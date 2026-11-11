👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Running Back Committees With Upside: Key Fantasy Football Takeaways for Week 10

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Blake Corum - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Zach analyzes the top fantasy football RB committees, looking for fantasy football RB breakouts heading into Week 10 (2026). Read his key takeaways about five RB committees.

The NFL has reached Week 10, and the second half of the season gets started this week. The next two weeks are heavy bye weeks, with four teams off this week and six off next week. Almost every fantasy team's depth will be tested, especially at critical positions like running back. Thankfully, multiple players are sharing the workload in many teams' backfields, providing plenty of options to consider.

To help in preparation for the 14 games on the scoreboard in Week 10, let's take a look at how five key backfield situations with upside are playing out. Matchups, game flow, and injuries can impact who plays each week and for how long, with coaches always looking for a "hot hand" to ride. If you're also looking to add a running back who is trending up to your fantasy roster, check out the latest from each of these committees headed into Week 10.

What can we learn from the work distribution in Week 9, and how does it change our projections going forward? What follows are my breakdowns of the backfields in Minnesota, Green Bay, New York, Los Angeles, and New England. We've got lots to get to, so let's jump in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Vikings Committee: The Return of Captain Kirk

The Vikings brought back Kirk Cousins at the NFL Trade Deadline to try to get their offense on track. Cousins will be working with Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason in the backfield after Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray struggled to get anything going.

Mason returned from IR in Week 7 and led the backfield in snaps in his return and again in Week 9, although Jones played more snaps in Week 8. His best performance during that span was in Week 7, when he ran for 68 rushing yards on 15 carries against the Colts.

He only managed 20 yards on eight carries in Week 8 and 35 yards on six carries in Week 9. However, he did save his fantasy week to some degree with two catches for seven receiving yards.

While Mason's averages were strong, the offense was limited by too many incompletions and turnovers by Wentz. With Cousins hopefully improving the offense as a whole, Mason could be one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Jones didn't get anything going either with eight carries for 26 yards in Week 7, five carries for 22 yards in Week 8, and five carries for 16 yards in Week 9. He had four catches in those three weeks but only totaled 23 receiving yards.

Mason and Jones have the potential to be a dynamic duo, but they need the offense around them to be better. They're very hard to trust until that happens, though. In Week 10, both are high-risk plays even in a favorable matchup against the Packers.

Of the two backs, Mason seems to be the more dynamic option with a higher rushing ceiling, while Jones is more likely to mix in on passing downs. Both players will be touchdown-dependent this week, with Mason as my preferred play, but both backs remain hard to trust.

 

Packers Committee: Josh Jacobs Out Again

The Packers were without Josh Jacobs for the first six weeks of the season while he was on the NFL's Commissioner Exempt List, but he returned and quickly took over as the team's lead back.

While Jordan Love had the passing game clicking, Jacobs brought some very nice balance to the offense in his two full games on the field, producing 20.1 and 23.2 fantasy points in PPR formats. He clearly had the lead role and eliminated the need for a committee right up until he broke his finger in the first quarter of the team's Week 9 win in New England.

Jacobs is in line to undergo surgery on his injured finger this week and miss multiple games. Coach Matt LaFleur also said that a trip to the IR is possible, which would force him to miss four games and not be eligible to return until Week 15 against the Dolphins.

The Packers turned to Kaleb Johnson after Jacobs' early exit since MarShawn Lloyd (knee) was inactive and Chris Brooks (ankle) is still on IR. Johnson had a season-high 14 carries and finished with 68 rushing yards and his first touchdown of the season.

Johnson was acquired just before the season began from the Steelers, and he worked his way into the timeshare after Lloyd got the first chance to lead the backfield. Johnson had a fumble near the goal line against the Bucs, though, and the team turned back to Lloyd until Jacobs was ready to return.

Now, with Lloyd banged up and Jacobs out for multiple games, Johnson could have a window to be the top option in the backfield. Brooks played lots of snaps in the rotation before his trip to the IR, but he didn't get many carries or targets.

Lloyd will likely mix in if he's healthy, but the Packers are also just one week away from their Week 11 bye, so they may hold him out one game to get him two more weeks of recovery time. Watch his practice reports carefully this week.

While Johnson does make a very interesting play with upside while Jacobs is out, he is in a very tough matchup this week against the Vikings. He'll be touchdown-dependent in that matchup, and the Vikings have done an excellent job limiting opposing running backs this season.

Johnson is a high-risk flex play in Week 10 before the bye week, but if he gets most of the work, he could be a better play against the Rams the following Wednesday, Nov. 25, which kicks off Week 12.

 

Jets Committee: Breece Hall Back in Charge

After missing five weeks, Breece Hall returned to action against the Chiefs in Week 9, and he took back over most of the work in the backfield, despite the solid production of Braelon Allen while Hall was out.

Allen actually played more snaps (59%), but Hall got 15 carries, compared to just eight for Allen. Hall racked up 61 yards on the ground and added three catches on four targets for 26 yards. While he still may not have been quite 100%, he looked shifty and dynamic enough to return to his role as lead back.

Allen was excellent while Hall was out, posting over 20 PPR fantasy points in three of his four games before Hall's return. With Hall back, though, Allen was only able to get 33 rushing yards on eight carries and caught both of his targets for 21 yards. He also lost a fumble.

When Hall is healthy, it looks like he'll be the preferred option for the Jets, with Allen getting some work. However, Allen could receive closer to one-third of the backfield touches rather than an even split. Closer to a third of the running back touches than a half. With that kind of split, Hall is a solid RB2, and Allen is a high-risk FLEX play best left on the bench.

This week, the Jets host the Bills, who have been a top-10 matchup for RBs this season. While Hall should be started in most standard-sized leagues after his success in his return, Allen is hard to trust given his smaller role. He is worth holding if possible, though, since he showed so much upside when he took over for a few weeks.

 

Rams Committee: Rams Gotta Run

The Rams are still mixing together Kyren Williams and Blake Corum in the backfield, but they will have to rely on their running backs even more than normal for the next few weeks. With Davante Adams (hamstring) already on IR and facing an extended absence, the Rams are expected to place Puka Nacua (knee/toe) on IR as well this week, leaving a heavy workload for the running game.

Williams continues to play the majority of snaps (64% this past week), while Corum has been posting solid numbers in his limited work and continues to get into the end zone.

In Week 9 against the Commanders, Corum had 11 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown but did not bring in either of his two targets. The third-year running back from Michigan is up to five total touchdowns on the season and is averaging over 5.0 yards per carry.

Corum has actually been more productive than Williams over the last few weeks since he has been getting the touchdowns. Williams has been getting more playing time and has been more productive as a receiver, which could be critical with so few other options in the passing game.

Williams had 15 carries for 45 rushing yards and three catches on four targets for 16 receiving yards against the Commanders.

Both running backs are startable options in standard-sized leagues. I'd still feel more confident with Williams over Corum due to his contributions as a receiver. Corum has also had strong touchdown "luck" and could be due for some regression since Williams is still getting most of the chances.

Without Adams and Nacua, the 5-4 Rams will visit the Cardinals in a very favorable matchup in Week 10. Both backs should be very busy and potentially productive in Week 10 before a Week 11 bye. Coming out of the bye, the team has a pair of tough primetime games against the Packers and Chiefs. This week, both options are strong starts that should be started in just about every league.

 

Patriots Committee: Injuries All Around

The Patriots started the season with Rhamondre Stevenson and Tre'Veyon Henderson expected to share the workload in the backfield, but as they head to Germany for Week 10, they will likely be without both of those options.

Stevenson is dealing with a knee tendon issue that is expected to force him to miss at least this week's game, while Henderson is out indefinitely. Henderson publicly described an unexplained medical emergency involving neurological symptoms, and he is not expected to return this week.

The Patriots also have a Week 11 bye, just like the Packers and Rams discussed above, but for at least Week 10, it looks likely they'll be without both of their top two options at running back.

Corey Kiner is the next man up, and the former Cincinnati Bearcat got his first NFL touchdown in last week's loss to the Packers.

Kiner finished that game with eight carries for 55 yards and that touchdown, and he'll likely get plenty of early-down work for as long as Stevenson and Henderson are out. Earlier this season, he was a big part of the Patriots' win over the Jets, closing out the game by grinding out the clock with power running late in that contest. He has 50 total carries this season for 244 rushing yards.

However, Kiner doesn't seem ideally suited for a three-down role. Coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday, "Do I think that Corey can handle that workload? I think Corey is working extremely hard. I think Corey has done a really nice job. But there are also some things that Corey has to be able to improve on, just like a lot of guys, as far as recognition of the pressure and then the ability to block the pressure."

If Kiner is rotated out, Lan Larison would be the most likely alternative. Larison only has three carries for 10 yards this season and has two catches on three targets for nine more yards. He hasn't played very much, logging only 22 offensive snaps all season, but he was involved in third-down work in Week 1 when Henderson was sidelined. He drew two targets on just three snaps in that game.

It looks like Kiner will get most of the work in the next few weeks, with Larison potentially mixing in. For this week's matchup against the Lions, Kiner is a solid FLEX play or low-end RB2 to consider, while Larison is only a flier for deep league or Showdown DFS consideration.

It will be important to see how the work is split up, though, since Stevenson could need more time off after the bye, leaving a favorable Week 12 matchup against the Chargers for his replacements.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Smash Spots and Avoids: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em
Running Back Committees With Upside (Week 10)
Video: Week 10 Defense (D/ST) Must Starts
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 10



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
NHL

Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Colton Dach

Available for Wednesday's Game
Dylan Guenther

Questionable Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Rams Hope to Have Puka Nacua Back Around Week 14 or 15
Noah Hanifin

Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Troy Terry

Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Brad Marchand

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
Deshaun Watson

Will Start in Week 10
Nick Cousins

"Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Quentin Grimes

Listed as Questionable for Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Questionable for Wednesday Against Denver
Devin Vassell

Questionable Against Bulls
Austin Reaves

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Norman Powell

Iffy for Wednesday
Precious Achiuwa

Exits with Lower-Leg Injury
Domantas Sabonis

(knee) Out; Keegan Murray Unavailable
Zach LaVine

Drops 31 Points, Turns Ankle in Second Half vs. the Magic
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Iffy for Wednesday
Egor Demin

Probable for Wednesday Against Pelicans
Collin Murray-Boyles

Questionable Against Celtics
Immanuel Quickley

Iffy for Wednesday
Scottie Barnes

Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Brandon Williams

Sidelined at Least One Week
Trendon Watford

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Joel Embiid

Limps to Locker Room After Fall
Yves Missi

Set to Miss 10th Straight Game
Trey Murphy III

Probable for Wednesday Against Brooklyn
Tristan da Silva

Ruled Out Tuesday at Sacramento
Kawhi Leonard

Ruled Out for at Least Another Week
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Set to Play Tuesday
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Travis Etienne Jr.
Mats Zuccarello

Rejoins Kings Lineup Tuesday
Michael McCarron

Good to Go Against Canadiens
Jared Spurgeon

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Don't Release Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Josh Morrissey

Cleared to Face Devils
Jack Roslovic

on Track to Return Tuesday
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers Expect Jonathon Brooks Back From IR Soon
Morgan Rielly

Remains Out Tuesday
Gardner Minshew II

Placed on Injured Reserve
Cale Makar

Available Tuesday
Matvei Michkov

Wants to Leave Philadelphia
Cam Skattebo

Logs Full Practice on Tuesday
Tony Pollard

Titans Keeping Tony Pollard Despite Trade Interest
Malik Willis

Expected to Land on Injured Reserve
Josh Downs

Chiefs Acquire Josh Downs in Deadline Trade
Jonathan Taylor

Expected to Stay With Colts at Trade Deadline
Fernando Mendoza

Takes Over as Raiders QB
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins to Vikings for 2027 Third-Round Pick
Keenan Allen

Traded to 49ers
Tyreek Hill

Nearing Medical Clearance, Agent Working the Phones
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Likely to Cut Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Plans to Hold Brian Thomas Jr. Through Trade Deadline
Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones Says Teams Haven't Called About Trading for Dak Prescott
Christian Dvorak

Sets Up Two Goals as Flyers Earn Rare Win
Tyler Toffoli

Collects Two Points Against Islanders
Leon Draisaitl

Nets Two Goals in Monday's Win
Logan Mailloux

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Rasmus Sandin

Nearing Season Debut
Erik Gustafsson

Deemed Day-to-Day
Justin Jefferson

Disappoints Again Despite Huge Volume
Josh Allen

Weathers Vikings' Defense, Posts Season-Low Output
James Cook III

Shines in MNF Win
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Eric Cole

Must Watch Out for That One Bad Round in Austin
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Smash Spots and Avoids: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em
Running Back Committees With Upside (Week 10)
Video: Week 10 Defense (D/ST) Must Starts
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 10