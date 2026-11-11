Zach analyzes the top fantasy football RB committees, looking for fantasy football RB breakouts heading into Week 10 (2026). Read his key takeaways about five RB committees.
The NFL has reached Week 10, and the second half of the season gets started this week. The next two weeks are heavy bye weeks, with four teams off this week and six off next week. Almost every fantasy team's depth will be tested, especially at critical positions like running back. Thankfully, multiple players are sharing the workload in many teams' backfields, providing plenty of options to consider.
To help in preparation for the 14 games on the scoreboard in Week 10, let's take a look at how five key backfield situations with upside are playing out. Matchups, game flow, and injuries can impact who plays each week and for how long, with coaches always looking for a "hot hand" to ride. If you're also looking to add a running back who is trending up to your fantasy roster, check out the latest from each of these committees headed into Week 10.
What can we learn from the work distribution in Week 9, and how does it change our projections going forward? What follows are my breakdowns of the backfields in Minnesota, Green Bay, New York, Los Angeles, and New England. We've got lots to get to, so let's jump in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Vikings Committee: The Return of Captain Kirk
The Vikings brought back Kirk Cousins at the NFL Trade Deadline to try to get their offense on track. Cousins will be working with Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason in the backfield after Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray struggled to get anything going.
Mason returned from IR in Week 7 and led the backfield in snaps in his return and again in Week 9, although Jones played more snaps in Week 8. His best performance during that span was in Week 7, when he ran for 68 rushing yards on 15 carries against the Colts.
He only managed 20 yards on eight carries in Week 8 and 35 yards on six carries in Week 9. However, he did save his fantasy week to some degree with two catches for seven receiving yards.
Jordan Mason had 6 carries for 35 yards last night. The Vikings need to give him the football. https://t.co/Lx97QRcRLt
— Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 10, 2026
While Mason's averages were strong, the offense was limited by too many incompletions and turnovers by Wentz. With Cousins hopefully improving the offense as a whole, Mason could be one of the biggest beneficiaries.
Jones didn't get anything going either with eight carries for 26 yards in Week 7, five carries for 22 yards in Week 8, and five carries for 16 yards in Week 9. He had four catches in those three weeks but only totaled 23 receiving yards.
Mason and Jones have the potential to be a dynamic duo, but they need the offense around them to be better. They're very hard to trust until that happens, though. In Week 10, both are high-risk plays even in a favorable matchup against the Packers.
Of the two backs, Mason seems to be the more dynamic option with a higher rushing ceiling, while Jones is more likely to mix in on passing downs. Both players will be touchdown-dependent this week, with Mason as my preferred play, but both backs remain hard to trust.
Packers Committee: Josh Jacobs Out Again
The Packers were without Josh Jacobs for the first six weeks of the season while he was on the NFL's Commissioner Exempt List, but he returned and quickly took over as the team's lead back.
While Jordan Love had the passing game clicking, Jacobs brought some very nice balance to the offense in his two full games on the field, producing 20.1 and 23.2 fantasy points in PPR formats. He clearly had the lead role and eliminated the need for a committee right up until he broke his finger in the first quarter of the team's Week 9 win in New England.
Jacobs is in line to undergo surgery on his injured finger this week and miss multiple games. Coach Matt LaFleur also said that a trip to the IR is possible, which would force him to miss four games and not be eligible to return until Week 15 against the Dolphins.
The Packers turned to Kaleb Johnson after Jacobs' early exit since MarShawn Lloyd (knee) was inactive and Chris Brooks (ankle) is still on IR. Johnson had a season-high 14 carries and finished with 68 rushing yards and his first touchdown of the season.
Kaleb Johnson powers in! What a first half for the @Packers
GBvsNE on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/dmNuSX6KwF
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Johnson was acquired just before the season began from the Steelers, and he worked his way into the timeshare after Lloyd got the first chance to lead the backfield. Johnson had a fumble near the goal line against the Bucs, though, and the team turned back to Lloyd until Jacobs was ready to return.
Now, with Lloyd banged up and Jacobs out for multiple games, Johnson could have a window to be the top option in the backfield. Brooks played lots of snaps in the rotation before his trip to the IR, but he didn't get many carries or targets.
Lloyd will likely mix in if he's healthy, but the Packers are also just one week away from their Week 11 bye, so they may hold him out one game to get him two more weeks of recovery time. Watch his practice reports carefully this week.
While Johnson does make a very interesting play with upside while Jacobs is out, he is in a very tough matchup this week against the Vikings. He'll be touchdown-dependent in that matchup, and the Vikings have done an excellent job limiting opposing running backs this season.
Johnson is a high-risk flex play in Week 10 before the bye week, but if he gets most of the work, he could be a better play against the Rams the following Wednesday, Nov. 25, which kicks off Week 12.
Jets Committee: Breece Hall Back in Charge
After missing five weeks, Breece Hall returned to action against the Chiefs in Week 9, and he took back over most of the work in the backfield, despite the solid production of Braelon Allen while Hall was out.
Allen actually played more snaps (59%), but Hall got 15 carries, compared to just eight for Allen. Hall racked up 61 yards on the ground and added three catches on four targets for 26 yards. While he still may not have been quite 100%, he looked shifty and dynamic enough to return to his role as lead back.
we see you @BreeceH
📺: #NYJvsKC on @NFLonCBS | @paramountplus https://t.co/oNc04NkmGC
— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 8, 2026
Allen was excellent while Hall was out, posting over 20 PPR fantasy points in three of his four games before Hall's return. With Hall back, though, Allen was only able to get 33 rushing yards on eight carries and caught both of his targets for 21 yards. He also lost a fumble.
When Hall is healthy, it looks like he'll be the preferred option for the Jets, with Allen getting some work. However, Allen could receive closer to one-third of the backfield touches rather than an even split. Closer to a third of the running back touches than a half. With that kind of split, Hall is a solid RB2, and Allen is a high-risk FLEX play best left on the bench.
This week, the Jets host the Bills, who have been a top-10 matchup for RBs this season. While Hall should be started in most standard-sized leagues after his success in his return, Allen is hard to trust given his smaller role. He is worth holding if possible, though, since he showed so much upside when he took over for a few weeks.
Rams Committee: Rams Gotta Run
The Rams are still mixing together Kyren Williams and Blake Corum in the backfield, but they will have to rely on their running backs even more than normal for the next few weeks. With Davante Adams (hamstring) already on IR and facing an extended absence, the Rams are expected to place Puka Nacua (knee/toe) on IR as well this week, leaving a heavy workload for the running game.
Williams continues to play the majority of snaps (64% this past week), while Corum has been posting solid numbers in his limited work and continues to get into the end zone.
In Week 9 against the Commanders, Corum had 11 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown but did not bring in either of his two targets. The third-year running back from Michigan is up to five total touchdowns on the season and is averaging over 5.0 yards per carry.
Blake Corum has a Rams TD
LARvsWAS on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/CAhQYXWiIz
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Corum has actually been more productive than Williams over the last few weeks since he has been getting the touchdowns. Williams has been getting more playing time and has been more productive as a receiver, which could be critical with so few other options in the passing game.
Williams had 15 carries for 45 rushing yards and three catches on four targets for 16 receiving yards against the Commanders.
Both running backs are startable options in standard-sized leagues. I'd still feel more confident with Williams over Corum due to his contributions as a receiver. Corum has also had strong touchdown "luck" and could be due for some regression since Williams is still getting most of the chances.
Without Adams and Nacua, the 5-4 Rams will visit the Cardinals in a very favorable matchup in Week 10. Both backs should be very busy and potentially productive in Week 10 before a Week 11 bye. Coming out of the bye, the team has a pair of tough primetime games against the Packers and Chiefs. This week, both options are strong starts that should be started in just about every league.
Patriots Committee: Injuries All Around
The Patriots started the season with Rhamondre Stevenson and Tre'Veyon Henderson expected to share the workload in the backfield, but as they head to Germany for Week 10, they will likely be without both of those options.
Stevenson is dealing with a knee tendon issue that is expected to force him to miss at least this week's game, while Henderson is out indefinitely. Henderson publicly described an unexplained medical emergency involving neurological symptoms, and he is not expected to return this week.
The Patriots also have a Week 11 bye, just like the Packers and Rams discussed above, but for at least Week 10, it looks likely they'll be without both of their top two options at running back.
Corey Kiner is the next man up, and the former Cincinnati Bearcat got his first NFL touchdown in last week's loss to the Packers.
Corey Kiner's first career NFL touchdown 👏
📺 #GBvsNE on FOX https://t.co/ekKDgyCyUo
— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) November 9, 2026
Kiner finished that game with eight carries for 55 yards and that touchdown, and he'll likely get plenty of early-down work for as long as Stevenson and Henderson are out. Earlier this season, he was a big part of the Patriots' win over the Jets, closing out the game by grinding out the clock with power running late in that contest. He has 50 total carries this season for 244 rushing yards.
However, Kiner doesn't seem ideally suited for a three-down role. Coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday, "Do I think that Corey can handle that workload? I think Corey is working extremely hard. I think Corey has done a really nice job. But there are also some things that Corey has to be able to improve on, just like a lot of guys, as far as recognition of the pressure and then the ability to block the pressure."
If Kiner is rotated out, Lan Larison would be the most likely alternative. Larison only has three carries for 10 yards this season and has two catches on three targets for nine more yards. He hasn't played very much, logging only 22 offensive snaps all season, but he was involved in third-down work in Week 1 when Henderson was sidelined. He drew two targets on just three snaps in that game.
It looks like Kiner will get most of the work in the next few weeks, with Larison potentially mixing in. For this week's matchup against the Lions, Kiner is a solid FLEX play or low-end RB2 to consider, while Larison is only a flier for deep league or Showdown DFS consideration.
It will be important to see how the work is split up, though, since Stevenson could need more time off after the bye, leaving a favorable Week 12 matchup against the Chargers for his replacements.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!