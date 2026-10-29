2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings - Week 8 Start, Sit Running Backs

2026 fantasy football RB rankings - Week 8 start, sit running back rankings. Win more with our updated RB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 8.
Fielding a stable of productive running backs is key to chasing a fantasy football title, and many rosters will be tested with key RBs like Christian McCaffrey and Cam Skattebo on a bye. Let us guide your start-sit calls with our Week 8 fantasy football rankings. Below, check out where trending names like Jaylen Warren, Jordan Mason, Rachaad White, Tony Pollard, Ollie Gordon II, Rico Dowdle, and RJ Harvey stand, among all others.
Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|3
|1
|3
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|4
|1
|4
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|5
|1
|5
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|6
|1
|6
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|8
|2
|7
|James Cook III
|RB
|11
|2
|8
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|12
|2
|9
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|13
|3
|10
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|16
|3
|11
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|18
|3
|12
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|19
|3
|13
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|20
|3
|14
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|25
|3
|15
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|26
|3
|16
|Chase Brown
|RB
|28
|3
|17
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|33
|4
|18
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|36
|4
|19
|Rachaad White
|RB
|38
|4
|20
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|42
|4
|21
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|45
|4
|22
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|48
|5
|23
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|50
|5
|24
|Breece Hall
|RB
|51
|5
|25
|Blake Corum
|RB
|53
|5
|26
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|54
|5
|27
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|55
|5
|28
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|70
|5
|29
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|74
|5
|30
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|76
|5
|31
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|87
|5
|32
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|91
|5
|33
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|96
|5
|34
|Bam Knight
|RB
|101
|5
|35
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|103
|6
|36
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|104
|6
|37
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|105
|6
|38
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|110
|6
|39
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|111
|6
|40
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|114
|6
|41
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|115
|6
|42
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|117
|6
|43
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|120
|6
|44
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|121
|6
|45
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|122
|7
|46
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|128
|7
|47
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|130
|7
|48
|Justice Hill
|RB
|131
|7
|49
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|132
|7
|50
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|135
|7
|51
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|140
|7
|52
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|141
|7
|53
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|148
|7
|54
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|153
|7
|55
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|157
|7
|56
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|158
|7
|57
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|162
|7
|58
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|167
|7
|59
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|168
|7
|60
|George Holani
|RB
|179
|8
|61
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|183
|8
|62
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|188
|8
|63
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|211
|8
|64
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|214
|8
|65
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|216
|8
|66
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|230
|8
|67
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|233
|8
|68
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|234
|8
|69
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|236
|8
|70
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|237
|8
|71
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|245
|8
|72
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|247
|8
|73
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|251
|8
|74
|Ray Davis
|RB
|254
|8
|75
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|260
|9
|76
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|263
|9
|77
|Michael Carter
|RB
|272
|9
|78
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|273
|9
|79
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|278
Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
James Cook III, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III has been very involved and productive in his team's 5-1 start to the season. He has 20-plus carries in four of his last five games and has run for at least 95 yards in each of those four games with a heavy workload. He has scored six rushing touchdowns in his last five games as well and added three catches for 58 yards against the Raiders in the team's most recent game before a Week 7 bye.
The Bills return from their bye against the Ravens in a big game this Sunday and then face the Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 9. Cook doesn't have an easy schedule, but his heavy workload in an offense that is very productive makes him one of the top running back options to consider, as long as he stays in such a heavily involved role in Buffalo's offense.
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs made his season debut in Week 7 against the Lions, and he immediately stepped into a productive role. Jacobs played over half the team's offensive snaps and took 11 of the 17 RB carries. He only managed 36 rushing yards on those 11 carries but saved his fantasy day with five catches on seven targets for 55 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown catch.
Jacobs' meaningful role as both rusher and receiver sets him up to be a strong option in the backfield down the stretch of the fantasy season, rewarding owners who stashed him through the first six weeks of the season. Jacobs has a very favorable matchup against the Panthers in Week 8 before facing the Patriots and Vikings in two tougher matchups before his Week 11 bye.
Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins has recently emerged as a top "riser" in fantasy football rankings. Judkins enjoyed an enormous performance against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 as he tallied 17 carries, 96 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. This was a big step in the right direction for Judkins, who had previously taken somewhat of a backseat with fewer than 10 PPR points in four of his first five games this year.
The 27-year-old had 18 touches in his last game, so we're intrigued by the volume, although we would like to see him start playing more than 60% of the snaps. For context, he played just 53% in Week 7. A Week 8 matchup against the Steelers could be tricky, but for the most part, Judkins has a very intriguing rest-of-season outlook now that he has shown a high volume of playing time and efficiency, often in the same game.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jaylen Warren, Jordan Mason, Rachaad White, Tony Pollard, Ollie Gordon II, Rico Dowdle, RJ Harvey. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Jaylen Warren, Jordan Mason, Rachaad White, Tony Pollard, Ollie Gordon II, Rico Dowdle, RJ Harvey:
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