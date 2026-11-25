Zach Thompson's favorite WR vs. CB matchups to exploit for Thanksgiving - DFS wide receivers to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These WR/CB matchups are GPP and cash game opportunities.
Happy Thanksgiving! Hopefully, you're ready to celebrate with a feast of fantasy football goodness along with your typical festivities. In this special holiday edition of our WR matchups to target, we've got Lamb and Rice on the menu, which isn't traditional, to be sure, but should bring plenty of Turkey Day excitement from this tasty three-game slate. Getting the right receiver at the right DFS salary is key to fantasy football success. Typically, wide receivers bring some of the highest ceilings each week due to PPR scoring. Diving into the matchups, the players in this post are expected to get plenty of work and should find room to operate on Thanksgiving.
For Thanksgiving Day, I'll break down the top four WR/CB matchups using Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, along with key metrics that indicate a major advantage for the receiver. We always have to factor in usage and game script, too, but these are the top spots on the board. If things break just right for these receivers, they could easily end up in the optimal lineup.
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CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Matchup: Tariq Woolen/Cooper DeJean/Quinyon Mitchell (PHI)
Pricing: $8.3K DK, $9.2K FD
Lamb has the fifth-highest WR grade this season on PFF, which is the highest of all the receivers on Thanksgiving's slate. He also has the highest salary and is obviously a must-start in season-long leagues. The matchup this Thanksgiving points to another feast day for the top receiver, though, making him worth considering as a pay-up play to add to your roster.
Last week, Lamb caught 11 of his 12 targets against the Titans, racking up 132 yards and a touchdown. It was his fourth game of the season with over 30 PPR fantasy points and his fifth game with over 100 receiving yards.
Only JSN (10) has more rec TD than CeeDee Lamb (9) this season https://t.co/5mQHFJxh8k
— PFF (@PFF) November 22, 2026
Lamb has been a target magnet with an average of 12.1 targets per game, and he has 88 catches for 1,108 yards already this season. If Jaxon Smith-Njigba wasn't having a historic season of his own, Lamb would be getting more attention for his pace that could bring multiple records into view if he keeps producing.
On Thanksgiving, he gets a good matchup against the Eagles, who have allowed the fourth-most DraftKings points per game to WRs and are graded 19th out of 32 secondaries against the pass by PFF. Lamb will likely play most of his snaps against Tariq Woolen and Quinyon Mitchell. Mitchell has been solid, but Woolen ranks 78th of 111 CBs graded by PFF in pass coverage.
Lamb had only five catches for 74 yards in the first meeting between these two teams this season, but he still had 12 targets and two touchdowns. He's worth considering for DFS contests this Thanksgiving since his extremely high volume gives him both a high ceiling if he goes off and a high floor since his PPR numbers should be strong.
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
Matchup: Cobie Durant/Caleb Downs (DAL)
Pricing: $5.9K DK, $7.4K FD
Smith just came back last week from a hamstring injury that has limited him to just five games this season. However, he immediately returned to a huge role for the Eagles and was the target of 57% of the team's passing plays against the Steelers.
Smith's 36.8% target share for the season is second in the NFL behind only JSN, and he has earned the sixth-highest receiving grade of all WRs this season on PFF.
He earned a 75.5 grade in his return, giving him at least that high of a grade in four of his five games this season. He finished the game with five catches for 41 yards, but his 12 targets show he still has plenty of upside to unlock as he syncs up with QB Joe Milton III.
On 3rd & 6, DeVonta Smith comes up clutch.
PITvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/kx0HtT2tQs
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
Smith has the sixth-highest grade of all wide receivers this season on PFF, and the Cowboys rank 17th of 32 teams in PFF coverage grades. Since Smith spends most of his time lined up on the outside, he'll face a blend of Cobie Durant and Caleb Downs. Durant ranks 70th of the 111 graded CBs on PFF, while Downs ranks 62nd in coverage of 104 graded safeties.
The Cowboys have allowed the fifth-most DraftKings points per game to opposing wide receivers, and with Smith a week healthier and more involved, he brings a very high ceiling with how often Milton is looking his way. Smith brings an extremely high ceiling and is surprisingly affordable, especially on DraftKings.
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Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
Matchup: Maxwell Hairston/Davison Igbinosun (BUF)
Pricing: $5.4K DK, $6.9K FD
In the nightcap, Rice and the Chiefs take on the Bills in what should be a thrilling finish to a great day of football. Shake off that tryptophan coma and get ready for a great game! Rice is in a favorable matchup in this contest, as he goes up against Bills corners Maxwell Hairston and Davison Igbinosun.
Rice has the 23rd-highest grade of the 117 graded wide receivers this season. He missed a couple of games with a hamstring injury after the Week 5 bye, but he has produced at least five catches in each of his four games since returning.
He only has one touchdown in those four games, but he has hauled in a total of 23 catches on 27 targets. Against the Falcons in Week 10, he had his longest catch of the season for 50 yards and posted his third game with over 80 receiving yards.
4 HOLDS ON FOR 50 YARDS. https://t.co/6gjx6RiwLD
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 15, 2026
He only had 53 yards against the Cardinals last week, but caught all six of his targets in a comfortable win for the Chiefs. He hasn't been racking up targets like Smith or Lamb, but he has been converting a high number of them to catches and making plays when called upon.
His matchup is a favorable one since Hairston has the 108th-highest coverage grade of the 111 graded CBs. Igbinosun is a little better at No. 88, but he's still significantly lower than Rice, putting the Chiefs receiver in a nice value spot.
While Rice on Thanksgiving isn't traditional, the Chiefs receiver looks like he's ready to run wild against the Bills, so incorporate him into your menu (or your roster) this year and count on another efficient performance with good upside.
Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs
Matchup: Maxwell Hairston/Jordan Hancock (BUF)
Pricing: $3.3K DK, $4.9K FD
With limited options, it's tricky to find a value that the PFF grades point to as a great spot to attack. But one sleeper with lots of upside, according to his recent PFF marks, is Chiefs rookie Cyrus Allen.
Allen doesn't qualify for a season-long grade yet since he's still playing limited snaps, but he has grades of 76.8 and 81.9 for his last two games against the Falcons and Cardinals.
For the sake of comparison, Tetairoa McMillan has a 79.6 grade for the season, and Christian Watson has an 80.7 grade. While those players have played way more snaps and been more productive, Allen's recent two games are definitely eye-opening.
He had two catches for 44 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons and followed that up with two more catches against the Cardinals for 41 yards.
Filthy route from Cyrus Allen 😮💨 https://t.co/YNh2IdJZjU
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
The rookie has shown upside and the ability to make plays, but the risk is that he is one of several options now in the Chiefs' passing game. Behind Rice and TE Travis Kelce, the team is working to incorporate new addition Josh Downs, while Xavier Worthy also remains very involved.
Allen's chances may be limited, but he only needs a big catch or two in order to return enough value to be worth this minimal salary. He's a high-risk, high-reward value play for DFS and a deep-league stash in dynasty leagues.
He'll be in the same favorable matchup against Hairston on the outside, and if he moves to the slot, PFF projects that he'll be matched up against Jordan Hancock, who also hasn't played enough snaps to have a season-long grade.
He had an excellent grade last week against the Dolphins (90.9 coverage grade), but struggled against the Jets in Week 10 (44.8) and the Lions in Week 2 (63.7). If Allen works out of the slot against Hancock, he could be able to get loose for a big play and round out your Thanksgiving lineup with a huge value hit.
Thanks for reading, and good luck with your DFS contests!
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