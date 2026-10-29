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2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings - Week 8 Start, Sit Tight Ends

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Harold Fannin Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

2026 fantasy football TE rankings - Week 8 start, sit tight end rankings. Win more with our updated TE fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 8.

With George Kittle and some key streaming options out of action on a bye, fantasy managers will need to find replacement options. Some candidates include Chig Okonkwo, Kyle Pitts Sr., Harold Fannin Jr., Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Mason Taylor, and Mike Gesicki. Below, see our Week 8 fantasy football tight end rankings to find the top available option for your TE slot.

Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Trey McBride TE 15
2 2 Brock Bowers TE 24
3 3 Tucker Kraft TE 52
3 4 Sam LaPorta TE 59
3 5 Colston Loveland TE 61
3 6 Dallas Goedert TE 62
4 7 Dalton Kincaid TE 63
5 8 Tyler Warren TE 64
5 9 T.J. Hockenson TE 68
5 10 Travis Kelce TE 71
5 11 Hunter Henry TE 72
5 12 Brenton Strange TE 80
5 13 Chig Okonkwo TE 81
5 14 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 85
6 15 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 86
6 16 Tyler Higbee TE 90
6 17 Pat Freiermuth TE 94
6 18 Mike Gesicki TE 95
6 19 Mark Andrews TE 98
6 20 Mason Taylor TE 99
6 21 Darren Waller TE 102
6 22 Colby Parkinson TE 106
6 23 AJ Barner TE 108
6 24 Michael Mayer TE 116
6 25 Greg Dulcich TE 119
7 26 Jake Ferguson TE 127
7 27 Cade Otton TE 133
7 28 Darnell Washington TE 134
7 29 Eli Raridon TE 142
7 30 Evan Engram TE 150
7 31 Oronde Gadsden II TE 155
7 32 Tommy Tremble TE 156
7 33 Davis Allen TE 160
7 34 Kenyon Sadiq TE 169
7 35 Charlie Kolar TE 174
8 36 Gunnar Helm TE 177
8 37 Josh Cuevas TE 178
8 38 Dawson Knox TE 180
8 39 Elijah Higgins TE 185
8 40 Noah Gray TE 192
8 41 Drew Sample TE 195
8 42 Daniel Bellinger TE 197
8 43 Austin Hooper TE 198
8 44 Sam Roush TE 199
8 45 Will Mallory TE 201
8 46 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 205
8 47 Blake Whiteheart TE 208
8 48 Mitchell Evans TE 215
8 49 Jonnu Smith TE 217
8 50 Nate Boerkircher TE 220
8 51 Nate Adkins TE 221
8 52 Adam Trautman TE 222
8 53 Brock Wright TE 224
8 54 Tanner Koziol TE 226
8 55 Mo Alie-Cox TE 227
9 56 John Bates TE 228
9 57 Matthew Hibner TE 229
9 58 Gavin Bartholomew TE 235
9 59 Will Kacmarek TE 240
9 60 Luke Schoonmaker TE 241
9 61 Eric Saubert TE 243
9 62 Jeremy Ruckert TE 244
9 63 Jackson Hawes TE 246
9 64 Jack Endries TE 248
9 65 Eli Stowers TE 249
9 66 Ben Sinnott TE 252
10 67 Johnny Mundt TE 253
10 68 Charlie Woerner TE 255
10 69 Jake Briningstool TE 264
10 70 Drew Ogletree TE 276
10 71 Ian Thomas TE 280

 

Week 8 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland had a very slow start to the season, but he has come on strong in recent weeks and established himself as a mid-to-high TE1 in PPR leagues once again. Over just his last two games, Loveland has 19 targets, 13 catches, 134 yards, and two touchdowns.

He posted his season-high fantasy output last Thursday against the Patriots, and he seems to have re-established himself as one of quarterback Caleb Williams' favorite targets in the passing game. Loveland's participation rates also work in his favor, as he has played at least 79% of the snaps in every game so far -- even when he was struggling to produce. All in all, the 22-year-old is back to ranking as a mid-range TE1 in fantasy football, especially in a Bears passing attack that has been forced to throw more often in recent weeks.

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (chest) was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to the team's official injury report. The 27-year-old is coming off a bye week, but he did play through a rib injury in Week 6. With that being said, it's unclear if that injury has any connection to his latest ailment.

Kincaid has been the epitome of a boom-or-bust player this year, scoring higher than 10.5 PPR points or lower than 4.0 PPR points in each of his six games so far. He's a talented player in a high-powered offense, but the Bills' passing game does a good job spreading the ball around. As a result, Kincaid's volume has been somewhat inconsistent. We do expect him to play without any significant limitations in Week 8, and he'll rank as a low-end TE1 with additional upside.

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) returned to practice and was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday during the team's walkthrough. It is a good start to Warren's Week 8 preparation after he missed the last two games due to a groin injury, but he will likely need to upgrade to a full participant in the next two days to avoid being ruled out or given a questionable tag for this weekend's contest on the road against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The 24-year-old is on the TE1 radar when active, and his target share could be boosted this year if the Colts trade one or both of receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen by the Nov. 10 deadline. Through his first five games in his sophomore season, Warren has caught 30 of his 36 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns as one of quarterback Daniel Jones' most reliable targets with wideout Alec Pierce (heel) on Injured Reserve. Warren is currently the TE6 by averaging 11.0 half-PPR points through his five games played.

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft enters Thursday's Week 8 matchup against Carolina following another productive performance against Detroit. Kraft caught four of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss, giving him two receiving scores over his past four games. He has recorded 29 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns through seven contests, drawing at least five targets in five consecutive games. Kraft's consistent involvement has made him a dependable option for quarterback Jordan Love, including running routes on more than 80% of dropbacks against Detroit.

Carolina has limited opposing tight ends to 4.7 receptions and 46.3 receiving yards per game, making sustained production difficult. However, the Panthers have allowed four touchdowns to the position through six games, giving Kraft a chance to contribute in the red zone. Receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is questionable, creating some uncertainty about Green Bay's target distribution. RotoBaller ranks Kraft TE3 for Week 8, making him a must-start TE1 with significant scoring upside against Carolina.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chig Okonkwo, Kyle Pitts Sr., Harold Fannin Jr., Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Mason Taylor, Mike Gesicki. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Chig Okonkwo, Kyle Pitts Sr., Harold Fannin Jr., Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Mason Taylor, Mike Gesicki:

Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Hunter Henry
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Travis Kelce
Chig Okonkwo
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Warren
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mark Andrews
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mason Taylor
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Colston Loveland
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Darren Waller
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Sam Laporta
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Colby Parkinson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
AJ Barner
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Michael Mayer
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jake Ferguson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Cade Otton
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Darnell Washington
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brock Bowers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Eli Raridon
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Trey McBride
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Evan Engram
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tommy Tremble
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Davis Allen
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Charlie Kolar
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Gunnar Helm
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Josh Cuevas
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dawson Knox
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Elijah Higgins
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Noah Gray
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Drew Sample
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Austin Hooper
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mason Taylor
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darren Waller
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
AJ Barner
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cade Otton
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Eli Raridon
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Evan Engram
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tommy Tremble
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Davis Allen
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Charlie Kolar
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Josh Cuevas
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dawson Knox
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Elijah Higgins
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Noah Gray
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Drew Sample
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Austin Hooper
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mason Taylor
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Eli Raridon
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tommy Tremble
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Davis Allen
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Charlie Kolar
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Josh Cuevas
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dawson Knox
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Elijah Higgins
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Noah Gray
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Drew Sample
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Austin Hooper
Darren Waller
vs
Mason Taylor
Darren Waller
vs
Mark Andrews
Darren Waller
vs
Colby Parkinson
Darren Waller
vs
AJ Barner
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darren Waller
vs
Michael Mayer
Darren Waller
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Darren Waller
vs
Greg Dulcich
Darren Waller
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Darren Waller
vs
Brenton Strange
Darren Waller
vs
Jake Ferguson
Darren Waller
vs
Hunter Henry
Darren Waller
vs
Travis Kelce
Darren Waller
vs
Cade Otton
Darren Waller
vs
Darnell Washington
Darren Waller
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Warren
Darren Waller
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Darren Waller
vs
Dallas Goedert
Darren Waller
vs
Eli Raridon
Darren Waller
vs
Colston Loveland
Darren Waller
vs
Sam Laporta
Darren Waller
vs
Evan Engram
Darren Waller
vs
Tucker Kraft
Darren Waller
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Darren Waller
vs
Tommy Tremble
Darren Waller
vs
Trey McBride
Darren Waller
vs
Brock Bowers
Darren Waller
vs
Davis Allen
Darren Waller
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Darren Waller
vs
Charlie Kolar
Darren Waller
vs
Gunnar Helm
Darren Waller
vs
Josh Cuevas
Darren Waller
vs
Dawson Knox
Darren Waller
vs
Elijah Higgins
Darren Waller
vs
Noah Gray
Darren Waller
vs
Drew Sample
Darren Waller
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Darren Waller
vs
Austin Hooper
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Travis Kelce
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tyler Warren
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Hunter Henry
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Dallas Goedert
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Colston Loveland
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Sam Laporta
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brenton Strange
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tucker Kraft
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tyler Higbee
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Mike Gesicki
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Mark Andrews
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Mason Taylor
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Darren Waller
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Colby Parkinson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
AJ Barner
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brock Bowers
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Michael Mayer
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Greg Dulcich
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Trey McBride
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Jake Ferguson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Cade Otton
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Darnell Washington
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Eli Raridon
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Evan Engram
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tommy Tremble
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Davis Allen
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Charlie Kolar
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Gunnar Helm
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Josh Cuevas
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Dawson Knox
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Elijah Higgins
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Noah Gray
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Drew Sample
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Daniel Bellinger
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Austin Hooper
Mason Taylor
vs
Mark Andrews
Mason Taylor
vs
Darren Waller
Mason Taylor
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mason Taylor
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mason Taylor
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mason Taylor
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mason Taylor
vs
AJ Barner
Mason Taylor
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mason Taylor
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mason Taylor
vs
Michael Mayer
Mason Taylor
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mason Taylor
vs
Brenton Strange
Mason Taylor
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mason Taylor
vs
Hunter Henry
Mason Taylor
vs
Travis Kelce
Mason Taylor
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mason Taylor
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mason Taylor
vs
Cade Otton
Mason Taylor
vs
Tyler Warren
Mason Taylor
vs
Darnell Washington
Mason Taylor
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mason Taylor
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mason Taylor
vs
Colston Loveland
Mason Taylor
vs
Sam Laporta
Mason Taylor
vs
Eli Raridon
Mason Taylor
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mason Taylor
vs
Evan Engram
Mason Taylor
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mason Taylor
vs
Tommy Tremble
Mason Taylor
vs
Trey McBride
Mason Taylor
vs
Brock Bowers
Mason Taylor
vs
Davis Allen
Mason Taylor
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mason Taylor
vs
Charlie Kolar
Mason Taylor
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mason Taylor
vs
Josh Cuevas
Mason Taylor
vs
Dawson Knox
Mason Taylor
vs
Elijah Higgins
Mason Taylor
vs
Noah Gray
Mason Taylor
vs
Drew Sample
Mason Taylor
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Mason Taylor
vs
Austin Hooper
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mason Taylor
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darren Waller
Mike Gesicki
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
AJ Barner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Gesicki
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Gesicki
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
vs
Travis Kelce
Mike Gesicki
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mike Gesicki
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Gesicki
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Gesicki
vs
Cade Otton
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darnell Washington
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Gesicki
vs
Eli Raridon
Mike Gesicki
vs
Evan Engram
Mike Gesicki
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tommy Tremble
Mike Gesicki
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Gesicki
vs
Davis Allen
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Gesicki
vs
Charlie Kolar
Mike Gesicki
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mike Gesicki
vs
Josh Cuevas
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dawson Knox
Mike Gesicki
vs
Elijah Higgins
Mike Gesicki
vs
Noah Gray
Mike Gesicki
vs
Drew Sample
Mike Gesicki
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Mike Gesicki
vs
Austin Hooper

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Practicing Without Restrictions Off Bye Week
Jake LaRavia

Joins Lakers' Starting Lineup Wednesday
Quentin Grimes

Starting Against Clippers Wednesday
Brandon Ingram

Clippers Debut on Hold for Another Week
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Remains Out This Week
Max Strus

to Miss Clippers' Two-Game Road Trip
Jaylen Waddle

No Practice for Jaylen Waddle on Wednesday
Jordan Poole

Exits Wednesday's Game with Ankle Injury
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
DeVonta Smith

Misses Walkthrough on Wednesday
Saquon Barkley

is a Non-Participant on Wednesday
Ajay Mitchell

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Tyler Allgeier

Misses Wednesday's Practice Session With Toe Injury
Caleb Martin

Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Naji Marshall

Sidelined for Second Straight Game
Kyrie Irving

Cleared to Play Against Thunder
Jaxson Hayes

Returns Wednesday
Lauri Markkanen

Ruled Out Against Spurs
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Out Vs. Clippers With Back Tightness
Lamar Jackson

Practices in Full on Wednesday
Jaylin Noel

to Miss the Rest of the Season Due to Turf Toe
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Dameon Pierce

Goes on Injured Reserve With Undisclosed Injury
Kyle Capobianco

to Miss One Week
Jeremiyah Love

to be Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Brandon Hagel

a Game-Time Decision Thursday
Davante Adams

Could Return on "Shorter Term" of 6-10 Week Timeline
TOR

Chris Tanev Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Kirill Marchenko

Considered Week-to-Week
Terrance Ferguson

Rams Won't Open Terrance Ferguson's Practice Window This Week
Zach Hyman

Oilers Place Zach Hyman On Injured Reserve
Rashee Rice

Officially Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Mattias Ekholm

Cleared to Play Against Flames
Logan Thompson

Available Wednesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Rested on Wednesday With Ankle Injury
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Jahmyr Gibbs

Misses Practice on Wednesday with a Shoulder Injury
A.J. Brown

Limited in Practice on Wednesday with an Ankle Issue
Los Angeles Chargers

Mike McDaniel to Remain Chargers' Offensive Play-Caller
Justin Champagnie

Set to Miss Several Months
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Alex Caruso

Expected to Miss Time With Ankle Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Set to Miss Time Due to Hamstring Injury
AJ Dybantsa

to Make NBA Debut on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Nicolas Roy

Likely to Play Wednesday
Jaxson Hayes

Carries Questionable Tag for Wednesday
Radek Faksa

a Week Away From Returning
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Esa Lindell

Nearing Return
Benjamin Kindel

Returns to Practice
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Jared Spurgeon

Exits Early Versus Mammoth
Taylor Hall

to Miss More Time
James Reimer

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
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