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TNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 10 Fantasy Football Matchups for Thursday Night Footbal

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Jayden Daniels - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football starts/sits for TNF, expert advice for all Jaguars, Ravens. Week 10 matchups on Thursday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Stefon Diggs, Chig Okonkwo, Isaiah Likely, and more.

Hey RotoBallers! Week 10 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night with an NFC East matchup as the Commanders travel to MetLife to face the Giants.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Stefon Diggs, Chig Okonkwo, Isaiah Likely, and more. Which Commanders and Giants players should you start or sit in Week 10?

Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 10, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 10, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Washington Commanders Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Jayden Daniels Start 108.3 QB WAS NYG
Stefon Diggs Start 108.1 WR WAS NYG
Rachaad White Start 105.9 RB WAS NYG
Drew Stevens Start 105.6 K WAS NYG
Chig Okonkwo Risky Start 103.6 TE WAS NYG
Antonio Williams Risky Start 103 WR WAS NYG
Treylon Burks Sit 101.7 WR WAS NYG
Marcus Mariota Sit 100.8 QB WAS NYG
Austin Ekeler Sit 100.4 RB WAS NYG
Van Jefferson Sit 97.6 WR WAS NYG
Athan Kaliakmanis Sit 95 QB WAS NYG
Colson Yankoff Sit 91.8 TE WAS NYG
Washington Commanders Sit 91.8 DEF WAS NYG
John Bates Sit 91.7 TE WAS NYG
Robert Henry Jr. Sit 91.5 RB WAS NYG
Luke McCaffrey Sit 90.9 WR WAS NYG
Ben Sinnott Sit 90.6 TE WAS NYG

Chig Okonkwo, TE, Commanders

Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo is leading the team in targets (22), catches (19), and yards (219) since Jayden Daniels returned in Week 5. The 27-year-old tight end is currently in the midst of the best four-game stretch of his career by receiving yards.

In addition, over the past three weeks, Okonkwo's 79.5% route share ranks 5th highest among all tight ends in that span, trailing only George Kittle, Isaiah Likely, Trey McBride, and Brock Bowers.

Okonkwo's role in Washington's offense looks to be trending up, though the lack of touchdowns has held down his fantasy ceiling. Okonkwo has a tough matchup on Thursday night against a Giants defense that has allowed the third-fewest receiving yards to tight ends this season. For Week 10, Okonkwo ranks as RotoBaller's TE14.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs had his lowest target total (five) of the season in last week's loss to the Rams, though he did surpass 50 receiving yards for the first time since Week 1. It was shaping up to be a near no-show from Diggs before he ripped off a 42-yard catch-and-run to somewhat salvage his day. Notably, that 42-yard catch was Diggs' longest since Week 8 of the 2024 season.

The 32-year-old wideout has been solid overall this season, scoring five touchdowns in seven games and ranking 25th in PPR points per game at 12.9. Diggs will look to make an impact on Thursday night against the division-leading Giants after missing the first matchup in Week 5.

The Giants' defense has allowed the 13th fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers this season and has given up 200 yards passing only once in eight games. Diggs should still have a good shot at finding the end zone and projects as a low-end WR2 for Week 10.

 

New York Giants Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Malik Nabers Start 119.2 WR NYG WAS
Isaiah Likely Start 116 TE NYG WAS
Cam Skattebo Start 108.5 RB NYG WAS
Dominic Zvada Start 108.3 K NYG WAS
New York Giants Start 104.2 DEF NYG WAS
Malachi Fields Sit 101.8 WR NYG WAS
J.J. McCarthy Sit 101.6 QB NYG WAS
Charlie Jones Sit 100.6 WR NYG WAS
Darnell Mooney Sit 100.3 WR NYG WAS
Devin Singletary Sit 100 RB NYG WAS
Thomas Fidone II Sit 99.2 TE NYG WAS
Theo Johnson Sit 99.1 TE NYG WAS
Gregory Desrosiers Sit 96.6 RB NYG WAS
Jameis Winston Sit 95 QB NYG WAS
Jalin Hyatt Sit 93.9 WR NYG WAS
Chris Manhertz Sit 92.7 TE NYG WAS
Patrick Ricard Sit 91.4 RB NYG WAS
Phil Mafah Sit 90.7 RB NYG WAS

Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is off the injury report and good to go for his team's Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. Skattebo missed New York's Week 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring injury, but he will return after just a one-game absence.

Across seven games in 2026, Skattebo has recorded 494 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 109 touches. He had his best game of the season in his most recent appearance, logging 17 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans. Now that he will officially be active, Skattebo profiles as a low-end RB2 option for fantasy managers in Week 10.

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Giants

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) is off the injury report and will be active for his team's Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. McCarthy suffered a hip injury during New York's Week 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles that briefly caused him to leave the game.

However, the 23-year-old returned to finish that contest and is now in line to make his third straight start for the Giants in Week 10. McCarthy has been productive since being traded to New York, completing 63.2% of his pass attempts for 622 yards, one touchdown, and one interception across four games (two starts). He's also been involved in the run game, logging 51 rushing yards on nine carries.

McCarthy may be a little more cautious with his legs coming off the injury, but he profiles as a solid QB2 option for fantasy managers in superflex leagues against the Commanders.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 10 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Stefon Diggs, Chig Okonkwo, Isaiah Likely. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 10.

Week 10 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 10 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Stefon Diggs
vs
Trey McBride
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sam Laporta
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
Blake Corum
Stefon Diggs
vs
Travis Kelce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Stefon Diggs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jadarian Price
Stefon Diggs
vs
Breece Hall
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tony Pollard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rachaad White
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Coker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Pickens
Stefon Diggs
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chase Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Stefon Diggs
vs
Hunter Henry
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jameson Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Nabers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tee Higgins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zay Flowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Parker Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Olave
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Demario Douglas
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Carnell Tate
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Germie Bernard
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
vs
A.J. Brown
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Braelon Allen
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Antonio Williams
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jordan Mason
Chig Okonkwo
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Woody Marks
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chig Okonkwo
vs
KC Concepcion
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Denzel Boston
Chig Okonkwo
vs
George Kittle
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brock Bowers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Travis Kelce
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Warren
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Trey McBride
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Sam Laporta
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Hunter Henry
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Breece Hall
Isaiah Likely
vs
Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tony Pollard
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jalen Coker
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Isaiah Likely
vs
Stefon Diggs
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Pickens
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Chase Brown
Isaiah Likely
vs
Blake Corum
Isaiah Likely
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Isaiah Likely
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jameson Williams
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jadarian Price
Isaiah Likely
vs
DJ Moore
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Isaiah Likely
vs
Garrett Wilson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Rachaad White
Isaiah Likely
vs
Rashee Rice
Isaiah Likely
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brock Bowers
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Hunter Henry
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brenton Strange
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Higbee
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mike Gesicki
Isaiah Likely
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

D/ST Strength of Schedule For Weeks 10-17
Week 10 Fantasy Football Projections
Bold Predictions for the Second Half
Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Trey Murphy III

Is Doubtful For Wednesday's Game Against The Nets
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out With Illness vs. Lions in Germany
Drew Doughty

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Josh Hart

Will Suit Up Against Cavaliers on Wednesday
Karl-Anthony Towns

Will Play Against Cavs on Wednesday
Parker Wotherspoon

Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins

to Miss 7-10 Days
Miro Heiskanen

to Remain Out Thursday
Brock Faber

Planning to Return Saturday
Immanuel Quickley

Collin Murray-Boyles Will Play Wednesday vs. Boston
Rasmus Ristolainen

Activated From Injured Reserve
Matvei Michkov

Flyers Not Interested in Trading Matvei Michkov
Travis Etienne Jr.

Back at Practice, Expected to be Limited
T.J. Hockenson

Misses Practice With Multiple Injuries
Cam Skattebo

Off the Injury Report for Thursday Night Football
Patrick Mahomes

a Full Participant at Practice on Wednesday
Davante Adams

Targeting a Return After Two More Games
Carson Beck

to Make First NFL Start Against Rams
Puka Nacua

Out for Some Time but Not Placed on Injured Reserve
Drew Lock

Expected to Start Against Raiders
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Paul George

Sidelined on Wednesday
Myles Turner

Out Wednesday
George Pickens

Going Through Individual Drills on Wednesday
A.J. Brown

Traveling to Germany With Patriots
Quentin Grimes

Downgraded to Unavailable
Patrick Mahomes

in a "Great Spot" After MRI, Will Need to Manage Pain
Caleb Wilson

Considered Questionable for Wednesday
NFL

Rex Ryan Arrested Wednesday in Nashville
Malik Willis

Hopes to Return in 2026
Lauri Markkanen

Sidelined at Least One Month
Egor Demin

Available on Wednesday
Josh Jacobs

Could Return in 2-3 Weeks
Garrett Wilson

Aaron Glenn "Very Hopeful" That Garrett Wilson Will Play in Week 10
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
NHL

Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Colton Dach

Available for Wednesday's Game
Dylan Guenther

Questionable Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Rams Hope to Have Puka Nacua Back Around Week 14 or 15
Noah Hanifin

Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Troy Terry

Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Brad Marchand

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
Deshaun Watson

Will Start in Week 10
Nick Cousins

"Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Quentin Grimes

Listed as Questionable for Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Questionable for Wednesday Against Denver
Devin Vassell

Questionable Against Bulls
Austin Reaves

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Norman Powell

Iffy for Wednesday
Precious Achiuwa

Exits with Lower-Leg Injury
Domantas Sabonis

(knee) Out; Keegan Murray Unavailable
Zach LaVine

Drops 31 Points, Turns Ankle in Second Half vs. the Magic
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Iffy for Wednesday
Egor Demin

Probable for Wednesday Against Pelicans
Collin Murray-Boyles

Questionable Against Celtics
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Travis Etienne Jr.
Mats Zuccarello

Rejoins Kings Lineup Tuesday
Michael McCarron

Good to Go Against Canadiens
Jared Spurgeon

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Don't Release Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Josh Morrissey

Cleared to Face Devils
Jack Roslovic

on Track to Return Tuesday
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers Expect Jonathon Brooks Back From IR Soon
Morgan Rielly

Remains Out Tuesday
Cale Makar

Available Tuesday
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
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