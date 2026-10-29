2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings - Week 8 Start, Sit Tight Ends

2026 fantasy football TE rankings - Week 8 start, sit tight end rankings. Win more with our updated TE fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 8.
With George Kittle and some key streaming options out of action on a bye, fantasy managers will need to find replacement options. Some candidates include Chig Okonkwo, Kyle Pitts Sr., Harold Fannin Jr., Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Mason Taylor, and Mike Gesicki. Below, see our Week 8 fantasy football tight end rankings to find the top available option for your TE slot.
Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 8 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Trey McBride
|TE
|15
|2
|2
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|24
|3
|3
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|52
|3
|4
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|59
|3
|5
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|61
|3
|6
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|62
|4
|7
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|63
|5
|8
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|64
|5
|9
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|68
|5
|10
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|71
|5
|11
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|72
|5
|12
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|80
|5
|13
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|81
|5
|14
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|85
|6
|15
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|86
|6
|16
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|90
|6
|17
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|94
|6
|18
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|95
|6
|19
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|98
|6
|20
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|99
|6
|21
|Darren Waller
|TE
|102
|6
|22
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|106
|6
|23
|AJ Barner
|TE
|108
|6
|24
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|116
|6
|25
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|119
|7
|26
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|127
|7
|27
|Cade Otton
|TE
|133
|7
|28
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|134
|7
|29
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|142
|7
|30
|Evan Engram
|TE
|150
|7
|31
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|155
|7
|32
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|156
|7
|33
|Davis Allen
|TE
|160
|7
|34
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|169
|7
|35
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|174
|8
|36
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|177
|8
|37
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|178
|8
|38
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|180
|8
|39
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|185
|8
|40
|Noah Gray
|TE
|192
|8
|41
|Drew Sample
|TE
|195
|8
|42
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|197
|8
|43
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|198
|8
|44
|Sam Roush
|TE
|199
|8
|45
|Will Mallory
|TE
|201
|8
|46
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|205
|8
|47
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|208
|8
|48
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|215
|8
|49
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|217
|8
|50
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|220
|8
|51
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|221
|8
|52
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|222
|8
|53
|Brock Wright
|TE
|224
|8
|54
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|226
|8
|55
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|227
|9
|56
|John Bates
|TE
|228
|9
|57
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|229
|9
|58
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|235
|9
|59
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|240
|9
|60
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|241
|9
|61
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|243
|9
|62
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|244
|9
|63
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|246
|9
|64
|Jack Endries
|TE
|248
|9
|65
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|249
|9
|66
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|252
|10
|67
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|253
|10
|68
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|255
|10
|69
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|264
|10
|70
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|276
|10
|71
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|280
Week 8 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland had a very slow start to the season, but he has come on strong in recent weeks and established himself as a mid-to-high TE1 in PPR leagues once again. Over just his last two games, Loveland has 19 targets, 13 catches, 134 yards, and two touchdowns.
He posted his season-high fantasy output last Thursday against the Patriots, and he seems to have re-established himself as one of quarterback Caleb Williams' favorite targets in the passing game. Loveland's participation rates also work in his favor, as he has played at least 79% of the snaps in every game so far -- even when he was struggling to produce. All in all, the 22-year-old is back to ranking as a mid-range TE1 in fantasy football, especially in a Bears passing attack that has been forced to throw more often in recent weeks.
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (chest) was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to the team's official injury report. The 27-year-old is coming off a bye week, but he did play through a rib injury in Week 6. With that being said, it's unclear if that injury has any connection to his latest ailment.
Kincaid has been the epitome of a boom-or-bust player this year, scoring higher than 10.5 PPR points or lower than 4.0 PPR points in each of his six games so far. He's a talented player in a high-powered offense, but the Bills' passing game does a good job spreading the ball around. As a result, Kincaid's volume has been somewhat inconsistent. We do expect him to play without any significant limitations in Week 8, and he'll rank as a low-end TE1 with additional upside.
Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) returned to practice and was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday during the team's walkthrough. It is a good start to Warren's Week 8 preparation after he missed the last two games due to a groin injury, but he will likely need to upgrade to a full participant in the next two days to avoid being ruled out or given a questionable tag for this weekend's contest on the road against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
The 24-year-old is on the TE1 radar when active, and his target share could be boosted this year if the Colts trade one or both of receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen by the Nov. 10 deadline. Through his first five games in his sophomore season, Warren has caught 30 of his 36 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns as one of quarterback Daniel Jones' most reliable targets with wideout Alec Pierce (heel) on Injured Reserve. Warren is currently the TE6 by averaging 11.0 half-PPR points through his five games played.
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft enters Thursday's Week 8 matchup against Carolina following another productive performance against Detroit. Kraft caught four of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss, giving him two receiving scores over his past four games. He has recorded 29 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns through seven contests, drawing at least five targets in five consecutive games. Kraft's consistent involvement has made him a dependable option for quarterback Jordan Love, including running routes on more than 80% of dropbacks against Detroit.
Carolina has limited opposing tight ends to 4.7 receptions and 46.3 receiving yards per game, making sustained production difficult. However, the Panthers have allowed four touchdowns to the position through six games, giving Kraft a chance to contribute in the red zone. Receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is questionable, creating some uncertainty about Green Bay's target distribution. RotoBaller ranks Kraft TE3 for Week 8, making him a must-start TE1 with significant scoring upside against Carolina.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chig Okonkwo, Kyle Pitts Sr., Harold Fannin Jr., Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Mason Taylor, Mike Gesicki. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Chig Okonkwo, Kyle Pitts Sr., Harold Fannin Jr., Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Mason Taylor, Mike Gesicki:
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