Michael Florio's fantasy football sneaky starts, pivot plays, and post-waiver waiver pickups for Week 10 of 2026. Start 'em as under-the-radar fantasy sleepers.
Just when it looked like things were starting to make sense in fantasy football, things got more jumbled than ever. There are numerous teams that will have completely different starting receivers this week. There are a handful of teams that will be making QB changes this week.
On top of that, the injuries just have not stopped this season. That unfortunately is a season-wrecker for some, but managers still have to do their best to set competitive lineups. And lastly, there are four teams on bye.
Despite all of that, there are good streaming options this week, meaning you can still get by and stack another win on your record!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 10 Sneaky Starts and Pivot Options
Quarterbacks
Bryce Young is eighth in the NFL in passing yards, seventh in touchdowns, and fifth in attempts. This week he gets the Saints, who have allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game. They allow explosive passes at the ninth-highest rate.
Plus, the splits are night and day when Young is under pressure compared to when he is in a clean pocket. He has a 66.6 passer rating when under pressure, and 105.7 when not. The Saints generate pressure at a below-average rate. This NFC South matchup has scorefest written all over it.
Tyler Shough is in play for similar reasons as Young above. Shough, who is tied with Young for fifth-most pass attempts in the NFL, threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns in his last game against the Panthers. Carolina also generates pressure at the sixth-lowest rate, so Shough should have time to throw.
Geno Smith is playing this week in a game he probably has to throw a bunch against the Bills. Smith has been airing the ball out with success this season. He is top three in yards, completion percentage, and yards per attempt on deep passes. I expect him to take a fair amount of deep shots this week, and that could lead to chunk plays for him.
The Bills are a tougher matchup than I think people may realize, although the last two QBs they have faced certainly skew the numbers. Volume has him in play as an upside QB2 this week.
Drew Lock was just solid last week, throwing for 175 yards and a touchdown, finishing with 12.6 fantasy points. He is in play this week due to the matchup. The Raiders have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to QBs. They have allowed the most passing touchdowns in the NFL. That is enough to make Lock a streaming option for those diving a bit deeper.
Running Backs
Blake Corum has seen 11-plus touches in four straight games. He has scored a touchdown in five straight games. Corum is third in the NFL in explosive run rate, meaning he can put up fantasy numbers even on a limited workload. Additionally, with the Rams' pass-catchers so short-handed, expect them to run more. Do not be surprised if we see a heavy amount of two RB sets. Also, if Kyren Williams handles more pass game work, it could mean more carries for Corum. Lastly, he has been more utilized in the red zone as of late. He is a very strong RB2 play against the Cardinals this week.
#Rams Week 9 RB Usage
- Kyren Williams: 63% snaps, 15 carries, 17 routes, 4 targets (61 yds)
- Blake Corum: 37% snaps, 11 carries, 10 routes, 2 targets (58 yds, TD)
Corum has 11+ touches in 4 straight, TD in 5 straight
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 8, 2026
Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price are both in play this week, with Charbonnet being the preferred option. He saw 16 carries and two targets last week and finished with 86 yards. Now he gets the Raiders, who have allowed the most rushing yards per game (132) and the ninth-most fantasy PPG to the position. They allow the most rush yards before contact per carry (1.7) and are seventh in rush yards after contact per carry (3.5). With the Raiders QB change, the Charbonnet could see a favorable game script in this one.
Price played 39 percent of the snaps last week and saw nine carries and four targets. He finished with 78 yards, including a team-high 54 yards. While his workload is less steady than Charbonnet, his explosiveness helps make up for that a bit. Charbonnet is an RB2 this week, while Price is a flex option in an extremely favorable matchup.
Audric Estime saw 16 opportunities last week, turning those into 72 yards and a touchdown. That usage could lead to another big performance this week against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed the second-most fantasy PPG, the most rushing touchdowns, and the sixth-most rushing yards per game to RBs. He is a strong streaming option as long as Travis Etienne Jr. is not back.
ESTIME YOU ̶D̶A̶W̶G̶ SAINT!!!
📺: CBS https://t.co/V9C1NTPnDb
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 8, 2026
Corey Kiner has played well in his limited usage this season. He has averaged 4.9 yards per attempt and should be the Patriots starter this week. Admittedly, I do not love the matchup. The Lions have been tough against the run, and the Pats could be in catch-up mode. Kiner has just four career catches.
However, if you are diving deeper due to injury or league size, you are just looking for a back that will see guaranteed volume. Kiner checks that box. Plus, he has some big play ability, which helps mitigate a bit of that risk as well.
Kaleb Johnson played 41 percent of the snaps, with 14 carries that he turned into 68 yards and a touchdown. He has an extremely tough matchup against the Vikings, but volume is enough to have him be a streaming option this week.
Wide Receivers
DeMario Douglas is extremely overlooked. He has topped 15 fantasy points in four of his last five games. He saw nine targets last week. And the matchup could not be any better for him. Not only have the Lions allowed the seventh-most fantasy PPG to tight ends, but they have been extremely vulnerable against the slot.
They have allowed the most yards and the third-most touchdowns to players lined up in the slot. Douglas lines up there 74 percent of the time. In what could be a back-and-forth, high-scoring game, Douglas is an under-the-radar option that should be forced into starting lineups this week.
Another good game from DeMario Douglas https://t.co/5PgktBRaHC
— 💫 (@NewMediaSports_) November 9, 2026
Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion are both trending in the right direction. While Boston’s production has been up and down, he has averaged nine targets per game in the last three weeks. Concepcion has topped 18 fantasy points in two of his last three games.
Not only are they seeing more usage, but they are talented players with complementary skill sets. Boston is more of the field stretcher, while Concepcion is better after the catch. This week, they get the Texans, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to WRs. Boston brings a higher ceiling and would be the preferred option, but Concepcion feels a bit safer. Both are in play as WR3 or flex options.
Omar Cooper Jr. is coming off an 11-target game. Sure, the Jets may have Garrett Wilson back this week, but Cooper should not be ignored. He has topped 100 yards and scored a touchdown twice in his last four games. That has led to him scoring 13-plus fantasy points in three of those and topping 22 twice.
This week he faces the Bills, meaning the Jets will be in catch-up mode and having to air the ball out. As written above, that means good things for the Jets, as Smith has thrown an effective deep ball this season. In total, the Bills have allowed the 10th-most fantasy PPG to receivers. The floor may be low, but the upside is enough to flip your week.
Desperation Plays: For those desperate for a receiver streamer, can I interest you in the Rams, Cardinals, and Colts? The Rams are obviously the top option, as they have the best QB and offense. I would go with Konata Mumpfield first, as he likely operates as the WR1 and sees the most playing time. Tutu Atwell and his big-play capability would be next on the list.
The Colts and Cardinals not only have more unproven options, but the Cardinals also have a third-round rookie making his first NFL start. These situations are left only for the desperate. However, of these options, I rank them this week: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Reggie Virgil, Laquon Treadwell, Zay Jones, Devin Duvernay, and Ashton Dulin.
Tight Ends
Dalton Kincaid disappointed last week, but that came in the toughest matchup a tight end could have (Vikings). However, in his two games prior, he posted 10.8 and 18.6 fantasy PPG. He’s also been better with DJ Moore than without, excluding the Vikings game. He topped 18 PPR points in two of the other three full games Moore has played this season.
Kincaid is also lining up all over the field, which makes him a tough matchup. He’s played 26 percent of snaps out wide, 37 percent from the slot, 32 percent as a traditional tight end. Lastly, the Jets have allowed the fourth-most yards to tight ends.
Hunter Henry is a great option this week. For one, he has scored 11-plus in four of his last six games. Plus, this could be either a high-scoring game or one where the Pats are in catch-up mode and have to throw. That would be fantastic for Henry, as the Lions have allowed the most yards, touchdowns, and fantasy points per game to tight ends.
Darren Waller is coming off a 10-target game. He has topped 12 fantasy points in two of his last three and 10-plus in four of his last seven. The floor is extremely low, but there is upside, which is enough to make him a streaming fantasy option.
He gets the Saints, who are top eight in yards and fantasy points per game allowed to tight ends. Plus, NFC South matchups tend to be wacky, so a high-scoring affair should not shock anyone.
Darren Waller gets UP to snag the TD!
DENvsCAR on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/FTf5Lqayd2
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Tyler Higbee is once again in play with the Rams extremely thin at receiver. While it is tough to trust the Rams and their tight end usage, Higbee may be their top target by default this week. Plus, the Cardinals have allowed the eighth-most fantasy PPG and sixth-most touchdowns to tight ends. That is enough to make Higbee a streaming option for those diving a bit deeper.
Make sure to follow Michael on X, @MichaelFFlorio.
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