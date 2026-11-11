Fantasy football starts/sits for TNF, expert advice for all Jaguars, Ravens. Week 10 matchups on Thursday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Stefon Diggs, Chig Okonkwo, Isaiah Likely, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! Week 10 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night with an NFC East matchup as the Commanders travel to MetLife to face the Giants.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Stefon Diggs, Chig Okonkwo, Isaiah Likely, and more. Which Commanders and Giants players should you start or sit in Week 10?
Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 10, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 10, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Washington Commanders Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Jayden Daniels
|Start
|108.3
|QB
|WAS
|NYG
|Stefon Diggs
|Start
|108.1
|WR
|WAS
|NYG
|Rachaad White
|Start
|105.9
|RB
|WAS
|NYG
|Drew Stevens
|Start
|105.6
|K
|WAS
|NYG
|Chig Okonkwo
|Risky Start
|103.6
|TE
|WAS
|NYG
|Antonio Williams
|Risky Start
|103
|WR
|WAS
|NYG
|Treylon Burks
|Sit
|101.7
|WR
|WAS
|NYG
|Marcus Mariota
|Sit
|100.8
|QB
|WAS
|NYG
|Austin Ekeler
|Sit
|100.4
|RB
|WAS
|NYG
|Van Jefferson
|Sit
|97.6
|WR
|WAS
|NYG
|Athan Kaliakmanis
|Sit
|95
|QB
|WAS
|NYG
|Colson Yankoff
|Sit
|91.8
|TE
|WAS
|NYG
|Washington Commanders
|Sit
|91.8
|DEF
|WAS
|NYG
|John Bates
|Sit
|91.7
|TE
|WAS
|NYG
|Robert Henry Jr.
|Sit
|91.5
|RB
|WAS
|NYG
|Luke McCaffrey
|Sit
|90.9
|WR
|WAS
|NYG
|Ben Sinnott
|Sit
|90.6
|TE
|WAS
|NYG
Chig Okonkwo, TE, Commanders
Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo is leading the team in targets (22), catches (19), and yards (219) since Jayden Daniels returned in Week 5. The 27-year-old tight end is currently in the midst of the best four-game stretch of his career by receiving yards.
In addition, over the past three weeks, Okonkwo's 79.5% route share ranks 5th highest among all tight ends in that span, trailing only George Kittle, Isaiah Likely, Trey McBride, and Brock Bowers.
Okonkwo's role in Washington's offense looks to be trending up, though the lack of touchdowns has held down his fantasy ceiling. Okonkwo has a tough matchup on Thursday night against a Giants defense that has allowed the third-fewest receiving yards to tight ends this season. For Week 10, Okonkwo ranks as RotoBaller's TE14.
Stefon Diggs, WR, Commanders
Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs had his lowest target total (five) of the season in last week's loss to the Rams, though he did surpass 50 receiving yards for the first time since Week 1. It was shaping up to be a near no-show from Diggs before he ripped off a 42-yard catch-and-run to somewhat salvage his day. Notably, that 42-yard catch was Diggs' longest since Week 8 of the 2024 season.
The 32-year-old wideout has been solid overall this season, scoring five touchdowns in seven games and ranking 25th in PPR points per game at 12.9. Diggs will look to make an impact on Thursday night against the division-leading Giants after missing the first matchup in Week 5.
The Giants' defense has allowed the 13th fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers this season and has given up 200 yards passing only once in eight games. Diggs should still have a good shot at finding the end zone and projects as a low-end WR2 for Week 10.
New York Giants Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Malik Nabers
|Start
|119.2
|WR
|NYG
|WAS
|Isaiah Likely
|Start
|116
|TE
|NYG
|WAS
|Cam Skattebo
|Start
|108.5
|RB
|NYG
|WAS
|Dominic Zvada
|Start
|108.3
|K
|NYG
|WAS
|New York Giants
|Start
|104.2
|DEF
|NYG
|WAS
|Malachi Fields
|Sit
|101.8
|WR
|NYG
|WAS
|J.J. McCarthy
|Sit
|101.6
|QB
|NYG
|WAS
|Charlie Jones
|Sit
|100.6
|WR
|NYG
|WAS
|Darnell Mooney
|Sit
|100.3
|WR
|NYG
|WAS
|Devin Singletary
|Sit
|100
|RB
|NYG
|WAS
|Thomas Fidone II
|Sit
|99.2
|TE
|NYG
|WAS
|Theo Johnson
|Sit
|99.1
|TE
|NYG
|WAS
|Gregory Desrosiers
|Sit
|96.6
|RB
|NYG
|WAS
|Jameis Winston
|Sit
|95
|QB
|NYG
|WAS
|Jalin Hyatt
|Sit
|93.9
|WR
|NYG
|WAS
|Chris Manhertz
|Sit
|92.7
|TE
|NYG
|WAS
|Patrick Ricard
|Sit
|91.4
|RB
|NYG
|WAS
|Phil Mafah
|Sit
|90.7
|RB
|NYG
|WAS
Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is off the injury report and good to go for his team's Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. Skattebo missed New York's Week 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring injury, but he will return after just a one-game absence.
Across seven games in 2026, Skattebo has recorded 494 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 109 touches. He had his best game of the season in his most recent appearance, logging 17 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans. Now that he will officially be active, Skattebo profiles as a low-end RB2 option for fantasy managers in Week 10.
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Giants
New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) is off the injury report and will be active for his team's Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. McCarthy suffered a hip injury during New York's Week 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles that briefly caused him to leave the game.
However, the 23-year-old returned to finish that contest and is now in line to make his third straight start for the Giants in Week 10. McCarthy has been productive since being traded to New York, completing 63.2% of his pass attempts for 622 yards, one touchdown, and one interception across four games (two starts). He's also been involved in the run game, logging 51 rushing yards on nine carries.
McCarthy may be a little more cautious with his legs coming off the injury, but he profiles as a solid QB2 option for fantasy managers in superflex leagues against the Commanders.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 10 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Stefon Diggs, Chig Okonkwo, Isaiah Likely. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 10.
Week 10 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 10 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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