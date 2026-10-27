October 27, 2026

Zach's DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open (2026). His PGA DFS targets and value plays for daily fantasy golf lineups.

Welcome, everyone, to my DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks and advice for the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open. The second half of the FedExCup Fall starts with two tournaments in Mexico, beginning this week with the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, which moves from its typical spot in the spring to join the fall schedule just before next week's World Wide Technology Championship. Even though the tournament is at a new spot in the calendar, it's taking place on the same course at VidantaWorld, which is a resort on the West Coast of Mexico.

The Vidanta Vallarta course is a Greg Norman design and features a beautiful resort setting along the Ameca River, with beautiful views of the Sierra Madre mountains and plenty of water in play throughout the course. Several holes have been re-engineered and redesigned for the event's first appearance in the FedExCup Fall, which also coincides with the celebration of Día de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead). It should be a festive week in Mexico, as players try to set themselves up for the final four events of the FedExCup Fall.

The RotoBaller team has you covered with details on the course, the field, the importance of the event, and much more throughout the week, so be sure to check out all the coverage available at the PGA hub on RotoBaller. Here are my top six picks for DFS fantasy golf lineups this week.

Big Dogs: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Tom Kim ($10.1K)

After winning gold in the 2026 Asian Games, Kim will be exempt from required military service in South Korea.

Tom Kim secured an exemption from completing full mandatory military service in South Korea after he clinched gold in the Men's Individual Strokeplay event at the Asian Games 🥇 https://t.co/ul6eeY7Vpy — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) October 3, 2026

He opted out of the Baycurrent Classic after that win, but will be ready to return to the PGA TOUR at Vidanta Vallarta, where he'll be making his tournament debut. Kim has the style of game that should play well in low-scoring conditions and has already won four PGA TOUR events, even though he's only 24 years old.

Kim won the Genesis Scottish Open this year on the PGA TOUR and posted seven top-20 finishes in his last 10 events. He leads the field in Strokes Gained: Approach and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green over the last six months.

If his putter is on, he can be the class of this field, and after a top-15 finish at the TOUR Championship, his status for next year on the PGA TOUR is all set. He still has a strong chance to get a win this week in Mexico, and his recent form makes him my favorite pay-up play to build around.

Doug Ghim ($9.4K)

Another shot-making specialist with good form coming into the week is Doug Ghim. Ghim is still looking for his first PGA TOUR win, but he has been playing well in his last few events and has a good history at this week's venue.

Ghim finished T8 in 2024 in his most recent appearance at Vidanta Vallarta and returns this week riding a wave of momentum that has carried him to No. 56 in the FedExCup Fall Standings and in position to get into the Aon Next 10 with a strong month to finish the season.

Just less than a month ago, Ghim finished runner-up at the Bank of Utah Championship, which was his best finish as part of a run of five straight top-20 finishes. He didn't play last week in Bermuda, but was T17 at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan the last time he teed it up on the PGA TOUR.

Ghim ranks third in the field over the last six months in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, and Total Strokes Gained.

With that much momentum, he seems on the verge of a breakthrough win, and it could come this week in Mexico. Even if it doesn't, though, his strong form makes him a strong play.

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Underdogs: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Jordan Smith ($8.6K)

Most players in the $8,000s don't have much course history at Vidanta Vallarta, including Smith, who is making his tournament debut.

The 33-year-old from England has risen to No. 62 in the FedExCup Fall standings, after earning his full-time PGA TOUR card this year from the DP World Tour. He looks very likely to keep that card after a strong season in which he made 18 of 24 cuts and posted nine top-25 finishes.

Over the last six months, Smith ranks fifth in the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and 14th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.

While he hasn't played this week's course, he has proven his well-rounded game can travel anywhere and fit a variety of courses. In his last 10 events, he has top-25 finishes at the Genesis Scottish Open, the Open Championship, the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour, and the Baycurrent Classic in his most recent tournament. He finished T4 in Japan, just three shots off the winning score of Michael Brennan.

THREE deep hole-outs in three events?! • 169-yard hole-in-one

• 131-yard eagle

• 238-yard albatross Jordan Smith is on the run of a lifetime. https://t.co/lH9usdqCQH — PGA Tour (@PGATour) October 2, 2026

He'll look to keep his impressive run going in Mexico this week, and he's a very solid mid-range target for DFS lineups.

Kevin Roy ($7.5K)

Roy is a cheaper underdog play who still brings solid upside at only $7.5K. He doesn't start this week in nearly as good a position as the other picks we've covered so far in this post, but at No. 83 in the FedExCup Fall standings, he's still on track to retain his full-time exemption.

Roy has a very solid combination of history at this week's course and good recent form. He finished T18 in the 2023 Mexico Open and followed that with a T17 in his return to Vidanta Vallarta last year.

Coming into this event in its new spot in the calendar, Roy has made nine straight cuts. He only finished T64 in the wind in Bermuda last week, but he had finished T32 or better in each of his six previous events.

Roy ranks ninth in the field in Total Strokes Gained per round over the last three months and is in the top 20 in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and Strokes Gained: Approach over that span.

Roy's steady production over the last several months gives him a high floor, but his course history also shows he has good upside at Vidanta Vallarta as he looks to keep his full-time exempt status and possibly climb into the early 2027 Signature Events.

Junkyard Dogs: Top PGA DFS Value Picks

Gordon Sargent ($7.2K)

This week's course is one where driving distance has led to some high finishes, including Aldrich Potgieter's runner-up last year. The 23-year-old Sargent has had a rough season after earning his PGA TOUR card through the 2025 PGA TOUR University Accelerated program, but he has started posting strong results lately and has a skill set that could play well at Vidanta Vallarta.

Sargent has missed 11 cuts in 19 events this season, but he has made the cut in four of his last six events, including a T2 at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He also had a T8 at the Puerto Rico Open, showing he can go low on tropical resort-style courses.

Making a Sunday charge 🔥 Gordon Sargent drains his sixth birdie of the day on the 16th to move within one at the @CoralesChamp. 📺 Golf Channel https://t.co/0D4Od1kQIQ — PGA Tour (@PGATour) July 19, 2026

In the FedExCup Fall, he finished T33 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville and followed that up with a T21 at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he carded four rounds under 70.

Sargent ranks second in the field in Driving Distance over the last three months and fifth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. He also ranks in the top 25 in the field in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.

With his strong finish to the season, Sargent has climbed to No. 133 in the FedExCup Fall standings, and how he does over the next four weeks will determine if he makes a push for the top 100 or ends up with conditional status or on the Korn Ferry Tour for next season.

Sargent has the tools to succeed, and the course is set up well for him if he continues his recent form.

This week's field has several other strong value plays to consider as well. To see more options below $8K, be sure to check out my full value plays post on the premium dashboard.

Isaiah Salinda ($6.9K)

Salinda has been on a journey this year, including a hiatus from the game for several months due to a medical leave. He said he needed time away, "to get my body and, more importantly, my mental back to a place where I can compete.”

The 29-year-old has only played three events since the end of March, but he has shown some signs of finding his form. He did miss the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship, but he bounced back with a T11 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship last week.

He paced the entire field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, and he could have been headed for a top-10 finish after a 65 in Round 2 and a 67 in Round 3. His T11 was his top finish of the season in his limited events.

Salinda posted a T3 at the 2025 Mexico Open in his only previous appearance at this tournament, but his trending form and course history make him an interesting flier with good upside this week. He definitely isn't a "safe" DFS play, but his upside is very intriguing, and his price opens up major salary cap space.

More PGA Analysis and Picks

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