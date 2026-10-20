October 20, 2026

Zach's DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (2026). His PGA DFS targets and value plays for daily fantasy golf lineups.

Welcome, everyone, to my DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks and advice for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The PGA Tour has eight tournaments in the FedExCup Fall this year, and the fourth tees off in the Atlantic this week at Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton, Bermuda.

This tournament doesn't have an extremely strong field, but it gives the 120-player field a chance to pick up critical FedExCup Fall points, as they look to improve their status for next season with a strong finish to the year. The next three events are played outside the United States before a stop in Austin and the season finale at The RSM Classic in November. Get ready for the final push!

The RotoBaller team has you covered with details on the course, the field, the importance of the event, and much more throughout the week, so be sure to check out all the coverage available at the PGA hub on RotoBaller. Here are my top six picks for DFS fantasy golf lineups this week.

Big Dogs: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Benjamin James ($10.9K)

The 23-year-old James has been extremely impressive since finishing No. 1 in the 2026 PGA Tour University Ranking. After accepting membership, he is already exempt through 2027, but he has been playing well enough that he's in the running for the Aon Next 10, which would put him in the early Signature Events next year as well.

He has climbed to No. 62 in the FedExCup Fall standings since his professional debut at the RBC Canadian Open. Since then, he has posted six top-25 finishes, including a T4 at the Corales Puntacana Championship and a third-place finish at the Wyndham Championship before the FedExCup Playoffs.

In the FedExCup Fall, James has continued to post impressive results. He finished runner-up at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, and he followed that with a T5 at the Bank of Utah Championship in his most recent event.

Over the last six months, James has led the field in Total Strokes Gained and ranked third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.

That's one way to start the day 🤯 Ben James holes out from 109 yards for eagle to open his second round. 📺 PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ https://t.co/gnTc6UkMuS — PGA Tour (@PGATour) August 7, 2026

With his strong results in tropical events and great recent form, James is a great anchor to start your lineup if you have the salary to spend up for him as the most expensive player in the field. He seems to be on the verge of getting his first PGA Tour win, and this week could be his breakthrough event.

Seamus Power ($9.3K)

Power starts the week at No. 103 in the FedExCup Fall standings, with the top 100 earning fully exempt status for next year. The 39-year-old from Ireland is the all-time earnings leader at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, and he returns to the event with a little bit of momentum over his last few events.

Power has played this event every year since it began in 2019 (as part of the 2020 PGA Tour season). He has made the cut in all six of his appearances, with four top-25 finishes and a win in 2023. He finished T11 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship last year and added a T7 at The RSM Classic to finish the year.

This year, Power posted seven top-25 finishes this season in 21 events. He started the FedExCup Fall with a T7 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, and followed that up with a T21 at the Bank of Utah Championship.

He also finished T11 earlier this year at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which is held on a similar tropical island track.

With all his success on this course and some good momentum, Power is a great play this week in Bermuda.

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Underdogs: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Rico Hoey ($8.9K)

Hoey is another player just outside the top 100 in the FedExCup Fall standings, looking to make a push before the end of the year. He starts the week at No. 106 after six top-25 finishes in his 25 events this year.

He started the season slowly but found his groove with top-20 finishes at THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the Charles Schwab Challenge during the spring.

From downtown! Rico Hoey finishes up his day with an EAGLE 👏🦅 https://t.co/hhyUOGp9ck — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 2, 2026

He had a quiet summer but is surging again with a T15 at the Rocket Classic, a T25 at the Wyndham Championship, and a T10 at the Bank of Utah Championship just a few weeks ago.

Over the last six months, he ranks ninth in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and seventh in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. Like Power, his putter can be streaky, but his tee-to-green game is solid. Also like Power, he has had success in Bermuda in the past. He finished T17 in his tournament debut in 2024 and followed that with a T22 in 2025.

Hoey and Power are both shotmakers who can thrive in a variety of conditions and have the experience to succeed in the tricky wins on Port Royal.

Davis Thompson ($8.5K)

Thompson will be making his first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda, and he brings boom-or-bust upside that makes him intriguing at this salary. He brings a very high ceiling, with seven top-15 finishes in his last 19 events.

He finished in the top five at the Puerto Rico Open for his best finish of the year to start that stretch and added a T7 at the 3M Open, a T8 at the Rocket Classic, and a T14 at the Wyndham Championship just before the FedExCup Playoffs, which he just missed.

He started the FedExCup Fall a little more slowly with a missed cut in Asheville, a T62 in Utah, and a T54 in Japan. However, he still has the potential to go low in a hurry if his putter cooperates.

Over the last three months, Thompson has led the entire field in Strokes Gained: Approach and ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. The 27-year-old can still struggle with his short game at times, but his approach success should be able to help compensate for that this week.

Thompson has slid to No. 87 in the FedExCup Fall standings, but he has a good chance to get back on track this week on a course that should fit his skill set. Since it's his course debut, he is a little risky, but he brings a lot of upside at this price point.

Junkyard Dogs: Top PGA DFS Value Picks

Justin Lower ($7.5K)

Lower is a nice value at only $7.5K since he has gathered a little bit of momentum and has also had success in Bermuda.

Last year, though, Lower missed the cut at this event and started 2026 very slowly, missing the cut in five of his first seven events. He didn't have his first top-25 finish of the year until his most recent tournament, finishing T21 at the Bank of Utah Championship.

He did have some impressive shots along the way before that, including this eagle at the 3M Open, where he missed the cut despite the highlight.

Quick two-hop and IN FOR EAGLE 🦅🔥 Justin Lower holes out from 127 🎯 https://t.co/NqqktQ0PpY — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 23, 2026

He has made the cut in each of his last four events and in six of his last seven, slowly starting to trend upward. He still has a long way to go, though, since he's only No. 156 in the FedExCup Fall.

Before missing the cut in Bermuda last year, Lower had posted four top-20 finishes in four appearances at the event, including a T5 in 2024, which he opened with a 65 to share the first-round lead. He fired another 65 in Round 2 and a 68 in Round 3 before a final-round fade dropped him to fifth.

He'll look to reclaim some of that magic this year after struggling in last year's gusty conditions. Lower's recent form and course history make him a strong value as a cut-maker, but also give him enough upside to make him a fit for both GPP and cash builds.

This week's field has several other strong value plays to consider as well. To see more options below $8K, be sure to check out my full value plays post on the premium dashboard.

Seung-Yul Noh ($6.5K)

Noh has spent most of this year competing on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a few PGA Tour appearances sprinkled in. He has six top-25 finishes in his 20 Korn Ferry Tour events this year, including a runner-up finish in Argentina in March.

While he missed multiple cuts through the summer, he did finish with three made cuts in a row, including a T7 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. On the PGA Tour, he made two cuts and missed two cuts, with a top-20 finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and a T48 at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with an impressive 65.

Noh did not play this event last year, but made the cut in each of the previous four years, with a T30 in 2021 as his best finish.

With his momentum from the end of the Korn Ferry season and past history here, Noh is a dart throw that does make sense, and his salary is so low that he allows for lots of flexibility across the rest of your roster this week.

More PGA Analysis and Picks

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