Expert NFL betting picks for Thursday, 11/12/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Thursday Night Football game between the Commanders and Giants.
Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 10 edition of Thursday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is well underway, and we at RotoBaller couldn't be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to anyone interested in every slate each week.
This weekly article will focus on the Thursday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay. Although this article will be published each week on Thursday mornings, you can always feel free to check out our Discord Channel to see plays posted throughout the week.
This week's Thursday night slate features a matchup between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 10 of Thursday Night Football!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Thursday Night Football Odds and Spread
Washington Commanders (+2) at New York Giants (-130 ML)
Over/Under (42)
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Thursday Night Football Game Picks
We have a fun NFC East divisional rivalry on tap for Thursday Night Football when the Washington Commanders travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants. The Commanders enter this game sitting at 2-5-1 and have lost two of their previous three games.
Meanwhile, the Giants are on a roll, sitting at 5-2-1, and have won each of their previous two matchups. Before getting into the game pick, let's see how these two teams stack up against one another. They met earlier this season in Week 5, and subsequently tied 27-27, so we know they will likely match up well.
The Commanders are strongest on defense against the run, as they currently allow just over 102 rushing yards per game, which ranks 12th in the league. That being said, they allow over 25 points per game and over 342 yards of total offense per game, both of which rank in the bottom half of the league.
On offense, the Commanders score an average of just under 22 points per game while averaging just over 325 total yards of offense per game. They run the ball effectively, averaging over 118 rushing yards per game and ranking in the top half of the league.
The Giants, on the other hand, have been very good on defense, especially against the pass. Overall, they allow just under 178 passing yards per game, which ranks third in the league. They also allow under 22 points per game, ranking 12th overall.
On offense, the Giants have been average all around, posting 331 total yards of offense per game and averaging just under 23 points per game. The biggest issue for them moving forward will once again be the health of their quarterback.
Last week, J.J. McCarthy had to exit early with a hip injury before ultimately returning. His status will need to be monitored leading up to this week, but even if he is unable to go, Jameis Winston has filled in admirably several times already this season.
This feels like a game where the Giants will be able to build on the momentum they have gathered over the previous two weeks and move the ball efficiently at home on a short week against a middling Commanders defense and cover the short spread.
The Pick: Giants -2 (-110 Hard Rock), (51% Novig)