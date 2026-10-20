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IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers for Week 7 (2026)

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Abdul Carter - NFL Draft, Rookie prospect. IDP

Chris G's top IDP waiver wire adds and defensive streamers for Week 7 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Target these individual defensive players on waivers.

In This Article hide
Defensive Linemen to Add
Linebackers to Add
Defensive Backs to Add
More Weekly Lineup Prep

One of fantasy football's most frustrating realities is that talent and skill don't always translate into consistent fantasy production. One of the best examples of this is George Kittle, a frequent fantasy star whose profile and ceiling have always been capped by his elite blocking and the fact that he runs significantly fewer routes than Travis Kelce or Trey McBride.

While Kittle’s talent has obviously still allowed him to put forth some dominant fantasy performances, his fantasy ceiling is rarely fully reached because of how San Francisco uses him. This is also what happens to many talented defenders when they change schemes or units, which is why Jared Verse has seen a steep drop in production in Cleveland.

Today’s biggest “victim” of the talent v. production dichotomy is arguably Abdul Carter. The Penn State alum’s talent was evident in college, and his metrics are off the charts. Heading into Week 6, Carter led ESPN’s Pass Rush Win Rate metric and ranks fourth in PFF’s Pass Rush Grade. In other words, Carter is a dominant player who rarely impacts the box score.

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Defensive Linemen to Add

James Pearce Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Rostered in 1.0% of IDP leagues

If you have a moral qualm with rostering Pearce, that is more than fair. The criminal accusations against him are serious and reprehensible, if true. The issue could also lead to more missed time sooner rather than later. However, those in deeper IDP leagues who are okay rostering morally questionable players will want to start considering when to stash Pearce on their bench.

Remember, Pearce logged 10 sacks in the final nine games of his rookie year and at least a half-sack in eight of the final nine. With Atlanta’s secondary and pass rush much improved this season, it is fair to wonder how dominant Pearce might be in the fantasy playoffs when he faces three teams that rank bottom-half of the league in pressures allowed and Pass Block Win Rate.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 4%

Mason Graham, Cleveland Browns

Rostered in 6.3% of IDP leagues

Graham was on a tear before going down with injury, logging four sacks in just four games. In fact, Graham’s pace was so hot that he remains DL11 in fantasy points per game despite missing 91% of Cleveland’s defensive snaps when he was injured against the Steelers. Of course, Graham has missed two games since that injury, which is why he is now DL48 in roster rate.

The good news is that Graham was considered a true game-time decision before missing this past weekend, with the Michigan product practicing on Friday and reportedly trending toward a Week 7 return. While the Titans are a deceptively tough matchup for interior pass rushers this weekend, Graham is an under-rostered fantasy asset trending toward a quick return to relevance.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 2%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 5%

Gracen Halton, San Francisco 49ers

Rostered in 1.2% of IDP leagues

Halton was an intriguing prospect in this year’s NFL Draft, one who some of us labeled as “San Francisco’s best draft pick of the year.” That said, few of us expected the Oklahoma product to produce as quickly as he has for fantasy. The interior rusher is currently DL25 overall in total fantasy points going into Monday night.

In other words, Halton was on the edge of scoring enough to reach the DL2 Tier despite playing one fewer game than most other defenders.

While it is difficult to trust Halton as a regular fantasy starter in anything but the deepest of leagues, he is knocking on the door of fantasy relevance in leagues that are required to start at least one defensive tackle. Better yet, the rookie is getting about half of San Francisco’s defensive snaps, and five of his remaining games are against bottom-10 interior lines.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 1%

 

Linebackers to Add

Payton Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rostered in 21.0% of IDP leagues

Payton Wilson is finally becoming the consistently dominant fantasy defender we said he could be as a rookie. The North Carolina State alum has earned at least nine Standard IDP Scoring points in each of his past three games while playing over 75% of defensive snaps in all but one game this year, a rarity for the playmaker during his time under Mike Tomlin.

While Wilson is not “readily available” in most IDP leagues, his scoring and upside still far outpace his usage. That gap between his production (LB10 in PPG and LB6 in total fantasy points) and his usage (37th most rostered LB in fantasy) makes him a strong waiver target. Wilson may not be available in deeper leagues, but some shallow leagues can still pounce.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 3%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 8%

Bobby Okereke, Carolina Panthers

Rostered in 4.4% of IDP leagues

Okereke struggled to find a team all offseason, leading him to fall off most fantasy radars. We even warned in August that Okereke wasn't worth rostering because he didn't yet have a starting role, but he was someone to watch on waivers if that changed.

The Stanford alum has secured that starting role with Carolina, starting four of their five games and logging 86.5% of their defensive snaps. Better yet, the former Giant is LB17 in fantasy points per game, which makes his roster rate (he is the 47th most rostered LB) a bit confusing.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 4%

Trenton Simpson, Baltimore Ravens

Rostered in 2.8% of IDP leagues

Despite having a startlingly low snap share (59%) as a regular starter for the Ravens, Trenton Simpson has been surprisingly consistent for fantasy managers this season. The Clemson product ranks as LB31 in fantasy PPG, and he’s registered at least 5.5 Standard IDP points in every game so far.

For context, only 50 fantasy LBs are averaging 5.5 PPG, and that's been Simpson’s weekly floor.

While you would love to see him play more snaps and raise his ceiling, Simpson is the 56th most rostered linebacker in fantasy despite consistent production and double-digit fantasy-point outings in two of his past three games. The former Tiger is a risky play, but his 1% roster percentage suggests he is available in many deeper IDP leagues that need him.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 2%

 

Defensive Backs to Add

Mansoor Delane, Kansas City Chiefs

Rostered in 6.3% of IDP leagues

We built Delane up over the past two weeks, pushing him as our Week 6 DB Riser of the Week because he led all defensive backs in fantasy points per snap heading into the weekend. We also loved his matchup against the quarterback leading all NFL starters in Turnover-Worthy Play Rate (Justin Herbert) and an offense that likes to attack the edges with the run.

Unfortunately, Delane disappointed and made our recommendations look weak, totaling just 1.5 fantasy points in a solid matchup. That doesn’t mean you should give up on the talented rookie who dominated his first three games, though. In fact, this week could be an opportunity to buy low with Delane, fantasy’s 60th most rostered DB, facing another good matchup against Seattle.

Based on where Jaxon Smith-Njigba has lined up over the past two seasons and the Chiefs’ usage of Delane, we should expect those two to face each other on 38% of Seattle’s offensive plays, with the outside chance they let their star rookie shadow this week. Considering Sam Darnold’s turnover-worthy play rate (fourth worst) and focus on JSN, this is a plus matchup.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 6%

Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rostered in 3.4% of IDP leagues

Given his profile and name recognition, Ramsey being the 63rd most rostered defensive back is a mild surprise, especially since he is DB17 in total points scored. Better yet, Ramsey has only one game with fewer than 4.5 points this season and is playing nearly every defensive snap for Pittsburgh.

With that said, Ramsey’s down weeks are enough to drop him from our DB2 tier for the rest of the season. This is particularly true when you consider his best performance came in overtime against an undrafted rookie quarterback. However, Ramsey’s fantasy production doesn't match his availability, making him a solid waiver candidate this week.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 5%

Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

Rostered in 15.4% of IDP leagues

Exercise caution with Brian Branch early in his return, as a torn Achilles often saps players of their burst for at least a year after recovery. Remember, not all players recover from this injury as seamlessly as Kittle has. In fact, it is hard to recall anyone doing what Kittle has, given his age, injury, and limited recovery time.

With that said, all reports indicate Branch is set to return to Detroit’s starting lineup this weekend. Beat writers warn we still don't know how many snaps Branch will get, but the Lions’ secondary is their biggest weakness, and the team desperately needs Branch to fill their void in secondary talent and leadership.

As for what fantasy teams should stash Branch, anyone with the roster space should do so. The Alabama alum was DB5 overall in fantasy PPG last year and finished second in that category in 2024. His hybrid slot corner-box safety role is perfect for fantasy, allowing him to hoard tackles while making multiple plays on the ball every game.

Once he is back to full speed, Branch is a top-5 DB, yet 24 defensive backs are currently rostered in more leagues.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
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