running game on a short week.
Not to mention, Cousins will be facing a resurgent Packers defense in Week 10. Suddenly, Green Bay has racked up 10 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and four interceptions in its last two games. Given how inept the Vikings offense as a whole has been this season, expect a lot of pressure and potential for turnovers for Cousins in his return.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Dak Prescott vs. SF
- C.J. Stroud @ CLE
Running Back Matchups We Love
Woody Marks - Houston Texans
Opponent: at CLE
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 20th
We are running it back with Marks in Week 10 as he draws another solid matchup. The Browns defense has done well to defend the pass this season, but the rushing defense is allowing 115.1 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs. The Texans' best strategy to win this week may be to use the running game instead of chucking it all over the yard.
Cleveland's rush defense is also trending down. Audric Estime came off the couch to gain 72 yards and a touchdown in Week 9. Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle combined for 199 yards and two touchdowns in Week 8. You can start Marks confidently whether David Montgomery returns or not in Week 10.
Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints
Opponent: CAR
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 31st
Kamara continues chugging along for the Saints. He is not earning his keep as a rusher, but his passing game usage has been fantastic, as he is currently RB13 in target share. He has earned 15 targets over his past three games, scoring in one and nearly scoring in Week 9. That bodes well in a game that I figure could end up with quite a few points.
Making matters better for Kamara is the fact that the Panthers are allowing 4.6 receptions per game to opposing running backs. Additionally, this team is allowing a whopping 25.24 fantasy points per game to the position this season. If you need a flex to push for double-digit points in Week 10, Kamara could be your guy.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Emmett Johnson @ ATL
- Chris Rodriguez Jr. @ TEN
Running Back Matchup to Temper Expectations
Tyler Allgeier - Arizona Cardinals
Opponent: LAR
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 4th
Allgeier earned a ridiculous 96% snap share in Week 9, but he was hardly able to pass the line of scrimmage on most of his carries. Allgeier's rushing volume has also been very good, with at least 11 attempts in three of his last four games.
However, despite the volume, Allgeier has not been particularly effective. That does not project to get better in Week 10 against the No. 3-graded rush defense in the league.
The Rams own a 75.2 PFF rush defense grade, which is four points better than No. 4 and right in line with the Buccaneers at No. 2. In a game in which the Cardinals will be down to their rookie quarterback, Carson Beck, they do not pose much of a threat to the Rams. This game could get out of hand for Arizona in a hurry, resulting in limited opportunities for Allgeier.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Kaleb Johnson vs. MIN
- Corey Kiner @ DET (Munich)
Wide Receiver Matchups We Love
Germie Bernard - Pittsburgh Steelers
Opponent: @ CIN
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 15th
With the Steelers not making a move for a wide receiver at the trade deadline, Bernard's role in the offense is safe. He has played at least 85% of the snaps in every game since Week 5, earning at least five targets in every game over that same span. The Bengals present more of a challenge than they did in 2025, but top cornerback DJ Turner II should be matched up primarily with DK Metcalf, freeing up Bernard.
The Bengals have allowed respectable games from the likes of Wan'Dale Robinson and Malik Washington in recent weeks. Neither player is on a good offense, but Bernard is. Expect a solid outing for Bernard in a game with a 49.5 over/under.
Adonai Mitchell - New York Jets
Opponent: BUF
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 22nd
Mitchell has been inconsistent in his return to the Jets lineup, but he could be busy in Week 10 against the Bills. Buffalo is averaging 32 points per game, and the Jets are allowing 24.8. This is good against bad, suggesting the Jets will be consistently airing it out to keep up on Sunday.
The Bills secondary is one of the worst in the league right now. They are allowing 238.8 passing yards per game with the sixth-worst pass coverage grade. Say what you will about the Jets, but their offense has been explosive at times this season. Mitchell is a must-start if Garrett Wilson misses another game with his concussion. He is a solid flex option should Wilson play this week.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Keenan Allen @ DAL
- Jakobi Meyers @ TEN
Wide Receiver Matchup to Temper Expectations
Ryan Flournoy - Dallas Cowboys
Opponent: SF
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 5th
Flournoy has been a popular plug-and-play over the last couple of weeks, but Week 10 is not a safe matchup in which to start him. The 49ers boast a 65.7 pass coverage grade, which is good for ninth in the league. This team is only allowing 21.99 total points to opposing wide receivers in fantasy on the back of 122.6 yards to opposing wideouts.
CeeDee Lamb is going to get his, and George Pickens should be back in Week 10. Flournoy could be the odd man out if the Cowboys are not able to get into their full rhythm on offense against a swarming 49ers defense. Tread lightly here.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Antonio Williams @ NYG
- Tre Tucker vs. SEA
Tight End Matchup We Love
Eli Raridon - New England Patriots
Opponent: @ DET (Munich)
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 32nd
Eli Raridon has emerged as a possible fantasy option in New England's offense. He has earned 14 targets over the last three games, amassing at least 52 receiving yards in two of them. He will now draw a matchup with Detroit that is about as good as it gets.
While Detroit managed to shut down Greg Dulcich in Week 9, it will have a much more difficult time containing Hunter Henry and Raridon in Week 10. This is a unit that is allowing 21.05 fantasy points per game to the position. One of these guys is going to score, and Raridon has been outplaying Henry of late, which has earned him the nod on this list.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Dalton Schultz @ CLE
- Tyler Higbee @ ARI
Tight End Matchup to Temper Expectations
Michael Mayer - Las Vegas Raiders
Opponent: SEA
Opponent Rank vs. TE: 4th
Mayer will play his first game with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza in Week 10. Unfortunately, it comes against one of the toughest matchups possible, with Seattle coming to town. The Seahawks are shutting down opposing tight ends left and right, allowing just 8.12 fantasy points per game to the position.
Seattle just kept Trey McBride in check in Week 9, limiting him to 54 receiving yards. Expect the Raiders to struggle with time of possession as Seattle should swarm Mendoza over and over. Mayer has been a quality option throughout this year, but you need to play the matchups with this player.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- T.J. Hockenson @ GB
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