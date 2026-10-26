2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, Vidanta Vallarta course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.
The PGA TOUR heads to Vallarta, Mexico, this week for the final edition of the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta. The event features a 120-player field and serves as the fifth tournament of the FedExCup Fall. Over the next four events, players will compete to improve their positions in the FedExCup standings, with those inside the top 100 at the conclusion of the Fall earning full PGA TOUR status for the 2027 season.
Defending champion Brian Campbell returns to Vidanta Vallarta looking to become the first player to win the Mexico Open in back-to-back years. Tom Kim also returns to PGA TOUR action for the first time since winning a gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan. The victory exempted Kim from South Korea’s mandatory military service requirement.
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VidantaWorld Mexico Open - Tournament Information
- Dates: October 29th – November 1st, 2026
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: VidantaWorld (Vidanta Vallarta Course)
- Course Type: Coastal, Resort
- Par: 71 (5x 3’s / 9x 4’s / 4x 5’s)
- Length: 7,337 yards
- Format: 72-hole stroke play
- Greens: Platinum paspalum .090”
- Fairways: Platinum paspalum .300”
- Rough: Platinum paspalum 2.5”
- Bunkers: 55
- Water Hazard(s): 12 (In-Play on 13 Holes)
- Average Green Size: 7,000 sq. ft.
- Purse/ Winner: $6,000,000 /$1,080,000
- FedEx Cup Points: 500
- Field: 120 Players
- Cut: Top 65 and Ties – 36 Holes
- Playoff Format: Sudden Death
- Historic Cut Line:
- 2025: -3
- 2024: -2
- 2023: -2
- Course Scoring Average:
- 2025: 69.51 (-1.49), Rank 33 of 50
- 2024: 70.07 (-0.93), Rank 21 of 51
- 2023: 70.10 (-0.90), Rank 31 of 49
VidantaWorld Mexico Open - Course Information
Course Architect:
Comparable Courses:
- Corales Golf Course – Corales Puntacana Championship - RESULTS
-
A coastal layout that combines wide landing areas with strategically placed bunkers and water hazards. Wind exposure and the ability to control approach shots are important factors, making it a useful comparison for Vidanta Vallarta’s resort-style setting and emphasis on managing challenging conditions.
-
- El Cardonal at Diamante – World Wide Technology Championship - RESULTS
-
Designed by Tiger Woods, El Cardonal is a strategic resort course that rewards strong ball-striking and precise approach play. Its generous fairways offer opportunities off the tee, while well-positioned hazards and undulating greens place a premium on course management and scoring efficiency.
-
- Grand Reserve Golf Club (Coco Beach) – Puerto Rico Open – RESULTS
-
This coastal resort course features wide fairways, water hazards and receptive scoring opportunities, creating a test where distance and approach play can help separate contenders. Its tropical setting and potential exposure to wind make it a relevant comparison for evaluating players competing at Vidanta Vallarta.
-
Designer Link (Greg Norman):
- TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) – Greg Norman (2010) – Valero Texas Open
Comparable Location (Vallarta, Mexico):
- El Cardonal at Diamante – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – World Wide Technology Championship
Comparable Yardage (7,337 Yards):
Comparable Greens (Paspalum):
- Grand Reserve Golf Club – Sea Dwarf Paspalum – Puerto Rico Open
- Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) – Supreme paspalum .100” – Corales Puntacana Championship
- El Cardonal at Diamante – Platinum paspalum .090” – World Wide Technology Championship
Comparable Average Green Size (7,000 sq. ft.):
- PGA WEST (Nicklaus Tournament Course) – 7,000 sq. ft. – The American Express
- PGA National Resort (The Champion Course) – 7,000 sq. ft. – Cognizant Classic
- Memorial Park Golf Course – 7,000 sq. ft. – Texas Children’s Houston Open
- The Renaissance Club – 7,000 sq. ft. – Genesis Scottish Open
- Black Desert Resort Golf Course – 7,000 sq. ft. – Bank of Utah Championship
VidantaWorld Mexico Open - TV Information (ET)
VidantaWorld Mexico Open - Weather
VidantaWorld Mexico Open - Course/Tournament History
Vidanta Vallarta, located within the VidantaWorld resort in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico, is a Greg Norman-designed layout that opened in 2015. Set between the Pacific Ocean and the Sierra Madre Mountains, the course combines a scenic setting with a challenging test for PGA TOUR players. Since 2022, it has served as the host venue for the Mexico Open, coinciding with the tournament’s elevation to an official PGA TOUR event.
VidantaWorld also features two additional golf courses. The Nayar Course, designed by Jack Nicklaus, is a par-70 layout that emphasizes strategy, while The Lakes Course offers a unique 10-hole, par-3 experience with illuminated fairways and greens for after-dark golf. The resort continues to expand its entertainment offerings, with the BON Luxury Theme Park scheduled to open in 2026.
The Mexico Open dates back to 1944 and has evolved considerably throughout its history. Initially contested at various venues across Mexico, including Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, the tournament spent decades as a prominent event on the country’s golf calendar. In 1994, it became part of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule, helping expand its international profile. The tournament reached another milestone in 2022 when it became an official PGA TOUR event at Vidanta Vallarta, bringing the world’s top golfers to Mexico for a new chapter in the event’s history.
Previous Tournament Venues:
|Duration:
|Course:
|Location:
|2022-Present
|VidantaWorld (Vidanta Vallarta Course)
|Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit, Mexico
|2021
|Estrella del Mar
|Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico
|2018-2019
|Tijuana Country Club
|Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico
|2015-2016
|Club Campestre de Aguascalientes
|Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes, Mexico
|2014
|Club de Golf Chapultepec
|Naucalpan, Estado de México, Mexico
|2013
|Club de Golf México
|Mexico City, Mexico
|2009-2012
|Club De Golf La Hacienda De León
|León, Guanajuato, Mexico
|2008
|Tres Marias Residential Golf Club
|Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico
|2004-2006
|Club de Golf La Hacienda
|Naucalpan, Estado de México, Mexico
|2003
|Moon Palace Golf Course
|Cancún, Quintana Roo, Mexico
|2002
|Club de Golf La Hacienda
|Naucalpan, Estado de México, Mexico
|1994-2000
|Club de Golf México
|Mexico City, Mexico
|1992-1993
|Club de Golf La Hacienda
|Naucalpan, Estado de México, Mexico
|1991
|Club de Golf Chapultepec
|Naucalpan, Estado de México, Mexico
|1990
|Club de Golf La Hacienda
|Naucalpan, Estado de México, Mexico
|1983-1984
|Tijuana Country Club
|Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico
|1981
|Club de Golf Chapultepec
|Naucalpan, Estado de México, Mexico
|1980
|Club de Golf Bellavista
|Atizapán de Zaragoza, Estado de México, Mexico
|1977
|Club Campestre Chiluca S.A. de C.V.
|Atizapán de Zaragoza, Estado de México, Mexico
|1975-1976
|Club de Golf La Hacienda
|Naucalpan, Estado de México, Mexico
|1974
|Club de Golf Chapultepec
|Naucalpan, Estado de México, Mexico
|1973
|Club de Golf Bellavista
|Atizapán de Zaragoza, Estado de México, Mexico
|1971
|Club de Golf México
|Mexico City, Mexico
|1970
|Club de Golf Bellavista
|Atizapán de Zaragoza, Estado de México, Mexico
|1966
|Club Campestre de Monterrey A.C.
|Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico
|1965
|Club de Golf Bellavista
|Atizapán de Zaragoza, Estado de México, Mexico
|1964
|Club de Golf México
|Mexico City, Mexico
|1962-1963
|Club de Golf La Hacienda
|Naucalpan, Estado de México, Mexico
|1961
|Club de Golf México
|Mexico City, Mexico
|1955-1960
|Club de Golf Chapultepec
|Naucalpan, Estado de México, Mexico
|1954
|Club de Golf México
|Mexico City, Mexico
|1953
|Club de Golf Chapultepec
|Naucalpan, Estado de México, Mexico
|1952
|Club Deportivo Campestre Mexicali
|Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico
|1944-1947, 1949-1951
|Club de Golf Chapultepec
|Naucalpan, Estado de México, Mexico
Previous Tournament Names:
|Duration:
|Tournament Name:
|2022-Present
|Mexico Open
|2018-2021
|Abierto Mexicano de Golf
|2015-2016
|Mexico Open
|2014
|TransAmerican Power Products CRV Mexico Open
|2013
|Abierto Mexicano de Golf
|2011-2012
|Mexico Open
|2010
|Mexico Open Bicentenary
|2008-2009
|Mexico Open
|2005-2006
|Abierto Mexicano Corona
|2004
|Abierto Mexicano de Golf
|1944-1947, 1949-1966, 1970-1971, 1973-1977, 1980-1981, 1983-1984, 1990-2000, 2002-2003
|Mexican Open
Tournament Records:
- Most Wins at Event:
- 4, Al Espinosa (1944, 1945, 1946, 1947)
Course Records:
- 72-Hole Record:
- 260, Tony Finau (2023)
- 18-Hole Record:
- 61, Jon Rahm (Round 3, 2023), Aldrich Potgieter (Round 2, 2025)
VidantaWorld Mexico Open - Course Guide/ Scorecard
Designed by Greg Norman and opened in 2015, Vidanta Vallarta is a challenging par-71 layout stretching 7,456 yards. The course features an unusual configuration of five par 3s, nine par 4s and four par 5s, creating a unique test for PGA TOUR players.
Ahead of its transition to an official PGA TOUR venue, the course underwent several significant modifications. The par was reduced from 73 to 71, with the fourth and 16th holes converted from par 5s to par 4s. Nine holes were lengthened, adding 169 yards to the overall layout, which increased from 7,287 to 7,456 yards. Improvements also included replacing the geotextile material and sand in all 106 bunkers with 1,760 tons of white silica sand sourced from Veracruz, Mexico. The practice area's bunkers received new sand as well.
Despite measuring more than 7,300 yards, Vidanta Vallarta offers plenty of room off the tee thanks to its wide fairways and relatively forgiving two-inch rough. The greens average approximately 7,000 square feet, providing large targets for approach shots. However, the course's extensive bunker complexes create a significant challenge, ranking among the most numerous on the PGA TOUR. Coastal winds blowing in from the Pacific Ocean add another layer of difficulty, placing a premium on trajectory control and precise shot-making.
The Paspalum greens present another challenge around the putting surfaces. Common on coastal courses, this grass can create a sticky surface that limits bump-and-run opportunities, making controlled short-game shots and reliable touch around the greens particularly important.
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Wyndham Clark wins the U.S. Open!
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Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 7
VidantaWorld Mexico Open - Key Statistics
Strokes Gained: Off the Tee
Strokes Gained: Approach
Strokes Gained: Putting (Paspalum)
Driving Distance Gained
Greens in Regulation Gained
Par 3 Scoring
Par 4 Scoring: 450-500 Yards
Par 5 Scoring: 600-650 Yards
Birdies or Better %
Sand Saves Gained
Proximity Gained: 200+ Yards
Comparable Courses and Event History
VidantaWorld Mexico Open - The Field
The 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open features a 120-player field, with just 20 golfers ranked inside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking. World No. 5 Wyndham Clark headlines the field, while defending champion Brian Campbell returns to Vidanta Vallarta looking to successfully defend his title.
Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:
- Winner - PGA/U.S. Open Championship
- Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons
- Top 70 on Prior Years FedExCup Points List
- Top 100 on prior season FedExCup Fall Points List
- Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- Designated Sponsor Exemption
- PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
- Open Qualifying
- Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour
- Top 20 Prior Season Korn Ferry Tour Points List
- Top 5 from PGA TOUR Q-School
- PGA TOUR University
- Top 100 (Medical)
- 101-110 prior season FedExCup Fall Points List
- Major Medical Extension
- Reorder for 111-125/300 Career Cuts
- Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44.
Debutants in the Field (Event):
-
A.J. Ewart, Benjamin James, Billy Horschel, Cameron Davis, Cameron Tankersley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Christo Lamprecht, David Ford, Davis Chatfield, Denny McCarthy, Eli Ortego, Garrett Endicott, Gordon Sargent, John Daly, Jr., John Parry, John VanDerLaan, Johnny Keefer, Jordan L Smith, Keita Nakajima, Kensei Hirata, Kihei Akina, Li Haotong, Luke Clanton, Marco Penge, Matthieu Pavon, Mauricio Figueroa, Max Homa, Neal Shipley, Nick Dunlap, Pontus Nyholm, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Ryder Cowan, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Tayler Termeer, Tom Kim, Trent Phillips, Zac Blair
Exemptions:
- Kihei Akina: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- Ryder Cowan: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- John Daly II: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- Santiago de la Fuente: Designated Sponsor Exemption
- Alejandro Fierro: Designated Sponsor Exemption
- Mauricio Figueroa Ramirez: Designated Sponsor Exemption
- Gerardo Gomez: Designated Sponsor Exemption
- Omar Morales: Designated Sponsor Exemption
- Alvaro Ortiz: Designated Sponsor Exemption
- Camilo Villegas: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
Previous Winners in the Field (Event):
- Brian Campbell – 2025
- Tony Finau – 2023
- Alvaro Ortiz – 2021
Notable Withdraws/ Changes:
- Sami Valimaki WD / Tyler Duncan IN
- Austin Smotherman WD / Will Gordon IN
- Seamus Power WD / Harry Higgs IN
- Davis Thompson WD / Chan Kim IN
VidantaWorld Mexico Open - The Odds
Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s VidantaWorld Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour/ DP World Tour and their last results at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.
|Golfer
|Odds
|Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR/ DP World Tour*
(Recent -> Past)
|Last 5 Finishes at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
(Recent -> Past)
|Wyndham Clark
|+1125
|T63-T21-WON-T5-MC
|T24-T67
|Tom Kim
|+1750
|T14-T28-T12-T5-T20
|-
|Benjamin James
|+1850
|MC-T5-2-3-T38
|-
|Ben Griffin
|+1950
|T44-T42-MC-MC-T59
|T4-MC
|Corey Conners
|+2500
|T3-T43-T47-T20-T39
|-
|John Keefer
|+2700
|T33-T10-T7-MC-60
|-
|Harry Hall
|+2800
|T13-69*-3*-T30*-T24
|T34-T33-T10
VidantaWorld Mexico Open - Recent Horses for Courses
|Mexico Open
|Mexico Open
|Mexico Open
|Mexico Open
|Vidanta Vallarta
|Vidanta Vallarta
|Vidanta Vallarta
|Vidanta Vallarta
|Golfer
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Tony Finau
|-
|T13
|WON
|T2
|Patrick Rodgers
|T25
|T6
|T10
|10
|Chan Kim
|T17
|T8
|-
|-
|Kevin Roy
|T17
|-
|T18
|-
VidantaWorld Mexico Open - Recent Donkeys for Courses
|Mexico Open
|Mexico Open
|Mexico Open
|Mexico Open
|Vidanta Vallarta
|Vidanta Vallarta
|Vidanta Vallarta
|Vidanta Vallarta
|Golfer
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Vincent Whaley
|MC
|MC
|-
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|MC
|MC
|-
|Tyler Duncan
|-
|MC
|-
|MC
|Mac Meissner
|MC
|MC
|-
|-
|Camilo Villegas
|-
|-
|MC
|MC
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|MC
|-
|-
|Omar Morales
|-
|MC
|MC
|-
|Luke List
|MC
|-
|MC
|-
|David Skinns
|MC
|MC
|-
|T51
VidantaWorld Mexico Open - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)
- 2025: Brian Campbell (-20)
- Price: 150-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|31st
|1st
|4th
|1st
|32nd
- 2024: Jake Knapp (-19)
- Price: 50-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|11th
|1st
|1st
|42nd
|17th
- 2023: Tony Finau (-24)
- Price: 8-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|2nd
|2nd
|8th
|18th
|8th
- 2022: Jon Rahm (-17)
- Price: 5-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|2nd
|3rd
|30th
|22nd
|18th
VidantaWorld Mexico Open - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)
- 2025: Brian Campbell
- MC – Farmers Insurance Open (PGA)
- T51 – The American Express (PGA)
- WD – Sony Open in Hawaii (PGA)
- T2 – Korn Ferry Tour Championship (KFT)
- T23 – Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (KFT)
- 2024: Jake Knapp
- T28 – WM Phoenix Open (PGA)
- T3 – Farmers Insurance Open (PGA)
- MC – The American Express (PGA)
- T70 – Sony Open in Hawaii (PGA)
- T10 – Korn Ferry Tour Championship (KFT)
- 2023: Tony Finau
- T31 – RBC Heritage (PGA)
- T26 – Masters Tournament (MAJ)
- T17 – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (PGA)
- T19 – THE PLAYERS Championship (PGA)
- T24 – Arnold Palmer Invitational (PGA)
- 2022: Jon Rahm
- T27 – The Masters (MAJ)
- T9 – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (PGA)
- T55 – THE PLAYERS Championship (PGA)
- T17 – Arnold Palmer Invitational (PGA)
- T21 – The Genesis Invitational (PGA)
VidantaWorld Mexico Open - Previous Winners' Finishes at Event
2025: Brian Campbell
- Tournament Debut
2024: Jake Knapp
- Tournament Debut
2023: Tony Finau
|Mexico Open
|Vidanta Vallarta
|2022
|T2
2022: Jon Rahm
- Tournament Debut
Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!
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