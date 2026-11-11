Nick Mariano's rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for Week 10 in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Set winning lineups with our updated Week 10 fantasy football ranks for 2026.
Another week of NFL numbers is written in the history books, and the trade deadline has now come and passed, so we require an updated rest-of-season rankings sheet. Just because no more NFL teams can pull off a trade, it doesn't mean you can't hop on the phones and make some league-winning moves. Let us provide a revised roadmap with our Week 10 fantasy football half-PPR and full-PPR rankings for the rest of 2026, as of November 11 (make a wish!).
Be sure to inspect the ranks of key players, such as Tee Higgins, Tank Dell, Jonah Coleman, Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, Kirk Cousins, and others. We're out here doing our best to give you the championship-winning formula with forward-looking ranks.
Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these rankings, you should also read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 10
- How healthy are the Giants at QB and RB with a quick turnaround on Thursday?
- Can the snaps, routes run, and targets finally yield a big day for Antonio Williams?
- Will the Patriots commit to Corey Kiner at RB, including on passing downs? Is A.J. Brown really traveling to Germany?
- Does Detroit ramp up Jahmyr Gibbs' volume again, or is Sione Vaki lightening the workload as the season wears on?
- How does Josh Downs immediately integrate into Kansas City's target tree, or are they going to run it 40 times?
- What does Houston's target distribution look like with its crowded WR room? Do we get some consistency?
- Who emerges from a Vikings/Packers heavyweight fight with Kirk Cousins giving MIN offense life?
- Is MIA/IND so bad that it turns out good for fantasy speculators? Does Seth McGowan's workload fluctuate?
- Can Carolina keep some passing-game momentum going against a vulnerable Saints defense?
- What is New Orleans' running back split if Travis Etienne Jr. is ready, given how Audric Estime ran?
- Just how suffocating is the revamped Jacksonville defense going to look in Tennessee?
- Can either the Cardinals or Raiders generate offense with rookie QBs facing dynamic defenses?
- Will the Rams pivot entirely to their more experienced RBs without a reliable WR/TE?
- Can Jacoby Brissett revitalize Zay Flowers and Derrick Henry, or perhaps even Ja'Kobi Lane?
These half-PPR and full-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by.
Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24/7 with our free push notification alerts!
Week 10 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings
These are for Half PPR, scroll down for full PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 11/11:
Week 10 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings
These are for full PPR, scroll up for Half PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 11/11:
|Tier
|Rank
|Player
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|4
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|6
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|3
|8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|3
|9
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|10
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|3
|11
|James Cook III
|RB
|3
|12
|Christian Watson
|WR
|3
|13
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|14
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|15
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|3
|16
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|17
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|3
|18
|Josh Allen
|QB
|4
|19
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|4
|20
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|21
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|4
|22
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|23
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|24
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|25
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|4
|26
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|27
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|4
|28
|George Kittle
|TE
|4
|29
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|5
|30
|Trey McBride
|TE
|5
|31
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|5
|32
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|5
|33
|Nico Collins
|WR
|5
|34
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|35
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|5
|36
|Chase Brown
|RB
|5
|37
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|38
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|39
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|5
|40
|George Pickens
|WR
|5
|41
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|42
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|43
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|5
|44
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|45
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|6
|46
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|6
|47
|Breece Hall
|RB
|6
|48
|Drake Maye
|QB
|6
|49
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|6
|50
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|6
|51
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|6
|52
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|6
|53
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|6
|54
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|6
|55
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|6
|56
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|6
|57
|Jordan Love
|QB
|6
|58
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|6
|59
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|6
|60
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|6
|61
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|6
|62
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|63
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|64
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|7
|65
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|7
|66
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|7
|67
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|68
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|69
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|7
|70
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|7
|71
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|7
|72
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|7
|73
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|7
|74
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|7
|75
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|7
|76
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|7
|77
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|7
|78
|Josh Downs
|WR
|7
|79
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|7
|80
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|81
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|7
|82
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|83
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|7
|84
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|7
|85
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|7
|86
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|8
|87
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|8
|88
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|8
|89
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|8
|90
|Jared Goff
|QB
|8
|91
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|8
|92
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|8
|93
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|8
|94
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|8
|95
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|8
|96
|Davante Adams
|WR
|8
|97
|Woody Marks
|RB
|8
|98
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|8
|99
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|8
|100
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|8
|101
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|8
|102
|Rachaad White
|RB
|9
|103
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|9
|104
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|105
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|9
|106
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|9
|107
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|9
|108
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|9
|109
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|9
|110
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|9
|111
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|9
|112
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|9
|113
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|9
|114
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|115
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|9
|116
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|9
|117
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|118
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|119
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|9
|120
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|9
|121
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|10
|122
|David Montgomery
|RB
|10
|123
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|10
|124
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|10
|125
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|10
|126
|Bam Knight
|RB
|10
|127
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|10
|128
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|10
|129
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|10
|130
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|10
|131
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|10
|132
|Bryce Young
|QB
|10
|133
|Malik Washington
|WR
|10
|134
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|10
|135
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|10
|136
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|10
|137
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|10
|138
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|10
|139
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|10
|140
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|10
|141
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|10
|142
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|10
|143
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|10
|144
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|11
|145
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|146
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|11
|147
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|11
|148
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|11
|149
|Audric Estime
|RB
|11
|150
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|11
|151
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|11
|152
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|11
|153
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|11
|154
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|11
|155
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|11
|156
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|11
|157
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|11
|158
|Darren Waller
|TE
|11
|159
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|11
|160
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|11
|161
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|11
|162
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|11
|163
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|11
|164
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|11
|165
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|11
|166
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|11
|167
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|168
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|11
|169
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|12
|170
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|12
|171
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|12
|172
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|12
|173
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|12
|174
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|12
|175
|Justice Hill
|RB
|12
|176
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|12
|177
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|12
|178
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|12
|179
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|12
|180
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|12
|181
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|12
|182
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|12
|183
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|12
|184
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|12
|185
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|186
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|12
|187
|Tre Harris
|WR
|12
|188
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|12
|189
|Bo Nix
|QB
|12
|190
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|12
|191
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|12
|192
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|12
|193
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|12
|194
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|12
|195
|Geno Smith
|QB
|12
|196
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|12
|197
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|12
|198
|Ray Davis
|RB
|12
|199
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|12
|200
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
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