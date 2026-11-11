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Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 10 Updates for Top 200

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Tee Higgins - Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Nick Mariano's rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for Week 10 in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Set winning lineups with our updated Week 10 fantasy football ranks for 2026.

Another week of NFL numbers is written in the history books, and the trade deadline has now come and passed, so we require an updated rest-of-season rankings sheet. Just because no more NFL teams can pull off a trade, it doesn't mean you can't hop on the phones and make some league-winning moves. Let us provide a revised roadmap with our Week 10 fantasy football half-PPR and full-PPR rankings for the rest of 2026, as of November 11 (make a wish!).

Be sure to inspect the ranks of key players, such as Tee Higgins, Tank Dell, Jonah Coleman, Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, Kirk Cousins, and others. We're out here doing our best to give you the championship-winning formula with forward-looking ranks.

Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these rankings, you should also read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 10

  • How healthy are the Giants at QB and RB with a quick turnaround on Thursday?
  • Can the snaps, routes run, and targets finally yield a big day for Antonio Williams?
  • Will the Patriots commit to Corey Kiner at RB, including on passing downs? Is A.J. Brown really traveling to Germany?
  • Does Detroit ramp up Jahmyr Gibbs' volume again, or is Sione Vaki lightening the workload as the season wears on?
  • How does Josh Downs immediately integrate into Kansas City's target tree, or are they going to run it 40 times?
  • What does Houston's target distribution look like with its crowded WR room? Do we get some consistency?
  • Who emerges from a Vikings/Packers heavyweight fight with Kirk Cousins giving MIN offense life?
  • Is MIA/IND so bad that it turns out good for fantasy speculators? Does Seth McGowan's workload fluctuate?
  • Can Carolina keep some passing-game momentum going against a vulnerable Saints defense?
  • What is New Orleans' running back split if Travis Etienne Jr. is ready, given how Audric Estime ran?
  • Just how suffocating is the revamped Jacksonville defense going to look in Tennessee?
  • Can either the Cardinals or Raiders generate offense with rookie QBs facing dynamic defenses?
  • Will the Rams pivot entirely to their more experienced RBs without a reliable WR/TE?
  • Can Jacoby Brissett revitalize Zay Flowers and Derrick Henry, or perhaps even Ja'Kobi Lane?

These half-PPR and full-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by.

Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24/7 with our free push notification alerts!

 

Week 10 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings

These are for Half PPR, scroll down for full PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 11/11:

Tier Rank Player Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 4 Bijan Robinson RB
2 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR
3 6 Christian McCaffrey RB
3 7 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
3 9 James Cook III RB
3 10 Justin Jefferson WR
3 11 Christian Watson WR
3 12 Tee Higgins WR
4 13 Brock Bowers TE
4 14 Drake London WR
4 15 Matthew Golden WR
4 16 Chris Olave WR
4 17 Josh Allen QB
4 18 Malik Nabers WR
4 19 Bucky Irving RB
4 20 Javonte Williams RB
4 21 Derrick Henry RB
4 22 D'Andre Swift RB
4 23 Zay Flowers WR
4 24 Bhayshul Tuten RB
4 25 Kyren Williams RB
4 26 Parker Washington WR
4 27 Chuba Hubbard RB
4 28 George Kittle TE
4 29 Jonathan Taylor RB
5 30 Luther Burden III WR
5 31 Trey McBride TE
5 32 Jonah Coleman RB
5 33 Nico Collins WR
5 34 Colston Loveland TE
5 35 Jaylen Warren RB
5 36 DJ Moore WR
5 37 Chase Brown RB
5 38 Joe Burrow QB
5 39 Jameson Williams WR
5 40 George Pickens WR
5 41 Brock Purdy QB
5 42 Garrett Wilson WR
5 43 Mike Evans WR
5 44 Saquon Barkley RB
5 45 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 46 Rashee Rice WR
5 47 Breece Hall RB
5 48 Drake Maye QB
6 49 Carnell Tate WR
6 50 Rome Odunze WR
6 51 Isaiah Likely TE
6 52 Caleb Williams QB
6 53 Ollie Gordon II RB
6 54 Jalen Coker WR
6 55 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 56 Sam LaPorta TE
6 57 Jordan Love QB
6 58 Blake Corum RB
6 59 A.J. Brown WR
6 60 Jayden Daniels QB
6 61 Josh Jacobs RB
6 62 DeVonta Smith WR
6 63 Tucker Kraft TE
6 64 Cam Skattebo RB
6 65 Emeka Egbuka WR
6 66 Tony Pollard RB
7 67 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 68 KC Concepcion WR
7 69 Tyler Warren TE
7 70 Kyle Monangai RB
7 71 Zach Charbonnet RB
7 72 Puka Nacua WR
7 73 Ashton Jeanty RB
7 74 Dalton Kincaid TE
7 75 Jaylen Waddle WR
7 76 Stefon Diggs WR
7 77 Denzel Boston WR
7 78 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 79 Josh Downs WR
7 80 C.J. Stroud QB
7 81 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 82 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
7 83 DK Metcalf WR
7 84 Ladd McConkey WR
7 85 Rico Dowdle RB
7 86 Braelon Allen RB
7 87 Jadarian Price RB
8 88 Antonio Williams WR
8 89 Jared Goff QB
8 90 Dak Prescott QB
8 91 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 92 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 93 Jordan Addison WR
8 94 Germie Bernard WR
8 95 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 96 Emmett Johnson RB
8 97 Davante Adams WR
8 98 Kaelon Black RB
8 99 Jordan Mason RB
8 100 Woody Marks RB
8 101 Keenan Allen WR
8 102 Dylan Sampson RB
8 103 Rachaad White RB
8 104 Makai Lemon WR
9 105 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 106 Brenton Strange TE
9 107 Tyler Shough QB
9 108 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
9 109 Ryan Flournoy WR
9 110 Chig Okonkwo TE
9 111 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
9 112 Travis Kelce TE
9 113 Courtland Sutton WR
9 114 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 115 T.J. Hockenson TE
9 116 Tre Tucker WR
9 117 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 118 Khalil Shakir WR
9 119 Terrance Ferguson TE
9 120 Adonai Mitchell WR
9 121 David Montgomery RB
9 122 Caleb Douglas WR
9 123 Mike Washington Jr. RB
9 124 Bam Knight RB
9 125 Kirk Cousins QB
9 126 DeMario Douglas WR
9 127 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 128 Dallas Goedert TE
10 129 Tyler Allgeier RB
10 130 Corey Kiner RB
10 131 Sione Vaki RB
10 132 Alvin Kamara RB
10 133 Bryce Young QB
10 134 Malik Washington WR
10 135 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 136 Pat Freiermuth TE
10 137 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
10 138 Devaughn Vele WR
10 139 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 140 Malachi Fields WR
10 141 RJ Harvey RB
10 142 Omarion Hampton RB
10 143 Hunter Henry TE
10 144 Audric Estime RB
10 145 Keon Coleman WR
10 146 Mike Gesicki TE
10 147 Samaje Perine RB
10 148 Pat Bryant WR
11 149 Konata Mumpfield WR
11 150 Kimani Vidal RB
11 151 Kaleb Johnson RB
11 152 Mack Hollins WR
11 153 Jonathon Brooks RB
11 154 Alec Pierce WR
11 155 Juwan Johnson TE
11 156 J.K. Dobbins RB
11 157 Xavier Worthy WR
11 158 Treylon Burks WR
11 159 Darren Waller TE
11 160 Seth McGowan RB
11 161 Kalif Raymond WR
11 162 Joe Milton III QB
11 163 Travis Hunter WR
11 164 Tyler Higbee TE
11 165 Romeo Doubs WR
11 166 MarShawn Lloyd RB
11 167 Devin Singletary RB
12 168 Keaton Mitchell RB
12 169 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 170 Dalton Schultz TE
12 171 Tutu Atwell WR
12 172 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
12 173 Matthew Stafford QB
12 174 Kayshon Boutte WR
12 175 Kendre Miller RB
12 176 Justice Hill RB
12 177 Baker Mayfield QB
12 178 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
12 179 Michael Penix Jr. QB
12 180 Xavier Hutchinson WR
12 181 Tank Bigsby RB
12 182 Demarcus Robinson WR
12 183 Jeremiyah Love RB
12 184 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
12 185 Rashod Bateman WR
12 186 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 187 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 188 Tre Harris WR
12 189 Bo Nix QB
12 190 TreVeyon Henderson RB
12 191 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 192 Mark Andrews TE
12 193 Quentin Johnston WR
12 194 Ted Hurst WR
12 195 Elijah Mitchell RB
12 196 Geno Smith QB
12 197 Ray Davis RB
12 198 Jahan Dotson WR
12 199 CJ Daniels WR
12 200 Michael Mayer TE

 

Week 10 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings

These are for full PPR, scroll up for Half PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 11/11:

Tier Rank Player Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 4 Bijan Robinson RB
2 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 6 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 7 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
3 9 Justin Jefferson WR
3 10 Tee Higgins WR
3 11 James Cook III RB
3 12 Christian Watson WR
3 13 Brock Bowers TE
3 14 Drake London WR
3 15 Matthew Golden WR
3 16 Chris Olave WR
3 17 Malik Nabers WR
3 18 Josh Allen QB
4 19 Bucky Irving RB
4 20 Zay Flowers WR
4 21 Bhayshul Tuten RB
4 22 Javonte Williams RB
4 23 D'Andre Swift RB
4 24 Parker Washington WR
4 25 Derrick Henry RB
4 26 Kyren Williams RB
4 27 Luther Burden III WR
4 28 George Kittle TE
4 29 Jonathan Taylor RB
5 30 Trey McBride TE
5 31 Chuba Hubbard RB
5 32 Jonah Coleman RB
5 33 Nico Collins WR
5 34 Colston Loveland TE
5 35 Jaylen Warren RB
5 36 Chase Brown RB
5 37 DJ Moore WR
5 38 Jameson Williams WR
5 39 Joe Burrow QB
5 40 George Pickens WR
5 41 Garrett Wilson WR
5 42 Mike Evans WR
5 43 Brock Purdy QB
5 44 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 45 Rashee Rice WR
6 46 Saquon Barkley RB
6 47 Breece Hall RB
6 48 Drake Maye QB
6 49 Carnell Tate WR
6 50 Rome Odunze WR
6 51 Isaiah Likely TE
6 52 Caleb Williams QB
6 53 Sam LaPorta TE
6 54 Jalen Coker WR
6 55 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 56 Ollie Gordon II RB
6 57 Jordan Love QB
6 58 Jayden Daniels QB
6 59 DeVonta Smith WR
6 60 Tucker Kraft TE
6 61 A.J. Brown WR
6 62 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 63 Blake Corum RB
7 64 Josh Jacobs RB
7 65 KC Concepcion WR
7 66 Cam Skattebo RB
7 67 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 68 Tyler Warren TE
7 69 Tony Pollard RB
7 70 Puka Nacua WR
7 71 Dalton Kincaid TE
7 72 Ashton Jeanty RB
7 73 Zach Charbonnet RB
7 74 Kyle Monangai RB
7 75 Stefon Diggs WR
7 76 Jaylen Waddle WR
7 77 Denzel Boston WR
7 78 Josh Downs WR
7 79 C.J. Stroud QB
7 80 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 81 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 82 DK Metcalf WR
7 83 Ladd McConkey WR
7 84 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
7 85 Antonio Williams WR
7 86 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 87 Jadarian Price RB
8 88 Rico Dowdle RB
8 89 Braelon Allen RB
8 90 Jared Goff QB
8 91 Dak Prescott QB
8 92 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 93 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 94 Jordan Addison WR
8 95 Germie Bernard WR
8 96 Davante Adams WR
8 97 Woody Marks RB
8 98 Keenan Allen WR
8 99 Dylan Sampson RB
8 100 Emmett Johnson RB
8 101 Jordan Mason RB
8 102 Rachaad White RB
9 103 Kaelon Black RB
9 104 Makai Lemon WR
9 105 Brenton Strange TE
9 106 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 107 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
9 108 Ryan Flournoy WR
9 109 Tyler Shough QB
9 110 Chig Okonkwo TE
9 111 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
9 112 Courtland Sutton WR
9 113 Travis Kelce TE
9 114 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 115 T.J. Hockenson TE
9 116 Tre Tucker WR
9 117 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 118 Khalil Shakir WR
9 119 Adonai Mitchell WR
9 120 Caleb Douglas WR
9 121 Terrance Ferguson TE
10 122 David Montgomery RB
10 123 Mike Washington Jr. RB
10 124 Kirk Cousins QB
10 125 Dallas Goedert TE
10 126 Bam Knight RB
10 127 DeMario Douglas WR
10 128 Alvin Kamara RB
10 129 Sione Vaki RB
10 130 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 131 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 132 Bryce Young QB
10 133 Malik Washington WR
10 134 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 135 Devaughn Vele WR
10 136 Tyler Allgeier RB
10 137 Corey Kiner RB
10 138 Pat Freiermuth TE
10 139 Malachi Fields WR
10 140 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
10 141 Omarion Hampton RB
10 142 Hunter Henry TE
10 143 Keon Coleman WR
10 144 RJ Harvey RB
11 145 Mike Gesicki TE
11 146 Samaje Perine RB
11 147 Pat Bryant WR
11 148 Konata Mumpfield WR
11 149 Audric Estime RB
11 150 Kimani Vidal RB
11 151 Mack Hollins WR
11 152 Juwan Johnson TE
11 153 Kaleb Johnson RB
11 154 Jonathon Brooks RB
11 155 Xavier Worthy WR
11 156 Treylon Burks WR
11 157 Alec Pierce WR
11 158 Darren Waller TE
11 159 Kalif Raymond WR
11 160 J.K. Dobbins RB
11 161 Travis Hunter WR
11 162 Joe Milton III QB
11 163 Romeo Doubs WR
11 164 Tyler Higbee TE
11 165 Seth McGowan RB
11 166 Dalton Schultz TE
11 167 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 168 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
11 169 Devin Singletary RB
12 170 Tutu Atwell WR
12 171 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 172 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 173 Matthew Stafford QB
12 174 Kayshon Boutte WR
12 175 Justice Hill RB
12 176 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
12 177 Baker Mayfield QB
12 178 Kendre Miller RB
12 179 Michael Penix Jr. QB
12 180 Xavier Hutchinson WR
12 181 Demarcus Robinson WR
12 182 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
12 183 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 184 Jeremiyah Love RB
12 185 Rashod Bateman WR
12 186 Tank Bigsby RB
12 187 Tre Harris WR
12 188 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 189 Bo Nix QB
12 190 Mark Andrews TE
12 191 TreVeyon Henderson RB
12 192 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 193 Ted Hurst WR
12 194 Quentin Johnston WR
12 195 Geno Smith QB
12 196 Michael Mayer TE
12 197 CJ Daniels WR
12 198 Ray Davis RB
12 199 Elijah Mitchell RB
12 200 Jahan Dotson WR

 

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Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 10 Matchup Ratings
Well-Known Players: Drop, Hold or Sell Low?



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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Drew Lock

Expected to Start Against Raiders
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Paul George

Sidelined on Wednesday
Myles Turner

Out Wednesday
George Pickens

Going Through Individual Drills on Wednesday
A.J. Brown

Traveling to Germany With Patriots
Quentin Grimes

Downgraded to Unavailable
Patrick Mahomes

in a "Great Spot" After MRI, Will Need to Manage Pain
Caleb Wilson

Considered Questionable for Wednesday
NFL

Rex Ryan Arrested Wednesday in Nashville
Malik Willis

Hopes to Return in 2026
Lauri Markkanen

Sidelined at Least One Month
Egor Demin

Available on Wednesday
Josh Jacobs

Could Return in 2-3 Weeks
Garrett Wilson

Aaron Glenn "Very Hopeful" That Garrett Wilson Will Play in Week 10
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
NHL

Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Colton Dach

Available for Wednesday's Game
Dylan Guenther

Questionable Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Rams Hope to Have Puka Nacua Back Around Week 14 or 15
Noah Hanifin

Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Troy Terry

Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Brad Marchand

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
Deshaun Watson

Will Start in Week 10
Nick Cousins

"Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Quentin Grimes

Listed as Questionable for Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Questionable for Wednesday Against Denver
Devin Vassell

Questionable Against Bulls
Austin Reaves

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Norman Powell

Iffy for Wednesday
Precious Achiuwa

Exits with Lower-Leg Injury
Domantas Sabonis

(knee) Out; Keegan Murray Unavailable
Zach LaVine

Drops 31 Points, Turns Ankle in Second Half vs. the Magic
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Iffy for Wednesday
Egor Demin

Probable for Wednesday Against Pelicans
Collin Murray-Boyles

Questionable Against Celtics
Immanuel Quickley

Iffy for Wednesday
Scottie Barnes

Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Brandon Williams

Sidelined at Least One Week
Trendon Watford

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Travis Etienne Jr.
Mats Zuccarello

Rejoins Kings Lineup Tuesday
Michael McCarron

Good to Go Against Canadiens
Jared Spurgeon

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Don't Release Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Josh Morrissey

Cleared to Face Devils
Jack Roslovic

on Track to Return Tuesday
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers Expect Jonathon Brooks Back From IR Soon
Morgan Rielly

Remains Out Tuesday
Gardner Minshew II

Placed on Injured Reserve
Cale Makar

Available Tuesday
Matvei Michkov

Wants to Leave Philadelphia
Cam Skattebo

Logs Full Practice on Tuesday
Tony Pollard

Titans Keeping Tony Pollard Despite Trade Interest
Malik Willis

Expected to Land on Injured Reserve
Josh Downs

Chiefs Acquire Josh Downs in Deadline Trade
Jonathan Taylor

Expected to Stay With Colts at Trade Deadline
Fernando Mendoza

Takes Over as Raiders QB
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins to Vikings for 2027 Third-Round Pick
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Christian Dvorak

Sets Up Two Goals as Flyers Earn Rare Win
Tyler Toffoli

Collects Two Points Against Islanders
Leon Draisaitl

Nets Two Goals in Monday's Win
Logan Mailloux

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Rasmus Sandin

Nearing Season Debut
Erik Gustafsson

Deemed Day-to-Day
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
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