Corbin analyzes fantasy football WR/CB matchups to find sleepers, targets, avoids for Week 10 of 2026. His WRs to upgrade based on cornerback matchups data.
Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for Week 10 of the 2026 fantasy football season. The Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers have their bye week. Wide receiver injuries may cause fantasy managers to consider risky options, so several updates will occur throughout the week as injury reports come in. For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them.
The data we access for offensive and defensive players continues to skyrocket. Though we mainly focus on offensive players, the defensive matchups and coverages sometimes take a backseat. However, the goal of this weekly column is to cover the potential wide receiver upgrades and downgrades based on the weekly WR/CB matchups for fantasy football.
Most teams mix in defensive backs all over the field, with very few cornerbacks shadowing an opposing top receiver. The main takeaway involves not overreacting to a weaker matchup if the receiver is a high-end to near-elite target earner and producer in their respective offense. Based on the weekly matchups, we'll use various tools to find several matchup upgrades and downgrades for the opposing receivers.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
WR vs. CB Chart Details
The WR/CB Matchup Chart is back again for 2026! You can find it below! We'll have the most favorable and unfavorable matchups based on several metrics. We use weighted averages to create an adjusted offensive and defensive score. Some inputs include yards per route run, fantasy points per route run, and targets per route run.
We'll have a weekly matchup score, calculated by adjusting the scores by subtracting the defensive number from the offensive one. The caveat would be the limited data due to injuries among offensive and defensive players, which may skew the matchups to be more or less favorable.
Since this is a relatively new process, there may be some minor adjustments along the way. With more data from the 2026 season, we'll learn what matchups to target and which ones to temper expectations for.
Players can underperform and outperform in a given matchup based on luck and skill factors. There are multiple layers to consider in these matchups, especially since team defenses tend to shift their coverages based on the opposing offenses.
How to Use The WR/CB Chart
One way to use this chart is to identify weaker or tougher projected matchups in the given week. Another purpose is identifying which team-level matchups to target. For instance, if multiple receivers have a positive or green matchup score on the same team, that indicates the opposing secondary could be a favorable matchup.
The flip side is also true. Finally, when a receiver has a positive or negative matchup score, it shouldn’t be used as a start or sit tool. However, it’s more helpful to utilize the matchup score to adjust expectations for that wide receiver. We also know there can be a wide range of outcomes where a receiver thrives or posts a dud, regardless of the matchup and projected game script.
Key Terms and Abbreviations
- TPRR = targets per route run
- YPRR = yards per route run
- FPRR = fantasy points per route run
WR/CB Matchups Chart Notes
With the new charts, we're removing the section on team offenses in alphabetical order. That said, we'll list some of the WR/CB matchup notes based on injuries and other updates. Slot matchups will be next to the receiver's name.
- Cardinals WR Michael Wilson is out for the season with a fractured neck. Simi Fehoko should run more routes.
- Marvin Harrison Jr. has seen lower usage, with Tank Dell on the rise.
- Puka Nacua is expected to land on injured reserve with a PCL/MCL sprain. Tutu Atwell and Konata Mumpfield should run outside routes, but their passing game will be ugly. Jordan Whittington landed on injured reserve, further eating into the Rams' receiver depth. Xavier Smith should run slot routes.
- Keenan Allen was traded to the 49ers. He should play outside, which means Brandin Cooks loses routes.
- The Chiefs acquired Josh Downs. That moves Downs into the slot with Rashee Rice shifting outside.
- With the Colts trading away Allen and Downs, it opens up playing time for Anthony Gould in the slot and Ashton Dulin on the outside.
Best Projected Week 10 WR/CB Matchups
The 40 best Week 10 matchups. Click a column header to sort; click the arrow on a row for the full stats.
Worst Projected Week 10 WR/CB Matchups
The 40 worst Week 10 matchups. Click a column header to sort; click the arrow on a row for the full stats.
Week 10 WR/CB Matchup Upgrades
Parker Washington vs. Marcus Harris
The Jaguars have been running more than expected, with the 25th-highest pass rate over expected (PROE) at -2.5%. Washington has strong usage, with a 27.8% first-read target share, 27% target rate, and 12.32 expected fantasy points per game. He is efficient with 2.52 yards per route run and 6.24 yards after the catch per reception (YAC/Rec).
The Jaguars face a Titans defense that allows the 10th-highest PROE and the 8th-highest explosive pass rate. The Titans use zone coverage at the 10th-highest rate and allow the 10th-most fantasy points per dropback. Specifically, Tennessee deploys two-high looks at the 13th-highest rate and allows the 14th-most fantasy points per dropback.
The visual below shows the Jaguars' pass catchers against man and zone coverage.
Against zone coverage, Washington garners a 23% target rate with 2.29 yards per route run. Brenton Strange led the team with a 27% target rate and 2.48 yards per route run against zone coverage. Meanwhile, Jakobi Meyers has a 19% target rate and 2.22 yards per route run against zone coverage. It could be a sneaky game for their tight ends.
Specifically, the Titans like using Cover 4 (No. 7) and Cover 6 (No. 4). Washington has a 27% target rate and 2.89 yards per route run against Cover 4 and 6. Against Cover 4 and 6, Meyers has a 15% target rate and 1.88 yards per route run. Interestingly, Brian Thomas Jr. has a 21% target rate and 2.50 yards per route run against Cover 4 and 6, though his usage has been trending down.
Washington is projected to face slot corner Marcus Harris. He allows the 15th-highest yards per coverage snap and 36th-highest passer rating in the slot. Harris has been one of their worst cornerbacks, allowing 0.891 EPA per target (10th percentile) and 2.36 fantasy points per target (18th percentile).
Though the Jaguars' defense has impacted their offensive volume, Washington remains a strong play against a soft matchup.
Omar Cooper Jr. vs. Dee Alford and Adonai Mitchell vs. Davison Igbinosun
Cooper has been efficient, scoring 12.52 fantasy points per game, 3.23 points higher than his expected numbers (9.29). That's partly because of his game-breaking ability to create yards after the catch, with 8.35 YAC/Rec. He has a 21.1% first-read target share with 2.86 yards per route run, while mostly playing in the slot (58.9%).
The Jets offense ranks 23rd in PROE going against a Bills defense that allows the 10th-highest PROE. The Bills deploy zone coverage at the 13th-highest rate and allow the 18th-most fantasy points per dropback. Buffalo allows the 12th-most fantasy points per dropback with single high coverage (No. 21). Meanwhile, they allow the 21st-most fantasy points per dropback with two-high looks (No. 12).
The numbers against the Bills looked more favorable before their Week 9 matchup.
The visual below shows the Jets' pass catchers against man and zone coverage.
Mitchell (2.53), Cooper (2.00), and Kenyon Sadiq (2.14) have solid yards per route run against zone coverage. Most notably, Mitchell has a 28% target rate against zone coverage. Unsurprisingly, Garrett Wilson has a strong target rate against zone coverage (25%) and an above-average 1.90 yards per route run.
The visual below shows the Jets' pass catchers against single- and two-high looks.
Cooper has been shredding single-high looks, averaging 3.77 yards per route run and a 21% target rate. If Wilson returns, he will thrive against single-high looks with a 26% target rate and 2.80 yards per route run. Cooper (22%, 1.96 yards per route run) and Adonai Mitchell (24%, 1.83 yards per route run) have similar target rates and yards per route run against two-high looks.
Cooper will face Dee Alford, who allows the 9th-highest yards per coverage snap and 32nd-highest passer rating to the slot. He allowed 0.700 EPA per target (15th percentile) and 2.08 fantasy points per target (28th percentile). Davison Igbinosun is a 2nd-round rookie out of Ohio State and is projected to face Mitchell. Igbinosun allowed 0.088 EPA per target (59th percentile) and 1.81 fantasy points per target (43rd percentile).
Though Cooper and Mitchell threw up a dud in recent games, that's the volatility of the receiver position. Cooper has more value as a WR3 in PPR leagues. Mitchell is an upside WR3 option. Stream both in Week 10.
DeMario Douglas vs. Roger McCreary
Without A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, Douglas has stepped up, leading the team in fantasy points per game (14.43) since Week 6. He has been primarily playing in the slot (82.7%), with decent usage. Douglas has an 18.3% first-read target share and a 19% target rate while running 68.7% of the routes.
The Patriots rank 12th in PROE and 7th in explosive pass rate. They face the Lions defense, which allows the highest PROE and the 4th-highest explosive pass rate. This should bode well for Drake Maye and the Patriots' pass catchers, including Douglas.
The Lions deploy man coverage at the 10th-highest rate and allow the 5th-highest fantasy points per dropback. Specifically, the Lions love using single-high coverage at the 8th-highest rate and allow the 5th-most fantasy points per dropback.
The visual below shows the Patriots' pass catchers against man and zone coverage.
Douglas has a 30% target rate and 2.66 yards per route run against man coverage. Interestingly, Efton Chism III has a 38% target rate and 3.33 yards per route run against man coverage. We've seen similar trends against single-high looks. Douglas has a 25% target rate and 2.04 yards per route run against single-high. Meanwhile, against single-high coverage, Chism has a 25% target rate and 2.32 yards per route run.
A sneaky play could be Eli Raridon (if Hunter Henry isn't healthy), averaging 2.50 yards per route run against man and 2.14 against single-high looks. Douglas faces Roger McCreary out of the slot, giving up the 14th-highest yards per coverage snap, 0.350 EPA per target (40th percentile), and 1.68 fantasy points per target (50th percentile).
Look for Douglas to have another strong performance against the Lions in Week 10.
Week 10 WR/CB Matchup Downgrades
Metcalf has been one of the most inefficient pass catchers, ranking 344th in fantasy points over expected per game (FPOE/G) at -3.28 out of 348 qualified players (WR/TE). Theoretically, regression should shift for Metcalf. That's evident in his 31.4% first-read target share, 40% air-yard share, and 90.6% route percentage.
The Steelers rank 6th in PROE and 18th in explosive pass rate. That's partly because the Steelers tend to target their running backs and slot receivers at a high rate. They face the Bengals' defense, which allows the 7th-highest PROE and 15th-highest explosive pass rate.
The Bengals use single-high coverage at the 10th-highest rate and allow the 14th-most fantasy points per dropback. They have deployed man coverage at the 3rd-highest rate while allowing the 14th-most fantasy points per dropback. Typically, Metcalf has been a strong producer against single-high looks. However, Metcalf has a 24% target rate and 1.43 yards per route run against single-high coverage.
The visual below shows the Steelers' pass catchers against man, zone, and single-high coverage.
Metcalf has a decent 23% target rate and 1.68 yards per route run against man coverage this season. However, Aaron Rodgers can be volatile, with 6.27 yards per attempt, -0.027 EPA per dropback, and a 52.3% completion percentage against man coverage.
Metcalf faces a Bengals pass defense that limits receiving production against the outside cornerbacks. The Bengals defense allows the 3rd-lowest receiving fantasy points per game to outside receivers. He projects to face DJ Turner, who allows a 0.065 EPA per target (62nd percentile) and 1.46 fantasy points per target (65th percentile).
We expect Turner to shadow Metcalf and limit him in Week 10.
Tre Tucker vs. Josh Jobe
After Tucker's two boom performances against the Bills and Rams, he had two down games against the Jets and 49ers. Tucker has a 22% first-read target share, 22% target rate, and 75.4% route percentage, leading to 11.30 expected fantasy points per game.
The Raiders rank 17th in PROE and 8th in explosive pass rate. They face the Seahawks defense, which allows the 25th-highest PROE and the lowest explosive pass rate. Tucker has a 14.02 aDOT (78th percentile) with a 27.6% explosive reception rate (79th percentile). The data indicates the Seahawks will limit Tucker's big-play ability.
The Seahawks use the highest rate of zone coverage and allow the fewest fantasy points per dropback. Specifically, the Seahawks rank 7th in two-high looks and allow the 30th-most fantasy points per dropback. Brock Bowers (2.88), Tucker (2.31), and Michael Mayer (1.97) lead the Raiders in yards per route run against zone coverage. All have been targeted on 22-24% of their routes against zone.
The visual below shows the Raiders' pass catchers against zone coverage, single-high, and two-high coverages.
Tucker leads the Raiders in yards per route run against two-high looks (2.22), with Mayer (2.08) and Bowers (1.75) trailing him. The Seahawks disguise their coverage at the 14th-highest rate into single-high looks (No. 9). However, Tucker (21% target rate, 1.91 yards per route run) has been respectable against single-high coverage, with Bowers being elite (35% target rate, 3.63 yards per route run).
The Seahawks pressure the quarterback at the 11th-highest rate, which should make Fernando Mendoza uncomfortable in his debut start with Kirk Cousins traded. For context, Cousins ranked 24th in yards per attempt (5.62), 31st in EPA per dropback, and 34th in passer rating out of 48 qualified quarterbacks against pressure.
Tucker projects to face Josh Jobe, who allows a 0.451 EPA per target (29th percentile) and 1.91 fantasy points per target (37th percentile). Though the individual coverage numbers point toward Jobe being below average, he blankets opposing receivers 30.8% of the time (82nd percentile).
Tucker's chances of having a week-winning performance in Week 10 are low against the Seahawks.
Denzel Boston vs. Kamari Lassiter
Boston and the Browns' passing offense have been fun to watch. Boston has a 24.7% first-read target share in a downfield role, given his 14.64 aDOT and 45.5% air yards share. With that, Boston can generate yards after the catch, with 5.09 YAC/Rec. Boston (11.41) and Harold Fannin Jr. (11.59) lead the Browns in expected fantasy points per game, suggesting strong usage.
The Browns rank 15th in PROE and 16th in explosive pass rate. They face the Texans' defense. The Texans allow the 18th-highest PROE and the 5th-highest explosive pass rate. That suggests the Texans' pass defense allows explosive plays, where Boston thrives.
The Texans deploy zone coverage at the 10th-highest rate and allow the 17th-most fantasy points per dropback. Specifically, they use single-high looks at the 7th-highest rate and allow the 16th-most fantasy points per dropback. Against zone coverage, Boston garners a 20% target rate and 2.17 yards per route run. Fannin has similar numbers, with a 20% target rate and 2.09 yards per route run.
The visual below shows the Browns' pass catchers against zone coverage and single-high looks.
Boston has been brutal against single-high looks, averaging a 15% target rate and 0.63 yards per route run. KC Concepcion (2.01) and Fannin (1.69) lead the Browns in yards per route run among their primary pass catchers.
When filtering by Cover 3, which the Texans use often (No. 5), Boston has a 15% target rate and 0.84 yards per route run. This looks like a Fannin game, since he averages a 23% target rate and 2.42 yards per route run against Cover 3. Concepcion trails Fannin with a 21% target rate and 1.38 yards per route run.
Boston will face Kamari Lassiter, who allows 0.227 EPA per target (50th percentile) and 1.71 fantasy points per target (47th percentile). Since the Texans' defense allows the 2nd-most fantasy points per game to outside receivers, Boston can break a big play or two.
It's hard to sit Boston, but this matchup favors Fannin and Concepcion.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!