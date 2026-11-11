Bruno's six bold fantasy football predictions for the second half of 2026, including calls on Joe Burrow, Jonah Coleman, Matthew Golden, and Tank Dell.
Audric Estimé is my pick to outscore Alvin Kamara from here. Jonah Coleman gets a top-10 running back finish, and Tank Dell becomes a top-15 receiver.
These are more aggressive calls than I'd make in my rest-of-season rankings. I'm projecting Matthew Golden to turn his growing workload into a top-five finish. Colston Loveland has an even tougher assignment in outscoring Trey McBride.
The predictions cover Weeks 10 through 17. I'm counting total points in PPR leagues, so remaining byes matter. Joe Burrow's benchmark is passing touchdowns.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Joe Burrow Throws 30 More Touchdown Passes
I'm calling for Burrow to reach 53 passing touchdowns before Week 18. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has 23 through eight games, so he needs 30 across his next eight starts. That's 3.75 per game, slightly below his average over his last four appearances.
Burrow threw seven touchdown passes in his first four games. He's thrown 16 in the next four, with four apiece against the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, five against the Tennessee Titans and three against the Atlanta Falcons.
The receiving options make me willing to chase that pace. Tee Higgins has five touchdown catches over the last three games. Ja'Marr Chase has scored in four consecutive appearances, while Mike Gesicki has six receiving touchdowns this season. The three have combined for 19 touchdown catches.
In Madrid, he threw a touchdown on roughly one in 10 attempts, almost the same rate as in the 48-attempt game against Tennessee. He'll need that efficiency against Pittsburgh and Kansas City, which have each allowed seven passing touchdowns. Indianapolis offers more room for a big game in Week 16 with 16 allowed and just two interceptions.
Cincinnati has already had its bye, leaving Burrow a start in every remaining fantasy week. I'm betting this receiving group gives him enough four- and five-touchdown games to sustain that pace through December.
Jonah Coleman Finishes as a Top-10 PPR Running Back
Coleman has handled 47 touches across the Denver Broncos' last three games. J.K. Dobbins has 18 over that same stretch. The separation has grown each week, ending with Coleman getting 21 touches against the Carolina Panthers while Dobbins received five.
Coleman turned his last two games into 39.2 PPR points. He rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns and added 94 yards on eight catches. I'm buying that receiving workload as much as the increase in carries.
Coleman averaged 3.4 yards per carry at Carolina and still scored 18.8 PPR points. He caught four passes for 31 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a nine-yard run in the fourth quarter.
RJ Harvey (knee) remains on injured reserve and cannot return before Week 13. That gives Coleman two more games after the bye to strengthen his hold on the backfield before Harvey is eligible to rejoin it.
I expect Coleman to keep the carry lead if Harvey returns. Harvey had 25 catches for 217 yards before the injury, so I'm watching whether Coleman keeps the four catches per game he's averaged over the past two weeks.
Jonah Coleman rushes for a nine-yard touchdown against Carolina.
— @Broncos November 8, 2026
Matthew Golden Breaks Into the Top Five at Wide Receiver
Golden needed one quarter to catch six passes for 126 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots. He finished with 10 receptions for 164 yards, showing how heavily the Green Bay Packers can feature him from the opening drives.
Golden has drawn 16 red-zone targets to Christian Watson's seven. He drew two against New England, when Watson went without one.
Golden has averaged seven catches and 101.8 receiving yards over his last five games. With three touchdowns, that comes to 103.9 PPR points. Holding that pace over seven games would give him about 145.5 points, and I'm projecting him to build on it with more frequent touchdowns.
Christian Watson has seven touchdown catches to Golden's five. Golden leads the pair with 92 targets to Watson's 74, giving him a larger share of Love's throws to build on.
The Week 11 bye leaves Golden with seven starts. I'd trade for him at a WR2 price if his manager still views Watson as the clear first choice in this offense.
Audric Estime Outscores Alvin Kamara in PPR
Kamara's season high is nine carries across seven appearances. His receiving work has kept him involved, including seven catches against the Pittsburgh Steelers before the New Orleans Saints' bye. That's the part of Kamara's game Estimé has to overcome in PPR.
The Saints claimed Estimé off waivers five days before facing the Cleveland Browns and gave him 15 carries. He gained 72 yards and scored the late go-ahead touchdown. Kamara had six carries for 32 yards and caught three passes to Estimé's one.
Kellen Moore pointed to Estimé's physical running in practice after he rejoined the Saints. Chris Olave said Estimé was on a limited rep count, which makes it more telling that New Orleans kept him in for the carry from the two-yard line.
Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) remains on injured reserve. Moore said the team was still weighing a Week 10 return. Etienne's availability matters because he handled 30 carries and caught 11 passes in his first three games with New Orleans.
My bet is that Estimé keeps the short-yardage work even if Etienne takes most of the early downs. Kamara's edge in catches makes those carries essential to the prediction.
Tank Dell Becomes a Top-15 PPR Wide Receiver
Dell's 63-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers was his second gain of at least 40 yards in two appearances for the Houston Texans. His only catch against the New York Giants went for 43 yards on a day he played 23% of the offensive snaps.
The workload changed after Houston's bye. Dell went from one target against New York to a team-high nine against the Chargers, catching four for 105 yards. If that involvement holds, he'll have more opportunities to pair those long gains with the receptions needed for a top-15 PPR finish.
C.J. Stroud threw for 384 yards and five touchdowns against the Chargers. Dell can benefit from that passing offense even while sharing work with Nico Collins and Kayshon Boutte. Collins caught four passes for 55 yards and a score in the same game, while Boutte led Houston with 125 receiving yards.
Jayden Higgins (knee) and Jaylin Noel (toe) are on injured reserve. Marvin Harrison Jr. caught two passes for 20 yards against the Chargers, so Dell earned those nine targets with Collins, Boutte, and Harrison all involved.
With Houston's bye complete, Dell has eight scheduled games to accumulate points. I'd try to acquire him at a WR3 price after only two games back.
C.J. Stroud finds Tank Dell for a 63-yard touchdown against the Chargers.
— @NFL November 8, 2026
Colston Loveland Outscores Trey McBride
McBride has caught at least seven passes in all nine games. That's a high bar for Loveland, who averaged six catches over the four games that moved him into my top five.
The Chicago Bears are off in Week 10, and the Arizona Cardinals have their bye in Week 14. Both tight ends have seven scheduled games to make their case.
Arizona is turning to Carson Beck for his first NFL start after placing Gardner Minshew (elbow) on injured reserve. Michael Wilson (neck) also went on IR, ending his season. I'm projecting fewer scoring opportunities for McBride while Arizona works through those losses.
Wilson drew 88 targets before the injury. McBride could pick up more of that work, which makes the bet hinge on whether Arizona generates enough chances for him near the end zone.
Loveland has raised his receiving average from 22.0 yards over his first five games to 63.3 over his last four. McBride still outscored him 72.0 to 59.3 in PPR over those four weeks, including Loveland's lost fumble. If they hold those rates over the next seven games, Loveland has about 22 points to make up.
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