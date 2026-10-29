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2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings - Week 8 Start, Sit Running Backs

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Bhayshul Tuten - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

2026 fantasy football RB rankings - Week 8 start, sit running back rankings. Win more with our updated RB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 8.

Fielding a stable of productive running backs is key to chasing a fantasy football title, and many rosters will be tested with key RBs like Christian McCaffrey and Cam Skattebo on a bye. Let us guide your start-sit calls with our Week 8 fantasy football rankings. Below, check out where trending names like Jaylen Warren, Jordan Mason, Rachaad White, Tony Pollard, Ollie Gordon II, Rico Dowdle, and RJ Harvey stand, among all others.

Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Bijan Robinson RB 1
1 2 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 3
1 3 Kenneth Walker III RB 4
1 4 Kyren Williams RB 5
1 5 Derrick Henry RB 6
1 6 Javonte Williams RB 8
2 7 James Cook III RB 11
2 8 Jonathan Taylor RB 12
2 9 Chuba Hubbard RB 13
3 10 Josh Jacobs RB 16
3 11 Bhayshul Tuten RB 18
3 12 Bucky Irving RB 19
3 13 Jaylen Warren RB 20
3 14 Ashton Jeanty RB 25
3 15 D'Andre Swift RB 26
3 16 Chase Brown RB 28
3 17 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 33
4 18 Saquon Barkley RB 36
4 19 Rachaad White RB 38
4 20 Jordan Mason RB 42
4 21 Tony Pollard RB 45
4 22 Ollie Gordon II RB 48
5 23 Quinshon Judkins RB 50
5 24 Breece Hall RB 51
5 25 Blake Corum RB 53
5 26 Jonah Coleman RB 54
5 27 Jeremiyah Love RB 55
5 28 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 70
5 29 Rico Dowdle RB 74
5 30 Emanuel Wilson RB 76
5 31 Braelon Allen RB 87
5 32 RJ Harvey RB 91
5 33 Omarion Hampton RB 96
5 34 Bam Knight RB 101
5 35 Samaje Perine RB 103
6 36 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 104
6 37 Tyler Allgeier RB 105
6 38 J.K. Dobbins RB 110
6 39 Mike Washington Jr. RB 111
6 40 Zach Charbonnet RB 114
6 41 Kyle Monangai RB 115
6 42 Elijah Mitchell RB 117
6 43 TreVeyon Henderson RB 120
6 44 Dylan Sampson RB 121
6 45 Kenneth Gainwell RB 122
7 46 Kimani Vidal RB 128
7 47 Tyjae Spears RB 130
7 48 Justice Hill RB 131
7 49 MarShawn Lloyd RB 132
7 50 Keaton Mitchell RB 135
7 51 Jadarian Price RB 140
7 52 Ty Johnson RB 141
7 53 Corey Kiner RB 148
7 54 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 153
7 55 Tyler Goodson RB 157
7 56 Emmett Johnson RB 158
7 57 Khalil Herbert RB 162
7 58 Austin Ekeler RB 167
7 59 Jaylen Wright RB 168
7 60 George Holani RB 179
8 61 Sione Vaki RB 183
8 62 Seth McGowan RB 188
8 63 Sean Tucker RB 211
8 64 Roschon Johnson RB 214
8 65 Jeremy McNichols RB 216
8 66 Kaytron Allen RB 230
8 67 Ameer Abdullah RB 233
8 68 Dylan Laube RB 234
8 69 Isaiah Davis RB 236
8 70 Trevor Etienne RB 237
8 71 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 245
8 72 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 247
8 73 Hunter Luepke RB 251
8 74 Ray Davis RB 254
8 75 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 260
9 76 Tahj Brooks RB 263
9 77 Michael Carter RB 272
9 78 Demond Claiborne RB 273
9 79 Rasheen Ali RB 278

 

Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks

James Cook III, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III has been very involved and productive in his team's 5-1 start to the season. He has 20-plus carries in four of his last five games and has run for at least 95 yards in each of those four games with a heavy workload. He has scored six rushing touchdowns in his last five games as well and added three catches for 58 yards against the Raiders in the team's most recent game before a Week 7 bye.

The Bills return from their bye against the Ravens in a big game this Sunday and then face the Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 9. Cook doesn't have an easy schedule, but his heavy workload in an offense that is very productive makes him one of the top running back options to consider, as long as he stays in such a heavily involved role in Buffalo's offense.

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs made his season debut in Week 7 against the Lions, and he immediately stepped into a productive role. Jacobs played over half the team's offensive snaps and took 11 of the 17 RB carries. He only managed 36 rushing yards on those 11 carries but saved his fantasy day with five catches on seven targets for 55 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown catch.

Jacobs' meaningful role as both rusher and receiver sets him up to be a strong option in the backfield down the stretch of the fantasy season, rewarding owners who stashed him through the first six weeks of the season. Jacobs has a very favorable matchup against the Panthers in Week 8 before facing the Patriots and Vikings in two tougher matchups before his Week 11 bye.

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins has recently emerged as a top "riser" in fantasy football rankings. Judkins enjoyed an enormous performance against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 as he tallied 17 carries, 96 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. This was a big step in the right direction for Judkins, who had previously taken somewhat of a backseat with fewer than 10 PPR points in four of his first five games this year.

The 27-year-old had 18 touches in his last game, so we're intrigued by the volume, although we would like to see him start playing more than 60% of the snaps. For context, he played just 53% in Week 7. A Week 8 matchup against the Steelers could be tricky, but for the most part, Judkins has a very intriguing rest-of-season outlook now that he has shown a high volume of playing time and efficiency, often in the same game.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jaylen Warren, Jordan Mason, Rachaad White, Tony Pollard, Ollie Gordon II, Rico Dowdle, RJ Harvey. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Jaylen Warren, Jordan Mason, Rachaad White, Tony Pollard, Ollie Gordon II, Rico Dowdle, RJ Harvey:

Jaylen Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Warren
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chase Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
James Cook III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Warren
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Warren
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Warren
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylen Warren
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaylen Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rachaad White
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
A.J. Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan Mason
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Warren
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jaylen Warren
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Breece Hall
Jaylen Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Warren
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bam Knight
Jaylen Warren
vs
Samaje Perine
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jaylen Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jaylen Warren
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Jaylen Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jordan Mason
vs
A.J. Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordan Mason
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Mason
vs
Luther Burden III
Jordan Mason
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordan Mason
vs
Rachaad White
Jordan Mason
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordan Mason
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jordan Mason
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
DJ Moore
Jordan Mason
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordan Mason
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordan Mason
vs
Breece Hall
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordan Mason
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Mason
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordan Mason
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Mason
vs
George Pickens
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jordan Mason
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordan Mason
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jordan Mason
vs
Chase Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Mason
vs
Parker Washington
Jordan Mason
vs
Germie Bernard
Jordan Mason
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jordan Mason
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordan Mason
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jordan Mason
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordan Mason
vs
Brock Bowers
Jordan Mason
vs
Denzel Boston
Jordan Mason
vs
Drake London
Jordan Mason
vs
Colston Loveland
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian Watson
Jordan Mason
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Mason
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordan Mason
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Bucky Irving
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordan Mason
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jordan Mason
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jordan Mason
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jordan Mason
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyren Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Derrick Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
Javonte Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
James Cook III
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jordan Mason
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jordan Mason
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Braelon Allen
Jordan Mason
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordan Mason
vs
Bam Knight
Jordan Mason
vs
Samaje Perine
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordan Mason
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Mason
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Golden
Rachaad White
vs
Luther Burden III
Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
A.J. Brown
Rachaad White
vs
DJ Moore
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rachaad White
vs
Rashee Rice
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rachaad White
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rachaad White
vs
Tony Pollard
Rachaad White
vs
George Pickens
Rachaad White
vs
DK Metcalf
Rachaad White
vs
Tee Higgins
Rachaad White
vs
Jameson Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rachaad White
vs
Parker Washington
Rachaad White
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rachaad White
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Breece Hall
Rachaad White
vs
Brock Bowers
Rachaad White
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rachaad White
vs
Drake London
Rachaad White
vs
Blake Corum
Rachaad White
vs
Christian Watson
Rachaad White
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rachaad White
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rachaad White
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rachaad White
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
Bucky Irving
Rachaad White
vs
Germie Bernard
Rachaad White
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rachaad White
vs
Tre Tucker
Rachaad White
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Sam Laporta
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rachaad White
vs
Denzel Boston
Rachaad White
vs
Trey McBride
Rachaad White
vs
Colston Loveland
Rachaad White
vs
Zay Flowers
Rachaad White
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rachaad White
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rachaad White
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Braelon Allen
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Bam Knight
Rachaad White
vs
Samaje Perine
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rachaad White
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rachaad White
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rachaad White
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Tony Pollard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashee Rice
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Mason
Tony Pollard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tony Pollard
vs
A.J. Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
Breece Hall
Tony Pollard
vs
Rachaad White
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Golden
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
vs
DJ Moore
Tony Pollard
vs
KC Concepcion
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Germie Bernard
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Coker
Tony Pollard
vs
Tre Tucker
Tony Pollard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
George Pickens
Tony Pollard
vs
Denzel Boston
Tony Pollard
vs
Tee Higgins
Tony Pollard
vs
Colston Loveland
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tony Pollard
vs
Parker Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Addison
Tony Pollard
vs
Brock Bowers
Tony Pollard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tony Pollard
vs
Drake London
Tony Pollard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian Watson
Tony Pollard
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
vs
Bucky Irving
Tony Pollard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Braelon Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
vs
Bam Knight
Tony Pollard
vs
Samaje Perine
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tony Pollard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jameson Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DK Metcalf
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tony Pollard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Breece Hall
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rashee Rice
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Blake Corum
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Mason
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ollie Gordon II
vs
A.J. Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
KC Concepcion
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Luther Burden III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Germie Bernard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rachaad White
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tre Tucker
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Matthew Golden
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Sam Laporta
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Denzel Boston
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Michael Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Colston Loveland
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DJ Moore
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dallas Goedert
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jalen Coker
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Addison
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Pickens
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tee Higgins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chase Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Parker Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Carnell Tate
Ollie Gordon II
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Travis Kelce
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brock Bowers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Hunter Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Drake London
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rome Odunze
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyren Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Derrick Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Javonte Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
James Cook III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bucky Irving
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Braelon Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bam Knight
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Samaje Perine
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ollie Gordon II
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rome Odunze
Rico Dowdle
vs
Antonio Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Hunter Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Travis Kelce
Rico Dowdle
vs
Keenan Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Makai Lemon
Rico Dowdle
vs
Carnell Tate
Rico Dowdle
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rico Dowdle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brenton Strange
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Malik Washington
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Addison
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Downs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rico Dowdle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Colston Loveland
Rico Dowdle
vs
Braelon Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Denzel Boston
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rico Dowdle
vs
Sam Laporta
Rico Dowdle
vs
Devonta Smith
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tre Tucker
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rico Dowdle
vs
Germie Bernard
Rico Dowdle
vs
RJ Harvey
Rico Dowdle
vs
KC Concepcion
Rico Dowdle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rico Dowdle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rico Dowdle
vs
Blake Corum
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Breece Hall
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rico Dowdle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mark Andrews
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mason Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyren Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Javonte Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
James Cook III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bucky Irving
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rico Dowdle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chase Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bam Knight
Rico Dowdle
vs
Samaje Perine
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Allgeier
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Higbee
RJ Harvey
vs
Courtland Sutton
RJ Harvey
vs
Devonta Smith
RJ Harvey
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendrick Bourne
RJ Harvey
vs
Pat Freiermuth
RJ Harvey
vs
Braelon Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Gesicki
RJ Harvey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Downs
RJ Harvey
vs
Mark Andrews
RJ Harvey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
RJ Harvey
vs
Mason Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
Malik Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
Khalil Shakir
RJ Harvey
vs
Chig Okonkwo
RJ Harvey
vs
Bam Knight
RJ Harvey
vs
Brenton Strange
RJ Harvey
vs
Darren Waller
RJ Harvey
vs
Caleb Douglas
RJ Harvey
vs
Samaje Perine
RJ Harvey
vs
Makai Lemon
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Keenan Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
RJ Harvey
vs
Emanuel Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Colby Parkinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Antonio Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Ryan Flournoy
RJ Harvey
vs
Rico Dowdle
RJ Harvey
vs
AJ Barner
RJ Harvey
vs
Rome Odunze
RJ Harvey
vs
Xavier Worthy
RJ Harvey
vs
Hunter Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Kelce
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Carnell Tate
RJ Harvey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
T.J. Hockenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Zach Charbonnet
RJ Harvey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Monangai
RJ Harvey
vs
Ladd McConkey
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Mayer
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Javonte Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
James Cook III
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Jacobs
RJ Harvey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
RJ Harvey
vs
Bucky Irving
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
Chase Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Saquon Barkley
RJ Harvey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
RJ Harvey
vs
Breece Hall
RJ Harvey
vs
Blake Corum
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonah Coleman

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Ja'Marr Chase

Expected to Play in Week 8
Tony Pollard

Likely Staying Put Before Trade Deadline
Jeffery Simmons

Bears Acquire Jeffery Simmons From Titans in Blockbuster Deal
Tristan Jarry

Shuts Out Flames
Victor Wembanyama

Posts Massive Line In OT Win Over Jazz
Gavin McKenna

Delivers in First-Line Role
Cooper Flagg

Stars In Win Over Oklahoma City
Albert Johansson

to Miss Thursday's Action
Quentin Grimes

With Big Game In Win Over Clippers
Justin Brazeau

Sent to AHL for Conditioning Stint
Sam Steel

Likely to Return Thursday
Naz Reid

Benched At Halftime In Loss To Pistons
Matthew Golden

Trending Towards Playing on Thursday
Josh Manson

Exits With Lower-Body Injury
Devin Cooley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Oilers
Myles Garrett

Will Not be Designated to Return Ahead of Week 8
Tyler Warren

Back at Practice, Limited on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Ladd McConkey

Practicing Without Restrictions Off Bye Week
Jake LaRavia

Joins Lakers' Starting Lineup Wednesday
Quentin Grimes

Starting Against Clippers Wednesday
Brandon Ingram

Clippers Debut on Hold for Another Week
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Remains Out This Week
Max Strus

to Miss Clippers' Two-Game Road Trip
Jaylen Waddle

No Practice for Jaylen Waddle on Wednesday
Jordan Poole

Exits Wednesday's Game with Ankle Injury
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
DeVonta Smith

Misses Walkthrough on Wednesday
Saquon Barkley

is a Non-Participant on Wednesday
Ajay Mitchell

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Tyler Allgeier

Misses Wednesday's Practice Session With Toe Injury
Caleb Martin

Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Naji Marshall

Sidelined for Second Straight Game
Kyrie Irving

Cleared to Play Against Thunder
Jaxson Hayes

Returns Wednesday
Lauri Markkanen

Ruled Out Against Spurs
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Out Vs. Clippers With Back Tightness
Lamar Jackson

Practices in Full on Wednesday
Jaylin Noel

to Miss the Rest of the Season Due to Turf Toe
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Dameon Pierce

Goes on Injured Reserve With Undisclosed Injury
Kyle Capobianco

to Miss One Week
Jeremiyah Love

to be Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Brandon Hagel

a Game-Time Decision Thursday
Davante Adams

Could Return on "Shorter Term" of 6-10 Week Timeline
TOR

Chris Tanev Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Kirill Marchenko

Considered Week-to-Week
Terrance Ferguson

Rams Won't Open Terrance Ferguson's Practice Window This Week
Zach Hyman

Oilers Place Zach Hyman On Injured Reserve
Rashee Rice

Officially Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Mattias Ekholm

Cleared to Play Against Flames
Logan Thompson

Available Wednesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Rested on Wednesday With Ankle Injury
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Jahmyr Gibbs

Misses Practice on Wednesday with a Shoulder Injury
Justin Champagnie

Set to Miss Several Months
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Alex Caruso

Expected to Miss Time With Ankle Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Set to Miss Time Due to Hamstring Injury
AJ Dybantsa

to Make NBA Debut on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Nicolas Roy

Likely to Play Wednesday
Radek Faksa

a Week Away From Returning
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Esa Lindell

Nearing Return
Benjamin Kindel

Returns to Practice
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Jared Spurgeon

Exits Early Versus Mammoth
Taylor Hall

to Miss More Time
James Reimer

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
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