Fantasy football buy sell trade advice for Week 12 of 2026. Jorden's buy low, sell high Week 12 fantasy trade targets include Trevor Lawrence, Chuba Hubbard, and more.
Happy Thanksgiving, RotoBallers! We're about to enjoy some great NFL action in five of the next six days, so buckle up. The trade deadline has come and gone in most redraft fantasy leagues now, but for those of you who are still able to send and receive offers, this one's for you. If you're not able to make trades anymore, I'd still encourage you to read on, as the information in this week's column will hopefully help set expectations for some pretty highly-touted players as we inch towards the fantasy playoffs.
Last week, I highlighted Malik Nabers, Ashton Jeanty, and T.J. Hockenson as players to pursue in trades. Nabers only had 55 receiving yards, but he still got it done for fantasy purposes with seven receptions and a touchdown. Hockenson, conversely, did not score, but still managed to be productive as a fantasy tight end with six catches for 55 yards. By far, though, my best call was Jeanty, who finished as a top-five running back in Week 11 after turning in both a dynamic receiving performance and his best showing on the ground all season. I also discussed David Montgomery, Deebo Samuel Sr., and Alvin Kamara as players to sell high on. Montgomery was effective with over 100 total yards on Thursday night, but if you're still hanging onto him, I'd double down on my suggestion to trade him ahead of some tougher matchups. Kamara had two total touches for two total yards, yet somehow scored the Saints' only touchdown despite that incredibly low volume, and Samuel was quiet with the 49ers' receiving corps approaching full strength.
I believe my advice from Week 11 was my best work of the year, especially considering the stakes fantasy managers were faced with before trade deadlines. I'm excited to keep rolling here in Week 12, starting with three players you should be targeting while you still can.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Buy-Low Targets for Fantasy Football Trades
WR: Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
In some leagues, Luther Burden III is probably going to be considered untouchable. However, I am sure that there are plenty of people out there who are freaked out by not only Burden's output in Week 11, but also his confusing deployment and uncertain snap share throughout the season.
I certainly believed that Kalif Raymond's role early in the campaign would not persist, and while his production has completely fallen off a cliff, the 32-year-old journeyman is still consistently playing more than the 22-year-old budding star.
Snap counts from Sunday‘s Bears win https://t.co/AkWwLrBrKZ
— Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) November 23, 2026
It doesn't make sense, and I'm not even going to try to justify it. In an ideal world, Burden would be on the field as much as Rome Odunze, who has played 80% or more of Chicago's offensive snaps in all but one game. But Burden's limited playing time makes it all the more impressive that he's the WR16 through 11 weeks.
His four total opportunities last week were an outlier I'm happy to disregard. Even with that included, Burden is earning targets at an incredible rate. Among wide receivers who have run at least 100 routes this season, Burden ranks 12th in targets per route run, ahead of other fantasy studs such as Matthew Golden, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Chris Olave.
This is all a very long-winded way of saying that when Burden is on the field, Caleb Williams is looking for him. But make no mistake about it, head coach Ben Johnson is also scheming up ways to get Burden the ball. Burden ranks third in designed targets at the wide receiver position.
While it was fair to expect more out of Burden in Week 11, you may be surprised to learn that the New Orleans Saints have actually been tough against opposing receivers in 2026. The Saints have routinely been gashed on the ground while giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to wideouts.
Chicago's remaining schedule is what makes Burden such an attractive trade target heading into Week 12. On Thanksgiving, Burden will face the Detroit Lions, and while Detroit has been better defensively as of late, it is still surrendering the sixth-most passing yards per contest. Better yet, this game should be a shootout with a projected point total of around 55.5.
The Bears and Lions will have a rematch in Week 17, but before the fantasy championship, Burden will also take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Green Bay Packers. The Bills and Packers in the fantasy playoffs stand out as the most favorable matchups, but only the Dolphins, among those four opponents, rank in the top half of the league against fantasy receivers.
QB: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Like Burden above, Trevor Lawrence isn't going to be easy to trade for in most leagues, but I personally know fantasy managers in single-quarterback formats that roster both Lawrence and Joe Burrow. If the Lawrence manager in your league is consistently benching him for a better option, or is just disappointed with his recent output, you should be able to get him. It's always worth a shot.
In two of his past three games, Lawrence has scored fewer than 15 fantasy points. Of course, sandwiched in between is a near-30-point explosion, but this isn't the performance fresh in everyone's mind.
Trevor Lawrence threw 2 INT for the first time this season.
Both were the result of an off-target pass, something he typically has under control, as he has the lowest off-target rate in the NFL this season (9.4%).
Credit the Giants defense, which pressured him on 42% of his dropbacks (21 of 50), resulting in both INT and 3 sacks.
— ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 23, 2026
Lawrence objectively did not have a good game, but his fantasy numbers would have looked at least a little better if a certain Parker Washington touchdown hadn't been shockingly ruled an incompletion. What ultimately matters is that Lawrence will bounce back to being a top-10, and perhaps even a top-five fantasy option.
Over the next six weeks, the Jaguars will face the Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders. The Titans give up the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and just allowed the Cowboys to score 51 points on them. Speaking of the Cowboys, they are the second-softest matchup here, surrendering the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing signal-callers.
Lawrence's only remaining opponent that has fared even moderately well against the pass is the Steelers. Luckily, this matchup comes in Week 14, before the fantasy playoffs. And after seeing the Steelers lose to the Joe Milton-led Philadelphia Eagles last week, I wouldn't shy away from starting Lawrence at home against Pittsburgh, either.
RB: Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
After Chase Brown finally had some positive touchdown regression in Week 10, it seemed likely that he would be a rock-solid fantasy option for the remainder of the season. But Brown followed up his best showing of the season with one of his worst, gaining just six yards on six carries.
The silver lining is that Brown hauled in five of his eight targets for 30 yards in Cincinnati's loss to the Washington Commanders. While the loss and Brown's fantasy total were surprising, it should not have been a total shock that the Bengals struggled to get the running game going. Washington is one of the 12 most difficult opponents for fantasy running backs and gives up the eighth-fewest yards per carry to the position.
Outside of a Week 14 meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs, Brown won't face another defense that ranks in the top half of the NFL against fantasy backs. He should have no trouble bouncing back immediately with the New Orleans Saints on tap for Week 12. The Saints give up the third-most fantasy points per game and the third-most total touchdowns to running backs.
Better yet, New Orleans allows 3.76 yards per target, the third-most in the league, to the position. Brown's 62 targets through 11 weeks are the second-most of any running back this year. Even with Samaje Perine getting involved in recent weeks, Brown has averaged nearly seven targets over his last five contests.
Brown will also get to take on the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts in the first two weeks of the fantasy playoffs. The Panthers are giving up the most fantasy points per game to running backs while the Colts are allowing the eighth-most, and both teams are surrendering over 4.6 yards per carry.
If you're able to buy low on Brown for the price of an RB2 or WR2, get it done. With how the Bengals' offense has looked for most of the season, and given his schedule over the last handful of weeks, Brown could easily lead fantasy managers to a title.
Sell-High Candidates for Fantasy Football Trades
TE: Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
The tight end position has been an absolute nightmare to navigate this season, so if you drafted one of Trey McBride, Isaiah Likely, Brock Bowers, or George Kittle, you have to feel confident that you enter each week with a competitive advantage. That said, it may seem difficult, if not impossible, to give that up, especially when McBride has been giving your team 13 fantasy points per game.
However, the advantage McBride gives you, while still present, has not been as strong since Week 9. During this span, he has averaged just 8.5 fantasy points. What do those three games have in common? No Jacoby Brissett.
Brissett was not a great quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, but he was great for McBride. In the seven contests Brissett started and finished this season, McBride never saw fewer than nine targets. In McBride's four other games, he earned eight or fewer targets three times.
This doesn't mean McBride can't produce without Brissett. In all likelihood, the fifth-year pro will have some big games down the stretch and finish as a top-five fantasy tight end for a third consecutive season. The Cardinals, now without Michael Wilson for the rest of the year, have very few steady options in the passing game, and as a result, McBride logged 14 targets and nine receptions in a Week 11 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
But even this volume has some important context.
Trey McBride Week 11
- 14 targets, 9 catches, 54 yds
- 14.8 fantasy pts
Good final line, but nearly half - 7 targets, 5 catches, 28 yards - came late in the 4th after the Chiefs pulled thier starters
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 22, 2026
This was also with veteran journeyman Josh Johnson at quarterback. We can't be sure at this point if rookie third-rounder Carson Beck is a better option, but in Beck's NFL debut, McBride turned in his second-worst fantasy performance since the start of the 2025 season.
To be fair, Beck was expected to struggle against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in his first career start. But I doubt that Arizona, a team that has scored just over 17 points per game this season, is going to have many sustained drives that result in touchdowns. If McBride isn't getting into the end zone, he's going to be underwhelming for fantasy, especially in half-PPR formats.
If I could move McBride for a WR1, RB1, or a package that includes a lesser tight end, I'd strongly consider it.
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard, even more so than McBride, is not a "must-trade" player by any means. The running back position is far too valuable, and quality starting options are far too limited, to blindly suggest trading away an RB1 in every situation.
But if you're lucky enough to have three dependable running backs, or if you have the depth to move Hubbard in a package for an upgrade, you should at least look into it.
Hubbard is currently the fantasy RB3 and trails only Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, and Javonte Williams in total touchdowns. Given his ADP in the eighth round entering the season, he would be one of the few players deserving of the title "league-winner" should he continue to dominate.
Because of this, Hubbard is worth an awful lot in fantasy football. You can undoubtedly get an impact starter, if not two, in return for him. I am on board with doing so now because of the Panthers' brutal remaining schedule.
Before the fantasy playoffs begin, Hubbard will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, and New Orleans Saints. Yes, the Saints matchup is juicy. But if you're fighting to get into the playoffs, you just can't feel confident in Hubbard over the next two weeks.
The Buccaneers have one of the best run defenses in the NFL right now. They're giving up just 3.6 yards per carry and the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing backs. When Carolina played Tampa Bay in Week 7, Hubbard was actually efficient running the football, but he finished the game with 60 scoreless yards from scrimmage and his lowest fantasy output of the year.
Despite what we saw in Mexico City last week, the Vikings are arguably the best defense in the league. Sure, the 49ers were able to find success against them, but I do not view Carolina's offense as anywhere near the threat that San Francisco's is. Bryce Young has been inconsistent this season, especially on the road, where both of these next two games will be played.
In the fantasy playoffs, Hubbard will take on the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Seattle Seahawks. From an efficiency standpoint, only the Bengals are a plus matchup, but all three teams rank in the top half of the league against fantasy running backs. Seattle in particular is imposing in fantasy championship week, as the Seahawks are surrendering the fewest yards per rush attempt to the position.
WR: Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
If you drafted Ladd McConkey and have been holding onto him all season, I don't know how you could have possibly had the courage to start him in Week 11, but congratulations if you did. McConkey scored twice in a close loss to the New York Jets and finished as a fantasy WR1 for the first time since Week 1.
I'm sure a lot of fantasy gamers will want to put McConkey back in their lineup for Week 12, and honestly, I don't blame them. He has a great matchup against the New England Patriots. But despite how bad Justin Herbert has been this season, I feel much less confident in McConkey if undrafted second-year quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is making his first career start.
Herbert is currently in the league's concussion protocol, making him unlikely to suit up this week. Assuming he returns in Week 13, it is still going to be tough to trust McConkey, or anyone on the Chargers' offense for that matter, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who give up the 12th-fewest fantasy points per game to receivers.
McConkey will have a couple of other soft matchups sprinkled in over Weeks 14 and 15, but going against the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs during the last two weeks of the fantasy playoffs is less than ideal. The Chiefs' defense has been elite all year, and the Dolphins have been formidable lately after a rough start.
Here’s a good look at some of the specific areas the Dolphins defense has shown the most improvement since Week 3. https://t.co/VqKzIBRxFP
— David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 24, 2026
On top of all of that, the injury risk McConkey carries has to be mentioned. McConkey has missed, played less than 50% of snaps in, or exited early from a total of seven contests this year. He seems to be popping up with a new injury every other week.
Unfortunately, McConkey is just not a player I want to rely on with a potential championship on the line, and the Chargers aren't a team I want to rely on, either. It's safe to say this is a lost season for the Bolts, so if McConkey, Herbert, or any other key piece of the team suffers another injury, it wouldn't be too shocking to see them shut down the rest of the way.
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool
Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.
The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.
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