Wyatt discusses five well-known fantasy football players who have not performed well heading into Week 10 of the 2026 season. Is it time to drop, sell, or hold?
We're heading into Week 10 of the NFL season, and an eventful trade deadline has passed us by. Well-known players are on the move, changing the fantasy landscape and leaving managers scrambling over how they want to improve their rosters before the fantasy trade deadline.
Most leagues have a few weeks left to make major roster moves to bolster their rosters for a deep playoff run or a desperate move to spark a push for the last playoff spot. Regardless, all it takes is one right move to set your team up for success.
Today, we're looking at well-known fantasy football players who are struggling and not meeting our expectations. Should fantasy managers hold these players, sell while we still can, or is it finally time to drop them off in Dumpsville? We've added a couple extra names at the end with trade deadlines approaching. Without further ado, how crazy should fantasy managers get with these well-known players heading into Week 10?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders
I promise this isn’t a fan rant to relieve frustration after watching disappointing football, so please stick with me.
Jayden Daniels is coming off back-to-back weeks of under-16-point performances and finishing outside the top 12 quarterbacks. He’s seen two top defenses in the Eagles and the Rams without his top receiver.
Understandably, Daniels' play has slipped a bit as he’s had to adjust to playing without Terry McLaurin while playing behind a bad offensive line.
Still, he’s finished as a top-16 quarterback in his “bad” outings, and that doesn’t kill fantasy lineups. If this is Daniels' floor, it's a pretty safe floor for fantasy managers to fall on.
There are brighter days ahead for Daniels and his fantasy outings; that’s the important takeaway.
38-yard TD run! Jayden Daniels is so back
@NYGvsWAS on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/un8ws01KAe
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
He’s building a strong rapport with tight end Chig Okonkwo and rookie wideout Antonio Williams, while having a savvy veteran in Stefon Diggs to move the chains on third down or an outlet when plays break down.
Daniels is starting to figure out how to operate at a high level, and his schedule begins to ease up this week. Over the next four games, he will face the Giants, Bengals, Cardinals, and the Titans.
None of those defenses scare us and give Daniels the fifth-easiest strength of schedule for quarterbacks in the next three games, per Mike Clay of ESPN.
We’ve seen Daniels ball out in a talent-needy offense as a rookie, and it shouldn’t shock managers if he does it again to close this season.
Verdict: Hold in all leagues
Rachaad White, RB, Washington Commanders
We’ve got another Commander on our list in Rachaad White, who has been operating as the team’s lead back while Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been on injured reserve with a groin injury.
Croskey-Merritt has missed three games and is eligible to return in Week 11.
In his absence, White is PPR RB24 in overall scoring and is averaging a deceiving 12.2 points per game. Yes, looking at the stat sheet, White’s been an RB2 for managers to plug and play.
However, when we dig deeper, White’s fantasy numbers are inflated by a touchdown or extra involvement in the passing game.
In Week 6, White found the end zone to push his fantasy total to 15.7 points. Then in Week 8, White needed four catches for 30 yards to get to 14 fantasy points. Those flukey stats account for roughly 50% of his fantasy production.
Rachaad White takes it into the end zone to extend the lead for the Commanders 👏
PHIvsWAS on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/vIzzhXyN6K
— NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2026
If we remove them, White finishes Week 6 with 9.7 fantasy points and Week 8 with seven fantasy points.
Well, that’s the result we got from White in Week 9 against the Rams after failing to find the end zone, finishing with 7.9 fantasy points. Even then, White had 5.5 of his fantasy points come off one screen play.
In two of the three games, White has seen seven carries for under 30 rushing yards. That kind of inefficiency on limited volume isn’t sustainable moving forward.
Yes, White is the RB24 over this stretch, averaging 12.2 points per game as mentioned earlier, and we can’t take that away. But he could have very easily been the RB49 overall, averaging 6.4 points per game during that same stretch.
White hasn’t done anything to justify being the lead back over Croskey-Merritt when he returns. Managers should use this as an opportunity to sell White before he goes back to being nothing more than a handcuff for fantasy football.
Verdict: Sell low in all leagues
Parker Washington, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
We’ve had the highest of highs and the lowest of lows for Parker Washington this year.
Washington started the season red hot, picking up right where he left off after a strong finish to the 2025 season. He was averaging 16.3 points per game and was the PPR WR9 in overall scoring.
51-YARD TOUCHDOWN FOR PARKER WASHINGTON
@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Gf38EGe1Qr
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Conversely, he’s been the WR49 on a points-per-game basis, averaging 9.4 points per game in his last three games. It could have been worse than that if Washington didn’t save his bacon in Week 9 with a 50-yard touchdown; without it, he would have finished with 2.1 fantasy points.
Here’s the problem for Washington: the Jaguars have been a wagon and have played in four non-competitive games this year (wins by 23 points or more). This means the Jaguars have won by 23 or more points in 50% of their games this season.
In those four games, he is averaging 12.5 points per game and has scored a touchdown in three of those games. That would be good for WR26 on a points-per-game basis.
Not to sound like a broken record, those numbers are slightly inflated from those three touchdowns. Yes, we can’t take them away, but touchdowns are flukey.
Looking forward, the Jaguars will face three teams they turn into noncompetitive blowouts: the Titans twice and the Giants. Plus, the team made three massive trades to bolster the defense before Tuesday's deadline.
Lower competition + superstar acquisitions to an already good defense = more dominant victories
It looks like Washington could be in the valley for the foreseeable future, and it’s time to trade him before his value hits rock bottom.
Verdict: Sell low in 12-team leagues
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
What is going on with Ashton Jeanty and the Las Vegas Raiders?
He’s coming off back-to-back dud performances of under 11 fantasy points and has combined for eight carries in those games.
Jeanty has been an efficient runner this season and has had five straight games with fewer than 30 rushing yards. That’s bad!
The 22-year-old has relied solely on his passing-game usage to keep his fantasy value afloat. Jeanty leads all running backs in targets, receptions, and receiving yards this season.
Kirk Cousins floats it to Ashton Jeanty for the TD 🙌
LARvsLV on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/mppf0nxfCw
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
As a result, 65% of Jeanty’s fantasy points come from his receiving work.
With Kirk Cousins being traded to the Vikings, what does it mean for Jeanty moving forward?
Historically, a rookie quarterback can only support one fantasy pass-catcher, and we’ve seen some not even be able to do that. This tells us Fernando Mendoza will likely only be able to uplift one Raiders pass-catcher consistently.
That means Brock Bowers and Jeanty will be battling to be that one pass-catcher he supports, and Bowers will likely win that battle. We have to look at Jeanty as a pass-catcher because that’s what he’s been this season.
If Bowers is his go-to target, Jeanty’s fantasy value could plummet.
Verdict: Sell low in 12-team leagues
Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
There are two reasons why Justin Jefferson is on this list.
Reason No. 1: Jefferson is coming off three straight games below 14.5 PPR points and has finished below nine fantasy points in two of those games. Quarterback play has been concerning for his fantasy stock because the quarterback has been unable to get the ball to him.
Before Tuesday afternoon, Jefferson would have been a sell candidate. However, that brings us to our second reason Jefferson is on our list.
Reason No. 2: The Minnesota Vikings sent a third-round pick to the Raiders to bring Cousins back home. This is NOT a sell-high opportunity for Jefferson managers; it’s an answered prayer!
Cousins has turned back the clock this season and has been slinging the ball. He’s thrown the second-most touchdowns and has the fifth-most passing yards through nine games.
As a result, Bowers is the TE1 on a points-per-game basis, averaging 20.9 points per game. That would be good for the WR4 on a points-per-game basis when comparing Bowers’ production to receivers.
The last time we saw Cousins and Jefferson play a full season together in Kevin O’Connell’s offense, Jefferson was the WR1 in overall scoring and averaged 21.7 points per game.
2022 Justin Jefferson with Kirk Cousins at QB.
128 REC, 1,809 YDS, 8 TD.
Could this duo revive the Vikings offense and bring the Vikings to the Super Bowl? https://t.co/k32f40AJVp
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 10, 2026
We are finally getting a competent quarterback under center, and we could see Jefferson get back to his peak fantasy football production. Competing to be the WR1 and winning managers in their leagues.
Verdict: Hold in all leagues
Honorable Mentions
- Antonio Williams, WR, Commanders - Hold
- Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers - Sell
- Malik Willis, QB, Dolphins - Cut
- Kyren Williams, RB, Rams - Hold
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