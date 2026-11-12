Defenses (DEF) to Start in Week 11 (2026): Best Fantasy Football Streaming Options

Frank Ammirante analyzes which defenses (DEF) to sit or start in Week 11 (2026) of the NFL season, and provides his best fantasy football streaming options.
Finding the right defense to stream can give you an advantage in fantasy football, especially when you target favorable matchups before your league mates.
As is always the case in this article, we're looking a week ahead, focusing on defenses rostered in fewer than 40% of Yahoo! leagues, giving you some potential options on the waiver wire.
With that in mind, let's take a look at why the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, and Los Angeles Chargers are my favorite defensive streamers for Week 11.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Best D/ST Streaming Options For Week 11
Each of these D/ST streaming options is widely available. More popular options aren't listed here because they are currently rostered in more than 40% of Yahoo! leagues.
Buffalo Bills (35%) vs. Miami Dolphins
The Bills defense has been on a tear lately, scoring 14 and 15 fantasy points in its last two games. Buffalo has forced six turnovers during that stretch, giving fantasy managers exactly what they're looking for from a streaming defense.
Greg Rousseau has been a major part of that success, recording eight sacks this season. His ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks gives Buffalo plenty of upside, especially against struggling offenses that have trouble protecting the football.
Now, the Bills get an excellent matchup against the Dolphins, who will be without starting quarterback Malik Willis. Miami placed Willis on injured reserve with a groin injury, leaving second-year quarterback Kyle McCord to take over. McCord is set to make his first NFL start in Week 10, so he's a complete wild card. The likely outcome is that he deals with growing pains.
The Bills will be heavily favored at home against a Miami team that has struggled offensively throughout the season. Buffalo should have opportunities to play with a lead, forcing McCord into obvious passing situations. That would give Rousseau and the rest of the defensive line more chances to generate sacks and force turnovers.
San Francisco 49ers (31%) vs. Minnesota Vikings
The 49ers defense is coming off an outstanding performance against the Raiders, forcing five turnovers in a 38-17 victory. San Francisco scored 15 fantasy points in that matchup, highlighted by rookie Jaden Dugger's 35-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Fred Warner has been playing like a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, making an impact in almost every game. He forced a fumble against Brock Bowers and recovered another against Michael Mayer, showing why he's one of the most disruptive linebackers in football.
Had to run it back 🔁
@fred_warner | @49ers https://t.co/zdwJOsRNDs
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2026
Now, the 49ers get another opportunity to face Kirk Cousins, who was recently traded from Las Vegas to Minnesota. Cousins threw three interceptions against San Francisco in Week 9, including the pick-six, so the defense should feel confident heading into this rematch.
The matchup sets up nicely for fantasy managers looking to stream a defense. Cousins is still getting reacquainted with former teammates in Minnesota, while the 49ers have been excellent at forcing turnovers. San Francisco should be able to generate pressure and create more opportunities for interceptions against a quarterback it just faced a week earlier.
Dallas Cowboys (15%) vs. Tennessee Titans
The Cowboys haven't been a productive fantasy defense this season, making them difficult to trust in most matchups. However, Dallas has forced at least one turnover in each of its last two games, giving fantasy managers a reason to consider the unit as a streaming option for Week 11.
The biggest appeal here is the matchup against Cam Ward and the Titans. Ward has been one of the NFL's worst starting quarterbacks this season, struggling with consistency and moving the offense downfield. These issues give opposing defenses opportunities to generate sacks and force mistakes.
Tennessee's offensive struggles could also work in Dallas' favor. If the Cowboys can establish an early lead, Ward may be forced into more obvious passing situations, creating additional opportunities for the pass rush to get home.
Dallas hasn't shown enough consistency to be considered a safe fantasy option, but this is the kind of favorable matchup where the Cowboys could reach double-digit fantasy points.
New York Jets (8%) at Los Angeles Chargers
The Jets defense has really struggled this season, making it difficult to trust in fantasy. However, New York has shown flashes of potential, especially with rookie edge-rusher David Bailey.
Bailey has been one of the few bright spots on this defense, recording 7.5 sacks and five forced fumbles through eight games. He was especially disruptive against the Chiefs, finishing with two sacks, two forced fumbles, and three quarterback hits. His ability to create turnovers gives the Jets some upside despite their defensive struggles.
David Bailey now has 7.5 sacks and 5 forced fumbles through his first eight NFL games.
9 TKL, 5 SOLO, 2 SACK, 3 TFL, 3 QBH, 2 FF vs Chiefs.
The DROY race between Bailey and Arvell Reese is heating up. https://t.co/3wFvvoqhdy
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 8, 2026
Now, New York gets a favorable matchup against a Chargers offense that has been a disaster this season. Los Angeles has struggled to protect Justin Herbert, who has been under constant pressure and has made too many mistakes. That allows Bailey to continue his impressive rookie campaign.
The Jets are obviously a risky streaming option, especially considering how many points they've allowed this season. However, the Chargers' offensive struggles make this an appealing matchup to target.
Los Angeles Chargers (7%) vs. New York Jets
The Chargers defense has actually been better than their offense this season, although that hasn't translated into much fantasy production. Los Angeles is averaging just 4.0 fantasy points per game and has struggled to generate consistent pressure, recording only 13 sacks through eight games.
However, the Chargers could be worth considering as a desperation streaming option against Geno Smith and the Jets. New York is coming off a 35-12 loss to the Chiefs, with Smith throwing for just 165 yards while taking five sacks. The Jets have struggled to sustain drives, giving opposing defenses opportunities to capitalize.
Smith has generally protected the football this season, throwing only three interceptions through nine games. However, he's shown a tendency to make mistakes under pressure throughout his career, so the Chargers will have a chance to capitalize on those mistakes.
There's plenty of risk here, especially with Los Angeles still searching for its first victory. With that said, this is strictly a desperation play in deeper leagues.
Ranking the Week 11 Streaming D/STs
I'd rank these deep streamer D/STs in this article as follows:
- Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings
- New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans
- Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets
If you're in a league where more widely rostered D/STs are available, I'd consider the following matchups as well:
- Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Most of these defenses are rostered, but double-check your waiver wire to make sure. You'd be surprised; sometimes a fantasy manager may have dropped them if they had a bye or if they got off to a slow start to the season.
Tips for Streaming D/STs
Keep these tips in mind when streaming D/STs:
- Target defenses that are favored to win, as playing with a lead often creates more opportunities for sacks and turnovers.
- Look for matchups against struggling quarterbacks, especially those who take too many sacks or make costly mistakes.
- Stay ahead of your league by picking up a defense a week early if it has a favorable matchup coming up and you have room on your bench.
- Avoid holding onto a defense that isn't producing consistently. Unless you have a reliable unit like the Vikings, it's often better to play the matchups each week.
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